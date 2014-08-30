Paraphysique de l'échelle de temps

Et même à dire

Et même à relire

Feu ( 1740 - 1814 ) le marquis de Sade

Fin lettré et cultivé

Sa passion du théâtre, souvent oublié

Pour des écrits sulfureux, souvent emprisonné

Alors

Qu'à toute guerre, et en rapport

Son écriture fut imaginaire, plus qu'un mauvais sort

Tout ce qu'il a pu faire ou écrire

Tout ce qu'il a pu imaginer

Tout ce qu'il a pu concevoir

Avec quelques bougies dans le noir

De femmes enconnées puis cousues

Mais là, c'est du lu

Et avec la petite vérole ou un rat, pas cru

Toutes les horreurs

Toutes les douleurs

Psychologiques, physiques, érotiques

De toute guerre, c'est pourtant la pratique

Viols, tortures, mutilations, amputations, pendaisons

Et là, cela n'est pas de l'imagination

Pourtant, il y a peu de la réprobation

Sade n'était qu'un libre-penseur et libertin

Sade était un moraliste, philosophe, écrivain

Le contraire, d'un assassin, d'un homme de guerre

C'était surtout le monde de l'imaginaire !

Et puis

Dans les abattoirs

Il vaut mieux ne pas y aller voir

Et toute guerre

Est, a été, sera, un abattoir

Et là

Cela n'est plus pour se défouler ou exorciser

Toutes les frustrations accumulées

Au fil des années

Mais pour exécuter

Mais pour maltraiter

Mais pour torturer et tuer

Aucune guerre n'est moraliste

Cela procède de l'esprit nationaliste

Et des gens mangent de la viande

Des animaux non-humains

Qu'il faut donc pourtant zigouiller

Que d'autres, pourtant pas moins malins

Avec des discours logiques pour pouvoir les manger

Et d'ailleurs, il n'y a que deux millions

De végétariens et de végétariennes

De végétaliens et de végétaliennes

En France

Mais avec des produits hyper-transformés

Mais avec des produits hyper-industrialisés

Quoi qu'on fasse

C'est toujours une peu ragoûtante mélasse

Donc, le végétarisme

C'est 39,5 en apport énergétique

Donc, l'omnivorisme

C'est 33 pour cent en apport énergétique !

Toute évaluation

Toute expérience

Toute connivence

Toute compétence

Toute incompétence

N'est qu'une échelle de temps

Le seul constat d'un moment

De ceci découle que toute vérité ment

Comme une jupe qui à chaque instant

Du trésor de l'intime, qui allait, en se soulevant

Au niveau de l'individu

Au niveau des sociétés

Du million d'années

De l'à peine passé pour le géologique

C'est plus en raccourci pour l'anthropologique

Et de l'immédiateté pour le psychologique

Avec tout un spectacle du catastrophique

Quand la catastrophe

Est annoncée

Quand la catastrophe

Est aménagée

Quand elle est gérée

Quand elle est spectacularisée

Du présent, du futur, du passé

De la tectonique des plaques géologiques

De la tectonique des plaques psychologiques !

Et finalement

Tout, en tout, partout, est violent

De la société et de ses divers agents

Toute une maintenance contre le déviant

Alors que c'est le système lui-même qui est dément

Un viol

Toutes les huit heures

Contre des femmes considérées sans valeur

Donc, des sans domicile fixe, en France

Une société où tout est violé

Une société où tout est maltraité

Au tout humilié, au tout faussé

Certes

La richesse beaucoup moins que la pauvreté

Avec une nature déréglée

Comme au Japon où tout paysage est défiguré

Afin de se protéger

Des raz-de-marée

Les chats, raz-de-marée des oiseaux

Machines à tuer des lézards, piafs, mulots

Et un couple de chats, peut en quatre ans

Avoir environ 20.000 descendants

De l'industrialisation momification

De l'ancienne Egypte, aux nouvelles races, en création

La marchandisation des rapports humains

La compétition des rapports humains

Ne peuvent produire, restreinte ou généralisée, que de la violence

Le capital fabrique et cumule toutes les violences !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

And even to say

And even to reread

Late (1740 - 1814) the Marquis de Sade

Fine literate and cultivated

His passion for the theater, often forgotten

For sulphurous writings, often imprisoned

Then

That in any war, and in relation

His writing was imaginary, more than a bad spell

All he could do or write

Everything he could imagine

Everything he could conceive

With some candles in the dark

Of women encumbered then sewn up

But there, it's read

And with smallpox or a rat, not believed

All the horrors

All the pains

Psychological, physical, erotic

Of all war, however, it is the practice

Rape, torture, mutilation, amputation, hangings

And there, it is not imagination

Yet there is little disapproval

Sade was only a free-thinker and libertine

Sade was a moralist, philosopher, writer

The opposite, of an assassin, of a man of war

It was above all the world of the imagination!

And then

In slaughterhouses

It is better not to go and see

And any war

Is, has been, will be, a slaughterhouse

And there

This is no longer to let off steam or exorcise

All the frustrations accumulated

Over the years

But to run

But to mistreat

But to torture and kill

No war is moralistic

It comes from the nationalist spirit

And people eat meat

Non-human animals

That it is therefore necessary to zigouz

Than others, yet no less clever

With logical speeches to be able to eat them

And besides, there are only two million

Vegetarians

Vegans and vegans

In France

But with hyper-processed products

But with hyper-industrialized products

Whatever we do

It's always a little bit sweet molasses

So vegetarianism

It is 39.5 in energy intake

So, omnivorism

That's 33 percent in energy intake!

Any evaluation

Any experience

All connivance

Any skill

Any incompetence

Is just a timescale

The only observation of a moment

From this follows that all truth lies

Like a skirt that at every moment

From the treasure of the intimate, which went, lifting itself up

At the individual level

At company level

Of a million years

Barely past for the geological

It's more in short for the anthropological

And immediacy for the psychological

With a whole spectacle of the catastrophic

When the disaster

Is announced

When the disaster

Is fitted out

When it is managed

When it is spectacularized

From the present, from the future, from the past

Geological plate tectonics

Psychological plate tectonics!

And finally

Everything, everything, everywhere is violent

Of the company and its various agents

A whole maintenance against the deviant

While the system itself is insane

Rape

Every eight hours

Against women considered worthless

So, the homeless, in France

A society where everything is violated

A society where everything is abused

At all humiliated, at all distorted

Certainly

Wealth much less than poverty

With a disordered nature

Like in Japan where every landscape is disfigured

In order to protect themselves

Tidal waves

Cats, the tidal wave of birds

Machines to kill lizards, piafs, field mice

And a couple of cats, can in four years

Have around 20,000 descendants

From industrialization to mummification

From ancient Egypt, to new races, in creation

The commodification of human relationships

The competition of human relationships

Can only produce, restricted or generalized, violence

Capital manufactures and accumulates all forms of violence!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)