L'homme qui venait d'ailleurs
Il était toujours
Dans la lune
Il comptait toujours
Pour des prunes
Il n'était d'aucun pays
Ni de minuit, ni de midi
Il n'était d'aucune patrie
Jamais arrivé, jamais parti
Il n'était d'aucune guerre
Il n'était d'aucune paix
Il n'était qu'imaginaire
Il n'était pas ce qui sait
Partout, il ne voyait
Que des ruines
Que des mines
L'esprit est le monde, comme une rime
Patrice Faubert (1977 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
He was always
In the moon
He still counted
For plums
He was from no country
Neither midnight nor midday
He was from no homeland
Never arrived, never left
He was from no war
He was of no peace
He was only imaginary
He was not what knows
Everywhere he saw
Only ruins
Only mines
The mind is the world, like a rhyme
Patrice Faubert (1977) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
