Dada, dada,dada

Ah ! mon cher oncle loulou

Tu étais mon cheval de gamin

J'étais petit, je faisais le fou

Même parfois, tu faisais le chien

Dans ma culotte, je ne faisais plus caca

Et sur oncle loulou, j'éructai ah dada, ah dada

Personne en famille, n'en restait coi

Tout le monde en émoi

L'on rigolait bien, comme mille

Cher loulou

Tu faisais le cheval

J'étais petit, je faisais le sioux

Tous les animaux, tu imitais

Et comme je riais, riais, riais

Tu étais le cheval de tout le monde

Autour de toi, c'était la ronde

Nous étions des dadaïstes

De l'enfance généralisée

Nous fûmes les damistes

Du futur annihilé

Cher oncle loulou

Tu faisais le cheval

Ah dada, ah dada, ah dada

Patrice Faubert (1974) pouète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Ah! my dear uncle loulou

You were my kid's horse

I was little, I played the fool

Even sometimes you played the dog

In my panties, I wasn't pooping anymore

And on Uncle Loulou, I belched ah dada, ah dada

No one in family, did not remain silent

Everyone in turmoil

We laughed a lot, like a thousand

Dear loulou

You were riding

I was little, I was sioux

All the animals, you imitated

And as I laughed, laughed, laughed

You were everyone's horse

Around you, it was the round

We were dadaists

From generalized childhood

We were the damists

Of the future annihilated

Dear uncle loulou

You were riding

Ah dada, ah dada, ah dada

Patrice Faubert (1974) pouète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)