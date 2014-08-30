Ataraxie ( hommage à feu Max Stirner )
Imprescriptible visage décharné
Ne se soucie plus de la quotidienneté
Le siècle l'a chassé
Mais toujours présent, telle l'impavidité
En cette Terre indicible
Par trop hélas
Le phonème, tel le téléphone
Devient le monotone homophone !
Fausse laïcité de trompeuse lactescence
N'est le prédicat
Que d'un nouveau caca
De lui une surrection... génuflexion !
Obséquiosité n'est pas piété
Mais apologie purulente
De la pipelette plaie
Corrosion cérébrale, et cachexie générale
Plus aucune individualité
Plus aucune personnalité
Des collections de tous et toutes semblables
Intangible société exécrable
Anaphrodisie inexpugnable
Broyant ce qui n'est pas minable
Qui ? quoi ? jouir... ce n'est pas pensable
Vouloir vivre ? mais, c'est intolérable !
Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Imprescriptible emaciated face
No longer cares about the everyday
The century chased him away
But always present, like impavidity
In this unspeakable land
Too sadly
The phoneme, such as the telephone
Become the monotonous homophone!
False secularism of deceptive lactescence
Is not the predicate
That a new poo
From him an uplift ... genuflection!
Obsequiousness is not piety
But purulent apology
Of the sore pipelette
Brain corrosion, and general cachexia
No more individuality
No more personality
Collections of all alike
Intangible execrable society
Impregnable anaphrodisia
Crushing what is not shabby
Who ? what ? to enjoy ... it's unthinkable
Want to live? but, it is intolerable!
Patrice Faubert (1972) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment