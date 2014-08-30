NEW: ‘Falsified Data’: Pfizer Vaccine Trial Had Major Flaws, Whistleblower Tells British Medical Journal (BMJ)

BMJ latest investigation hears from a whistleblower engaged in Pfizer’s pivotal covid-19 vaccine trial. Her evidence raises serious questions about data integrity and FDA regulatory oversight.

A whistleblower involved in Pfizer’s pivotal phase III Covid-19 vaccine trial has leaked evidence to the British Medical Journal (BMJ), a well-known peer-reviewed medical journal, that poor practices at the contract research company she worked for raise questions about data integrity and regulatory oversight.

Brook Jackson, who was a regional director at Ventavia Research Group, now fired, revealed to The BMJ that vaccine trials at several sites in Texas last year had major problems – including falsified data, broke fundamental rules, and were ‘slow’ to report adverse events/ adverse reactions.

When she notified her superiors about the issues she found, they fired her.

Staff who conducted quality control checks were overwhelmed by the high volume of issues they were finding. At certain point, the regional director, Brook Jackson, emailed a complaint to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Ventavia fired her later the same day.