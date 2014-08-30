The Shortwave Report 10/22/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Sputnik Radio, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Prof Karen Greenberg, author of "Subtle Tools: the dismantling of American Democracy." She discusses what she calls the "subtle tools" of international coercion, such as torture and drone strikes, which have furthered US foreign policy since 9/11. She talks about the degradation of language to make policy boundaries deliberately vague, enabling broader US military interventions. She describes how Obama continued the practice, Trump expanded the use, and how Biden is perpetuating it in immigration policy and at the southern border.

From GERMANY- Germany is moving toward a coalition between the Free Democrats, the Greens, and the Social Democrats. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe is ready to go, and gas and fuel prices have skyrocketed in Europe. A series of brief global Covid reports from the UK, Russia and more. Brazilian Senators want to bring charges against Bolsonaro for his catastrophic handling of the pandemic, including crimes against humanity. Russia hosted a regional conference on Afghanistan, bringing the Taliban together with diplomats from neighboring countries. The first annual Earthshot awards were announced, giving $1.4 million grants to develop ideas for tackling the climate crisis- the five winners included the Republic of Costa Rica, and innovators in India, Bahamas, Milan Italy, and clean hydrogen fuel production in Thailand.

From CUBA- The World Meteorological Organization warned that 100 million poor people across Africa are severely threatened by climate change. Indigenous communities from Ecuador's rainforest have filed a lawsuit against the government plans for a massive expansion of oil and mining extraction. Then a report on US human rights lawyer Steven Donziger who won a case in 2011 against Chevron for destroying vast lands in Ecuador which resulted in thousands of deaths. Since then Chevron has hired thousands of lawyers to stall any settlement payments, limit media reporting, and to get Donziger placed under house arrest for over 2 years.

Dan Roberts

