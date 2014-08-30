Il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?
Il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?
La vie est un sacré sport !
Il faut travailler, il faut suer
Les catholiques toujours coliques
Qui mènent le monde à la trique
Aiment souffrir, aiment bannir
Il faut mériter, il faut en chier
Les protestants à l'argent
Toujours prêtent le grand serment
Certes, je suis un mécréant
Les religions, grande foire aux illusions
Il n'y a aucune vie après la mort
Mais, il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?
La vie est un sacré sport !
A l'usine, au bureau, au stade
Dans nos relations, dans nos amitiés, dans nos amours
Toujours se comparer
Toujours se calomnier
Toujours s'étiqueter
Toujours se flatter
Toujours se mesurer
Toujours se faire la guerre
Toujours se faire la misère
Partout, c'est le cimetière !
Il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?
La vie est un sacré sport !
Tous champions, toutes championnes
Pour la souffrance, pour la défiance
Pour la démence, pour la vengeance
Pour l'intolérance, pour la violence
Pour la soumission, pour la prétention
Sans aucune clémence
Avec toujours des références
Il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?
La vie est un sacré sport !
Et vivement qu'il flotte
Des pluies pleines de la vraie révolte
Patrice Faubert (2000) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr )
Is there life before death?
Life is a hell of a sport!
You have to work, you have to sweat
Catholics still colicky
That lead the world to the cudgel
Like to suffer, like to banish
We must deserve, we must shit
Protestants for money
Always take the great oath
Certainly I am a disbeliever
Religions, a great fair for illusions
There is no life after death
But, is there life before death?
Life is a hell of a sport!
At the factory, at the office, at the stadium
In our relationships, in our friendships, in our loves
Always compare yourself
Always slander yourself
Always label yourself
Always flatter yourself
Always measure yourself
Always go to war
Always make the misery
Everywhere is the cemetery!
Is there life before death?
Life is a hell of a sport!
All champions, all champions
For the suffering, for the mistrust
For insanity, for revenge
For intolerance, for violence
For submission, for pretension
Without any mercy
Always with references
Is there life before death?
Life is a hell of a sport!
And eagerly that it floats
Rains full of real revolt
Patrice Faubert (2000) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr)
