La démographie s'amplifie

Et l'incommunicabilité s'agrandit

Aussi indicible joie est le baiser

De deux bouches collées

Pernicieusement et sournoisement

Résulte de la consanguinité

Plus souvent la débilité

Que la rareté de la génialité

Source de chaleur

Auréole du bonheur

Et, devant cette saveur

Impuissant est le censeur

Ah ! si tous les pleurs du malheur

S'évaporaient dans les fleurs

Ah ! si du monde, tous les bonheurs

S'étalaient aux mêmes heures

Mais, douloureux, est le réveil du matin

L'on voudrait rêver, être loin

Laissant de côté le quotidien

Plus ennemi, qu'ami, du citoyen

Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

Demographics are growing

And the incommunicability grows

So unspeakable joy is the kiss

Of two glued mouths

Perniciously and slyly

Result of consanguinity

More often debility

Than the rarity of genius

Heat source

Halo of happiness

And, in front of this flavor

Helpless is the censor

Ah! if all the tears of misfortune

Evaporated in the flowers

Ah! so many people, all the happiness

Were spread out at the same hours

But, painful, is the morning awakening

We would like to dream, to be far away

Leaving aside the everyday

More enemy, than friend, of the citizen

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)