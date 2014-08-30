Tout pouvoir vacillant

Se sentant en perdition

Tout pouvoir maître des mots

Sait faire travailler ses services spéciaux

Sait utiliser et manipuler des déments

Sempiternelle stratégie de tension

Tous les coups y sont permis

Toutes les tueries aussi

Avec des sacrifiés de l'Etat

Pour mettre des élections au pas

Quitte à mettre des gens au trépas

La politique de tout gouvernement

Est la politique des dominants, du moment

Il y a des pions, surtout

Mais il y a aussi beaucoup de fous

Il y a des pièces mineures

Il y a des pièces majeures

C'est le tout pour le tout

L'on peut aussi y gagner des voix

Car l'on y bafoue les lois

Et les fous religieux, sous surveillance

Sont utilisés, au moment de voyance

Car, ils peuvent faire pencher la balance

Dans l'optique de ceci

Dans la vindicte de cela

C'est en somme, l'art de gouverner

Et, c'est l'art de mener

Par le bout du nez

Les gens qui veulent être abusés

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

All wavering power

Feeling lost

All power master of words

Knows how to work his special services

Knows how to use and handle insane people

Eternal strategy of tension

All shots are allowed

All the killings too

With sacrifices of the state

To put elections in line

Even if it means putting people to death

The policy of any government

Is the politics of the dominant, of the moment

There are pawns, especially

But there are also a lot of crazy people

There are minor parts

There are major pieces

It's all for everything

You can also win votes

Because they flout the laws

And religious lunatics, under surveillance

Are used, at the time of clairvoyance

'Cause they can tip the scales

In view of this

In the retribution of this

In short, it is the art of governing

And, it's the art of leading

Through the tip of the nose

People who want to be abused

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)