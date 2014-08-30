La propagande information
L'information n'est qu'information
Elle n'est ni masse ni énergie
Cependant, l'objectivité n'est qu'un leurre
Les subjectivités sont des pleurs
Tout est de la propagande
Pour telle ou telle bande
Mafieuse, financière, politique
Toute radio, toute télévision, n'est la voix
Que de ses valets et maîtres, sans loi
Nous sommes toutes partiales et tous partiaux
Nous voulons propager nos idéaux
Comme nos rivales et rivaux
C'est la télévision fasciste ou stalinienne
C'est le costume langue de bois
C'est la radio que parraine
Des hommes et femmes, sans autre foi
Que l'argent roi
Tout est étudié à la virgule près
Il s'agit de bien travestir les faits
C'est Staline et Hitler en concubinage
C'est le capitalisme qui nage
Pour administrer tous les naufrages
Certes, l'objectivité n'existe pas
C'est entendu, la lucidité n'existe pas
Ce sont des inventions
Ce sont des divagations
Pourtant, tant que nous aurons
Quelque chose à perdre
Et pas tout à gagner
Rien ne changera jamais
Sa petite famille à nourrir
Ses enfants à chérir
Son train de vie à maintenir
Il faut bien manger
Il faut bien se vêtir
Il faut bien se loger
Il faut bien se chauffer
Il faut bien se soigner
Et tout devient de la propagande
Il faut défendre sa petite bande
Oh ! cela n'est pas pour l'humanité entière
Mais juste pour son propre frère
Cela aurait été pourtant chouette
De toujours faire la fête
Du corps, de l'esprit, sans aucune frontière
Ne plus travailler qu'une heure par jour
Et le reste du temps, nous faire la cour
Barbier, ouvrier, postier, savant, ou autre, tour à tour
Tout pouvant s'apprendre
Du jour au lendemain
Et plus de temps à perdre
Dans les arts aliénés
Peinture, écriture, cinéma
Il y aurait tant à vivre
Tant de retard à rattraper
Et donc plus le temps, pour cela
Tous les arts figés, pétrifiés, sublimés
Peinture, écriture, cinéma, quel beau caca !
Le temps de la vie
Verra disparaître les maladies
Le temps de la vie
Verra s'évaporer crimes et délits
Le temps de la vie
Verra se dissoudre les arts finis
Le temps de la vie
Sera l'art vécu, infini
Sans aucune spectacularisation
Sans aucune ostentation
Sans aucune représentation
Sans aucune prison
Sans aucune propagande information
Nous ne voulons plus les musées
Nous voulons enfin nous amuser
Mais tant que nous aurons
Quelque chose à perdre
Et pas tout à gagner
Rien ne changera jamais
Et au fond
De la liberté, nous ne voulions
De la fraternité, nous ne désirions
De l'égalité, nous abhorrions
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Information is only information
She is neither mass nor energy
However, objectivity is only an illusion
Subjectivities are tears
It's all propaganda
For this or that band
Mafia, financial, political
All radio, all television, is not the voice
That of his servants and masters, without law
We are all one-sided and all one-sided
We want to propagate our ideals
Like our rivals and rivals
It's fascist or Stalinist television
It's the tongue-in-cheek costume
This is the radio sponsored by
Men and women, with no other faith
That the money king
Everything is studied to the nearest comma
It's about disguising the facts
It's Stalin and Hitler in concubinage
It's capitalism swimming
To administer all shipwrecks
Of course, there is no such thing as objectivity
It is understood, lucidity does not exist
They are inventions
These are ramblings
Yet as long as we have
Something to lose
And not everything to gain
Nothing will ever change
His little family to feed
Her children to cherish
His lifestyle to maintain
We must eat well
You have to dress well
You have to find good accommodation
It is necessary to warm up well
You have to take good care of yourself
And everything becomes propaganda
You have to defend your little band
Oh ! this is not for all of humanity
But just for his own brother
It would have been nice though
To always party
Body, mind, without any boundaries
Only work one hour a day
And the rest of the time we woo us
Barber, worker, postman, scientist, or other, in turn
Everything can be learned
Overnight
And no more time to waste
In the alienated arts
Painting, writing, cinema
There would be so much to live
So much delay to catch up
And so more time, for that
All the frozen, petrified, sublimated arts
Painting, writing, cinema, what a beautiful poo!
The time of life
Will see diseases disappear
The time of life
Will see crimes and misdemeanors evaporate
The time of life
Will see the finished arts dissolve
The time of life
Will be lived art, infinite
Without any spectacularization
Without any ostentation
Without any representation
Without any prison
Without any propaganda information
We don't want museums anymore
We finally want to have fun
But as long as we have
Something to lose
And not everything to gain
Nothing will ever change
And basically
Of the freedom we didn't want
Of fraternity, we did not desire
Of equality we abhorred
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment