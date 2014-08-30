De la mécanographie au numérique
Trumpisation
Zemmourisation
Poutinisation
Orbanisation
Lepénisation
Balkanysation
Lila Rose ( ification )
Et autre fascisation
La vie politique en numérisation
Mondialisation
Normalisation
Au temps
De la reconnaissance faciale
Et en badinant
De la reconnaissance vaginale
Et en badinant
De la reconnaissance bitale
Et en badinant
De la reconnaissance anale
En stricto sensu
Et à nos trousses, aucune sangsue
Et au figuré
Et au propre en version libidinale
Toute guerre naissant, étant née, de la frustration
Car elle est sentimentale et affective
Car elle est sexuelle et passionnelle
Pas seulement de la propriété privative individuelle
Et pour du territoire qui clive
De la frustration diverse si concluante, si effective !
Et, tout est fiché
Et, tout est archivé
Et, tout est statistiquisé
Afin de tout unifié dans le normalisé
Tout doit être conforme et tamponné
Ainsi, dès les années quarante
Déjà en naissance sans que cela mente
Avec feu ( 1886 - 1945 ) René Carmille
Premier hacktiviste en confidence
Carnet signalétique presque exhaustif
Recensement permanent et effectif
Du détournement statistique
En ébauche de l'informatique
Avec la mise-bas, de la sociologie statistique
Car, il y a toujours un avant
L'avant de l'après
L'après de l'avant
Proclamation de décrets
Et c'est par des guerres
Que put prendre son envol, Big Brother
Et à propos de l'avant
Voilà qui est bien édifiant
1824
" La température est augmentée par l'interposition de l'atmosphère "
Joseph Fourier ( 1768 - 1830 ) Physicien et mathématicien français
1906
Svante August Arrhenius ( 1859 - 1927 ) chimiste suédois
Prix Nobel de chimie en 1903
Il mit en évidence une corrélation
Hausse du CO2 en concentration
Donc, du gaz à l'effet de serre
Dans l'air
Donc, hausse des températures
Et en moyenne dans l'atmosphère
Atmosphère ! atmosphère !
Est-ce que j'ai une gueule d'atmosphère ?
Pour paraphraser notre feu ( 1898 - 1992 ) Arletty, si populaire
Le réchauffement climatique ne date pas d'hier
Moins récent
Que la mécanographie
Ancêtre de l'informatique
Avec la genèse du numéro de sécurité sociale
Et en 1945
Chacune, chacun, avec son propre numéro d'identification sociale
Des bases de données
Carmille fut d'ailleurs dépassé
Du social à la monstruosité
Des statistiques pour tout ordonnancer
Pour la police, pour l'armée, beaucoup de données
Quant tout a été généralisé pour tout contrôler
Quand il s'agit de tout enrégimenter, de tout coder
Maîtrise de la technologie
Technologie de la maîtrise
Avec tout le monde, sans exception, sous son emprise
Moi, toi, eux, elles, lui, et l'on y dépose sa mise
Car, inventant, chaque jour, de nouvelles prises !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Trumpization
Zemmourization
Poutinization
Orbanization
Penization
Balkanysation
Lila Rose (ification)
And other fascization
Political life in digitalization
Globalization
Standardization
At the time
Facial recognition
And kidding
Vaginal recognition
And kidding
Bital recognition
And kidding
Anal recognition
Strictly speaking
And at our heels, no leeches
And figuratively
And clean in libidinal version
Every war dawning, being born, of frustration
Because she is sentimental and emotional
Because she is sexual and passionate
Not just individual private property
And for territory that divides
Various frustration so conclusive, so effective!
And, everything is on file
And, everything is archived
And, everything is statistically
In order to unified everything in the standardized
Everything must be compliant and stamped
Thus, from the forties
Already in birth without it lying
With fire (1886 - 1945) René Carmille
First confidential hacktivist
Almost exhaustive identification book
Permanent and effective census
Statistical misappropriation
In the early stages of IT
With the birth, from statistical sociology
Because there is always a before
The before after
The after forward
Proclamation of decrees
And it's through wars
What could take flight, Big Brother
And about the front
This is very edifying
1824
"The temperature is increased by the interposition of the atmosphere"
Joseph Fourier (1768 - 1830) French physicist and mathematician
1906
Svante August Arrhenius (1859 - 1927) Swedish chemist
Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1903
He highlighted a correlation
Increase in CO2 concentration
So, greenhouse gas
In the air
So rising temperatures
And on average in the atmosphere
Atmosphere! atmosphere!
Do I have an atmosphere hangover?
To paraphrase our fire (1898 - 1992) Arletty, so popular
Global warming is not new
Less recent
That the mechanography
Ancestor of IT
With the genesis of the social security number
And in 1945
Each, each, with their own social identification number
Databases
Carmille was also overwhelmed
From social to monstrosity
Statistics to organize everything
For the police, for the army, a lot of data
When everything has been generalized to control everything
When it comes to regimenting everything, coding everything
Mastery of technology
Mastery technology
With everyone, without exception, in his grip
Me, you, them, them, him, and we put our money there
Because, inventing, every day, new takes!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
