La décroissance ou la mort
Le mot écologie apparaît en 1866
Par feu le biologiste allemand ( 1834 - 1919 ) Ernst Haeckel
Le mot permaculture surgit en 1910
Sans qu'aucun nom ne s'y fixe
L'école où les cours sont facultatifs
Et cela n'est pas fictif
Naît en 1921 à Dresde, en Allemagne
Par feu ( 1883 - 1973 ) le psychanalyste/éducateur Alexander Neill
En 1932, c'est déjà " Le meilleur des mondes "
Tout contre l'immonde
De feu ( 1894 - 1963 ) Aldous Huxley qui sonde
Et plus tard, de feu ( 1903 - 1950 ) George Orwell
En 1949, c'est déjà " 1984 "
Hiroshima, le 6 août 1945
Et la bombe atomique à l'uranium
Nagasaki, le 9 août 1945
Et la bombe atomique au plutonium
Puis, c'est le pic du pétrole
De feu ( 1903 - 1989 ) Marion King Hubbert
Qui en 1956, apporta son obole
Mais aussi l'hypothèse
Gaïa, Terre vivante, qui forge le malaise
De ( né en 1919 ) James Lovelock
Et dans l'océan pacifique
C'est la guerre chimique
Et, cela n'est pas parodique
Trois kilos de déchets
Pour cinq cent grammes de plancton
Tout y est devenu mauvais
Mais qui vraiment, le sait ?
Et tout est comme cela
Dans tout et pour tout
Salut à ( né en 1944 ) Léonard Peltier
Défenseur des indiens
Et en prison à vie
Pour un crime, qu'il n'a pas commis
Salut à vous les indiennes et indiens
Vous nous l'aviez bien promis
Notre monde est déjà fini
Et l'agriculture biologique industrielle
Est tout, sauf de l'agriculture naturelle
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
The word ecology appeared in 1866
By the late German biologist (1834 - 1919) Ernst Haeckel
The word permaculture appeared in 1910
Without any name attached to it
The school where the courses are optional
And this is not fictitious
Born in 1921 in Dresden, Germany
By late (1883 - 1973) psychoanalyst / educator Alexander Neill
In 1932, it was already "The best of all worlds"
All against the foul
Of fire (1894 - 1963) Aldous Huxley who probes
And later, late (1903 - 1950) George Orwell
In 1949, it is already "1984"
Hiroshima, August 6, 1945
And the uranium atomic bomb
Nagasaki, August 9, 1945
And the plutonium atomic bomb
Then it's peak oil
De feu (1903 - 1989) Marion King Hubbert
Who in 1956 brought his mite
But also the hypothesis
Gaia, living Earth, who forges discomfort
By (born 1919) James Lovelock
And in the pacific ocean
It's chemical warfare
And, this is not parody
Three kilos of garbage
For five hundred grams of plankton
Everything got bad there
But who really knows?
And everything is like that
In everything and for everything
Hail to (born 1944) Léonard Peltier
Defender of Indians
And in prison for life
For a crime he didn't commit
Hi to you Indians
You promised us
Our world is already over
And industrial organic farming
Is everything except natural agriculture
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
