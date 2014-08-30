The Shortwave Report 11/19/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- Intense rains have caused floods and landslides devastating parts of British Columbia. Several reviews of the COP 26 environmental summit- in the aftermath there was a focus on China and India's coal use, but there were many failures to change the status quo. Interviews with a Zimbabwean climate activist and a German Green leader. Every day for weeks now the Covid crisis in Germany has worsened. Gaddafi's son has announced his candidacy for president in Libya next month, along with the leader of the opposition military.

From RUSSIA- George and Gayatri Galloway interviewed Scott Ritter, former Marine officer and chief UN Weapons Inspector. He discusses the Taliban in Afghanistan, how they came to be, and their struggle with the so-called Islamic State. Scott believes the US and other countries should release Afghan money, help the Taliban rebuild the country, and fight back ISIS. He also talks about the situation in Iraq where the government and military are controlled by the US through the CIA.

From CUBA- The White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US supports regime change in Cuba. Venezuelan President Maduro rejected the US State Department attempts to discredit in advance elections happening this Sunday.

From JAPAN- A review of the summit between the leaders of China and the US.While the talks were underway, the US Navy and Japanese defense forces were conducting a military drill in the South China Sea. Taiwan is rapidly updating and increasing its supply of F16 fighter jets from the US.

