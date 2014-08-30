Ustion
Dilection pour le dicton
Dilettante de la digestion
Monologueur de la passion
Qui n'a pas vécu une passion ?
Existence, substitution du badelaire
Catimini du casuiste
Lénitif grégaire
Félonie égrotante du christianisme
Brûlant sur le bûcher
La douleur du censeur
Va centupler d'ardeur
Pour ne plus jamais cesser
Cacochyme et remugle
N'est pas la sédition
Sécrétion de la révolution
Phlébotomie, puis l'incendie de l'anarchie
Patrice Faubert (1972) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicen ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Love for the saying
Dilettante of digestion
Monologue of passion
Who has not lived a passion?
Existence, substitution of the badelaire
Catimini of the casuist
Gregarious lenitive
Scratching Felony of Christianity
Burning at the stake
The pain of the censor
Will multiply a hundred ardor
To never stop again
Cacochyme and remugle
Is not sedition
Secretion of the revolution
Phlebotomy, then the burning of anarchy
