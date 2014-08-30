L'homme qui venait d'ailleurs

Submitted by Anonymous on Thu, 2021-11-04 03:55
Author: 
Patrice Faubert
Locality: 
Other

Il était toujours
Dans la lune
Il comptait toujours
Pour des prunes
Il n'était d'aucun pays
Ni de minuit, ni de midi
Il n'était d'aucune patrie
Jamais arrivé, jamais parti

Il n'était d'aucune guerre
Il n'était d'aucune paix
Il n'était qu'imaginaire
Il n'était pas ce qui sait
Partout, il ne voyait
Que des ruines
Que des mines
L'esprit est le monde, comme une rime

Patrice Faubert (1977 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

He was always
In the moon
He still counted
For plums
He was from no country
Neither midnight nor midday
He was from no homeland
Never arrived, never left

He was from no war
He was of no peace
He was only imaginary
He was not what knows
Everywhere he saw
Only ruins
Only mines
The mind is the world, like a rhyme

Patrice Faubert (1977) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

  • Share/Save

Add new comment

More information about text formats

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
To prevent automated spam submissions leave this field empty.
CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
Image CAPTCHA
Enter the characters shown in the image.