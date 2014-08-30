Discours de Jean Rostand

Extrait idiosyncrasique d'un discours de feu Jean Rostand (1894-1977) qui fut prononcé le 15 novembre 1968 à la Mutualité à Paris. Des extraits en furent lus à Europe 1 par feu Georges Brassens (1921-1981), qui en recommanda la lecture. Feu Jean Rostand fut l'un des plus grands savants français, et en autres choses diverses, fut aussi le poète des crapauds et des grenouilles, comme feu J.H. Fabre (1823-1915) fut le poète des insectes, et n'oublions pas qu'il y a 200 millions d'insectes par individu, et j'ai donc eu la chance de correspondre avec feu Jean Rostand lorsque j'étais jeune, à une époque où je m'intéressais grandement à l'erpétologie.

Long extrait d'un discours de feu Jean Rostand

" Chers amis

Comment peut-on être Persan? s'écriait-on au siècle de Montesquieu. Moi, je dirais volontiers aujourd'hui : Comment peut-on ne pas être citoyen du monde? Quand on voit les atrocités, les injustices, les exactions commises au nom de l'idole patrie; quand on voit à quelles sanglantes impasses conduisent tous les nationalismes; quand on voit comment, pour un peu de pétrole, de cobalt, ou d'uranium, les sentiments les plus élémentaires d'humanité se trouvent bafoués; quand on voit comment les exigences de l'égoïsme sacré font bon marché de la vie et de la dignité humaine, s'il s'agit d'assurer la possession d'une matière première ou d'une zone d'influence, quand on voit les sommes fabuleuses gaspillées pour des armements qui ne serviront jamais, ou qui, si par malheur ils servaient, mettraient en péril l'espèce entière, autrement dit, quand on voit les peuples se ruiner, ou pour rien, ou pour leur suicide : quand on songe qu'avec ces dépenses militaires on pourrait créer partout l'abondance annoncée par Jacques Duboin, résoudre tous les problèmes économiques et sociaux - à cause desquels le monde est divisé en blocs antagonistes; quand on songe à tout ce que la science, la médecine, la culture, la démocratie pourraient gagner à une pacification du monde qui libérerait tant de puissance et d'énergie, absorbées jusqu'ici par l'oeuvre de mort; comment ne pas rêver, tout au moins, d'une humanité sans frontières et capable enfin de se consacrer à des tâches non plus mesquinement nationales, mais planétaires.

Le spectacle que donne présentement le monde n'est pas fait pour rassurer les amis de la paix. Jamais, il n'a paru plus désuni et plus éloigné de l'union. Partout flambent les nationalismes, les chauvinismes, les racismes, les fanatismes.

Partout règnent en maître l'esprit de rivalité, la volonté de domination, la sauvagerie des soi-disant civilisés.

Armer l'esprit de l'enfant pour que sa main n'ait plus à être armée : voilà une belle formule. Oui, débarrasser, purger les manuels scolaires de tout ce qui peut nourrir les funestes séparatismes; épargner aux collégiens le sinistre récit des batailles; se garder de leur détailler les beautés de la stratégie napoléonienne, leur faire comprendre qu'un boucher sur un trône n'en est pas moins un boucher et que les arcs de triomphe et les colonnes Vendôme ne sont que des reliques d'une proche barbarie : les initier aux découvertes scientifiques et aux progrès de la justice, plus qu'aux prouesses meurtrières; les pénétrer de cette notion qu'aucune guerre n'est belle, qu'aucune victoire n'est glorieuse - puisque les Te Deum se chantent sur les charniers, leur enseigner dès le plus jeune âge qu'aucun peuple ne vaut plus qu'un autre, qu'aucune race n'est supérieure à une autre, qu'aucune patrie ne s'est au cours des temps noblement conduite plus qu'une autre; leur montrer qu'il n'est pas d'histoire nationale qui ne soit un tissu de férocités et de félonies; bannir des programmes tout ce qui peut contribuer à mettre dans l'esprit des jeunes un sentiment de primauté nationale, en quelques domaine que ce soit; matériel, spirituel, moral.

Un de mes amis, professeur d'histoire, me citait naguère, le mot d'un écolier, qui venait de recevoir son livre d'histoire; " J'ai reçu mon livre de guerre " . Et bien, nous ne voulons plus que les livres d'histoire soient des livres de guerre.

Pour moi, être pacifiste, ce n'est pas forcément être prêt à tout sacrifier à la paix, mais c'est quand même être capable de lui sacrifier beaucoup de choses et à quoi l'on tient.

C'est voir obstinément en toute guerre la gigantesque erreur judiciaire que fait la somme des peines capitales infligées à tant d'innocents; c'est ne pas consentir aux grossières simplifications et falsifications que diffusent les propagandes pour attiser les haines; c'est refuser d'égrener le chapelet des slogans de commande et des calomnies de consigne; c'est ne pas clamer qu'on veut la paix quand on fait le jeu des fanatismes qui la rendent impossible; c'est dénoncer sans relâche l'atrocité, l'ignominie de la guerre, mais se garder d'imputer à l'un des belligérants des atrocités hors série; c'est s'interdire de dénoncer d'un côté ce qui se fait ou se ferait aussi du côté adverse; c'est condamner, dans tous les camps; les jusqu'au-boutismes et les intransigeances; c'est s'affliger quand, pour quelque cause que ce soit, on voit un fusil entre les mains d'un enfant; c'est être obsédé par les fantômes de tous ceux qui sont morts pour rien; c'est préférer que les réconciliations devancent les charniers; c'est n'être jamais sûr d'avoir tout à fait raison quand on souscrit à la mort des autres...

Un monde uni ne pourra être bâti que par des hommes et des femmes ayant au coeur ce pacifisme-là . "

Jean Rostand ( 1968 )

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Idiosyncratic extract from a speech by the late Jean Rostand (1894-1977) which was delivered on November 15, 1968 at the Mutualité in Paris. Extracts from it were read at Europe 1 by the late Georges Brassens (1921-1981), who recommended it to be read. The late Jean Rostand was one of the greatest French scholars, and in other diverse things, was also the poet of toads and frogs, as the late JH Fabre (1823-1915) was the poet of insects, and let us not forget that 'there are 200 million insects per individual, and so I had the chance to correspond with the late Jean Rostand when I was young, at a time when I was very interested in erpetology.

Long extract from a speech by the late Jean Rostand

" Dear friends

How can you be Persian? cried people in the century of Montesquieu. I would gladly say today: How can you not be a citizen of the world? When we see the atrocities, the injustices, the atrocities committed in the name of the idol homeland; when we see to what bloody dead ends all nationalisms lead; when we see how, for a little petroleum, cobalt, or uranium, the most elementary feelings of humanity are violated; when we see how the demands of sacred selfishness cheapen life and human dignity, whether it is a question of ensuring the possession of a raw material or an area of ​​influence, when we sees the fabulous sums wasted on armaments which will never be used, or which, if by misfortune they were used, would endanger the entire species, in other words, when we see peoples ruining themselves, or for nothing, or for their suicide: when one thinks that with this military expenditure one could create everywhere the abundance announced by Jacques Duboin, solve all the economic and social problems - because of which the world is divided into antagonistic blocs; when we think of all that science, medicine, culture, democracy could gain from a pacification of the world which would release so much power and energy, so far absorbed by the work of death; how can we not dream, at the very least, of a humanity without borders and finally capable of devoting itself to tasks that are no longer meanly national, but planetary.

The spectacle that the world is giving now is not made to reassure the friends of peace. Never has he seemed more disunited and more distant from union. Nationalism, chauvinism, racism and fanaticism are blazing everywhere.

The spirit of rivalry, the desire for domination, the savagery of the so-called civilized people reign everywhere.

To arm the mind of the child so that his hand does not have to be armed: here is a beautiful formula. Yes, to rid, purge the school books of all that can feed the disastrous separatisms; to spare the schoolboys the grim tale of the battles; be careful not to detail to them the beauties of the Napoleonic strategy, make them understand that a butcher on a throne is nonetheless a butcher and that the triumphal arches and the Vendôme columns are only relics of a near barbarism : initiate them into scientific discoveries and the progress of justice, more than murderous feats; to penetrate them with this notion that no war is beautiful, that no victory is glorious - since the Te Deum are sung in the mass graves, to teach them from an early age that no people are worth more than one other, that no race is superior to another, that no country has in the course of time behaved nobly more than another; show them that there is no national history that is not a web of ferocity and felonies; ban from programs anything that can contribute to instilling in the minds of young people a feeling of national primacy, in any domain whatsoever; material, spiritual, moral.

A friend of mine, a history teacher, used to quote to me a word from a schoolboy who had just received his history book; "I received my war book". Well, we don't want history books to be war books anymore.

For me, being a pacifist does not necessarily mean being ready to sacrifice everything for peace, but it is still being able to sacrifice a lot of things to it and what we care about.

It is stubbornly seeing in any war the gigantic judicial error made by the sum of the capital sentences inflicted on so many innocent people; it is not to consent to the gross simplifications and falsifications disseminated by propaganda to stir up hatred; it means refusing to string the string of command slogans and slogans of instructions; it is not to proclaim that one wants peace when one plays the game of fanaticisms which make it impossible; it is to denounce relentlessly the atrocity, the ignominy of war, but to refrain from imputing exceptional atrocities to one of the belligerents; it is to refrain from denouncing on one side what is being done or would also be done on the opposing side; it is to condemn, in all camps; die-hardships and intransigence; it is grieving when, for whatever reason, one sees a gun in the hands of a child; it is being obsessed with the ghosts of all those who have died for nothing; it is to prefer that the reconciliations precede the mass graves; it is never being sure that you are absolutely right when you endorse the death of others ...

A united world can only be built by men and women who have this pacifism at heart. "

Jean Rostand (1968)

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)