De la mécanographie au numérique

Trumpisation

Zemmourisation

Poutinisation

Orbanisation

Lepénisation

Balkanysation

Lila Rose ( ification )

Et autre fascisation

La vie politique en numérisation

Mondialisation

Normalisation

Au temps

De la reconnaissance faciale

Et en badinant

De la reconnaissance vaginale

Et en badinant

De la reconnaissance bitale

Et en badinant

De la reconnaissance anale

En stricto sensu

Et à nos trousses, aucune sangsue

Et au figuré

Et au propre en version libidinale

Toute guerre naissant, étant née, de la frustration

Car elle est sentimentale et affective

Car elle est sexuelle et passionnelle

Pas seulement de la propriété privative individuelle

Et pour du territoire qui clive

De la frustration diverse si concluante, si effective !

Et, tout est fiché

Et, tout est archivé

Et, tout est statistiquisé

Afin de tout unifié dans le normalisé

Tout doit être conforme et tamponné

Ainsi, dès les années quarante

Déjà en naissance sans que cela mente

Avec feu ( 1886 - 1945 ) René Carmille

Premier hacktiviste en confidence

Carnet signalétique presque exhaustif

Recensement permanent et effectif

Du détournement statistique

En ébauche de l'informatique

Avec la mise-bas, de la sociologie statistique

Car, il y a toujours un avant

L'avant de l'après

L'après de l'avant

Proclamation de décrets

Et c'est par des guerres

Que put prendre son envol, Big Brother

Et à propos de l'avant

Voilà qui est bien édifiant

1824

" La température est augmentée par l'interposition de l'atmosphère "

Joseph Fourier ( 1768 - 1830 ) Physicien et mathématicien français

1906

Svante August Arrhenius ( 1859 - 1927 ) chimiste suédois

Prix Nobel de chimie en 1903

Il mit en évidence une corrélation

Hausse du CO2 en concentration

Donc, du gaz à l'effet de serre

Dans l'air

Donc, hausse des températures

Et en moyenne dans l'atmosphère

Atmosphère ! atmosphère !

Est-ce que j'ai une gueule d'atmosphère ?

Pour paraphraser notre feu ( 1898 - 1992 ) Arletty, si populaire

Le réchauffement climatique ne date pas d'hier

Moins récent

Que la mécanographie

Ancêtre de l'informatique

Avec la genèse du numéro de sécurité sociale

Et en 1945

Chacune, chacun, avec son propre numéro d'identification sociale

Des bases de données

Carmille fut d'ailleurs dépassé

Du social à la monstruosité

Des statistiques pour tout ordonnancer

Pour la police, pour l'armée, beaucoup de données

Quant tout a été généralisé pour tout contrôler

Quand il s'agit de tout enrégimenter, de tout coder

Maîtrise de la technologie

Technologie de la maîtrise

Avec tout le monde, sans exception, sous son emprise

Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui, et l'on y dépose sa mise

Car, inventant, chaque jour, de nouvelles prises !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)

Trumpization

Zemmourization

Poutinization

Orbanization

Penization

Balkanysation

Lila Rose (ification)

And other fascization

Political life in digitalization

Globalization

Standardization

At the time

Facial recognition

And kidding

Vaginal recognition

And kidding

Bital recognition

And kidding

Anal recognition

Strictly speaking

And at our heels, no leeches

And figuratively

And clean in libidinal version

Every war dawning, being born, of frustration

Because she is sentimental and emotional

Because she is sexual and passionate

Not just individual private property

And for territory that divides

Various frustration so conclusive, so effective!

And, everything is on file

And, everything is archived

And, everything is statistically

In order to unified everything in the standardized

Everything must be compliant and stamped

Thus, from the forties

Already in birth without it lying

With fire (1886 - 1945) René Carmille

First confidential hacktivist

Almost exhaustive identification book

Permanent and effective census

Statistical misappropriation

In the early stages of IT

With the birth, from statistical sociology

Because there is always a before

The before after

The after forward

Proclamation of decrees

And it's through wars

What could take flight, Big Brother

And about the front

This is very edifying

1824

"The temperature is increased by the interposition of the atmosphere"

Joseph Fourier (1768 - 1830) French physicist and mathematician

1906

Svante August Arrhenius (1859 - 1927) Swedish chemist

Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1903

He highlighted a correlation

Increase in CO2 concentration

So, greenhouse gas

In the air

So rising temperatures

And on average in the atmosphere

Atmosphere! atmosphere!

Do I have an atmosphere hangover?

To paraphrase our fire (1898 - 1992) Arletty, so popular

Global warming is not new

Less recent

That the mechanography

Ancestor of IT

With the genesis of the social security number

And in 1945

Each, each, with their own social identification number

Databases

Carmille was also overwhelmed

From social to monstrosity

Statistics to organize everything

For the police, for the army, a lot of data

When everything has been generalized to control everything

When it comes to regimenting everything, coding everything

Mastery of technology

Mastery technology

With everyone, without exception, in his grip

Me, you, them, them, him, and we put our money there

Because, inventing, every day, new takes!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)