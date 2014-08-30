The Shortwave Report 10/15/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

From GERMANY- A series of brief stories including protests by Poles who want to remain in the EU, the Polish government wants to build a wall to stop migrants from Belarus, several Covid reports, Israel told the US they will use force to stop Iran from acquiring an atomic bomb, and Venezuela is taking the Colombian president to the ICC for exterminating Venezuelan migrants.

From CUBA- Tuesday was the UN international Day of Indigenous Peoples. In Guatemala there was a large demonstration in the capital against discrimination and in favor of indigenous and black dignity. The Chilean president announced a state of emergency and sent troops to control the indigenous Mapuche people who demand a return of their lands currently being logged and farmed. Thousands of Bolivians gathered in opposition to the beginning of the Spanish conquest. Between 25 and 70 thousand climate protestors blocked streets in Brussels, the capital of the EU, demanding climate justice. More climate protestors gathered for 5 days in Washington DC to advise Biden to declare a national climate emergency and end projects involving fossil fuels. Greenpeace members were arrested in London for shutting down traffic on Downing Street with a 12 foot mock statue of Boris Johnson splattered in oil. Doctors Without Borders reported that a 5 day course of Merck's anti-Covid pill costs $17 to produce and the US taxpayers are set to pay $712.

From JAPAN- An update on the Covid pandemic in Japan. The president of Taiwan declared opposition to recent Chinese actions and then paraded a display of missiles. The North Korean leader questioned US sincerity in denying hostility to his country while parading their latest weapons. The International Energy Agency warned that countries need to triple clean energy investment for this decade to meet their 2050 emission targets. A major Japanese oil distributor will buy the largest Japanese renewable energy company. A UN conference on Biodiversity was held in China and delegates replaced goals set 11 years ago that were never reached. On the first day of issuance the EU raised $13 billion in Green Bonds to finance environmental projects.

From RUSSIA- George Galloway spoke with Max Keiser about the release of the Pandora Papers, which reveals the leaders in offshore tax havens. In this excerpt, George wanted to know why there were no Americans among the 300 politicians and celebrities named in the papers. He also describes how the vast amounts of money printed in the last 2 decades end up in the hands of oligarchs from around the world.

"If the climate were a bank, they would already have saved it."

-- Hugo Chavez

