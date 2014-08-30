Hommage à feu Maurice Laisant
Voici un poème de feu
Maurice Laisant ( 1909 - 1991 )
Prix Charles Baudelaire de poésie
Et militant de l'union pacifiste de France
Et de ( l'UA ) l'union des anarchistes
Qui fut chanté par Serge Utgé- Royo
La rose et le camembert
C'est l'histoire d'un camembert
Et d'un fleurant bouquet de roses
L'un était promis au dessert
L'autre - à l'écart - tenait des poses
Et paraît sa poitrine rose
D'un corselet de velours vert
C'est l'histoire d'un camembert
Et d'un fleurant bouquet de roses
C'est alors que le camembert
Tourna son regard vers la rose
Lui sourit et s'approcha vers
Le bouquet, pour lui faire en prose
Ses aveux, et lui dire en vers
Réguliers, les plus tendres choses
C'est alors que le camembert
Tourna ses regards vers la rose
Lui, se glissa jusqu'à la rose
Elle, écouta le camembert
Aux clartés des vitres mi - closes ...
Et lorsqu'ils eurent de concert
Flirté ( beaucoup plus que ne l'osent
Les roses et les camemberts )
Le camembert sentait la rose
Et la rose le camembert
( Poème de feu Maurice Laisant , 1909 - 1991 )
Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Here is a fiery poem
Maurice Laisant (1909 - 1991)
Charles Baudelaire Prize for Poetry
And militant of the pacifist union of France
And of (the AU) the union of anarchists
Which was sung by Serge Utgé- Royo
The rose and the camembert
This is the story of a Camembert
And a flowery bouquet of roses
One was promised for dessert
The other - apart - held poses
And her chest appears pink
Of a green velvet corselet
This is the story of a Camembert
And a flowery bouquet of roses
It was then that the camembert
Turned her gaze to the rose
He smiled and walked over to
The bouquet, to make her in prose
His confession, and tell him in verse
Regular, the sweetest things
It was then that the camembert
Turned her gaze to the rose
Him, slipped up to the rose
She listened to the Camembert
By the light of half - closed windows ...
And when they had together
Flirted (much more than dare
Roses and pie charts)
Camembert smelled of roses
And the rose, the camembert
(Poem by the late Maurice Laisant, 1909 - 1991)
Patrice Faubert (2013) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
