Incommunicabilité

Patrice Faubert
Other

La démographie s'amplifie
Et l'incommunicabilité s'agrandit
Aussi indicible joie est le baiser
De deux bouches collées

Pernicieusement et sournoisement
Résulte de la consanguinité
Plus souvent la débilité
Que la rareté de la génialité

Source de chaleur
Auréole du bonheur
Et, devant cette saveur
Impuissant est le censeur

Ah ! si tous les pleurs du malheur
S'évaporaient dans les fleurs
Ah ! si du monde, tous les bonheurs
S'étalaient aux mêmes heures

Mais, douloureux, est le réveil du matin
L'on voudrait rêver, être loin
Laissant de côté le quotidien
Plus ennemi, qu'ami, du citoyen

Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

Demographics are growing
And the incommunicability grows
So unspeakable joy is the kiss
Of two glued mouths

Perniciously and slyly
Result of consanguinity
More often debility
Than the rarity of genius

Heat source
Halo of happiness
And, in front of this flavor
Helpless is the censor

Ah! if all the tears of misfortune
Evaporated in the flowers
Ah! so many people, all the happiness
Were spread out at the same hours

But, painful, is the morning awakening
We would like to dream, to be far away
Leaving aside the everyday
More enemy, than friend, of the citizen

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

