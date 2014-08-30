Le polisson

Un polisson ne rêvait

Qu'à mettre son vit

Dans les jupons

De toutes les dames

Un polisson ne songeait

Qu'à lorgner

Tous les nichons

De toutes les femmes

Enfant, déjà, il y songeait

Adolescent, il l'envisageait

Adulte, il y sombrait

Vieillard, il se le remémorait

Un polisson ne s'intéressait

Qu'aux jambes des demoiselles

Qu'aux dessous des hirondelles

Dans lesquels il paressait

Enfant, déjà, il y songeait

Adolescent, il l'envisageait

Adulte, il y sombrait

Vieillard, il se le remémorait

Patrice Faubert ( 1973 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

A prank never dreamed

What to put his lives

In petticoats

Of all the ladies

A rascal never dreamed

Than to ogle

All titties

Of all women

As a child, he was already thinking about it

Teenager he envisioned her

Adult, he sank into it

Old man, he remembered it

A prank was not interested

That in the legs of the young ladies

That below the swallows

In which he was lazy

As a child, he was already thinking about it

Teenager he envisioned her

Adult, he sank into it

Old man, he remembered it

Patrice Faubert (1973) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)