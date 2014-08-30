Impéritie

Patrice Faubert
Erubescence de l'adolescence
Chassant au loin l'eschatologie
Et voici, heureuse délivrance
Arrivant du sang, l'autarcie

Il n'est point de bienséance
Qui soit honnête
Basoche est la gent
Même dans l'insolence

La fourberie, la tromperie
La calomnie et la dauberie
Voilà l'infâme stéréotypie
Des valeurs de la bourgeoisie

Liberté de la désillusion
Vaste entreprise de démolition
Bien belle démonstration
En notre ère d'étatisation

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

Adolescent erubescence
Chasing eschatology away
And behold, happy deliverance
Coming from blood, autarky

There is no decorum
Who is honest
Basoche is the gent
Even in insolence

The deceit, the deception
Calumny and Dauberie
Here is the infamous stereotypy
Values of the bourgeoisie

Freedom from disillusion
Large demolition company
Very nice demonstration
In our era of statehood

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

