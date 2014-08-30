( Haïku ) Paradoxe de l'haïku, aïe cul

Aïe cul

Paradoxe de haïku

Et pour paraphraser

Feu le grand poète Léo Ferré

" Libérez les sardines et y'aura plus de mareyeurs "

La propriété sexuelle

De toutes les propriétés, fait la part belle

Et puis, de la sexualité, c'est pour les riches

Au tout arrangé, au tout intéressé, au tout prostitué

Et puis, de la pauvreté, sans sexualité, frustration comme niche

De la sexualité de grande surface, comme pour la bouffe industrialisée

Vive le feu au cul

Le feu à l'haïku, ô aïe cul

Cela serait bien mieux

Que l'Amazonie en feu

Avec ses 500 millions d'hectares

De la cupidité des tyrans, il y en a marre

Au tout pollué

En 1) les voitures

En 2) l'agriculture

En 3) l'industrie

L'être humain, toute l'organisation du monde, le chie

Du feu ou du béton, de la pollution

Comme en France, au tout répression

Et chaque année, 60.000 hectares transformés en béton

De l'immonde monde, toute une production

1970, 75 kg de viande, par an, par personne

2019, 85 kg de viande, par an, par personne

Et de la barbaque, coût énergétique réactionnaire

Via toutes les nourritures intermédiaires

Volailles, vaches, veaux, cochons

Des élevages de poissons

Donc, 61 kg de soja par an et par personne, en équation

Toute une linguistique sociale, politique, économique

Mais, ouf, un peu de résistance, pour une autre dialectique !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Ouch ass

Haiku paradox

And to paraphrase

The late great poet Léo Ferré

"Free the sardines and there will be more fishmongers"

Sexual property

Of all the properties, give pride of place

And then, sex is for the rich

Everything arranged, everything interested, everything prostitute

And then, poverty, without sexuality, frustration as a niche

Large-scale sexuality, like industrialized food

Long live the fire in the ass

Fire to the haiku, oh my ass

It would be much better

That the Amazon on fire

With its 500 million hectares

Of the greed of tyrants, there are enough

At all polluted

In 1) cars

In 2) agriculture

In 3) industry

The human being, the whole organization of the world, shits it

Fire or concrete, pollution

As in France, with all repression

And each year, 60,000 hectares transformed into concrete

From the filthy world, a whole production

1970, 75 kg of meat, per year, per person

2019, 85 kg of meat, per year, per person

And the barbaque, reactionary energy cost

Via all intermediate foods

Poultry, cows, calves, pigs

Fish farms

So, 61 kg of soybeans per year and per person, in equation

A whole social, political, economic linguistics

But, phew, a little resistance, for another dialectic!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)