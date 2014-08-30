Paraphysique de la naissance

Ceci est une préface à mon texte de 2008 " L' on ne naît pas Fourniret ". En effet , l' on ne naît pas Fourniret , l' on ne naît pas catholique , l' on ne naît pas protestant, l' on ne naît pas islamiste, l' on ne naît pas ouvrier ou ouvrière, l' on ne naît pas artiste peintre, l' on ne naît pas crétin ou crétine, l' on ne naît pas tout ce que vous voudrez, l' on devient seulement le produit manufacturé de sa niche environnementale. A ce propos, j' ai été baptisé, encore bébé, sans mon consentement, de même, j' ai fait ma première communion sans que l' on me demande mon avis. Cela ne vaut donc rien et cela n' a bien évidemment aucune valeur morale. Et beaucoup sont dans ce cas, mais ne le disent pas, c ' est tout. Je dis cela, car mon cousin me disait en plaisantant, qu' il mettrait une photographie de moi en communiant sur son site où je suis " Pat dit l' invité " , alors que nous compulsions un album de photographies familiales. Soit, et après ? C' est vraiment mal me "connaître" car je n' ai honte de rien.

J' ai été, étant enfant, à l' école laïque communale, mais je n' ai pu échapper, hélas, au catéchisme et à toutes les stupidités qui vont avec. Mais tant dans certaines familles ouvrières que dans certaines familles bourgeoises, il en allait ainsi, il y a une cinquantaine d' années. En ce qui me concerne, je n' avais aucune conscience politique étant enfant ou adolescent, et je ne pensais qu' à m' amuser. Et c ' est tant mieux, finalement ! J' étais, quoi qu' il en soit, le résultat de mon environnement immédiat, comme tous les autres êtres humains. Je n' avais pas encore pu lire tous les livres qui me feraient devenir un agnostique et même un athée. Les dieux sont nés de l' ignorance et de la peur, pour paraphraser le grand théoricien de l' anarchie, feu Sébastien Faure ( 1858-1942 ). Donc, l' on ne peut avoir honte d' un conditionnement que l' on a subi pendant son enfance ou son adolescence. Ce qui serait honteux, serait de ne pas le dire, quand l' occasion en est donnée, ou d' en avoir honte, justement ! Je ne suis pas né anarchiste ou paraphysicien, même si je le suis devenu assez rapidement, somme toute, au sortir de l' adolescence.

De même, ceux et celles qui me reprochent, et ce fort injustement, de vouloir " donner " des leçons aux autres, ne cessent jamais de vouloir m' en donner, à moi. Je n' ai aucune leçon à donner à qui que ce soit, je ne fais qu' exprimer mes opinions, c' est tout. Elles déplaisent le plus souvent, cela est un autre domaine. Et mes opinions, en valent bien d' autres, je crois bien...

Il est aussi vrai que je fais plein d' erreurs de ponctuation (comme me l' a signalé mon cousin), mais je ne suis ni typographe ni correcteur. Et j' ai toujours privilégié le fond à la forme. Certes, de nos jours, dans notre terrifiante société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle, du fascisme libéral dit de gauche ou dit de droite , l' on préfère la forme au fond. Et bien, cela m' importe peu à moi, dans un contexte où l' on peut lire mes élucubrations paraphysiques de façon gratuite, et pour des gens qui préfèrent quand même le fond à la forme. Après cette préface paraphysique ou droit de réponse aux attaques calomnieuses qui sont proférées contre moi, voici ce texte paraphysique qui date de 2008, mais qui est toujours d' actualité. Et je remercie encore monsieur Philippe Coutant de l' avoir publié sur son site " L' idée libertaire " en son temps.

L' on ne naît pas Fourniret

" Le clochard et le PDG sont libres tous les deux d'aller coucher sous les ponts,

mais il n'y a que le clochard qui en profite " .

Henri Laborit ( 1914 - 1995 )

L’ on ne naît pas Fourniret, l' on ne naît pas Einstein, l' on ne naît pas Pelé, l' on ne naît pas ingénieur, l' on ne naît pas gentil, l' on ne naît pas méchant, l' on ne naît pas ignorant, l' on ne naît pas savant, l' on ne naît pas fasciste, l' on ne naît pas anarchiste, l' on ne naît pas ouvrier, l' on ne naît pas gangster, l' on ne naît pas homme, l' on ne naît pas femme, l' on ne naît pas quelque chose, l 'on devient quelque chose.

Ce sont des constructions sociales et culturelles, des engrammations et des conditionnements auxquels chaque être humain est soumis dès la naissance, et ce en fonction de l'époque et du lieu de sa naissance. Le préhistorien André Leroi-Gourhan (1911 - 1986) a écrit:

" Plus précisément, le système nerveux n'est pas une machine à fabriquer de l'instinct mais à répondre à des stimuli internes et externes en construisant des programmes ".

L'être humain n'est composé que de 24 000 à 26 000 gènes, c'est très peu, et surtout son cerveau contient 100 milliards de neurones et 1 million de milliards de connexions nerveuses. Les gènes ne servent à rien pour apprendre l'anglais, les mathématiques ou la physique, la maçonnerie ou la plomberie. Les gènes ne font que coder pour des protéines (avoir les yeux bleus, avoir cinq doigts aux mains, avoir la peau de telle ou telle couleur). Tout le reste s'apprend, à force de mémorisation ou de gestes répétés maintes et maintes fois. Il en est ainsi de la physique comme du football. Un petit d' homme et de femme, élevé dans un milieu non humain, ne deviendra jamais un être humain. Il sera difficile de lui apprendre - voire impossible - à marcher et encore plus à parler. L'on ne naît pas Fourniret.

Tous les tueurs en série, ont été violés, battus, maltraités, niés, dans leur enfance, et ce, sans aucune exception (Voir à ce propos les travaux d'Alice Miller, née en 1923, psychanalyste, et son ouvrage de référence, " C'est pour ton bien "). La science n'est pas neutre, elle est instrumentalisée par ses commanditaires et propagée par ses commis. Dès l'école, l'on nous apprend la soumission à l'autorité. L'on nous apprend le conformisme, l' on nous apprend la compétition et l' obéissance. L'on nous apprend surtout à utiliser nos mémoires et non nos compréhensions. Tout comme l' égo s' oppose à la personnalité, la mémoire s' oppose à la compréhension. Le grand savant Henri Laborit (1914 - 1995), le fameux biologiste des comportement, avait deux formules qu'il utilisait souvent :

" Le clochard et le PDG sont libres tous les deux d'aller coucher sous les ponts, mais il n' y a que le clochard qui en profite . " Et aussi plus simplement " Tout s ' apprend , à part boire , manger , copuler " .

Mais pour d' aucuns, d' aucunes, boire, manger, copuler, c'est encore de la mémoire de l' espèce. Nous pourrions dire que les gènes (si peu nombreux dans l' espèce humaine, 26 000, moins que les 45 000 gènes de séquences codantes pour le peuplier, et à peine plus que chez caenorhabditis elegans, ver d'un millimètre de long qui possède lui 22 500 gènes), c'est la baignoire et que l'eau qui remplit cette baignoire, c'est l'environnement. C'est dire, l'importance de la niche environnementale, comme disait feu Henri Laborit: les parents, la famille, les autres, l'école, etc... dont nos cent milliards de neurones et un million de milliard de connexions nerveuses sont complètement remplis. Et puis, même si la baignoire est trisomique ou autre, il ne faut pas oublier, pour paraphraser le généticien des populations et père du concept " d'humanitude " ( avec Lucien Mias, joueur de rugby et docteur gériatre ( né en 1930 ) Albert Jacquard (né en 1925) que la notion d' handicapé est impropre, et qu'il faudrait la remplacer par la notion plus gratifiante " d'autrement capable ". Plus de handicapés, handicapées, (sans nier les handicaps), que des autrement capables .

Donc, pour résumer, Fourniret n'a pas été aimé, n'a pas été pris comme être humain. Fourniret est donc devenu un monstre. Celui qu'une société inhumaine, sans amour et sans amitié, ne jurant que par l'argent et le mensonge, a fabriqué. Car, il n'y a pas de méchants et de méchantes, il n'y a que des souffrants et des souffrantes.

Comme la société spectaculaire marchande techno-industrielle nous apprend à nous détester les uns les autres et à nous faire la guerre dès la plus petite enfance, il est finalement réconfortant de constater que certains et certaines passent à travers les mailles du filet de la tyrannie sous toutes ses formes et essayent, connaissant la réalité de leurs déterminismes, de rester humains envers et contre tout. Et le tyran dit à ses gens, ou leur fit dire " Croyez que vous avez votre " libre arbitre ", et ainsi vous obéirez d'autant plus facilement que c'est " librement " que vous croirez nous obéir. Et " librement " que vous voterez pour nous, en " choisissant librement l ' erreur ou la vérité. "

L' on ne naît pas Fourniret, pas plus qu'aviateur ou autre chose. Les choses ne sont ni belles, ni mauvaises, ni bonnes, ni laides, ni ceci, ni cela. C'est nous qui les interprétons en fonction de nos apprentissages et des époques historiques dans lesquelles nous vivons.

