Aphantasie planétaire
L'umami
Cette saveur d'outre-nuit
Cinquième de la vie
En 1908, le japonais Kikunae Ikeda
Sucré, salé, acide, amer, et donc plus que ça
Mais au fond
Tout est une affaire de perception
Perception de la convention
Convention de la perception
Seule certitude
C'est la respiration qui nous déambule
Et même avec la vie dure
La plupart du temps, l'on endure
Ou alors, l'on s'en débarrasse
Et plus jamais elle ne nous tracasse
Certes
La mort est délivrance
Et même à défaut de renaissance
Même
Si la vie paraît bien morte
Même
Si la mort paraît bien vivante
Et puis
D'un univers parallèle l'autre
D'un possible échoué l'autre
D'une possible réalité l'autre
Toutes les bifurcations possibles
Ont été, sont, seront, possibles
Car, à la physique des particules
Car, à l'organisation des molécules
Il n'est rien d'impossible
Tout s'y mélangeant, tout s'y confondant
Nous sommes dans d'indicibles mondes
L'on s'y épanouit, l'on s'y morfond
De tous les possibles
Qui peuvent s'avérer possibles
Nous sommes une gravitationnelle fronde !
Dans chaque ronde
Dans chaque monde
De l'éternité à la seconde
Et de part chaque idiosyncrasie différente
D'une époque similaire ou différente
De diverses sexualités différentes
Tour à tour
En mâle ou en femelle
Tour à tour
Mort-né ou centenaire
Mais
Si la vie sur la Terre
Valait vraiment la peine d'être vécue
Si tout le monde s'y aimait
Avec une vraie égalité
Avec une vraie fraternité
Avec une vraie liberté
Tout s'épanouirait dans le vrai
Avec ainsi plus aucun vrai faux besoin
De nos vies comme sans rien
Et aussi
Plus aucune religion
Plus aucune idéologie
Plus aucun espoir
Plus aucun désespoir
Il n'y en aurait plus aucun besoin
Dans sa peau, tout le monde serait bien
La fin du capitalisme pas vert ou vert
Fin du fascisme brun
Fin du fascisme rouge
Qui même avec de la viridité
Serait surtout de la virilité
Mais déjà tout a été gâché
Mais déjà tout a été saboté
Et à l'horreur, il faut s'adapter !
L'ère des prothèses
Seins, dents, hanches, yeux, jambes, bras
De l'écologie et de ses fadaises
Quelques pansements et voilà !
Toute
Une consommation
De la destruction
Une consommation
De la restauration
Sans la destruction
De tout ce que nous consommons
Certes
Avec une restauration
De toutes nos diverses destructions
Volontaires ou involontaires
Et nos ridicules compensations comme paroles en l'air
Toute une aphantasie
Du jadis à aujourd'hui
Permettant l'avènement d'un régime nazi
Et de toutes façons
Toute compétition est un peu nazie
Toute comparaison est un peu nazie
Car c'est une forme scotomisée de xénophobie
La révolte naissant toujours du quotidien
La vie courante avec le mot fin
France, octobre 2018
Le gazole à 1,53 euro
Et prit corps le mouvement des Gilets jaunes
Tout être humain stipendié
De sa propre activité ou non-activité
Et puis, pour les personnes excitées
En France, pour la citer
Il y a 640 commissariats
Pour tout contrevenant, voilà !
Jamais vidés, nettoyés, de la saleté accumulée
Avec toute une insalubrité très fréquentée
Comme la plupart des têtes
Toujours, du bien vivre, en défaite
Des TGV jusqu'à la société
Des toilettes comme bouchées
Toute une puanteur invisibilisée
Toute une puanteur institutionnalisée
D'une façon l'autre
En France, mais aussi, dans le monde entier !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Umami
This flavor of the night
Fifth of life
In 1908, the Japanese Kikunae Ikeda
Sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and so more than that
But deep down
It's all a matter of perception
Perception of the agreement
Collection convention
Only certainty
It is the breath that wanders us
And even with the hard life
Most of the time we endure
Or else, we get rid of it
And she never bother us again
Certainly
Death is deliverance
And even in the absence of rebirth
Same
If life seems really dead
Same
If death seems very much alive
And then
From one parallel universe to another
From one possible failure to another
From one possible reality to another
All possible bifurcations
Have been, are, will be, possible
Because, in particle physics
Because, to the organization of molecules
It is nothing impossible
Everything blending in, everything blending in
We are in unspeakable worlds
We flourish there, we mope there
Of all the possibilities
Which may be possible
We are a gravitational slingshot!
In each round
In every world
From eternity to the second
And from each different idiosyncrasy
From a similar or different time
Of various different sexualities
Alternately
In male or female
Alternately
Stillborn or centenary
Corn
If life on Earth
Really worth living
If everyone loved it
With real equality
With true brotherhood
With real freedom
Everything would blossom in truth
With no real false need anymore
Of our lives like nothing
And also
No more religion
No more ideology
No more hope
No more despair
There would be no need for it anymore
In his skin, everyone would be fine
The end of not green or green capitalism
End of brown fascism
End of red fascism
Who even with viridity
Above all, it would be virility
But already everything has been ruined
But already everything has been sabotaged
And to horror, you have to adapt!
The era of prosthetics
Breasts, teeth, hips, eyes, legs, arms
Ecology and its nonsense
A few bandages and voila!
All
Consumption
Of destruction
Consumption
Catering
Without destruction
Of everything we consume
Certainly
With restoration
Of all our various destructions
Voluntary or involuntary
And our ridiculous compensations as empty words
A whole aphantasy
From long ago to today
Allowing the advent of a Nazi regime
And anyway
All competition is a bit Nazi
Any comparison is a bit Nazi
Because it's a scotomized form of xenophobia
The revolt still emerging from everyday life
Everyday life with the word end
France, October 2018
Diesel at 1.53 euro
And took shape the movement of yellow vests
Any stipendied human being
Of his own activity or non-activity
And then, for the excited people
In France, to quote it
There are 640 police stations
For any offender, that's it!
Never emptied, cleaned, from accumulated dirt
With all a very frequented insalubrity
Like most heads
Always, good living, in defeat
TGV to society
Toilets like clogs
A whole invisible stench
A whole institutionalized stench
One way the other
In France, but also throughout the world!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
