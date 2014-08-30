Bébés volés, bébés conditionnés
Bébés volés
Bébés conditionnés
Par les autorités
De la terreur religieuse
Aux méthodes mafieuses
Ainsi même les fascistes
Ainsi même les droitistes
Ainsi même les intégristes
Ne croient pas à l'innéité
Et savent que tout est programmé
Par une éducation appropriée
La preuve ?
Bébés volés
Aux mères anarchistes
Bébés engrammés
Sous l'autorité franquiste
Mais, il n'y a pas qu'en Espagne
Que toujours, cette pratique castagne
Sous d'autres formes
Sous d'autres normes
C'est ainsi que l'on assimile
Des mille et des mille
Déjà, jadis, la noblesse française
Ne croyait pas avec aise
Aux gènes de la bienséance
La preuve ?
Oh ! elle n'est pas neuve !
Feu le frère de Louis le quatorzième
Monsieur, fut élevé comme une fille
Pour l'invertir, afin qu'il n'aime
Que les garçons, et qu'il ne brille
Sans être possible, rival du roi
L'innéité, personne n'y croit !
Le bon sens, cela se voit !
Sinon, alors pourquoi ?
Bébés volés
Bébés programmés
Bébés engrammés
Mais, Il n'y a pas qu'en Espagne
Que toujours, cette pratique castagne
Sous d'autres formes
Sous d'autres normes
C'est ainsi que l'on assimile
Des mille et des mille
Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Stolen Babies
Conditioned babies
By the authorities
Of religious terror
Mafia methods
So even the fascists
So even the rightists
So even fundamentalists
Don't believe in innateness
And know that everything is programmed
Through appropriate education
The proof ?
Stolen Babies
To anarchist mothers
Engramed Babies
Under Franco's authority
But, it's not just in Spain
That always, this practice castagne
In other forms
Under other standards
This is how we assimilate
Of a thousand and a thousand
Already, long ago, the French nobility
Did not believe with ease
In the genes of decorum
The proof ?
Oh ! it is not new!
The late brother of Louis the Fourteenth
Sir, was raised as a girl
To invert him, so that he doesn't like
That boys, and let it shine
Without being possible, rival of the king
Innateness, no one believes it!
Common sense can be seen!
If not, then why?
Stolen Babies
Babies programmed
Engramed Babies
But, it is not only in Spain
That always, this practice castagne
In other forms
Under other standards
This is how we assimilate
Of a thousand and a thousand
Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, pouète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment