Paraphysique de l'échelle de temps
Et même à dire
Et même à relire
Feu ( 1740 - 1814 ) le marquis de Sade
Fin lettré et cultivé
Sa passion du théâtre, souvent oublié
Pour des écrits sulfureux, souvent emprisonné
Alors
Qu'à toute guerre, et en rapport
Son écriture fut imaginaire, plus qu'un mauvais sort
Tout ce qu'il a pu faire ou écrire
Tout ce qu'il a pu imaginer
Tout ce qu'il a pu concevoir
Avec quelques bougies dans le noir
De femmes enconnées puis cousues
Mais là, c'est du lu
Et avec la petite vérole ou un rat, pas cru
Toutes les horreurs
Toutes les douleurs
Psychologiques, physiques, érotiques
De toute guerre, c'est pourtant la pratique
Viols, tortures, mutilations, amputations, pendaisons
Et là, cela n'est pas de l'imagination
Pourtant, il y a peu de la réprobation
Sade n'était qu'un libre-penseur et libertin
Sade était un moraliste, philosophe, écrivain
Le contraire, d'un assassin, d'un homme de guerre
C'était surtout le monde de l'imaginaire !
Et puis
Dans les abattoirs
Il vaut mieux ne pas y aller voir
Et toute guerre
Est, a été, sera, un abattoir
Et là
Cela n'est plus pour se défouler ou exorciser
Toutes les frustrations accumulées
Au fil des années
Mais pour exécuter
Mais pour maltraiter
Mais pour torturer et tuer
Aucune guerre n'est moraliste
Cela procède de l'esprit nationaliste
Et des gens mangent de la viande
Des animaux non-humains
Qu'il faut donc pourtant zigouiller
Que d'autres, pourtant pas moins malins
Avec des discours logiques pour pouvoir les manger
Et d'ailleurs, il n'y a que deux millions
De végétariens et de végétariennes
De végétaliens et de végétaliennes
En France
Mais avec des produits hyper-transformés
Mais avec des produits hyper-industrialisés
Quoi qu'on fasse
C'est toujours une peu ragoûtante mélasse
Donc, le végétarisme
C'est 39,5 en apport énergétique
Donc, l'omnivorisme
C'est 33 pour cent en apport énergétique !
Toute évaluation
Toute expérience
Toute connivence
Toute compétence
Toute incompétence
N'est qu'une échelle de temps
Le seul constat d'un moment
De ceci découle que toute vérité ment
Comme une jupe qui à chaque instant
Du trésor de l'intime, qui allait, en se soulevant
Au niveau de l'individu
Au niveau des sociétés
Du million d'années
De l'à peine passé pour le géologique
C'est plus en raccourci pour l'anthropologique
Et de l'immédiateté pour le psychologique
Avec tout un spectacle du catastrophique
Quand la catastrophe
Est annoncée
Quand la catastrophe
Est aménagée
Quand elle est gérée
Quand elle est spectacularisée
Du présent, du futur, du passé
De la tectonique des plaques géologiques
De la tectonique des plaques psychologiques !
Et finalement
Tout, en tout, partout, est violent
De la société et de ses divers agents
Toute une maintenance contre le déviant
Alors que c'est le système lui-même qui est dément
Un viol
Toutes les huit heures
Contre des femmes considérées sans valeur
Donc, des sans domicile fixe, en France
Une société où tout est violé
Une société où tout est maltraité
Au tout humilié, au tout faussé
Certes
La richesse beaucoup moins que la pauvreté
Avec une nature déréglée
Comme au Japon où tout paysage est défiguré
Afin de se protéger
Des raz-de-marée
Les chats, raz-de-marée des oiseaux
Machines à tuer des lézards, piafs, mulots
Et un couple de chats, peut en quatre ans
Avoir environ 20.000 descendants
De l'industrialisation momification
De l'ancienne Egypte, aux nouvelles races, en création
La marchandisation des rapports humains
La compétition des rapports humains
Ne peuvent produire, restreinte ou généralisée, que de la violence
Le capital fabrique et cumule toutes les violences !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
And even to say
And even to reread
Late (1740 - 1814) the Marquis de Sade
Fine literate and cultivated
His passion for the theater, often forgotten
For sulphurous writings, often imprisoned
Then
That in any war, and in relation
His writing was imaginary, more than a bad spell
All he could do or write
Everything he could imagine
Everything he could conceive
With some candles in the dark
Of women encumbered then sewn up
But there, it's read
And with smallpox or a rat, not believed
All the horrors
All the pains
Psychological, physical, erotic
Of all war, however, it is the practice
Rape, torture, mutilation, amputation, hangings
And there, it is not imagination
Yet there is little disapproval
Sade was only a free-thinker and libertine
Sade was a moralist, philosopher, writer
The opposite, of an assassin, of a man of war
It was above all the world of the imagination!
And then
In slaughterhouses
It is better not to go and see
And any war
Is, has been, will be, a slaughterhouse
And there
This is no longer to let off steam or exorcise
All the frustrations accumulated
Over the years
But to run
But to mistreat
But to torture and kill
No war is moralistic
It comes from the nationalist spirit
And people eat meat
Non-human animals
That it is therefore necessary to zigouz
Than others, yet no less clever
With logical speeches to be able to eat them
And besides, there are only two million
Vegetarians
Vegans and vegans
In France
But with hyper-processed products
But with hyper-industrialized products
Whatever we do
It's always a little bit sweet molasses
So vegetarianism
It is 39.5 in energy intake
So, omnivorism
That's 33 percent in energy intake!
Any evaluation
Any experience
All connivance
Any skill
Any incompetence
Is just a timescale
The only observation of a moment
From this follows that all truth lies
Like a skirt that at every moment
From the treasure of the intimate, which went, lifting itself up
At the individual level
At company level
Of a million years
Barely past for the geological
It's more in short for the anthropological
And immediacy for the psychological
With a whole spectacle of the catastrophic
When the disaster
Is announced
When the disaster
Is fitted out
When it is managed
When it is spectacularized
From the present, from the future, from the past
Geological plate tectonics
Psychological plate tectonics!
And finally
Everything, everything, everywhere is violent
Of the company and its various agents
A whole maintenance against the deviant
While the system itself is insane
Rape
Every eight hours
Against women considered worthless
So, the homeless, in France
A society where everything is violated
A society where everything is abused
At all humiliated, at all distorted
Certainly
Wealth much less than poverty
With a disordered nature
Like in Japan where every landscape is disfigured
In order to protect themselves
Tidal waves
Cats, the tidal wave of birds
Machines to kill lizards, piafs, field mice
And a couple of cats, can in four years
Have around 20,000 descendants
From industrialization to mummification
From ancient Egypt, to new races, in creation
The commodification of human relationships
The competition of human relationships
Can only produce, restricted or generalized, violence
Capital manufactures and accumulates all forms of violence!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
