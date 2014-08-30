Hommage à feu Maurice Laisant

Voici un poème de feu

Maurice Laisant ( 1909 - 1991 )

Prix Charles Baudelaire de poésie

Et militant de l'union pacifiste de France

Et de ( l'UA ) l'union des anarchistes

Qui fut chanté par Serge Utgé- Royo

La rose et le camembert

C'est l'histoire d'un camembert

Et d'un fleurant bouquet de roses

L'un était promis au dessert

L'autre - à l'écart - tenait des poses

Et paraît sa poitrine rose

D'un corselet de velours vert

C'est l'histoire d'un camembert

Et d'un fleurant bouquet de roses

C'est alors que le camembert

Tourna son regard vers la rose

Lui sourit et s'approcha vers

Le bouquet, pour lui faire en prose

Ses aveux, et lui dire en vers

Réguliers, les plus tendres choses

C'est alors que le camembert

Tourna ses regards vers la rose

Lui, se glissa jusqu'à la rose

Elle, écouta le camembert

Aux clartés des vitres mi - closes ...

Et lorsqu'ils eurent de concert

Flirté ( beaucoup plus que ne l'osent

Les roses et les camemberts )

Le camembert sentait la rose

Et la rose le camembert

( Poème de feu Maurice Laisant , 1909 - 1991 )

Patrice Faubert ( 2013 ) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Here is a fiery poem

Maurice Laisant (1909 - 1991)

Charles Baudelaire Prize for Poetry

And militant of the pacifist union of France

And of (the AU) the union of anarchists

Which was sung by Serge Utgé- Royo

The rose and the camembert

This is the story of a Camembert

And a flowery bouquet of roses

One was promised for dessert

The other - apart - held poses

And her chest appears pink

Of a green velvet corselet

This is the story of a Camembert

And a flowery bouquet of roses

It was then that the camembert

Turned her gaze to the rose

He smiled and walked over to

The bouquet, to make her in prose

His confession, and tell him in verse

Regular, the sweetest things

It was then that the camembert

Turned her gaze to the rose

Him, slipped up to the rose

She listened to the Camembert

By the light of half - closed windows ...

And when they had together

Flirted (much more than dare

Roses and pie charts)

Camembert smelled of roses

And the rose, the camembert

(Poem by the late Maurice Laisant, 1909 - 1991)

Patrice Faubert (2013) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)