La propagande information

L'information n'est qu'information

Elle n'est ni masse ni énergie

Cependant, l'objectivité n'est qu'un leurre

Les subjectivités sont des pleurs

Tout est de la propagande

Pour telle ou telle bande

Mafieuse, financière, politique

Toute radio, toute télévision, n'est la voix

Que de ses valets et maîtres, sans loi

Nous sommes toutes partiales et tous partiaux

Nous voulons propager nos idéaux

Comme nos rivales et rivaux

C'est la télévision fasciste ou stalinienne

C'est le costume langue de bois

C'est la radio que parraine

Des hommes et femmes, sans autre foi

Que l'argent roi

Tout est étudié à la virgule près

Il s'agit de bien travestir les faits

C'est Staline et Hitler en concubinage

C'est le capitalisme qui nage

Pour administrer tous les naufrages

Certes, l'objectivité n'existe pas

C'est entendu, la lucidité n'existe pas

Ce sont des inventions

Ce sont des divagations

Pourtant, tant que nous aurons

Quelque chose à perdre

Et pas tout à gagner

Rien ne changera jamais

Sa petite famille à nourrir

Ses enfants à chérir

Son train de vie à maintenir

Il faut bien manger

Il faut bien se vêtir

Il faut bien se loger

Il faut bien se chauffer

Il faut bien se soigner

Et tout devient de la propagande

Il faut défendre sa petite bande

Oh ! cela n'est pas pour l'humanité entière

Mais juste pour son propre frère

Cela aurait été pourtant chouette

De toujours faire la fête

Du corps, de l'esprit, sans aucune frontière

Ne plus travailler qu'une heure par jour

Et le reste du temps, nous faire la cour

Barbier, ouvrier, postier, savant, ou autre, tour à tour

Tout pouvant s'apprendre

Du jour au lendemain

Et plus de temps à perdre

Dans les arts aliénés

Peinture, écriture, cinéma

Il y aurait tant à vivre

Tant de retard à rattraper

Et donc plus le temps, pour cela

Tous les arts figés, pétrifiés, sublimés

Peinture, écriture, cinéma, quel beau caca !

Le temps de la vie

Verra disparaître les maladies

Le temps de la vie

Verra s'évaporer crimes et délits

Le temps de la vie

Verra se dissoudre les arts finis

Le temps de la vie

Sera l'art vécu, infini

Sans aucune spectacularisation

Sans aucune ostentation

Sans aucune représentation

Sans aucune prison

Sans aucune propagande information

Nous ne voulons plus les musées

Nous voulons enfin nous amuser

Mais tant que nous aurons

Quelque chose à perdre

Et pas tout à gagner

Rien ne changera jamais

Et au fond

De la liberté, nous ne voulions

De la fraternité, nous ne désirions

De l'égalité, nous abhorrions

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Information is only information

She is neither mass nor energy

However, objectivity is only an illusion

Subjectivities are tears

It's all propaganda

For this or that band

Mafia, financial, political

All radio, all television, is not the voice

That of his servants and masters, without law

We are all one-sided and all one-sided

We want to propagate our ideals

Like our rivals and rivals

It's fascist or Stalinist television

It's the tongue-in-cheek costume

This is the radio sponsored by

Men and women, with no other faith

That the money king

Everything is studied to the nearest comma

It's about disguising the facts

It's Stalin and Hitler in concubinage

It's capitalism swimming

To administer all shipwrecks

Of course, there is no such thing as objectivity

It is understood, lucidity does not exist

They are inventions

These are ramblings

Yet as long as we have

Something to lose

And not everything to gain

Nothing will ever change

His little family to feed

Her children to cherish

His lifestyle to maintain

We must eat well

You have to dress well

You have to find good accommodation

It is necessary to warm up well

You have to take good care of yourself

And everything becomes propaganda

You have to defend your little band

Oh ! this is not for all of humanity

But just for his own brother

It would have been nice though

To always party

Body, mind, without any boundaries

Only work one hour a day

And the rest of the time we woo us

Barber, worker, postman, scientist, or other, in turn

Everything can be learned

Overnight

And no more time to waste

In the alienated arts

Painting, writing, cinema

There would be so much to live

So much delay to catch up

And so more time, for that

All the frozen, petrified, sublimated arts

Painting, writing, cinema, what a beautiful poo!

The time of life

Will see diseases disappear

The time of life

Will see crimes and misdemeanors evaporate

The time of life

Will see the finished arts dissolve

The time of life

Will be lived art, infinite

Without any spectacularization

Without any ostentation

Without any representation

Without any prison

Without any propaganda information

We don't want museums anymore

We finally want to have fun

But as long as we have

Something to lose

And not everything to gain

Nothing will ever change

And basically

Of the freedom we didn't want

Of fraternity, we did not desire

Of equality we abhorred

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)