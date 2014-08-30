L'homme qui venait d'ailleurs

Il était toujours

Dans la lune

Il comptait toujours

Pour des prunes

Il n'était d'aucun pays

Ni de minuit, ni de midi

Il n'était d'aucune patrie

Jamais arrivé, jamais parti

Il n'était d'aucune guerre

Il n'était d'aucune paix

Il n'était qu'imaginaire

Il n'était pas ce qui sait

Partout, il ne voyait

Que des ruines

Que des mines

L'esprit est le monde, comme une rime

Patrice Faubert (1977 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

He was always

In the moon

He still counted

For plums

He was from no country

Neither midnight nor midday

He was from no homeland

Never arrived, never left

He was from no war

He was of no peace

He was only imaginary

He was not what knows

Everywhere he saw

Only ruins

Only mines

The mind is the world, like a rhyme

Patrice Faubert (1977) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)