Stratégie de tension
Tout pouvoir vacillant
Se sentant en perdition
Tout pouvoir maître des mots
Sait faire travailler ses services spéciaux
Sait utiliser et manipuler des déments
Sempiternelle stratégie de tension
Tous les coups y sont permis
Toutes les tueries aussi
Avec des sacrifiés de l'Etat
Pour mettre des élections au pas
Quitte à mettre des gens au trépas
La politique de tout gouvernement
Est la politique des dominants, du moment
Il y a des pions, surtout
Mais il y a aussi beaucoup de fous
Il y a des pièces mineures
Il y a des pièces majeures
C'est le tout pour le tout
L'on peut aussi y gagner des voix
Car l'on y bafoue les lois
Et les fous religieux, sous surveillance
Sont utilisés, au moment de voyance
Car, ils peuvent faire pencher la balance
Dans l'optique de ceci
Dans la vindicte de cela
C'est en somme, l'art de gouverner
Et, c'est l'art de mener
Par le bout du nez
Les gens qui veulent être abusés
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
All wavering power
Feeling lost
All power master of words
Knows how to work his special services
Knows how to use and handle insane people
Eternal strategy of tension
All shots are allowed
All the killings too
With sacrifices of the state
To put elections in line
Even if it means putting people to death
The policy of any government
Is the politics of the dominant, of the moment
There are pawns, especially
But there are also a lot of crazy people
There are minor parts
There are major pieces
It's all for everything
You can also win votes
Because they flout the laws
And religious lunatics, under surveillance
Are used, at the time of clairvoyance
'Cause they can tip the scales
In view of this
In the retribution of this
In short, it is the art of governing
And, it's the art of leading
Through the tip of the nose
People who want to be abused
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/)) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment