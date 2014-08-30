Dada, dada,dada
Ah ! mon cher oncle loulou
Tu étais mon cheval de gamin
J'étais petit, je faisais le fou
Même parfois, tu faisais le chien
Dans ma culotte, je ne faisais plus caca
Et sur oncle loulou, j'éructai ah dada, ah dada
Personne en famille, n'en restait coi
Tout le monde en émoi
L'on rigolait bien, comme mille
Cher loulou
Tu faisais le cheval
J'étais petit, je faisais le sioux
Tous les animaux, tu imitais
Et comme je riais, riais, riais
Tu étais le cheval de tout le monde
Autour de toi, c'était la ronde
Nous étions des dadaïstes
De l'enfance généralisée
Nous fûmes les damistes
Du futur annihilé
Cher oncle loulou
Tu faisais le cheval
Ah dada, ah dada, ah dada
Patrice Faubert (1974) pouète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Ah! my dear uncle loulou
You were my kid's horse
I was little, I played the fool
Even sometimes you played the dog
In my panties, I wasn't pooping anymore
And on Uncle Loulou, I belched ah dada, ah dada
No one in family, did not remain silent
Everyone in turmoil
We laughed a lot, like a thousand
Dear loulou
You were riding
I was little, I was sioux
All the animals, you imitated
And as I laughed, laughed, laughed
You were everyone's horse
Around you, it was the round
We were dadaists
From generalized childhood
We were the damists
Of the future annihilated
Dear uncle loulou
You were riding
Ah dada, ah dada, ah dada
