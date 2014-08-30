Dilection pour le dicton

Dilettante de la digestion

Monologueur de la passion

Qui n'a pas vécu une passion ?

Existence, substitution du badelaire

Catimini du casuiste

Lénitif grégaire

Félonie égrotante du christianisme

Brûlant sur le bûcher

La douleur du censeur

Va centupler d'ardeur

Pour ne plus jamais cesser

Cacochyme et remugle

N'est pas la sédition

Sécrétion de la révolution

Phlébotomie, puis l'incendie de l'anarchie

Patrice Faubert (1972) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicen ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Love for the saying

Dilettante of digestion

Monologue of passion

Who has not lived a passion?

Existence, substitution of the badelaire

Catimini of the casuist

Gregarious lenitive

Scratching Felony of Christianity

Burning at the stake

The pain of the censor

Will multiply a hundred ardor

To never stop again

Cacochyme and remugle

Is not sedition

Secretion of the revolution

Phlebotomy, then the burning of anarchy

Patrice Faubert (1972) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicen (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)