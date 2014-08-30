Hommage à feu le poète anarchiste Maurice Laisant ...

Poème de feu Maurice Laisant ( 1909 - 1991 )

Prix Charles Baudelaire de poésie

Qui fut militant de l'union pacifiste

Et l'un des fondateurs

De l'union des anarchistes ( UA ) en 1977

Et l'un des principaux responsables

De feu le journal " Le libertaire "

Ballade électorale ( Un poème qui fut chanté par Serge Utgé-Royo )

Accourez et votez gaiement

Ô populace souveraine

Pendant le temps d'une quinzaine

On vous doit des ménagements

Si Marianne prend des amants

Est-ce à moi de tenir le cierge ?

Cocu sans mon consentement

Ma carte d'électeur est vierge

Non, je n'irai pas galamment

Au chant perfide des sirènes

De ma liberté ( cette aubaine ! )

Accorder le désistement

Voter ne dure qu'un moment ...

Faudrait-il dégainer flamberge

Pour quelque éphémère serment ?

Ma carte d'électeur est vierge

Je sais très bien que, savamment

On promet bienfaits à la chaîne

Mais nous connaissons la rengaine

On nous le promet seulement

Au menu tout est agrément

( Nous savons ce que vaut l'auberge )

La table aussitôt le dément

Ma carte d'électeur est vierge

Envoi

Prince et consorts du Parlement

Nul ne sait ce qui s'y gamberge :

L'édile qui nous parle ment

Ma carte d'électeur est vierge

Poème de feu Maurice Laisant

Patrice Faubert ( 2012 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Tribute to the late anarchist poet Maurice Laisant ...

Poem by the late Maurice Laisant (1909 - 1991)

Charles Baudelaire Prize for Poetry

Who was a militant of the pacifist union

And one of the founders

From the Union of Anarchists (UA) in 1977

And one of the main culprits

From the late newspaper "Le libertaire"

Electoral ballad (A poem that was sung by Serge Utgé-Royo)

Run and vote cheerfully

O sovereign populace

During the time of a fortnight

We owe you care

If Marianne takes lovers

Is it for me to hold the candle?

Cuckold without my consent

My voter card is blank

No, I will not go gallantly

To the treacherous song of sirens

Of my freedom (this windfall!)

Grant the disclaimer

Voting only lasts a moment ...

Should we draw flamberge

For some fleeting oath?

My voter card is blank

I know very well that, knowingly

We promise benefits to the chain

But we know the catchphrase

We are only promised

On the menu everything is pleasure

(We know what the hostel is worth)

The table immediately demented him

My voter card is blank

Mail

Prince and consorts of Parliament

No one knows what is going on there:

The city councilor who speaks to us lies

My voter card is blank

Poem by the late Maurice Laisant

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)