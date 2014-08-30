La belle verte

C'était un monde

Sans méchanceté, ni pognon

C'était un monde

Sans aucune domination

C'était un monde

Où tout était amusement

C'était un monde

Sans guerre

C'était un monde

Sans nucléaire

C'était un monde

De vent et de soleil

C'était un monde

Où l'autre est son pareil

C'était un monde

Sans aucune technologie

Un monde de sagesse

Un monde de paresse

C'était un monde de partage

C'était un monde sans âge

Venez avec moi

Dans ce monde

De l'énergie psychique

Sans aucune technique

Des énergies naturelles

Et des voyages temporels

Venez avec moi

Dans nos boules d'énergie

Venez avec moi

Dans notre harmonie infinie

Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/

It was a world

Without nastiness, no money

It was a world

Without any domination

It was a world

Where all was fun

It was a world

Without war

It was a world

Without nuclear

It was a world

Of wind and sun

It was a world

Where the other is the same

It was a world

Without any technology

A world of wisdom

A world of laziness

It was a world of sharing

It was an ageless world

come with me

In this world

Psychic energy

Without any technique

Natural energies

And time travel

come with me

In our energy balls

come with me

In our infinite harmony

Patrice Faubert (1998) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)