Bébés volés

Bébés conditionnés

Par les autorités

De la terreur religieuse

Aux méthodes mafieuses

Ainsi même les fascistes

Ainsi même les droitistes

Ainsi même les intégristes

Ne croient pas à l'innéité

Et savent que tout est programmé

Par une éducation appropriée

La preuve ?

Bébés volés

Aux mères anarchistes

Bébés engrammés

Sous l'autorité franquiste

Mais, il n'y a pas qu'en Espagne

Que toujours, cette pratique castagne

Sous d'autres formes

Sous d'autres normes

C'est ainsi que l'on assimile

Des mille et des mille

Déjà, jadis, la noblesse française

Ne croyait pas avec aise

Aux gènes de la bienséance

La preuve ?

Oh ! elle n'est pas neuve !

Feu le frère de Louis le quatorzième

Monsieur, fut élevé comme une fille

Pour l'invertir, afin qu'il n'aime

Que les garçons, et qu'il ne brille

Sans être possible, rival du roi

L'innéité, personne n'y croit !

Le bon sens, cela se voit !

Sinon, alors pourquoi ?

Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Stolen Babies

Conditioned babies

By the authorities

Of religious terror

Mafia methods

So even the fascists

So even the rightists

So even fundamentalists

Don't believe in innateness

And know that everything is programmed

Through appropriate education

The proof ?

Stolen Babies

To anarchist mothers

Engramed Babies

Under Franco's authority

But, it's not just in Spain

That always, this practice castagne

In other forms

Under other standards

This is how we assimilate

Of a thousand and a thousand

Already, long ago, the French nobility

Did not believe with ease

In the genes of decorum

The proof ?

Oh ! it is not new!

The late brother of Louis the Fourteenth

Sir, was raised as a girl

To invert him, so that he doesn't like

That boys, and let it shine

Without being possible, rival of the king

Innateness, no one believes it!

Common sense can be seen!

If not, then why?

Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)