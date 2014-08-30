Paraphysique du continuum

" Rien sur Terre n'est inépuisable. Surtout pas le tritium radioactif qui entre dans la composition du plasma. Même s'il n'en faut que quelques grammes, les réserves civiles actuelles du tritium au niveau mondial ne dépassent pas les cinquante kilos."

Michel Claessens ( Docteur ès sciences, ex d'Iter Organisation, né en 1958 )

Concepts inventés

Concepts opportunisés

Qui n'ont pas toujours existé

Quand il s'agit de différencier

Pour pouvoir

Classer ou déclasser

Pour pouvoir

Coder et archiver

Ainsi

Extrême gauche

Gauche

Centre

Droite

Extrême droite

Qui sont avant tout des positions d'esprit

Comme aussi pour l'anarchie

Mais

Elles sont bien réductrices et bêtes

Toutes les diverses étiquettes

Car

L'extrême gauche

Ne se considère pas d'extrême gauche

La gauche

Ne se considère pas de gauche

Le centre

Ne se considère pas du centre

La droite

Ne se considère pas de droite

L'extrême droite

Ne se considère pas d'extrême droite

Historiquement, ce sont des inventions

Et surtout des simplifications

De la classification comparée des opinions !

Il s'agit plus d'une différenciation

Que d'ailleurs d'une séparation

Et avec l'acculturation

Et avec la dépolitisation

Des nouvelles générations

On le ressent fortement dans les manifestations

Qui ne sont pas au fait

Et forcément, de la sorte, tout se défait

De ce dont elles se réclament

Ne lisant plus ou peu, avec le capital qui s'en calme

Et de toute théorie

Sans un échantillon sur elle, de la militance sans lui

Voilà l'ignorance d'aujourd'hui

Le trotskiste qui n'a rien lu de Trotski

L'anarchiste qui n'a rien lu de Bakounine

Le stalinien qui n'a rien lu de Staline

Le fasciste qui n'a rien lu de Mussolini

Et autres exemples et leurs précis

Et même si le militant

Et même si la militante

Sont des ennemis de la théorie révolutionnaire

Leurs valises sont, le plus souvent, vides

Justement, de toute culture révolutionnaire

Ou alors

Comme un négationnisme

Ou alors

Comme un révisionnisme

S'identifiant à une organisation

Un parti, un syndicat, une association

Tout un conditionnement, toute une engrammation

Du bonjour et au revoir, sous-vide

Avec des pratiques sans chaleur et livides

Certes

Toute généralisation est erreur

Avec des exceptions qui font moins peur

Car

L'ignorance de la manipulation

La manipulation de l'ignorance

En fin de toute vraie révolution

Avec toute une droitisation en unification !

Avec toute une militarisation

Avec tout un consensus d'acceptation

Comme jadis, l'organisation minière

Qui empruntait tout à l'organisation militaire

Du parcours du mineur

Du parcours du combattant

Du mineur soldat

Du soldat mineur

Mort au champ d'honneur

Comme au sortir, 1945, et sa guerre

La Bataille du charbon

Mineurs

Qui furent, par l'ordre de l'apparition

Français

Polonais

Italiens

Marocains

La hiérarchie minière contrôlait tout

La hiérarchie minière organisait tout

Comme donc pour les militaires

Avec tous les accidents mortels

Mais le froid y a aussi son fiel

1963, France

Trente mille décès inhérents au froid

Et en Europe, aussi, il y eut son beffroi

Mais, pour se reproduire, cela va vite

Et la surpopulation humaine qui ne s'évite

Pas comme, hélas, le lion

Qui doit copuler 2000 à 3000 fois

Toutes les 48 heures, pour se perpétuer

Les rapports humains sont les mêmes

Personne, vraiment, ne s'y aime

Aucune possibilité de réelle amitié

Là, où, il y a de la rivalité

Rimant toujours avec compétitivité

Avec une sexualité

Réifiée, puritaine, castrée

Ainsi, elle est pornographiée

De la fausse monnaie

Amour, amitié, sexualité, qui le sait ?

De la fausse monnaie ou cryptomonnaie

Comme autrefois pour réarmer l'Allemagne nazie

Avec et depuis 1934, les bons MEFO

Qui par l'Etat étaient garantis

Dettes à rembourser

Par de futures victoires militaires

Car ce réarmement ne fut pas empêché

Avec des pays en tacite complicité

Là, l'on préparait des victoires militaires

Là, l'on préparait des défaites militaires

Et puis, comme souvent

Le déclic, qui fera, a fait, fait mouvement

Octobre 2018

Le gazole à 1, 53 euro

Avec des Gilets jaunes en évidence

Qui pendant un certain temps menèrent la danse

Quand toute révolte renifle du faux

Mais cela n'est pas du fatum

Le destin est surtout un continuum !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 )

"Nothing on Earth is inexhaustible. Especially the radioactive tritium which goes into the composition of the plasma. Even if only a few grams are needed, the current civilian reserves of tritium at the global level do not exceed fifty kilos. "

Michel Claessens (Doctor of Science, ex of Iter Organization, born in 1958)

Concepts invented

Optimized concepts

That haven't always existed

When it comes to differentiating

To can

Classify or downgrade

To can

Coding and archiving

Thereby

Leftmost

Left

Center

Law

Far right

Which are above all positions of the mind

As also for anarchy

Corn

They are very reductive and stupid

All various labels

Because

The far left

Don't consider yourself to be far left

Left

Don't consider yourself left

The center

Don't consider yourself from the center

The right

Don't consider yourself right

The extreme right

Don't consider yourself extreme right

Historically, they are inventions

And especially simplifications

Comparative classification of opinions!

It's more of a differentiation

That besides of a separation

And with acculturation

And with depoliticization

New generations

We can feel it strongly in the demonstrations

Who are not in the know

And inevitably, in this way, everything comes undone

Of what they claim

No longer or little reading, with the capital calming down

And of any theory

Without a sample on her, militancy without him

This is the ignorance of today

The Trotskyist who has read nothing from Trotsky

The anarchist who has read nothing from Bakunin

The Stalinist who read nothing from Stalin

The fascist who has read nothing from Mussolini

And other examples and their details

And even if the militant

And even if the activist

Are enemies of revolutionary theory

Their suitcases are mostly empty

Precisely, of any revolutionary culture

Or

Like denial

Or

Like a revisionism

Logging in to an organization

A party, a union, an association

A whole conditioning, a whole engrammation

Hello and goodbye, vacuum packed

With practices without heat and livid

Certainly

Any generalization is a mistake

With exceptions that are less scary

Because

Ignorance of manipulation

The manipulation of ignorance

At the end of any real revolution

With all a rightization in unification!

With all a militarization

With all a consensus of acceptance

As in the past, the mining organization

Who borrowed everything from the military organization

From the minor's journey

From the obstacle course

From the minor soldier

Of the minor soldier

Death on the field of honor

As on leaving, 1945, and his war

The Battle for Coal

Minors

Who were, by the order of the apparition

French

Polish

Italians

Moroccans

The mining hierarchy controlled everything

The mining hierarchy organized everything

As therefore for the military

With all the fatal accidents

But the cold is also its gall

1963, France

Thirty thousand deaths inherent to the cold

And in Europe, too, there was its belfry

But, to reproduce, it goes quickly

And the human overpopulation that cannot be avoided

Not like, alas, the lion

Who must copulate 2000 to 3000 times

Every 48 hours, to perpetuate itself

Human relationships are the same

No one really likes it

No possibility of real friendship

There, where there is rivalry

Rimant always competitively

With sexuality

Reified, puritanical, castrated

So she is pornographic

Counterfeit money

Love, friendship, sexuality, who knows?

Counterfeit or cryptocurrency

Like in the old days to rearm Nazi Germany

With and since 1934, the good MEFO

Which by the state were guaranteed

Debts to be repaid

By future military victories

Because this rearmament was not prevented

With countries in tacit complicity

There, we were preparing for military victories

There, we were preparing for military defeats

And then, as often

The click, which will, made, move

October 2018

Diesel at 1.53 euro

With yellow vests in evidence

Who for a while led the dance

When all revolt sniffs something false

But this is not fateful

Fate is above all a continuum!

Patrice Faubert (2021)