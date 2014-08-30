The Shortwave Report 10/29/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Sputnik Radio.

From JAPAN- Members of ASEAN (Association of South East Asia Nations) met this week and are very concerned about the continuing conflict between China and the US allies in the South China Sea- they also discussed attempts to resolve the coup in Myanmar. The Chinese President Xi Jinping talked about his country's relationship with the UN and the US growing pressure in Asia. The Taiwanese president confirmed the presence of US troops working as military advisers. The US, Britain, and France joined the adoption of a draft resolution on nuclear disarmament presented annually at the UN by Japan. Iran wants to restart talks on a nuclear deal, but first wants Biden to release $10 billion of Iranian assets seized by the US. A senior Taliban official met with envoys from 14 nations for assistance in unfreezing their overseas assets and recognizing their government. A UN climate survey shows a record high in greenhouse gas concentration last year.

From GERMANY- Activists are calling on world leaders to make stronger commitments to deal with the catastrophic impacts of greenhouse gas emissions at the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow. Putin has ordered an increase in gas supplies for Europe which is experiencing shortages. The European court of justice is fining Poland 1 million euros a day (by withholding Covid relief funds) until it reverses controversial legal reforms. Polish lawmakers are voting on building a wall at the Belarus border. Despite international pressure Israel has approved 3000 new settler homes in Occupied Palestine. There is a national strike in Ecuador against the conservative government, and France will return 26 of the 5000 stolen cultural artifacts that Benin has requested- 90% of Africa's cultural heritage still resides in Europe.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with author and historian Tariq Ali. In this brief excerpt they discuss Colin Powell and Donald Rumsfeld, global media lies, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the shifting profits to weapons manufacturers and the heroin industry, and Julian Assange.

