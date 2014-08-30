The Shortwave Report 11/05/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, NHK Japan, and Radio Havana Cuba.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr211105.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- Covid infections and deaths are on the rise in much of Europe, and the UK has authorized the use of a new Covid medication. The COP 26 climate summit has been one of the major topics in international news, with most of it focusing on the politicians and the agreements on methane, deforestation, and coal. DW spoke with many youth activists- here is a woman from Poland speaking about the difference between what the citizens demand and what the government says. The UK led 190 nations and organizations to agree to cease using coal for electrical production by 2030- The US, China, and India did not sign the pact.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground host Afshin Rattansi spoke with Lord Deben at Cop 26. Deben is the chairman of the UK independent committee on climate change, and advises Boris Johnson. Deben is enthusiastic about the summit, very critical of the absence of the Russian and Chinese leaders, though their negotiators were there and involved. In the excerpt hey discuss Boris Johnson's climate hypocrisy on coal and oil development, the possibility of fraud in Net Zero claims, and regenerative farming.

From JAPAN- Developing countries were promised money to help them tackle climate change, but wealthier nations have not delivered on their promises. The Japanese government will subsidize factory construction for electric vehicle batteries. An update on negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal. The US defense Department is alarmed that China may be increasing it nuclear weapon stockpile above the 200 it has now- the US has 3750 nuclear warheads.

From CUBA- The Chinese Foreign Minister has urged the US to tackle racism against people of Asian origin. Israeli settlers again stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem to infuriate Palestinians. Then a Viewpoint the so-called Good Neighbor Policy toward Latin America, stated in 1933 by Franklin Roosevelt.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"The future is a concept—it doesn't exist.﻿ There is no such thing as tomorrow. There never will be because time is always now. That's one of the things we discover when we stop talking to ourselves and stop thinking. We find there is only present, only an eternal now."

-- Alan Watts

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net