The Shortwave Report 11/26/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From JAPAN- Money is being set aside for fishermen as the Japanese government moves forward with plans for releasing much larger quantities of contaminated water from the devastated Fukushima nuclear power plant into the Pacific Ocean. The US has invited Taiwan to a democracy summit next month- China which is not invited opposes the move.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Oliver Stone about his just released documentary called "JFK Revisited- Through The Looking Glass." Joe Biden just blocked releasing secret documents that might prove CIA involvement in the assassination of John Kennedy and they discuss why. Stone talks about the power of the Pentagon and CIA, why Kennedy was targeted, what shape democracy is in in the US, and why Castro couldn't be killed but Kennedy could. Also why Robert Kennedy, who was likely to become president, needed to be killed. I have seen this documentary and highly recommend it.

From CUBA- The Cuban president stated that the US and his country could have a civilized coexistence even with their ideological differences. Nicaragua announced it will leave the OAS following criticism of the recent reelection of Daniel Ortega- the Foreign Minister said the OAS was the instrument of the US for interference in the governments of Latin America.

From GERMANY- As Covid infections are rapidly increasing in Europe, several countries have placed new restrictions on citizens. There were many large protests last weekend against vaccine mandates, and the German health minister warned that by the end of winter everyone will either be vaccinated, cured, or dead. A coalition of Social Democrats, Greens, and Free Democrats are working on dealing with the 100k Covid deaths in Germany, and the need to take rapid actions to limit the climate catastrophe. Some global Covid reports and the US is supplying Ukraine with ammunition and patrol boats for military exercises.

