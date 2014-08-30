Modern Day Medical Gleichschaltung

Along with a purported viral outbreak came international biological socialism.

Everybody was equally responsible for obeying mandates to supposedly protect everybody else. Everybody was equally liable to have a vaccine injected into their body to supposedly shield the next person from disease. There were - and seemingly still are - no exceptions. This insanity has been prevalent in all of our nations ever since March 2020 and is evidently not disappearing anytime soon.

In the 1930s, the Nazis used this same biological socialism to medically terrorize millions of people. They could not have done this without putting an efficient program in place to influence the behaviour of their doctors. A uniform, ideologically radical ethos they called Gleichschaltung - a form of mental ‘co-ordination’ or ‘synchronization’ - was developed, enabling them to build their biocracy. Forcing a collective fundamental perspective on their professionals and academics, the party ensured their will was accepted by a compliant medical establishment.

When we open our eyes to the madness that is being imposed upon the public health system and society as a whole today, we see undeniable similarities to the Orwellian medical culture born of the Third Reich. It should send a shiver down our spines to know that we are now living in a world that is dominated by an army of medical practitioners and scientists fixated on this fanatical, nonsensical code of pseudo-healthcare. Yet most people barely notice.

Adolf Hitler demanded that all of the German institutions of biology and medicine were socialized and then controlled by his most trusted and devoted Nazis. No deviation from the guidelines laid out by his doctors and scientists would be tolerated. No room for argument or discussion was permitted. This ensured that any opposition to Hitler’s plans was eliminated swiftly. Those who held dissenting views were excluded, threatened and persecuted. Thus, it guaranteed that his kingdom of singular cognitive content and unified political orientation would not be interrupted. Those within medicine and health care who failed to come to heel were ostracized and abandoned - entirely cut out out of the new system.

Today, duplicating the propaganda of the Nazis and carrying out a similar order of business, the faceless Globalist despots remind us, via their bought-and-paid-for media whores at Forbes and CNN, that we should not do our own research. It is paramount that we remain unquestioning and follow the advice of the trusted doctors and scientists who have been given dictatorial powers over our every move; the devoted doctors and scientists who have been selected for their subservience to the vaccine-obsessed powers-that-be.

Hence, we see local and international TV personalities fawn and grovel at the sight or mention of the Anthony Faucis, Chris Whittys, Patrick Valances and Tony Holohans of the world. A word spoken out against these men is a threat to the agenda. We are led to believe that it is our duty as responsible citizens - as it was the duty of Third Reich citizens - to use our ears and close our mouths when the trusted public health leaders speak. We must allow them to govern and rule over our lives (our bodies too, of course) and their very presence is to be held in reverence. It is indicated that we, unlike them, are mere laymen - unqualified to opine, unable to understand complicated scientific topics. Under no circumstances should we use critical thinking skills or ask probing questions. Doing so is a blatant attack on Gleichschaltung.

Coercive unification under the command of today’s trillionaire bankers and billion-dollar corporations is no different to the coercive unification that was stipulated under the command of Der Fuhrer. No institution - academic, medical or otherwise - was free from the dictates of the Nazis. Likewise, today, no institution is immune from carrying out Fascist medical mandates or murderous medical procedures. Occasionally, like in Germany in the 1930s, the perception is given that such ideology is willfully engaged in by the doctors themselves and there are many of them who believe this to be true - doggedly ignoring the fact that they are forced to obey, with the threat of dismissal and unemployment hanging over their heads should they refuse to. They are forced into Gleichschaltung.

Adolf Hitler set up and controlled the Reich Physicians’ Chamber shortly after coming into power in 1933. Anyone who wished to practice medicine in the country had to follow its rules and could not work in their chosen field without belonging to this organisation. Like doctors today who have to follow the regulations set out for them by groups like the General Medical Council in Britain and the Medical Council of Ireland, doctors in Nazi Germany were pressured to fall in line with Nazi policies. So effective in implementing Gleichschaltung was this plan that, ultimately, almost 50% of physicians in the Third Reich became card-carrying members of the National Socialist German Workers’ Party and many would go on to join the SA and the SS.

Similarly today, we see doctors in all nations tirelessly working towards the goals of the criminal cabal that oversees their professions and their salaries. In the full knowledge of the irreparable physical damage that COVID-19 vaccines are doing to so many people; in the full knowledge of the mass murder being committed by injection; in the full knowledge of the damage that restrictions are causing to mental health as people are denied the right to be with their loved ones while they pass on to the next world; in the full knowledge that policymakers are refusing to allow parents be together in maternity wards to experience the birth of their child; in the full knowledge that hospital board directors are refusing life-saving medical treatments, such as organ transplants, to unvaccinated individuals; in the full knowledge that vaccine-injured patients are being lied to, abandoned and falsely accused of suffering from psychosomatic illness - like the Nazi doctors in the 1930s and the 1940s - they turn a blind eye and fall in line with COVID-19 Gleichschaltung at the wishes of their pharmaceutical-pushing, banker-bribed Fuhrers.

Those who did not adhere to the decrees of Hitler’s Reich Physicians’ Chamber soon found themselves discredited, criticised, threatened and removed. Today, it is no different. Here in Ireland, there have been multiple cases of doctors been chastened and penalized at the hands of bio-medical terrorists, simply because they did not acclaim and applaud the accepted narrative of the modern-day Reich Physician’s Chamber that is the Medical Council of Ireland. In defence of Gleichschaltung, these fiercely loyal followers of biological socialism suspended Dr. Gerard Waters when he refused to vaccinate his patients and incessantly plagued Dr. Marcus de Brun for his views on facemasks to the point he had to close his practice. In Northern Ireland, the cultist medical zealots in the General Medical Council carried out their duties as guardians of COVID Gleichschaltung when they suspended GP Dr. Anne McCloskey for 18 months after she shared her concerns on the administration of vaccines to the young and challenged the efficacy of lockdowns. Systematic persecution, in the eyes of these biocrats, is the only way of achieving the hive-mind dystopia that is so desirable to the one-percent in our New Normal Fascist medical dictatorship.

When Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization says that ‘No-one is safe, until everyone is safe’, he is, in reality, calling for Gleichschaltung - universal psychological submission to a vaccine-mandated Global biosecurity police state. Without this, free-thinking, freedom-loving individuals, such as the people refusing to line up for their shots, have the potential to put a spanner in the works of Globalist totalitarianism.

No one is completely under the boot of tyranny unless everyone is. That’s what Dr. Tedros is really trying to tell us. Total ideological conformity through medical Gleichschaltung is necessary if the mission of the internationalist cartel running the world is accomplished, just like it was necessary for Adolf Hitler’s Greater Germany and the volkisch state.

Likewise, when we hear corrupt politicians speaking about the ‘greater good’ we should read between the lines and understand that they are utilitarianists calling for a system of Gleichschaltung. We should also understand that this same idea of a ‘greater good’ has been drilled into the minds of our medical professionals who have meekly accepted that the rights of a human being ends where someone’s fear of ill health begins. By buying into this rhetoric, aspiring technocrats are - sometimes unknowingly -pushing society back into a dark era of an authoritarian, regimented existence - one that we have fought so hard and for so long to escape. Continuing to implement communitarian ideology on a biological and medical level will lead these professionals, and the rest of us, down a path of no return. Blindly following medical Gleichschaltung, they will soon discover that, as Adolf Hitler himself put it;

“There will no longer exist any individual arbitrary will, nor realms in which the individual belongs to himself. The time of happiness as a private matter is over.”

Gary Jordan

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com

Author

The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies

Paperback

Ebook

Contributor to The Irish Sentinel