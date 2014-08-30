Ireland’s State-funded mouthpiece for the elites and protector of Big Pharma criminals, RTE, this past week aired a documentary called The Missing Children which provided an insight into the disturbing events surrounding the now-infamous Mother and Baby Homes of the country’s past. On listening to the testimony of survivors and the numerous individuals who were stolen from the arms of their birthmothers, it is very clear that a barely perceivable evil pervaded the institutions that controlled our island nation for far too long.

The network, to its credit, is to be commended for broadcasting the documentary. But to its discredit, it is failing miserably when it comes to appropriately reporting current atrocities. After all, it doesn’t take much backbone to expose a nefarious cabal that was made up, predominantly, of people who are now deceased. What would, undoubtedly, be more praiseworthy is an exposé of the evil that still pervades Ireland. But the chances of a State-funded mouthpiece for the elites and a protector of Big Pharma criminals doing this is lower than zero. We have to take into account that the deplorable mafia perpetrating widespread harm today is the same one paying the salaries of RTE’s top executives.

What hit me most of all, as I watched this documentation of malice, was the realisation that stupidity is dangerous, predictable and consistent.

Those of us who are awake and have managed somehow to avoid fluoride-induced brain paralysis, thus, can spot it a mile off. We, therefore, soon figure out that very little has changed in the techniques used by malevolent unelected rulers. We recognise that the most useful tool they have in their arsenal is the stupidity that permeates so much of the world’s population. The mental incapacity of the people aids the overlords in their agenda. It did back in a time when innocent, vulnerable children were interned like prisoners in camps, purely because they were deemed unsuitable for the world that they were born into, and it does today when innocent, vulnerable children are masked, isolated, jabbed and psychologically terrorized for no logical reason.

Decades ago in Ireland, the Mother and Baby Homes were filled with young ‘illegitimate’ children that, in the eyes of programmed and indoctrinated religious leaders, were the personification of sin. They had to be locked away from society for fear of their indecent, unholy contamination of it. On The Missing Children, one of the Homes’ survivors, PJ Haverty, explains, for example, how his mother was deemed a ‘bad influence’ to everybody else in the parish when she fell pregnant out of marriage. The community back then viewed her as a bad person who brought disrepute and shame to them. Her child, therefore, was considered indecent and profane. There was no way he would be allowed to live among ‘normal’ people. He was dehumanised before he was even born.

Contrast this with what is happening today in our modern ‘progressive’ nation. For example, Sport Ireland - a 1930s Reich-inspired, Fascist bureaucracy of evidently moronic, child-hating, wannabe despots with no respect or integrity - stepped into the shoes of the programmed and indoctrinated halfwits of Ireland’s past when they decided recently that no unvaccinated students would be allowed to play basketball and demanded segregation, apartheid and discrimination. In the brain cell deficient heads of its decision-makers, teenagers that did not have toxic, heart-attack-inducing junk injected into their veins could not take part in their favourite game.

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Whereas at one time in our country’s past you had idiots who lived in fear of small children they thought represented Satan, today we have imbeciles in suits who are terrified of children they think are carrying a virus which - even if you do believe it exists, which I don’t - has a 99.97% survival rate.

In the not-so-distant past, we had ignoramuses in our nation who believed that banishing children behind the walls of institutions would protect the public from the devil. Now we have boneheads who believe that children who are not jabbed with a vaccine that doesn’t prevent the transmission of any disease should be barred from competing in sports and locked in a room as far away as possible from their teammates in an effort to protect the population from a deadly viral outbreak. Each of these illogical fallacies are as ridiculous as the other.

Yesterday, they were labelling children born into single-parent families ‘illegitimate’. Tomorrow unvaccinated children will be met with a similar designation. Like the people who were deemed ‘unessential’ last year and prohibited from making a living, the children of parents who refuse to bend the knee to Pfizer will be tagged and categorized accordingly. Once again a class of ‘illegitimate’ children is being created.

Back in the days of the incarceration of babies in Ireland, there was no way the powers-that-should-not-have-been could track and trace every single child that was conceived in a manner that was not in accordance with Church and State values. So, therefore, they had to rely on the predictably obedient, consistently conforming, dangerously stupid folk to do their dirty work for them. In The Missing Children, PJ Haverty explains:

“My mother got pregnant out of wedlock and somebody in the parish found out about it. So they went down…and told the priest. The priest came back up to the house and he took control of everything.”

Today, we see the same Stasi East German-like approach in our towns and cities as unthinking oafs rush to their phones to report the latest COVID-19 protocol breach, falsely believing that doing so somehow makes their world a better, safer place. As is to be expected, this behaviour is encouraged and rewarded by the reptiles that make up the corrupt political class. Just this past week, the Social Democrats proposed that anti-social, undemocratic action be taken in an effort to ensure restaurants and bar staff were requesting the Digital Green Nazi Pass from all of their customers. It was suggested that a helpline be set up that would enable citizens to report establishments to authorities should their employees fail to demand ‘papers, please’ from every paying customer. This idea was also supported by a political party known as People Before Profit, as their representative Richard Boyd Barrett spoke out in favour of the authoritarian, dystopian proposal - putting the profits of Big Tech digital surveillance entrepreneurs and billionaire vaccine vendors ahead of the people, as per usual.

The actions of snitches and rats in previous times in Ireland led to the expulsion of tens of thousands of infants to squalid hellholes. They also led to the theft of children, as families were torn apart when newborns were snatched from their mothers and sold to the highest bidder. Today, in a consistent, predictable and dangerous pattern of stupidity, we still have snitches and rats among us who have no issue with the financial devastation and economic upheaval of successful businesses around the country which is caused by their obsequious bootlicking. Be assured, should the Rat-Line ambitions of the Social Democrats and People Before Profit parties be realised, it will be inundated with calls. Not a lot has changed since the 1950s, as sycophants continue to fill in the gaps of the government’s surveillance machine; spying and tattletaling, informing and betraying.

Of course, there will come a time when the sins of the demons, who are presently carrying out hostility and nastiness in our nations today, are exposed. Then there will be outrage and people will call for accountability. This is exactly what happened with the Mother and Baby Home scandal. And like with it, it will not be the actual villains who are blamed - instead, it will be the stupid. The useful idiots who so willingly volunteered their stupidity to enable criminal activities against the innocent are always the people that are forced to take the fall for the team they don’t even know they are batting for.

When people demanded justice for the horrendous discrimination against children born out of wedlock and the horrific treatment of unmarried mothers in Ireland, they were told it was the fault of society. Ireland’s Taoiseach, Micheal Martin pointed the finger of blame - not at the political parties that ran the country back when the crimes occurred, nor the Bon Secours Order of Nuns that managed the homes, nor the Catholic Church, whose priests condemned so many to a life of sorrow and suffering - but at the people themselves; the very ones who turned their next-door neighbour in for fear of ungodly children who were born outside of marriage.

He remarked:

“We did this to ourselves as a society…All of society was complicit in it.”

Looking around us, watching parents queue up to have their offspring, some as young as 5 years old, injected with a vaccine that has killed at least 50,000 people worldwide thus far and caused hundreds of thousands of long term, irreversible injuries - as per the data of European, British and US officials - will someone, someday, say the same thing about today’s society?

More importantly, will we be able to disagree with them?

If we allow ourselves to be led, as we have in the past, by a dangerous, predictable, consistent mindset of conformity and compliance, snitching and division, and one of unquestioning stupidity, then for sure the answer is no.

