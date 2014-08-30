Ballade électorale
Hommage à feu le poète anarchiste Maurice Laisant ...
Poème de feu Maurice Laisant ( 1909 - 1991 )
Prix Charles Baudelaire de poésie
Qui fut militant de l'union pacifiste
Et l'un des fondateurs
De l'union des anarchistes ( UA ) en 1977
Et l'un des principaux responsables
De feu le journal " Le libertaire "
Ballade électorale ( Un poème qui fut chanté par Serge Utgé-Royo )
Accourez et votez gaiement
Ô populace souveraine
Pendant le temps d'une quinzaine
On vous doit des ménagements
Si Marianne prend des amants
Est-ce à moi de tenir le cierge ?
Cocu sans mon consentement
Ma carte d'électeur est vierge
Non, je n'irai pas galamment
Au chant perfide des sirènes
De ma liberté ( cette aubaine ! )
Accorder le désistement
Voter ne dure qu'un moment ...
Faudrait-il dégainer flamberge
Pour quelque éphémère serment ?
Ma carte d'électeur est vierge
Je sais très bien que, savamment
On promet bienfaits à la chaîne
Mais nous connaissons la rengaine
On nous le promet seulement
Au menu tout est agrément
( Nous savons ce que vaut l'auberge )
La table aussitôt le dément
Ma carte d'électeur est vierge
Envoi
Prince et consorts du Parlement
Nul ne sait ce qui s'y gamberge :
L'édile qui nous parle ment
Ma carte d'électeur est vierge
Poème de feu Maurice Laisant
Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Tribute to the late anarchist poet Maurice Laisant ...
Poem by the late Maurice Laisant (1909 - 1991)
Charles Baudelaire Prize for Poetry
Who was a militant of the pacifist union
And one of the founders
From the Union of Anarchists (UA) in 1977
And one of the main culprits
From the late newspaper "Le libertaire"
Electoral ballad (A poem that was sung by Serge Utgé-Royo)
Run and vote cheerfully
O sovereign populace
During the time of a fortnight
We owe you care
If Marianne takes lovers
Is it for me to hold the candle?
Cuckold without my consent
My voter card is blank
No, I will not go gallantly
To the treacherous song of sirens
Of my freedom (this windfall!)
Grant the disclaimer
Voting only lasts a moment ...
Should we draw flamberge
For some fleeting oath?
My voter card is blank
I know very well that, knowingly
We promise benefits to the chain
But we know the catchphrase
We are only promised
On the menu everything is pleasure
(We know what the hostel is worth)
The table immediately demented him
My voter card is blank
Prince and consorts of Parliament
No one knows what is going on there:
The city councilor who speaks to us lies
My voter card is blank
Poem by the late Maurice Laisant
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment