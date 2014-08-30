La décroissance ou la mort

Le mot écologie apparaît en 1866

Par feu le biologiste allemand ( 1834 - 1919 ) Ernst Haeckel

Le mot permaculture surgit en 1910

Sans qu'aucun nom ne s'y fixe

L'école où les cours sont facultatifs

Et cela n'est pas fictif

Naît en 1921 à Dresde, en Allemagne

Par feu ( 1883 - 1973 ) le psychanalyste/éducateur Alexander Neill

En 1932, c'est déjà " Le meilleur des mondes "

Tout contre l'immonde

De feu ( 1894 - 1963 ) Aldous Huxley qui sonde

Et plus tard, de feu ( 1903 - 1950 ) George Orwell

En 1949, c'est déjà " 1984 "

Hiroshima, le 6 août 1945

Et la bombe atomique à l'uranium

Nagasaki, le 9 août 1945

Et la bombe atomique au plutonium

Puis, c'est le pic du pétrole

De feu ( 1903 - 1989 ) Marion King Hubbert

Qui en 1956, apporta son obole

Mais aussi l'hypothèse

Gaïa, Terre vivante, qui forge le malaise

De ( né en 1919 ) James Lovelock

Et dans l'océan pacifique

C'est la guerre chimique

Et, cela n'est pas parodique

Trois kilos de déchets

Pour cinq cent grammes de plancton

Tout y est devenu mauvais

Mais qui vraiment, le sait ?

Et tout est comme cela

Dans tout et pour tout

Salut à ( né en 1944 ) Léonard Peltier

Défenseur des indiens

Et en prison à vie

Pour un crime, qu'il n'a pas commis

Salut à vous les indiennes et indiens

Vous nous l'aviez bien promis

Notre monde est déjà fini

Et l'agriculture biologique industrielle

Est tout, sauf de l'agriculture naturelle

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

The word ecology appeared in 1866

By the late German biologist (1834 - 1919) Ernst Haeckel

The word permaculture appeared in 1910

Without any name attached to it

The school where the courses are optional

And this is not fictitious

Born in 1921 in Dresden, Germany

By late (1883 - 1973) psychoanalyst / educator Alexander Neill

In 1932, it was already "The best of all worlds"

All against the foul

Of fire (1894 - 1963) Aldous Huxley who probes

And later, late (1903 - 1950) George Orwell

In 1949, it is already "1984"

Hiroshima, August 6, 1945

And the uranium atomic bomb

Nagasaki, August 9, 1945

And the plutonium atomic bomb

Then it's peak oil

De feu (1903 - 1989) Marion King Hubbert

Who in 1956 brought his mite

But also the hypothesis

Gaia, living Earth, who forges discomfort

By (born 1919) James Lovelock

And in the pacific ocean

It's chemical warfare

And, this is not parody

Three kilos of garbage

For five hundred grams of plankton

Everything got bad there

But who really knows?

And everything is like that

In everything and for everything

Hail to (born 1944) Léonard Peltier

Defender of Indians

And in prison for life

For a crime he didn't commit

Hi to you Indians

You promised us

Our world is already over

And industrial organic farming

Is everything except natural agriculture

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)