( Haïku ) Paradoxe de l'haïku, aïe cul
Aïe cul
Paradoxe de haïku
Et pour paraphraser
Feu le grand poète Léo Ferré
" Libérez les sardines et y'aura plus de mareyeurs "
La propriété sexuelle
De toutes les propriétés, fait la part belle
Et puis, de la sexualité, c'est pour les riches
Au tout arrangé, au tout intéressé, au tout prostitué
Et puis, de la pauvreté, sans sexualité, frustration comme niche
De la sexualité de grande surface, comme pour la bouffe industrialisée
Vive le feu au cul
Le feu à l'haïku, ô aïe cul
Cela serait bien mieux
Que l'Amazonie en feu
Avec ses 500 millions d'hectares
De la cupidité des tyrans, il y en a marre
Au tout pollué
En 1) les voitures
En 2) l'agriculture
En 3) l'industrie
L'être humain, toute l'organisation du monde, le chie
Du feu ou du béton, de la pollution
Comme en France, au tout répression
Et chaque année, 60.000 hectares transformés en béton
De l'immonde monde, toute une production
1970, 75 kg de viande, par an, par personne
2019, 85 kg de viande, par an, par personne
Et de la barbaque, coût énergétique réactionnaire
Via toutes les nourritures intermédiaires
Volailles, vaches, veaux, cochons
Des élevages de poissons
Donc, 61 kg de soja par an et par personne, en équation
Toute une linguistique sociale, politique, économique
Mais, ouf, un peu de résistance, pour une autre dialectique !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Ouch ass
Haiku paradox
And to paraphrase
The late great poet Léo Ferré
"Free the sardines and there will be more fishmongers"
Sexual property
Of all the properties, give pride of place
And then, sex is for the rich
Everything arranged, everything interested, everything prostitute
And then, poverty, without sexuality, frustration as a niche
Large-scale sexuality, like industrialized food
Long live the fire in the ass
Fire to the haiku, oh my ass
It would be much better
That the Amazon on fire
With its 500 million hectares
Of the greed of tyrants, there are enough
At all polluted
In 1) cars
In 2) agriculture
In 3) industry
The human being, the whole organization of the world, shits it
Fire or concrete, pollution
As in France, with all repression
And each year, 60,000 hectares transformed into concrete
From the filthy world, a whole production
1970, 75 kg of meat, per year, per person
2019, 85 kg of meat, per year, per person
And the barbaque, reactionary energy cost
Via all intermediate foods
Poultry, cows, calves, pigs
Fish farms
So, 61 kg of soybeans per year and per person, in equation
A whole social, political, economic linguistics
But, phew, a little resistance, for another dialectic!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment