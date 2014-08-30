Il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?

La vie est un sacré sport !

Il faut travailler, il faut suer

Les catholiques toujours coliques

Qui mènent le monde à la trique

Aiment souffrir, aiment bannir

Il faut mériter, il faut en chier

Les protestants à l'argent

Toujours prêtent le grand serment

Certes, je suis un mécréant

Les religions, grande foire aux illusions

Il n'y a aucune vie après la mort

Mais, il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?

La vie est un sacré sport !

A l'usine, au bureau, au stade

Dans nos relations, dans nos amitiés, dans nos amours

Toujours se comparer

Toujours se calomnier

Toujours s'étiqueter

Toujours se flatter

Toujours se mesurer

Toujours se faire la guerre

Toujours se faire la misère

Partout, c'est le cimetière !

Il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?

La vie est un sacré sport !

Tous champions, toutes championnes

Pour la souffrance, pour la défiance

Pour la démence, pour la vengeance

Pour l'intolérance, pour la violence

Pour la soumission, pour la prétention

Sans aucune clémence

Avec toujours des références

Il y a-t-il une vie avant la mort ?

La vie est un sacré sport !

Et vivement qu'il flotte

Des pluies pleines de la vraie révolte

Patrice Faubert (2000) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr )

Is there life before death?

Life is a hell of a sport!

You have to work, you have to sweat

Catholics still colicky

That lead the world to the cudgel

Like to suffer, like to banish

We must deserve, we must shit

Protestants for money

Always take the great oath

Certainly I am a disbeliever

Religions, a great fair for illusions

There is no life after death

But, is there life before death?

Life is a hell of a sport!

At the factory, at the office, at the stadium

In our relationships, in our friendships, in our loves

Always compare yourself

Always slander yourself

Always label yourself

Always flatter yourself

Always measure yourself

Always go to war

Always make the misery

Everywhere is the cemetery!

Is there life before death?

Life is a hell of a sport!

All champions, all champions

For the suffering, for the mistrust

For insanity, for revenge

For intolerance, for violence

For submission, for pretension

Without any mercy

Always with references

Is there life before death?

Life is a hell of a sport!

And eagerly that it floats

Rains full of real revolt

Patrice Faubert (2000) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr)