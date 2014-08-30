Erubescence de l'adolescence

Chassant au loin l'eschatologie

Et voici, heureuse délivrance

Arrivant du sang, l'autarcie

Il n'est point de bienséance

Qui soit honnête

Basoche est la gent

Même dans l'insolence

La fourberie, la tromperie

La calomnie et la dauberie

Voilà l'infâme stéréotypie

Des valeurs de la bourgeoisie

Liberté de la désillusion

Vaste entreprise de démolition

Bien belle démonstration

En notre ère d'étatisation

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

Adolescent erubescence

Chasing eschatology away

And behold, happy deliverance

Coming from blood, autarky

There is no decorum

Who is honest

Basoche is the gent

Even in insolence

The deceit, the deception

Calumny and Dauberie

Here is the infamous stereotypy

Values of the bourgeoisie

Freedom from disillusion

Large demolition company

Very nice demonstration

In our era of statehood

