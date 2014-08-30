Le polisson
Un polisson ne rêvait
Qu'à mettre son vit
Dans les jupons
De toutes les dames
Un polisson ne songeait
Qu'à lorgner
Tous les nichons
De toutes les femmes
Enfant, déjà, il y songeait
Adolescent, il l'envisageait
Adulte, il y sombrait
Vieillard, il se le remémorait
Un polisson ne s'intéressait
Qu'aux jambes des demoiselles
Qu'aux dessous des hirondelles
Dans lesquels il paressait
Enfant, déjà, il y songeait
Adolescent, il l'envisageait
Adulte, il y sombrait
Vieillard, il se le remémorait
Patrice Faubert ( 1973 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
A prank never dreamed
What to put his lives
In petticoats
Of all the ladies
A rascal never dreamed
Than to ogle
All titties
Of all women
As a child, he was already thinking about it
Teenager he envisioned her
Adult, he sank into it
Old man, he remembered it
A prank was not interested
That in the legs of the young ladies
That below the swallows
In which he was lazy
As a child, he was already thinking about it
Teenager he envisioned her
Adult, he sank into it
Old man, he remembered it
Patrice Faubert (1973) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
