The Shortwave Report 12/03/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Sputnik Radio, and Radio Havana.

From JAPAN- Japan has reported fewer Covid cases- the Omicron variant led the government to at first restrict all air traffic but then rolled back the order. South Korea, which is 80% fully vaccinated, has reached a record high for new Covid infections. China has pledged to provide one billion doses of vaccine to the African continent. Russia is denouncing the upcoming US led Summit For Democracy, and criticizing the US for failing to create democracies after imposing regime changes. The US led military exercises in the waters around Japan now include forces from Germany, Australia, and Canada. The US defense Department completed a review of its global military posture- China is firmly opposed to the expansion into the Asian region. Putin defends the Chinese build up in the Indo-Pacific, and criticized AUKUS, the new military pact between the US, UK, and Australia.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed the former UN special rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, François Crepeau. They discuss the closing of borders over Omicron coronavirus variant fears and why the strategy will likely be ineffective, the death of 27 migrants in the English Channel and why migrant crises and the business of illegal smuggling is a recent phenomenon. Francois also describes what motivates politicians on the migration issue.

From CUBA- In Honduras, leftist Xiomara Castro became the country's first female president after 12 years of rightwing governance. In Bolivia, Jeanine Anez who was president after leading a coup, was indicted for crimes committed when she was a senator. Then a Viewpoint on the US denouncing the recent Venezuelan elections while a UN expert denounced new US state laws to prevent millions of minorities from voting. Israeli naval forces opened fire on Palestinian fishermen and their boats.

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"Well, I learned a lot. I went down to Latin America to find out from them and learn their views. You'd be surprised. They're all individual countries."

--Ronald Reagan, 1982

