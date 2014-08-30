La belle verte
C'était un monde
Sans méchanceté, ni pognon
C'était un monde
Sans aucune domination
C'était un monde
Où tout était amusement
C'était un monde
Sans guerre
C'était un monde
Sans nucléaire
C'était un monde
De vent et de soleil
C'était un monde
Où l'autre est son pareil
C'était un monde
Sans aucune technologie
Un monde de sagesse
Un monde de paresse
C'était un monde de partage
C'était un monde sans âge
Venez avec moi
Dans ce monde
De l'énergie psychique
Sans aucune technique
Des énergies naturelles
Et des voyages temporels
Venez avec moi
Dans nos boules d'énergie
Venez avec moi
Dans notre harmonie infinie
Patrice Faubert ( 1998 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/
It was a world
Without nastiness, no money
It was a world
Without any domination
It was a world
Where all was fun
It was a world
Without war
It was a world
Without nuclear
It was a world
Of wind and sun
It was a world
Where the other is the same
It was a world
Without any technology
A world of wisdom
A world of laziness
It was a world of sharing
It was an ageless world
come with me
In this world
Psychic energy
Without any technique
Natural energies
And time travel
come with me
In our energy balls
come with me
In our infinite harmony
Patrice Faubert (1998) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
