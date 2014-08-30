Ataraxie ( hommage à feu Max Stirner )

Imprescriptible visage décharné

Ne se soucie plus de la quotidienneté

Le siècle l'a chassé

Mais toujours présent, telle l'impavidité

En cette Terre indicible

Par trop hélas

Le phonème, tel le téléphone

Devient le monotone homophone !

Fausse laïcité de trompeuse lactescence

N'est le prédicat

Que d'un nouveau caca

De lui une surrection... génuflexion !

Obséquiosité n'est pas piété

Mais apologie purulente

De la pipelette plaie

Corrosion cérébrale, et cachexie générale

Plus aucune individualité

Plus aucune personnalité

Des collections de tous et toutes semblables

Intangible société exécrable

Anaphrodisie inexpugnable

Broyant ce qui n'est pas minable

Qui ? quoi ? jouir... ce n'est pas pensable

Vouloir vivre ? mais, c'est intolérable !

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

Imprescriptible emaciated face

No longer cares about the everyday

The century chased him away

But always present, like impavidity

In this unspeakable land

Too sadly

The phoneme, such as the telephone

Become the monotonous homophone!

False secularism of deceptive lactescence

Is not the predicate

That a new poo

From him an uplift ... genuflection!

Obsequiousness is not piety

But purulent apology

Of the sore pipelette

Brain corrosion, and general cachexia

No more individuality

No more personality

Collections of all alike

Intangible execrable society

Impregnable anaphrodisia

Crushing what is not shabby

Who ? what ? to enjoy ... it's unthinkable

Want to live? but, it is intolerable!

Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)