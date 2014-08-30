Incommunicabilité
La démographie s'amplifie
Et l'incommunicabilité s'agrandit
Aussi indicible joie est le baiser
De deux bouches collées
Pernicieusement et sournoisement
Résulte de la consanguinité
Plus souvent la débilité
Que la rareté de la génialité
Source de chaleur
Auréole du bonheur
Et, devant cette saveur
Impuissant est le censeur
Ah ! si tous les pleurs du malheur
S'évaporaient dans les fleurs
Ah ! si du monde, tous les bonheurs
S'étalaient aux mêmes heures
Mais, douloureux, est le réveil du matin
L'on voudrait rêver, être loin
Laissant de côté le quotidien
Plus ennemi, qu'ami, du citoyen
Patrice Faubert ( 1972 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Demographics are growing
And the incommunicability grows
So unspeakable joy is the kiss
Of two glued mouths
Perniciously and slyly
Result of consanguinity
More often debility
Than the rarity of genius
Heat source
Halo of happiness
And, in front of this flavor
Helpless is the censor
Ah! if all the tears of misfortune
Evaporated in the flowers
Ah! so many people, all the happiness
Were spread out at the same hours
But, painful, is the morning awakening
We would like to dream, to be far away
Leaving aside the everyday
More enemy, than friend, of the citizen
