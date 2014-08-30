Paraphysique du continuum
" Rien sur Terre n'est inépuisable. Surtout pas le tritium radioactif qui entre dans la composition du plasma. Même s'il n'en faut que quelques grammes, les réserves civiles actuelles du tritium au niveau mondial ne dépassent pas les cinquante kilos."
Michel Claessens ( Docteur ès sciences, ex d'Iter Organisation, né en 1958 )
Concepts inventés
Concepts opportunisés
Qui n'ont pas toujours existé
Quand il s'agit de différencier
Pour pouvoir
Classer ou déclasser
Pour pouvoir
Coder et archiver
Ainsi
Extrême gauche
Gauche
Centre
Droite
Extrême droite
Qui sont avant tout des positions d'esprit
Comme aussi pour l'anarchie
Mais
Elles sont bien réductrices et bêtes
Toutes les diverses étiquettes
Car
L'extrême gauche
Ne se considère pas d'extrême gauche
La gauche
Ne se considère pas de gauche
Le centre
Ne se considère pas du centre
La droite
Ne se considère pas de droite
L'extrême droite
Ne se considère pas d'extrême droite
Historiquement, ce sont des inventions
Et surtout des simplifications
De la classification comparée des opinions !
Il s'agit plus d'une différenciation
Que d'ailleurs d'une séparation
Et avec l'acculturation
Et avec la dépolitisation
Des nouvelles générations
On le ressent fortement dans les manifestations
Qui ne sont pas au fait
Et forcément, de la sorte, tout se défait
De ce dont elles se réclament
Ne lisant plus ou peu, avec le capital qui s'en calme
Et de toute théorie
Sans un échantillon sur elle, de la militance sans lui
Voilà l'ignorance d'aujourd'hui
Le trotskiste qui n'a rien lu de Trotski
L'anarchiste qui n'a rien lu de Bakounine
Le stalinien qui n'a rien lu de Staline
Le fasciste qui n'a rien lu de Mussolini
Et autres exemples et leurs précis
Et même si le militant
Et même si la militante
Sont des ennemis de la théorie révolutionnaire
Leurs valises sont, le plus souvent, vides
Justement, de toute culture révolutionnaire
Ou alors
Comme un négationnisme
Ou alors
Comme un révisionnisme
S'identifiant à une organisation
Un parti, un syndicat, une association
Tout un conditionnement, toute une engrammation
Du bonjour et au revoir, sous-vide
Avec des pratiques sans chaleur et livides
Certes
Toute généralisation est erreur
Avec des exceptions qui font moins peur
Car
L'ignorance de la manipulation
La manipulation de l'ignorance
En fin de toute vraie révolution
Avec toute une droitisation en unification !
Avec toute une militarisation
Avec tout un consensus d'acceptation
Comme jadis, l'organisation minière
Qui empruntait tout à l'organisation militaire
Du parcours du mineur
Du parcours du combattant
Du mineur soldat
Du soldat mineur
Mort au champ d'honneur
Comme au sortir, 1945, et sa guerre
La Bataille du charbon
Mineurs
Qui furent, par l'ordre de l'apparition
Français
Polonais
Italiens
Marocains
La hiérarchie minière contrôlait tout
La hiérarchie minière organisait tout
Comme donc pour les militaires
Avec tous les accidents mortels
Mais le froid y a aussi son fiel
1963, France
Trente mille décès inhérents au froid
Et en Europe, aussi, il y eut son beffroi
Mais, pour se reproduire, cela va vite
Et la surpopulation humaine qui ne s'évite
Pas comme, hélas, le lion
Qui doit copuler 2000 à 3000 fois
Toutes les 48 heures, pour se perpétuer
Les rapports humains sont les mêmes
Personne, vraiment, ne s'y aime
Aucune possibilité de réelle amitié
Là, où, il y a de la rivalité
Rimant toujours avec compétitivité
Avec une sexualité
Réifiée, puritaine, castrée
Ainsi, elle est pornographiée
De la fausse monnaie
Amour, amitié, sexualité, qui le sait ?
De la fausse monnaie ou cryptomonnaie
Comme autrefois pour réarmer l'Allemagne nazie
Avec et depuis 1934, les bons MEFO
Qui par l'Etat étaient garantis
Dettes à rembourser
Par de futures victoires militaires
Car ce réarmement ne fut pas empêché
Avec des pays en tacite complicité
Là, l'on préparait des victoires militaires
Là, l'on préparait des défaites militaires
Et puis, comme souvent
Le déclic, qui fera, a fait, fait mouvement
Octobre 2018
Le gazole à 1, 53 euro
Avec des Gilets jaunes en évidence
Qui pendant un certain temps menèrent la danse
Quand toute révolte renifle du faux
Mais cela n'est pas du fatum
Le destin est surtout un continuum !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
"Nothing on Earth is inexhaustible. Especially the radioactive tritium which goes into the composition of the plasma. Even if only a few grams are needed, the current civilian reserves of tritium at the global level do not exceed fifty kilos. "
Michel Claessens (Doctor of Science, ex of Iter Organization, born in 1958)
Concepts invented
Optimized concepts
That haven't always existed
When it comes to differentiating
To can
Classify or downgrade
To can
Coding and archiving
Thereby
Leftmost
Left
Center
Law
Far right
Which are above all positions of the mind
As also for anarchy
Corn
They are very reductive and stupid
All various labels
Because
The far left
Don't consider yourself to be far left
Left
Don't consider yourself left
The center
Don't consider yourself from the center
The right
Don't consider yourself right
The extreme right
Don't consider yourself extreme right
Historically, they are inventions
And especially simplifications
Comparative classification of opinions!
It's more of a differentiation
That besides of a separation
And with acculturation
And with depoliticization
New generations
We can feel it strongly in the demonstrations
Who are not in the know
And inevitably, in this way, everything comes undone
Of what they claim
No longer or little reading, with the capital calming down
And of any theory
Without a sample on her, militancy without him
This is the ignorance of today
The Trotskyist who has read nothing from Trotsky
The anarchist who has read nothing from Bakunin
The Stalinist who read nothing from Stalin
The fascist who has read nothing from Mussolini
And other examples and their details
And even if the militant
And even if the activist
Are enemies of revolutionary theory
Their suitcases are mostly empty
Precisely, of any revolutionary culture
Or
Like denial
Or
Like a revisionism
Logging in to an organization
A party, a union, an association
A whole conditioning, a whole engrammation
Hello and goodbye, vacuum packed
With practices without heat and livid
Certainly
Any generalization is a mistake
With exceptions that are less scary
Because
Ignorance of manipulation
The manipulation of ignorance
At the end of any real revolution
With all a rightization in unification!
With all a militarization
With all a consensus of acceptance
As in the past, the mining organization
Who borrowed everything from the military organization
From the minor's journey
From the obstacle course
From the minor soldier
Of the minor soldier
Death on the field of honor
As on leaving, 1945, and his war
The Battle for Coal
Minors
Who were, by the order of the apparition
French
Polish
Italians
Moroccans
The mining hierarchy controlled everything
The mining hierarchy organized everything
As therefore for the military
With all the fatal accidents
But the cold is also its gall
1963, France
Thirty thousand deaths inherent to the cold
And in Europe, too, there was its belfry
But, to reproduce, it goes quickly
And the human overpopulation that cannot be avoided
Not like, alas, the lion
Who must copulate 2000 to 3000 times
Every 48 hours, to perpetuate itself
Human relationships are the same
No one really likes it
No possibility of real friendship
There, where there is rivalry
Rimant always competitively
With sexuality
Reified, puritanical, castrated
So she is pornographic
Counterfeit money
Love, friendship, sexuality, who knows?
Counterfeit or cryptocurrency
Like in the old days to rearm Nazi Germany
With and since 1934, the good MEFO
Which by the state were guaranteed
Debts to be repaid
By future military victories
Because this rearmament was not prevented
With countries in tacit complicity
There, we were preparing for military victories
There, we were preparing for military defeats
And then, as often
The click, which will, made, move
October 2018
Diesel at 1.53 euro
With yellow vests in evidence
Who for a while led the dance
When all revolt sniffs something false
But this is not fateful
Fate is above all a continuum!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
