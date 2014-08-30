Aphantasie planétaire

L'umami

Cette saveur d'outre-nuit

Cinquième de la vie

En 1908, le japonais Kikunae Ikeda

Sucré, salé, acide, amer, et donc plus que ça

Mais au fond

Tout est une affaire de perception

Perception de la convention

Convention de la perception

Seule certitude

C'est la respiration qui nous déambule

Et même avec la vie dure

La plupart du temps, l'on endure

Ou alors, l'on s'en débarrasse

Et plus jamais elle ne nous tracasse

Certes

La mort est délivrance

Et même à défaut de renaissance

Même

Si la vie paraît bien morte

Même

Si la mort paraît bien vivante

Et puis

D'un univers parallèle l'autre

D'un possible échoué l'autre

D'une possible réalité l'autre

Toutes les bifurcations possibles

Ont été, sont, seront, possibles

Car, à la physique des particules

Car, à l'organisation des molécules

Il n'est rien d'impossible

Tout s'y mélangeant, tout s'y confondant

Nous sommes dans d'indicibles mondes

L'on s'y épanouit, l'on s'y morfond

De tous les possibles

Qui peuvent s'avérer possibles

Nous sommes une gravitationnelle fronde !

Dans chaque ronde

Dans chaque monde

De l'éternité à la seconde

Et de part chaque idiosyncrasie différente

D'une époque similaire ou différente

De diverses sexualités différentes

Tour à tour

En mâle ou en femelle

Tour à tour

Mort-né ou centenaire

Mais

Si la vie sur la Terre

Valait vraiment la peine d'être vécue

Si tout le monde s'y aimait

Avec une vraie égalité

Avec une vraie fraternité

Avec une vraie liberté

Tout s'épanouirait dans le vrai

Avec ainsi plus aucun vrai faux besoin

De nos vies comme sans rien

Et aussi

Plus aucune religion

Plus aucune idéologie

Plus aucun espoir

Plus aucun désespoir

Il n'y en aurait plus aucun besoin

Dans sa peau, tout le monde serait bien

La fin du capitalisme pas vert ou vert

Fin du fascisme brun

Fin du fascisme rouge

Qui même avec de la viridité

Serait surtout de la virilité

Mais déjà tout a été gâché

Mais déjà tout a été saboté

Et à l'horreur, il faut s'adapter !

L'ère des prothèses

Seins, dents, hanches, yeux, jambes, bras

De l'écologie et de ses fadaises

Quelques pansements et voilà !

Toute

Une consommation

De la destruction

Une consommation

De la restauration

Sans la destruction

De tout ce que nous consommons

Certes

Avec une restauration

De toutes nos diverses destructions

Volontaires ou involontaires

Et nos ridicules compensations comme paroles en l'air

Toute une aphantasie

Du jadis à aujourd'hui

Permettant l'avènement d'un régime nazi

Et de toutes façons

Toute compétition est un peu nazie

Toute comparaison est un peu nazie

Car c'est une forme scotomisée de xénophobie

La révolte naissant toujours du quotidien

La vie courante avec le mot fin

France, octobre 2018

Le gazole à 1,53 euro

Et prit corps le mouvement des Gilets jaunes

Tout être humain stipendié

De sa propre activité ou non-activité

Et puis, pour les personnes excitées

En France, pour la citer

Il y a 640 commissariats

Pour tout contrevenant, voilà !

Jamais vidés, nettoyés, de la saleté accumulée

Avec toute une insalubrité très fréquentée

Comme la plupart des têtes

Toujours, du bien vivre, en défaite

Des TGV jusqu'à la société

Des toilettes comme bouchées

Toute une puanteur invisibilisée

Toute une puanteur institutionnalisée

D'une façon l'autre

En France, mais aussi, dans le monde entier !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Umami

This flavor of the night

Fifth of life

In 1908, the Japanese Kikunae Ikeda

Sweet, salty, sour, bitter, and so more than that

But deep down

It's all a matter of perception

Perception of the agreement

Collection convention

Only certainty

It is the breath that wanders us

And even with the hard life

Most of the time we endure

Or else, we get rid of it

And she never bother us again

Certainly

Death is deliverance

And even in the absence of rebirth

Same

If life seems really dead

Same

If death seems very much alive

And then

From one parallel universe to another

From one possible failure to another

From one possible reality to another

All possible bifurcations

Have been, are, will be, possible

Because, in particle physics

Because, to the organization of molecules

It is nothing impossible

Everything blending in, everything blending in

We are in unspeakable worlds

We flourish there, we mope there

Of all the possibilities

Which may be possible

We are a gravitational slingshot!

In each round

In every world

From eternity to the second

And from each different idiosyncrasy

From a similar or different time

Of various different sexualities

Alternately

In male or female

Alternately

Stillborn or centenary

Corn

If life on Earth

Really worth living

If everyone loved it

With real equality

With true brotherhood

With real freedom

Everything would blossom in truth

With no real false need anymore

Of our lives like nothing

And also

No more religion

No more ideology

No more hope

No more despair

There would be no need for it anymore

In his skin, everyone would be fine

The end of not green or green capitalism

End of brown fascism

End of red fascism

Who even with viridity

Above all, it would be virility

But already everything has been ruined

But already everything has been sabotaged

And to horror, you have to adapt!

The era of prosthetics

Breasts, teeth, hips, eyes, legs, arms

Ecology and its nonsense

A few bandages and voila!

All

Consumption

Of destruction

Consumption

Catering

Without destruction

Of everything we consume

Certainly

With restoration

Of all our various destructions

Voluntary or involuntary

And our ridiculous compensations as empty words

A whole aphantasy

From long ago to today

Allowing the advent of a Nazi regime

And anyway

All competition is a bit Nazi

Any comparison is a bit Nazi

Because it's a scotomized form of xenophobia

The revolt still emerging from everyday life

Everyday life with the word end

France, October 2018

Diesel at 1.53 euro

And took shape the movement of yellow vests

Any stipendied human being

Of his own activity or non-activity

And then, for the excited people

In France, to quote it

There are 640 police stations

For any offender, that's it!

Never emptied, cleaned, from accumulated dirt

With all a very frequented insalubrity

Like most heads

Always, good living, in defeat

TGV to society

Toilets like clogs

A whole invisible stench

A whole institutionalized stench

One way the other

In France, but also throughout the world!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)