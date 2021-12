HIP-HOP MY LIFE AS A JEWISH RAP MUSIC FAN BY ANDY FREEDMAN

RAP MUSIC THE PROTEST MUSIC OF MY GENERATION.IF THERE IS A POWERFUL DRUM BEAT AND IN A BOOMING VOICE FILLED WITH EMOTION A MAN RECITES POWERFUL POETRY ABOUT SOCIAL INJUSTICE AND THEN BAM! THERE IS THE SOUND OF A RECORD BEING SCRATCHED AND THEN BAM!THERE IS THE POWERFUL DRUMBEAT AND SOME JAMES BROWN INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC AND WITH A DRUMBEAT AND JAMES BROWN INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC AS THE BACKGROUND THAT VOICE FILLED WITH EMOTION RECITES SOMEMORE POWERFUL POETRY.THE COMBINATION OF FUNKY MUSIC,A COOL DRUM BEAT,AND A CHARASMATIC VOICE RECITING POETRY,IS AS EMOTIONALLY FULLFILLING AS ANY ROCKSONG IT’S FUNKY MUSIC AND A POWERFUL VOICE RECITING POETRY.WHILE THE MUSIC CAME FROM JAMES BROWN SO CRITICS SAY,”HE TOOK SOMEONE ELSE’S MUSIC THERE IS NO SKILL TO THIS.”

THE SKILL IS TO PUT ON A JAMES BROWN RECORD AND SAY,”THAT SONG IS COOL.IF YOU DIDN’T HAVE JAMES SINGING,DIDN’T HAVE ALL THOSE SOUNDS,BUT JUST HAD THE ONETHING IN THAT JAMES BROWN SONG THAT SOUNDS FUNKY.AND THEN PUT MY OWN DRUM AND SOME POETRY ON TOP OF IT.YOU WOULD HAVE THAT ONE FUNKY MUSIC SOUND,A DRUM,THE SOUND OF A RECORD SCRATCHING,AND MY VOICE WITH EMOTION RECITING POETRY THAT WOULD SOUND COOL.”

THEN YOU ACTUALLY WRITE THE POETRY AND YOU FIGURED OUT HOW PUTTING DIFFERENT SOUNDS TOGETHER WOULD SOUND AND YOU WROTE SOME COOL POETRY TO RECITE OVER IT.IT IS THE SKILL OF A GREAT WRITER OF POETRY AND SOMEONE WHO FOR EXAMPLE PLAYS THE MICHAEL JACKSON SONG,”BEAT IT”,AND SAYS TO THEMSELVES,“THAT SONG HAS A BUNCH OF SOUNDS AND MICHAEL JACKSON SINGING.IF I COULD HAVE JUST ONE OF THOSE SOUNDS BY ITSELF WITH NONE OF THE OTHER SOUNDS AND NONE OF MICHAEL JACKSON’S VOICE.JUST THAT ONE SOUND FROM THE ‘BEAT IT’ SONG.I WOULD THEN ADD IN A DRUM SOUND AND A RECORD SCRATCHING NOISE.CAN YOU IMAGINE THAT SOUND FROM ‘BEAT IT’ BY ITSELF WITH A DRUM SOUND FOR A MOMENT A VELCRO LIKE SOUND OF A RECORD SCRATCHING AND THEN WITH JUST THAT ONE SOUND FROM ‘BEAT IT’ AND A DRUM SOUND MY VOICE RECITING SOME POWERFUL POETRY IT WOULD SOUND DOPE.”

SO BESIDES WRITING ABILITY IT ALSO IS THE IMAGINATION TO IMAGINE HOW A SOUND COMBINED WITH ANOTHER SOUND WOULD BE.BUT YOU CAN TAKE ONE THING FROM THE ‘BEAT IT’ SONG AND KNOW THAT THAT ONETHING BY ITSELF WITH A DRUM WOULD SOUND GREAT AND YOU ARE PRODUCING MUSIC BECAUSE YOU HAVE THE IMAGINATION TO FIGURE OUT HOW SOUNDS COMBINED SOUND BUT IF I HANDED YOU SHEET MUSIC YOU WOULDN’T BE ABLE TO READ IT YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW THE NAMES OF THE MUSICAL NOTES.SOMEONE COULD BE INCAPABLE OF READING MUSICAL NOTES BUT VERY CAPABLE OF IMAGINING HOW THAT ONE SOUND WOULD SOUND COMBINED WITH A DRUM.YOU CAN’T SING BUT BECAUSE YOU HAVE AN ABILITY TO FIGURE OUT HOW SOUNDS COMBINED WILL BE AND YOU ARE INTELLIGENT ENOUGH TO WRITE GOOD POETRY,YOU ARE MAKING RAP MUSIC.SO YOU CAN COMPOSE DOPE TRACKS AND NOT BE ABLE TO READ MUSICAL NOTES.WHEN I WAS A TEENAGER I HAD A BUNCH OF BREAKBEAT INSTRUMENTALS FROM AN ACTUAL RECORD THAT WAS RERECORDED ONTON A BLANK CASSETTE TAPE.SO RERECORD THE FIRST 25 SECONDS OF INSTRUMENTAL TRACK NUMBER 1 ON CASSETTE TAPE A ONTO BLANK CASSETTE TAPE B.THEN RERECORD THE SCRATCHING NOISE ON CASSETTE TAPE A ONTO CASETTE TAPE B.THEN RERECORD THE FIRST 35 SECONDS OF INSTRUMENTAL TRACK NUMBER 2 ON CASSETTE TAPE A ONTO BLANK CASSETTE TAPE B.YOU CONTINUE THIS AND YOU HAVE A RECORDED INSTRUMENTAL TRACK WITH DIFFERENT BEATS AND SCRATCHES ON CASSETTE TAPE B.PUT CASSETTE TAPE B WITH THIS INSTRUMENTAL TRACK OF BEATS AND SCRATCHES ON IT INTO A TAPE PLAYER PLAY CASSETTE TAPE B’S INSTRUMENTAL TRACK WITH SCRATCHES WHILE WITH A MICROPHONE RAPPING OVER IT AND A RECORDING OF YOU RAPPING OVER CASSETTE TAPE B WAS RECORDED ONTO BLANK CASSETTE TAPE C.HOOKING TWO TAPE PLAYERS ONE A TAPEPLAYER WITH A CD FEATURE AND WHAT THEY CALLED A GHETTO BLASTER UP TO AN ADAPTER AND A MICROPHONE AND YOU COULD RECORD THIS WAY IN 1992 I HAD THIS SET UP AS A TEENAGER.SO I COULD RAP BUT I STILL DON’T KNOW HOW TO DJ.A DJ AT A LIVE RAPSHOW PLAYS A RECORD OF VINYL WITH THE BEGINNING OF A JAMESBROWN SONG,SCRATCHES THE RECORD AND QUICKLY PUTS ON AN INSTRUMENTAL BEAT WHILE THE RAPPER RAPS.IF FOR EXAMPLE YOU WOULD USE JUST ONETHING FROM MICHAEL JACKSON’S,”BEAT IT” WITH A DRUM AND A SCRATCH SINCE THE “THRILLER” RECORD WOULD HAVE “BEAT IT”,WITH OTHER SONGS WHAT DOES THE DJ DO?

I PUT TOGETHER INSTRUMENTAL TRACKS ON CASSETTE TAPES ONCE THE ACTUAL RECORDS WERE PUT ON CASSETTE TAPE FOR ME.BACK IN THE EARLY 1990’S THE RECORDS WERE PURCHASED AT GRAMOPHONE RECORDS IN CHICAGO.I TOOK CASSETTE TAPES OF MYSELF RAPPING OVER THESE PROFESSIONAL INSTRUMENTALS ANYONE WAS ALLOWED TO USE AND SENT THEM AS DEMO TAPES TO ALL THE RECORD COMPANIES THAT TOOK DEMOS BACKTHEN.ONESCHOOL I WENT TO A DAYSCHOOL LET ONE KID DJ WHILE I RAPPED BUT I STILL DON’T KNOW EVERYTHING A DJ DOES.SPIDARELLA FROM SALT N PEPPA(SHE SPINS THE RECORD SHE’S NOT CINDERELLA EVENTHOUGH SHE’S AN ATTACTIVE WOMAN SHE’S SPINDARELLA GET IT?)

I DIDN’T REALLY GET INTO RAP MUSIC UNTIL 1989.1989 IS WHEN I BECAME A BIG RAP MUSIC FAN.I KNOW THAT IN CHICAGO SOME PEOPLE SAY THAT THAT SONG THE 1985 BEARS TEAM DID,”THE SUPERBOWL SHUFFLE”,WAS RAP MUSIC.IN 1986 WHEN I WAS 10 GOING ON 11 YEARSOLD MIKE SINGLETARY A MEMBER OF THAT FOOTBALL TEAM IN HIS 1986 AUTOBIOGRAPHY, ”CALLING THE SHOTS”,SAYS THAT “THE SUPERBOWL SHUFFLE” WAS A RAP SONG AND RAP VIDEO THAT THE TEAM MADE.BUT PEOPLE DESPITE IT SAYING THAT IN THE BOOK PLAYED THE SONG IN 1985,TOOK THE THING IN THE CHICAGO SUNTIMES THAT HAD THE LYRICS EACH PLAYER PERFORMED,AND EVEN IF IT SAID RAP ON THAT THING WITH THE LYRICS,WE ALL JUST CALLED IT THE FOOTBALL TEAM SINGING.

WHILE THERE HAD BEEN RUN D.M.C.AND OTHER KIDS WHEN I WAS IN JUNIOR PLAYED A SALT N PEPPA SONG.AND PUBLIC ENEMY WHILE I DIDN’T KNOW WHO THEY WERE AT THE TIME ACTUALLY RELEASED THEIR FIRST ALBUM IN 1987.ICE T.,ALSO ACTUALLY RELEASED HIS FIRST ALBUM IN 1987.

SO DESPITE HAVING A,”THE SUPERBOWL SHUFFLE”,VIDEO CASSETTE OF THE MUSIC VIDEO I DIDN’T CONSIDER MYSELF TO HAVE ANY RAP MUSIC VIDEOS.IT WENT OVER MY HEAD THAT IN THE MICHAEL JACKSON SONG,”THRILLER”,VINCENT PRICE’S SPOKENWORD IS REFFERED TO IN THE LYRIC SHEET AS A RAP.

THEN IN 1989 I WAS 13 GOING ON 14 YEARSOLD.I WAS GOING TO SCHOOL WITH BLACK TEENAGERS THE SAME AGE AS MYSELF FROM THE EVANSTON/CHICAGO BORDER AREA THEY WERE FREESTYLE RAPPING,THAT IS WHEN WITHOUT ANY MUSIC YOU JUST COME UP WITH RHYMES OFF THE TOP OF YOUR HEAD AND I ASKED WHAT THEY WERE DOING.THEY EXPLAINED IT TO ME.BEFORE LONG AFTERSCHOOL I WAS GETTING ALL THE RAP MUSIC CASSETTE TAPES MY PARENTS DIDN’T HAVE MTV UNTIL LIKE 1991 OR 1992.BUT MTV DIDN’T PLAY THE BEST RAP VIDEOS.

“FRIDAY NIGHT VIDEOS”,A SHOW ON NBC BEGINNING ON FRIDAY NIGHT AND ENDING AT LIKE 1,2 AM TECHNICALLY SATURDAY HAD ALL THE MUSIC VIDEOS FOR KIDS AND TEENAGERS WHO WERE MISSING MUSIC VIDEOS BECAUSE THERE PARENTS DIDN’T HAVE MTV. AND,”FRIDAY NIGHT VIDEOS”,HAD RAP MUSIC VIDEOS.I KNEW WHO PUBLIC ENEMY WAS BY 1990.IN 1983 I WAS 7 GOING ON 8 YEARSOLD WHEN I WATCHED MICHAEL JACKSON’S,”BILLIE JEAN”,VIDEO ON MTV AT THE NEXTDOOR NEIGHBORS HOUSE BEFORE THEY MOVED TO VIRGINIA.AND SINCE MY PARENTS DIDN’T HAVE MTV A FAMILY FRIEND FOR EITHER MY BIRTHDAY OR HANNUKAH VIDEOTAPED THE MAKING OF MICHAEL JACKSON’S “THRILLER” AND THE “THRILLER” VIDEO ITSELF ON MTV AND YOU COULD LEGALLY GIVE A KID ONE TAPED COPY.SO FOR MY 8TH BIRTHDAY OR HANNUKAH I HAD A VIDEOTAPE OF BOTH THE MICHAEL JACKSON “THRILLER” VIDEO AND THE MAKING OF THRILLER.

AND OF COURSE THE PUBLIC ENEMY SONG,”FIGHT THE POWER”,WHICH DID NOT HAVE ANY ANTI-JEWISH LYRICS WAS IN SPIKE LEE’S 1989 MOVIE,”DO THE RIGHT THING”,WHICH I FIRST WATCHED ON VIDEO IN 1990.

IF IN 1992 AT THE HEIGHT OF PROTEST RAP MUSIC SOMEONE WANTED TO ORGANIZE A TOUR FOR RAP MUSIC PERFORMERS WHO HAD LYRICS AGAINST RACISM BUT WHO’S LYRICS WERE NOT IN ANYWAY ANTI-JEWISH.

YOU COULD HAVE BOOKED N.W.A.,WHO WHILE THEY HAD THE SONG,”FUCK THA POLICE”,NEVER HAD ANY ANTI-JEWISH LYRICS AND GOT ALONG WITH THEIR WHITE-JEWISH MANAGER JERRY HELLER.ICE T.,WHO NEVER HAD ANY LYRICS AGAINST JEWISH PEOPLE UNTIL A SONG WITH HIS VOICE ON IT WAS RELEASED IN 1996,”THE RAP GAMES HIJACKED”,WHERE ICE T.,WHO HAD NEVER BEEN ANTI-SEMITIC SHOCKED ME BY CALLING A RECORD EXECUTIVE,”A JEWISH MOTHERFUCKER” ON A SONG..

FROM 1989 UNTIL 1996 THERE WAS NO ANTI-SEMITISIM IN ANY ICE T.SONGS. AND ICE T.,IN 1994 WITH HIS RAP/METAL(I’LL EXPLAIN RAP-METAL AND RAP-ROCK LATER) GROUP OR ACTUAL ROCKBAND BODY COUNT HAD THAT LYRIC ABOUT HOW IF YOU WERE BORN BLACK OR JEWISH YOU ARE BORN DEAD WHICH MEANS DISCRIMINATION AGAINST BLACK OR JEWISH PEOPLE IS WRONG.

SO ICE T.MADE GREAT PROTEST RAP MUSIC FROM 1989-1995 AND NEVER HAD ANY ANTI-JEWISH LYRICS,BESIDES N.W.A. AND ICE T.,KRSONE,THIRD BASS A GROUP OF TWO WHITE-JEWISH LEFTWING RAPPERS M.C. SEARCH AND PETE NICE AND A BLACK DJ.AND THE BLACK RAPGROUP THE GHETTO BOYS,WERE ALL STREET RAPPERS AND RAPGROUPS THAT WERE LIKED AND RESPECTED IN THE‘HOOD AND HAD NO LYRICS AGAINST JEWISH PEOPLE.

THE SOUL R&B SINGER AALIYAH WAS ASKED TO SING ON A SONG WHERE TIMBALAND,MAGOO,AND MISSY ELLIOT RAPPED.

AALIYAH WHO ALREADY AT 15 WHEN MARRIAGE IS LEGAL AT 18 IN THE AMERICAN STATE OF ILLINOIS.HAD R.KELLY GET A MARRIAGE CERTIFICATE FALSLEY CLAIMING SHE WAS 18 PRINTED OUT.SO HE COULD MARRY HER BEFORE THE MARRIAGE WAS ANNULED.MEANING TEENAGE AALIYAH WHO WASN’T OLD ENOUGH TO MAKE THOSE DECISIONS FOR HERSELF WAS TRICKED INTO AGREEING TO A SHAM MARRIAGE BY R.KELLY.AND AALIYAH’S UNCLE BARRY HANKERSON THE OWNER OF THE RECORD COMPANY BLACKGROUND RECORDS CONTINUED ON AS R.KELLY’S MANAGER.AALIYAH IS GLADYS KNIGHT’S NIECE.

AALIYAH IN 1997 WOULD HAVE LOST HER RECORDDEAL IF SHE DIDN’T SHOW UP AND SING ON A SONG AND BE IN A MUSIC VIDEO WHERE TIMBALAND,MAGOO,AND MISSY ELLIOT RAPPED.WHETHER AALIYAH SANG HER WORDS FIRST AND HAD HER SCENE IN THE MUSIC VIDEO FILMED FIRST AND THEN THE RAP’S BY TIMBALAND,MAGOO,AND MISSY ELLIOT AND THE SCENES OF THEM WERE FILMED OR NOT.WHILE AALIYAH SINGS NOTHING THAT IS AGAINST ANYONE MAGOO RAPS ON THE SONG AND IN THE VIDEO THAT,”LIKE JEWS AND ASIANS I OWN YOUR RAP LEASE”,.THIS WAS I BELIEVE A SET UP TO TRY AND GET PEOPLE ANGRY AT AALIYAH WHEN MISSY ELLIOT AND TIMBALAND RAPPED ON THE SONG AND AALIYAH JUST SANG NONOFFENSIVE WORDS HERSELF.MAGOO IS THE ONE WHO RAPPED AN ANTI-JEWISH LYRIC.

WHILE I REMEMBER THE LINE FROM MAGOO BEING,”LIKE JEWS AND ASIANS I OWN YOUR RAP LEASE.” ONEWEBSITE CLAIMS THE LINE IS ACTUALLY,”LIKE JEWS AND CHINESE I OWN YOUR RAP LEASE.”EITHERWAY MAGOO’S RAP LYRIC WAS ANTI-JEWISH.

SINCE THIS IS PROOF THAT AALIYAH WAS SO DISLIKED THAT TO SET HER UP BEFORE HER DEATH AND BEFORE SHE WAS SIGNALLED ON BY PEOPLE AT THE 2000 MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS.AALIYAH WAS MADE UNDER CONTRACT TO SING ON A SONG WHERE SOMEONE ELSE HAS AN ANTI-JEWISH RAP AN ANTI-ASIAN RAP AND LYRICS THAT WERE OFFENSIVE TO GAYS AND LESBIANS.PASTED UNDERNEATH THIS TEXT IS WHAT AALIYAH HERSELF I KNOW SANG AND THE ANTI-JEWISH LYRIC MAGOO RAPPED WHETHER OR NOT HE SAID CHINESE THIS IS WHAT MAGOO SAID ABOUT JEWS.IT IS EVERYTHING AALIYAH SANG AND WHAT MAGOO RAPPED BUT IT IS JUST AN EXCERPT OF THE SONG”UP JUMPS DA BOOGIE”.

Up Jumps Da' Boogie

“Intro:

[Aaliyah]

Give it up...

we gon' show, you how we party

(repeat 3X)

Chorus:

[Aaliyah and everybody]

Give it up!

Up jumps da boogie, boogie jumps me (repeat 4X)

Give it up! We gon' show, you how we party...

Up jumps da boogie, boogie jumps me (repeat 2X)

Give it up! We gon' show, you how we party...

Verse 4:

[Magoo]

Prepare to get wet, like jerry curl juice

You tight like virgin pussy, my rap get you loose

I bump like ac-ne, take honey from a bee

My style is like a safe, without da fuckin key

I cum cause I'm a nut, don't bleed when I'm cut

No fan of Madonna, she just a damn slut

So sit you damn dog, and bow to my shit

Nit-wit you stupid, I'm butter don't need grits

Make fits like seizure, lick clit to please ya

I book then read ya, follow da leader

Like Jews and Chinese, I own your rap lease

The wackness must cease, prepare for yo' release

Chorus:

[Aaliyah and everybody]

Give it up! We gon' show, you how we party

Up jumps da boogie, boogie jumps me (repeat 4X)

(repeat all 2X)

Give it up! We gon' show, you how we party

(repeat to fade)

SO AALIYAH DID NOTHING WRONG WHAT A TERRIBLE SET UP.WHY EVER SINCE SHE WAS A 15 YEAROLD TEENAGER IN 1994 WERE PEOPLE DOING THINGS TO GLADYS KNIGHT’S NIECE AALIYAH?AALIYAH WHO’S UNCLE BARRY HANKERSON WAS AN AIDE TO DETROIT’S AFRICAN-AMERICAN MAYOR COLEMAN YOUNG AND RAN AN ORGANIZATION “OPERATION GETDOWN”.AALIYAH MANY PEOPLE ALLEGE LIKED MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,AND EVER SINCE SHE WAS A TEENAGER HAD SOMETHING SHE WANTED TO SAY ABOUT HOW SOMETHING UNFAIR HAPPENED HAVING TO DO WITH HOW MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.WAS TREATED.

WHEN I WAS AT ADELPHI UNIVERSITY FROM 1995-2000 A BLACKWOMAN I SPOKE TO SAID TO ME THAT AALIYAH’S BROTHER RASHAD HAUGHTON WENT TO HOFSTRA.HOFSTRA WAS THE OTHER UNIVERSITY IN LONGISLAND,NEWYORK I WAS ACCEPTED BY BOTH BUT ENDED UP AT ADELPHI.ADELPHI’S COLLEGE RADIO STATION UNFORTUNATELY CLOSED I PARTICIPATED IN A DEMONSTRATION AGAINST IT HOFSTRA HAD A RADIOSTATION.TO THIS DAY WHILE YouTube.Com HAS VIDEOS WITH THE ACTUAL ANTI-JEWISH LYRICS FROM PUBLIC ENEMY’S SONG,”WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME”,THE ONLY AVAILABLE VIDEOS FOR “UP JUMPS DA BOOGIE”,HAVE MAGOO’S ANTI-JEWISH LYRIC EDITED OUT WHICH BESIDES COVERING HOW HAVING AALIYAH SING ON THE SONG IS A SET UP ALSO IS A GUESS A FAVOR TO MISSY SINCE MISSY ELLIOT RAPS A RAP THAT ISN’T AGAINST ANYONE ON THE SONG BUT SHE IS A PARTICIPANT IN THIS SONG AND VIDEO.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,IN HIS 1967 BOOK,”WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?:CHAOS OR COMMUNITY”,SAYS THAT RAMPARTS MAGAZINE IN 1967 REPORTED THAT A DECADE AFTER THE CIVILRIGHTS MARCHES BEGAN ACCORDING TO RAMPARTS BLACK PEOPLE IN BALTIMORE AND HARLEM HAD IT WORSE IN 1967 THEN IN 1957 AND ALLEGEDLY THE CIVILRIGHTS MOVEMENT IS A FAILURE.

EITHER RAMPARTS MAGAZINE REALLY BELIEVED THAT THE BLACKMAN WHO IN 1957 IN BALTIMORE WHO WAS ON PAPER AN APRTHEID VICTIM.HE COULD BE ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO MARRY A WHITEWOMAN MARYLAND WAS A SOUTHERNSTATE,IF HE COULD VOTE IT WAS ONLY BECAUSE HE PASSED A SPECIAL BLACK PEOPLE ONLY VOTING TEST,HE COULDN’T LIVE NEXTDOOR TO WHITES EVEN IN A SMALLTOWN HE WAS CONFINED TO THE BLACK SECTION OF TOWN.OR EAT IN THE SAME RESTAURANTS AS WHITES OR HAD TO SIT IN A SEPERETE BLACK ONLY SECTION OF THE RESTAURANT.BUT HE HAD $200 ON HIM BUT THE MONEY WAS WORTHLESS BECAUSE IF HE BOUGHT A BUS TICKET HE HAD TO SIT IN ALL BLACK SECTION OF THE BUS SO WHO WANTS TO RIDE THE BUS ANYWAY?

IF IN 1967 HE CAN VOTE WITHOUT A TEST,CAN MARRY A WHITEWOMAN,CAN SIT WHEREEVER HE WANTS IN A RESTAURANT BUT THERE STILL ARE,”WHITES ONLY” SIGNS ON ALL THE APARTMENT BUILDINGS IN MARYLAND BUT HE HAS ONLY $80.BUT HE AT LEAST IS MORE EQUAL ON PAPER AND BECAUSE HE DID IT BEFORE HE CAN SAVE UP ANOTHER $120 IS ACTUALLY WORSE OFF BECAUSE HE HAD LESS MONEY.

THAT IS RAMPARTS MAGAZINE NOT UNDERSTANDING THAT AMERICA WAS STILL LIKE SOUTH AFRICA IN 1967 IT HAD UNFINISHED APARTHEID.OR RAMPARTS IN 1967 ASSUMED EVERYONE ALREADY KNEW SEGREGATION WAS WRONG EVENTHOUGH WE HADN’T YET PASSED AN OPENHOUSING ACT.SO IF THEY SAY THINGS LIKE IT WAS BETTER FOR BLACK PEOPLE IN 1957 WHEN THERE WAS SEGREGATION IN ALL AREAS THEN 1967.AND YOU SAY,”YOU’RE SAYING IT WAS BETTER FOR BLACK PEOPLE WHEN THEY DIDN’T HAVE ANYRIGHTS?”,THEY’LL JUST RESPOND BY SAYING YOU SHOULD KNOW WHAT THEY MEANT.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,AS MUCH AS I LIKE HIM,INSTEAD OF EXPLAINING HOW THINGS COULDN’TVE BEEN BETTER FOR BLACK PEOPLE IN 1957 THEN 1967,AFTER EXPLAINING RAMPARTS SAID THIS RESPONDED BY DISCUSSING HOW SOME PEOPLE SAY BLACK PEOPLE MISSED OPPORTUNITIES AND BECAUSE OF THE WHITE BACKLASH AFTER THE WATTS RIOTS THAT’S WHY THIS IS GOING ON BUT THE TRUTH IS MORE COMPLEX WHITE RESISTANCE TO GOING FURTHER IN THE AREA OF CIVILRIGHTS UNFORTUNATELY EXISTED BEFORE WATTS.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WHO WAS NONVIOLENT WAS RESPONDING TO WHAT WAS A CLAIM THINGS WERE WORSE AFTER A DECADE 1957-1967 OF THE MOVEMENT BUT RAMPARTS PHRASED IT LIKE THEY DIDN’T UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF MAKING SOMEONE EQUAL ON PAPER BY ENDING APARTHEID SEGREGATION EVEN IF ALLEGEDLY THEY HAD LESS MONEY THEN BEFORE.

NELSON MANDELA WHEN HE WAS ELECTED THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT OF SOUTHAFRICA IN 1994.NELSON MANDELA JOKINGLY SAID ALL THE BLACK PEOPLE WOULDN’T BE GETTING NEW HOUSES WITH SWIMMING POOLS JUST BECAUSE HE WAS ELECTED PRESIDENT.BUT WHEN YOU GO FROM LIVING IN A POOR ALL BLACK AREA NOT BEING ABLE TO VOTE,NOT BEING ABLE TO EAT IN THE SAME RESTAURANTS AS WHITE PEOPLE,AND WHILE IN 1985 SOME PEOPLE CLAIM THE BLACK-WHITE MARRIAGE BAN WAS LIFTED IN SOUTH AFRICA BLACK PEOPLE STILL LEGALLY COULDN’T BE IN THE SAME COMMUNITIES OR PLACES AS WHITE PEOPLE AND BLACK PEOPLE COULDN’T VOTE.SO HOW WOULD A BLACK-WHITE COUPLE HAVE BEEN ABLE TO LIVE ANYWHERE IN SOUTHAFRICA?WHEN YOU GO FROM THAT TO HAVING THE RIGHT TO VOTE,EAT IN THE SAME RESTAURANTS AS WHITE PEOPLE,MARRY WHITE PEOPLE,AND A BLACKMAN IS THE PRESIDENT OF YOUR COUNTRY BUT YOU NEED TO SAVE UP MONEY TO MOVE OUT OF THE ALL BLACK NEIGHBORHOOD YOU LIVE IN BUT WHITE SOLDIERS WITH GUNS DON’T PATROL THE AREA ANYMORE.BLACK AND WHITE POLITE SOUTH AFRICAN POLICE OFFICERS PATROL THE AREA.IT WILL EVEN IF WE STILL HAVE ECONOMIC WORK TO DO,LIFT UP YOUR SELFESTEEM TO BE EQUAL ON PAPER,NELSON MANDELA SAID AFTER HE WAS ELECTED THE FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT OF SOUTH AFRICA IN 1994.

IF YOU MET ANY OF THE BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE WHO EVER SINCE NELSON MANDELA BECAME SOUTH AFRICA’S FIRST BLACK PRESIDENT IN 1994 SAID THINGS LIKE,”THERE ARE POOR PEOPLE.PEOPLE DON’T HAVE JOBS THINGS WERE BETTER DURING APARTHEID”,.EITHER THESE ARE BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE WHO IN 1998 OR 2004 OR 2021 REALLY BELIEVE IT WAS BETTER FOR BLACK SOUTHAFRICANS UNDER APARTHEID.OR THEY IN THAT UPSETTING WAY THESE PEOPLE DO FIGURE EVERYONE KNOWS APARTHEID WAS WRONG SO THEY WILL JUST SAY IT THAT WAY.UNLIKE AMERICA WHERE BLACK PEOPLE A MINORITY WERE SEGREGATED UNDER APARTHEID BY A WHITE MAJORITY BLACK PEOPLE IN SOUTHAFRICA ACTUALLY WERE THE MAJORITY SO IT WAS A RACIST,”OPPRESIVE MINORITY”,THAT WAS MISTREATING BLACK PEOPLE.IN AMERICA WE SAY MINORITIES CAN’T BE RACIST IF THE MINORITY OWNS ALL THE COUNTRY’S BUSINESS’S AND ONLY MEMBERS OF THE MINORITY ARE IN THE ARMY AND GOVERNMENT THAT IS WHO THE WHITES WERE IN APARTHEID SOUTHAFRICA.MOST OF THE WHITES BELONGED TO THE CHRISTIAN DUTCH REFORMED CHURCH.

IF DURING THE AMERICAN CIVILWAR THERE WAS A WHITEMAN IN THE SOUTH WHO OWNED SLAVES AND HE HAD A SON WHO DIDN’T OWN ANY SLAVES.UNION SOLDIERS WHILE FREEING THE BLACK SLAVES AND DEFEATING THE CONFEDERACY SHOOT AND KILL THE SLAVEOWNERS SON.SINCE THE SLAVEOWNERS SON DIDN’T OWN ANY SLAVES HIMSELF PEOPLE CAN SAY IT WAS WRONG THE UNION ARMY KILLED THE SLAVE OWNERS SON.WE MIGHT EVEN HAVE A DISCUSSION ABOUT HOW THE UNION ARMY SHOULDN’TVE KILLED THE SLAVEOWNERS SON SINCE THE SLAVEOWNERS SON DIDN’T OWN ANY SLAVES.BUT IF THE SLAVEOWNER AFTER THE CIVILWAR SUCCSESSFULLY WAS WON BY THE UNION ARMY WANTED TO REENSLAVE INNOCENT PEOPLE AS RETALIATION FOR HIS SON BEING KILLED.YOU WOULD SAY YOU CAN’T ENSLAVE INNOCENT PEOPLE AS RETALITATION FOR SOMETHING THEY DIDN’T DO.

WELL WHILE A DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY WHERE BLACK PEOPLE HAVE EQUALRIGHTS IS WHAT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WANTED AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,GOT ALL HIS MONEY FROM AMERICAN CHURCHES AND AMERICAN SYNAGOGUES.

OTHER PEOPLE HAD THIS IDEA THAT IF THEY ENDED SEGREGATION AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE COULD THEY THEN PASS A BUNCH OF LAWS CALLING FOR MANDATORY NATIONAL SERVICE WHICH IS FORCING PEOPLE WHO HAVEN’T BEEN DRAFTED BY THE MILITARY OR CONVICTED OF A CRIME TO DO LABOR FOR THE GOVERNMENT AND OTHER LAWS CALLING FOR FORCED LABOR.SO THERE WOULD BE ONE GROUP OF BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE WHO EAT IN THE SAME RESTAURANTS TOGETHER,VOTE,LIVE NEXTDOOR TO EACHOTHER,AND MARRY EACHOTHER.WHILE THERE IS ANOTHER GROUP OF BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE WHO ARE FORCED TO DO UNPAID LABOR BY THE GOVERNMENT WHICH BENEFITS FOR PROFIT PRIVATELY OWNED BUSINESS’S.SO AMERICA WOULD HAVE GONE FROM UNJUST SEGREGATION TO A NEW FORM OF SLAVERY NOT BASED ON SKINCOLOR.THEY HAD ECONOMIC ARGUMENTS FOR THE UNACCEPTABLE IDEA THAT THEY WOULD ONLY END AN INJUSTICE SEGREGATION IF THEY COULD CREATE A NEW INJUSTICE A FORM OF SLAVERY NOT BASED ON SKINCOLOR.THE BIGGEST OPPONENT OF ANY NEW FORM OF SLAVERY WAS MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

ANYWAY IN 1993 AFTER AMERICA THROUGH THE 1970’S,1980’S AND EARLY 1990’S,HAD BEEN A DEMOCRATIC SOCIETY WITH EQUALRIGHTS FOR EVERYONE.UNDER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.DAY,A HOLIDAY

FOR THE BIGGEST OPPONENT OF ANY FORM OF SLAVERY WAS RENAMED MARTIN LUTHER LUTHER KING JR.,SERVICE DAY,WHILE THE ONLY SERVICE DR.KING SUPPORTED WAS PEOPLE VOLUNTARILY HELPING EACHOTHER AND FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OFFERING VOLUNATRY EMPLOYMENT TO ALL THE POOR PEOPLE.AND THEN UNDER PRESIDENT CLINTON A CORPORATION FOR NATIONAL SERVICE THAT SIMPLY LOCATED VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES WAS CREATES BUT IT WAS SOME PEOPLE HOPE A STEP TOWARDS ONEDAY HAVING A MANDATORY NATIONAL SERVICE SOCIETY WHERE PEOPLE WHO HAVEN’T BEEN DRAFTED BY THE MILITARY OR CONVICTED OF A CRIME CAN BE FORCED TO DO LABOR FOR THE STATE.THESE ARE PEOPLE WHO STILL AFTER THE 1970’S,1980’S,AND EARLY 1990’S,BELIEVED THAT AS LONG AS THERE ARE WHITE,LATINO,AFRICAN-AMERICAN,AND ASIAN PEOPLE IN THE GROUP THAT HAS EQUALRIGHTS AND RECEIVES GOVERNMENT SERVICES THAT SOMEHOW IT IS OK TO HAVE A SECOND GROUP OF WHITE,LATINO,AFRICAN-AMERICAN,AND ASIAN PEOPLE WHO ARE FORCED TO DO UNPAID LABOR.BY 1997 WHEN EVERYONE KNEW THAT AFTER THE 2000 ELECTION AMERICA WOULD BE GOING TO WAR IN THE MIDDLEEAST A DECISION WAS MADE THAT EACH WARTIME AND ECONOMIC PROBLEM WOULD BE USED AS AN EXCUSE TO MOVE AMERICAN CLOSE TOWARDS THIS DICTATORSHIP WITH A NEWFORM OF SLAVERY.IT IS INCREDIBLE I KNOW.BECAUSE DEMOCRATS ARE SUPPOSED TO BE THE NICE LIBERAL PARTY THAT SUPPORTS CIVILRIGHTS FOR BLACK PEOPLE AND WOMEN AND GIVES MONEY TO POOR PEOPLE WITHOUT ANY LIMITS ON CIVILLIBERTIES,SOME CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS WHO LIKED THE IDEA OF A NEWFORM OF SLAVERY NOT BASED ON SKINCOLOR EVENTHOUGH THIS IDEA WAS BEGAN BY DEMOCRATS IN THE EARLY 1960’S,SAID,”IF YOU WANT TO HAVE A GROUP OF PEOPLE DO UNPAID LABOR YOU SHOULD STAY IN THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY AND GIVE SOMETHING ECONOMICALLY THAT IS LEFT TO THEM AND TRY AND MOVE THE COUNTRY TOWARDS IT.BECAUSE NO ONE EXPECTS A DEMOCRAT TO DO IT AND YOU DO SUPPORT ONE OR TWO GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS WE REPUBLICANS DON’T SUPPORT.BE A WING OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY”,.

SO THIS WING OF THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY WHICH CONSISTED OF ABNORMAL DEMOCRATS GOT A CORPORATION FOR NATIONAL SERVICE SET UP UNDER CLINTON.

AND UNDER OBAMA AMERICA HAD NO RECORD STORES(USED CD SHOPS WHERE PEOPLE CAN’T HANGOUT FOR HOURS LIKE IT IS 1992 BECAUSE OF LOITERING LAWS THAT DIDN’T EXIST UNTIL 2003 IN CHICAGO BUT 70% OF STORES IN CHICAGO DIDN’T ENFORCE SO EVERYONE STILL HUNGOUT UNTIL 2009 WHEN OBAMA TOOK OFFICE DON’T COUNT),NO BLOCKBUSTER VIDEOSTORES(OTHER THEN ONETHING IN OREGON THAT’S NOT REALLY A NORMAL BLOCKBUSTER).IN 2009 I HAD THE COPS CALLED ON ME FOR HANGING AT A MCDONALDS THE SAMEWAY I ALWAYS DID IN 1992 AND 1997.AND ONE OF THE CHICAGO COPS WAS A LATINO MAN WHO WAS WEARING A MEXICAN FLAG PIN ON HIS CHICAGO POLICE UNIFORM.I AM ALL FOR DIVERSITY BUT HAVING A MEXICAN FLAG PIN ON YOUR CHICAGO POLICE OFFICERS UNIFORM WHILE ON DUTY IS JUST DIFFERENT.

I HAVE SUPPORTED A DEMOCRATIC-SOCIALIST SOCIETY WITH TWO NAMES ON THE BALLOT FOR PRESIDENT,FREE MONEY FROM THE GOVERNMENT FOR A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF PEOPLE,FREE PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION,BUT FOR PROFIT BUSINESS’S,60% OF THE PEOPLE BEING EMPLOYED BY FOR PROFIT BUSINESS’S THEY CAN QUIT THERE JOBS AT AND 40% OF THE PEOPLE BEING EMPLOYED BY THE GOVERNMENT AND ALLOWED TO QUIT THEIR JOBS WITH CHRISTIAN CHURCHES AND JEWISH SYNAGOGUES.THAT DOESN’T VIOLATE ANYONE’S RIGHTS YOU ALREADY HAVE TO PAY TAXES IF YOU ARE RICH THAT IS AS LEFT AS I HAVE GONE IN MY LIFE.

DR.KING INSISTED THAT BLACK PEOPLE GET EQUALRIGHTS AND AMERICA BE DEMOCRATIC.IN RESPONSE TO COMPLAINTS THAT DR.KING WASN’T DOING ENOUGH ABOUT POVERTY AND UNEMPLOYMENT IN THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,CALLED FOR THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES TO OFFER A JOB OR MONEY TO ALL POOR PEOPLE.WHAT THIS WOULD MEAN IS RICH PEOPLE’S INCOME TAXES WOULD GO UP.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMNENT WOULD OFFER UNEMPLOYED PEOPLE BLACK,WHITE,AND BROWN A GOVERNMENT JOB IF THEY WANT IT.IF THEY SHOW UP THEY WILL HAVE A JOB THAT WILL MOVE THEM INTO THE MIDDLECLASS SO AFTER THE OPENHOUSING ACT IS PASSED BLACK PEOPLE WHO HAVE JOBS AT THE CITY AND WHITE PEOPLE WHO HAVE JOBS AT FOR PROFIT PRIVATE BUSINESS’S WILL LIVE NEXTDOOR TO EACHOTHER.AND MAYBE ANYONE WHO IS UNEMPLOYED SINCE A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF PEOPLE HAVE TO BE LEFT UNEMPLOYED WILL HAVE A CHECK FOR $30,000 SENT TO THEM.

IF YOU WANT MORE MONEY THEN $30,000 YOU WILL HAVE TO GET A JOB SO EVERYONE WON’T STAY HOME BUT NO ONE WILL LIVE IN POVERTY AND MAYBE THE PERSON STAYING AT HOME GETTING $30,000 A YEAR HAD SUCH A BORING JOB THAT SINCE YOU HAVE A DIFFICULT LIFE BUT MAKE $45,000 A YEAR AT YOUR JOB YOU DON’T RESENT THEM.AND DR.KING I ASSUME FIGURED A GUARANTEED JOB OR MONEY FOR ALL THE WHITE PEOPLE MEANS BESIDES JOBS OR MONEY FOR BLACK PEOPLE.HE CAN CALL FOR AFFIRMATIVE ACTION FOR BLACK PEOPLE AND SINCE THE WHITE PEOPLE HAVE JOBS THEY WON’T RESENT DR.KING CALLING FOR AFFIRMATIVE ACTION FOR BLACK PEOPLE.

IF EVERYONE WHO ISN’T SITTING AT HOME GETTING A $30,000 CHECK FROM THE GOVERNMENT IS EMPLOYED AT A FOR PROFIT BUSINESS OR A GOVERNMENT JOB THEY CAN QUIT.THEN AS LONG AS SOMETHINGS ARE PRIVATE PROPERTY THERE’S ENOUGH OF A SPACE BETWEEN THE PEOPLE AND THE GOVERNMENT THAT IT WON’T BE A DICTATORSHIP.

WHILE I MENTIONED POLITICAL RAPPERS.I DIDN’T INCLUDE ALL THE NONPOLITICAL RAPPERS WHO RAPPED ABOUT GOING TO PARTIES AND HAD HIT RECORDS LIKE L.L.COOL J.,WILL SMITH WHO MADE RAP SONGS ABOUT GOING TO PARTIES,MEETING GIRLS,BEING A TEENAGER WHO STEALS MOM AND DADS CAR,BEFORE HE BECAME THE WORLD’S BIGGEST MOVIE STAR.AND HAMMER WHO HAD ONE POLITICAL SONG THAT HAD SOME NICE MESSAGES ABOUT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.IN IT BUT WAS MOSTLY A NONPOLITICAL POP RAPPER.AND 2 LIVE CREW WHO DESPITE BEING CONTROVERSIAL ONLY RAPPED ABOUT SEX OTHER THEN ONE SONG AGAINST CENSORSHIP,”BANNED IN THE USA”,WITH A BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN SAMPLE IN IT.

SO MOST OF RAP MUSIC DIDN’T SAY ANYTHING AGAINST JEWISH PEOPLE.

THE ONLY RAPPERS FROM 1989-1995 WITH LYRICS THAT WERE OFFENSIVE TO THE WHITE-JEWISH AND ASIAN COMMUNITIES WERE PUBLIC ENEMY,ICE CUBE AFTER HE LEFT N.W.A.,PROFESSOR GRIFF,MAGOO,AND SOMEONE IT MAY NOT HAVE BEEN INTENTIONALLY ANTI-SEMITIC HAD THE LYRIC,”PROFESSOR GRIFF STRUCK A NERVE WITH THE JEWS,WHEN HE SPOKE THE TRUTH”,POSSIBLY DO TO CONFUSION OVER HOW UNACCEPTABLE PROFESSOR GRIFF’S COMMENTS WERE.

CHUCK D.DESPITE HIS PAST AS EITHER A MEMBER OR SUPPORTER OF LOUIS FARRAKHAN’S NATION OF ISLAM AND HIS ANTI-JEWISH LYRICS,BEGAN NOT PERFORMING THE ANTI-JEWISH LYRIC WHEN RAPPING OUT,”WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME”,IN CONCERT.AND EVEN WHEN CHUCK D. HAD AN ANTI-JEWISH LYRIC WHITE-JEWISH DEFJAM EXECUTIVE LYOR COHEN AN ISRAELI GOT ALONG WITH CHUCK D.TODAY WHEN I PUT ON A CABLE TV BASEBALL CHANNEL WHITE-JEWISH GUYS IN THE TONE OF VOICE YOU USE WHEN YOU WANT PEOPLE TO KNOW HE IS YOUR FRIEND MENTION CHUCK D.AND DESPITE THERE BEING NO RECORDSTORES AND NO BLOCKBUSTER VIDEOSTORES CHUCK D.,THE OLD RAPPER FROM THE EARLY 1990’S IS ON THE BASEBALL CHANNEL DISCUSSING BASEBALL WITH HIS WHITE-JEWISH FRIENDS.AND CHUCK D.,HAS BEEN HIRED TO NARRATE DOCUMENTARY’S ABOUT FAMOUS MAINSTREAM AFRICAN-AMERICAN ATHLETES.

AND IN 1992 CHUCK D. AND THE REST OF PUBLIC ENEMY SINCE ONLY TWO SONGS OF PUBLIC ENEMY’S HAD ANTI-JEWISH LYRICS,WERE INVITED BY LORNE MICHAELS THE WHITE-JEWISH PRODUCER OF SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE TO PERFORM AS THE MUSICAL GUEST WHILE A FAMOUS BLACKMAN LOVED BY WHITE PEOPLE HOSTED THE SHOW.

THE ONLY TWO PUBLIC ENEMY SONGS UP UNTIL 1995 THAT HAD LYRICS THAT COULD BE OFFENSIVE TO JEWISH PEOPLE WERE ”WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME” AND I BELIEVED AS A TEENAGER IN 1992,THAT ”CAN’T TRUSS IT”,WAS CHUCK D.SAYING THAT THE HOLOCAUST ENDED AND BLACK PEOPLE’S MISTREATMENT CONTINUES. I FELT UNLIKE “WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME”,”CAN’T TRUSS IT”,WASN’T MEANT TO BE ANTI-JEWISH.

SO I DIDN’T REALIZE HOW OLDER FELLOW JEWS MIGHT RESPOND WHICH IS WHY AS A TEENAGER I RECOMMENDED TO A BLACK DJ HE PLAY PUBLIC ENEMY’S,”CAN’T TRUSS IT”,AT THE BARMITZVAH I WAS AT.AND HE SAID NO.

WHEN CHUCK D.,WAS AT CHICAGO’S METRO IN 2016 AND I WENT TO MEET HIM.CHUCK D.GOT ON STAGE BY HIMSELF,NO DJ,NO RAP GROUP,NO BEAT,AND RAPPED INTO THE MICROPHONE THE LYRICS TO ONE SONG OF HIS ABOUT HOW THE GOVERNMENT KILLED MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.AND MALCOLM X.CHUCK D.THEN RAPPED THE LYRICS TO,”WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME”BUT DIDN’T RAP ANY OF THE ANTI-JEWISH WORDS AND SINCE CHUCK D.GRADUATED FROM THE SAME COLLEGE AS ME CHUCK D.HAS A DEGREE IN GRAPHIC DESIGN FROM ADELPHI I APPROACHED THE STAGE AND TOLD HIM I HAD GONE TO ADELPHI FROM 1995-2000 THAT I PARTICIPATED IN THE DEMONSTRATIONS AGAINST THE CLOSING OF THE ADELPHI RADIO STATION WBAU IT WAS SOLD BY THE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT BEFORE HE WAS FORCED TO RESIGN.THIS WAS AN EVENT AT METRO CHICAGO WHERE OTHER PEOPLE PERFORMED POETRY.CHUCK D.WAS NOW FANATICAL ABOUT FEMINISM OF ALL THINGS HE EXPLAINED DURING A SPEECH HE GAVE BEFORE RAPPING AND WHEN I TALKED TO HIM AFTER HIS PERFORMANCE WE SHOOK HANDS.

WHEN I WAS AT ADELPHI IN 1995 AFTER LOUIS FARRAKHAN’S,”MILLION MAN MARCH”,CONRAD MUHAMMAD A NATION OF ISLAM MEMBER WHO HAD MADE ANTI-JEWISH REMARKS CAME TO SPEAK AT ADELPHI.I WAS BORN IN 1975 SO I WAS 20 YEARSOLD IN 1995.I HAD THIS IDEA THAT SINCE EVEN BEFORE THE 1996 GARY WEBB ARTICLE I KNEW FROM RAPMUSIC AND BLACK PEOPLE I TALKED TO THAT THE GOVERNMENT WAS BRINGING DRUGS INTO THE BLACK COMMUNITY THAT IT WAS ONLY IN RESPONSE TO THERE MISTREATMENT THAT BLACK PEOPLE JOINED LOUIS FARRAKHAN’S ORGANIZATION AND IF THE U.S.GOVERNMENT WOULD JUST DO THE RIGHTTHING FARRAKHAN’S ORGANIZATION WOULD HAVE LESS MEMBERS.AT A TIME WHEN IT WASN’T SPECIFICALLY ANTI-JEWISH BUT ANTI-WHITE BOTH MALCOLM X AND MUHAMMAD ALI JOINED THE NATION OF ISLAM AND THEN QUIT AND EMBRACED ALL PEOPLE.MUHAMMAD ALI JOINED A MUSLIM SECT THAT SAID BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE ARE IN HEAVEN AND WAS PHOTOGRAPHED AT THE WEDDING OF HIS DAUGHTER TO A WHITEMAN.

SO WHEN BLACK STUDENTS INVITED ME I WAS ONE OF TWO WHITE ADELPHI STUDENTS THAT WENT TO THE EVENT ON CAMPUS WHERE CONRAD MUHAMMAD AND A BLACK CHRISTIAN PASTOR NAMED TROLLINGER WHO SUPPORTED THE MILLION MAN MARCH WERE SPEAKING.

WHILE CONRAD MUHAMMAD MADE COMMENTS SOME PEOPLE WOULD SAY WERE AGAINST JEWISH PEOPLE THERE WAS SOMETHING ABOUT THE WAY HE SPOKE EVEN WHEN HE MADE COMMENTS ABOUT JEWISH PEOPLE WHERE I DIDN’T FEEL FRIGHTENED BEING ONE OF ONLY TWO WHITES AND MAYBE THE ONLY WHITE-JEWISH GUY IN THE ROOM WITH CONRAD MUHAMMAD,BLACK STUDENTS,AND THE NATION OF ISLAM MEMBERS.THE BLACK MINISTER TROLLINGER MADE COMMENTS ABOUT,”A JEWISH PROFESSOR”,AND EVEN WHEN CONRAD MUHAMMAD MADE A COMMENT ABOUT JEWS NOT LIKING THE NATION OF ISLAM DESPITE THE FOUNDERS OF THE NOI’S OWN NAME BEING ELIJAH MUHAMMAD WHICH GOT A BLACKWOMAN STUDENT I KNEW TO LAUGH AND SAY,”YEAH THERE PROPHETS NAME IS ELIAJAH”,I FELT RELAXED ENOUGH THAT I MADE A COMMENT THAT THERE WERE TWO BLACK TEACHERS IN MY LIFETIME I HAD GOTTEN ALONG WITH AND THEN I ASKED CONRAD A QUESTION,”IF PRESIDENT CLINTON SAID ‘AMERICA DIDN’T BECOME A DEMOCRACY FOR ALL PEOPLE UNTIL THE 1960’S.AND AMERICA IS SORRY ABOUT THE SLAVERY AND SEGREGATION OF THE PAST.JUST A SIMPLE APOLOGY.WOULD THAT MAKE THINGS BETTER?”,CONRAD MUHAMMAD RESPONDED BY SAYING HOW WHITE PEOPLE HAVE RACIST IDEAS ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE.I SAID THE WAY YOU DO WHEN YOU ARE AGREEING THAT RACISM AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE IS WRONG,”YOU ARE RIGHT.”,CONRAD MUHAMMAD SAID TO ME,”I KNOW I AM RIGHT”.

FROM THERE CONRAD MUHAMMAD SAID TO ME,”AN APOLOGY JUST WORDS WITH NO MONEY IS NO GOOD.”

MY IDEA AND MOST BLACK PEOPLE AGREE WITH ME AND I STILL BELIEVE I AM RIGHT.IS IF ANY OF THE WHITE U.S.PRESIDENTS HAD SIMPLY GONE ON TV AND SAID,”ON BEHALF OF MY COUNTRY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA I APOLOGIZE FOR THE PAST SEGREGATION AND SLAVERY THAT WE PRACTICED WE HAVE BEEN A SOCIETY THAT GIVES EQUALRIGHTS TO ALL PEOPLE EVER SINCE THE 1960’S”,.WHILE IT WOULDN’T PUT A PENNY OF MONEY IN THE POCKET OF A BLACK PERSON ON THE WESTSIDE OF CHICAGO EMOTIONALLY IT WOULD MEAN AMERICA IS BEING A COUNTRY FOR EVERYONE TODAY.AND IF WE CONTINUED TO CLOSE THE SCHOOLS FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,DAY AND ALSO CLOSED THE SCHOOLS FOR A “SLAVERY REMEMBRANCE DAY”,IT IS JUST ONE MORE HOLIDAY WITH NO EXPENSE TO THE TAXPAYER OTHER THEN ONEMORE DAY OF CLOSING THINGS.AND IT WOULD PROBABLY HAVE LEAD TO A MASSIVE OF DEFECTION OF BLACK PEOPLE OUT OF THE NATION OF ISLAM.SO I WANTED AN APOLOGY AND FEEL THAT THE REPARARTIONS ADVOCATED THE PEOPLE CALLING FOR MONEY FOR PAST INJUSTICES PROBABLY ARE THE ONLY REASON AN APOLOGY FOR THE UNJUST PAST SLAVERY AND SEGREGATION HASN’T HAPPENED.

FROM THERE AFTER TELLING SOME PEOPLE THERE WAS SOMETHING ABOUT CONRAD MUHAMMAD WHERE I FELT SINCE I WENT TO THE MALCOLM X MOVIE BACK IN 1992 THAT MAYBE HE COULD ALSO LIKE MALCOLM X AND MUHAMMAD ALI NOT BE NATION OF ISLAM ANYMORE.

FROM THERE NEWYORK NEWSDAY MADE THE ALLEGATION THAT CONRAD MUHAMMAD REPREHENSIBLY CALLED A NEWYORK WHITE-JEWISH POLITICIAN,”A SNOTTY NOSED JEW”.NEWYORK GOVERNOR GEORGE PATAKI CONDEMENED THE COMMENTS BY CONRAD MUHAMMAD.FROM THERE I WENT TO LAGUARDIA AIRPORT TO CATCH A FLIGHT BACK TO CHICAGO ALL OF A SUDDEN AS I WAS WALKING WITH A SUITCASE IN MY HAND CONRAD MUHAMMAD WITH HIS NATION OF ISLAM BOWTIE WAS WALKING TO THE RIGHT OF ME AND OTHER NATION OF ISLAM MEMBERS WERE WALKING TO THE LEFT OF ME.

IMAGINE CONRAD MUHAMMAD IN SUIT AND BOWTIE,A WHITE-JEWISH GUY HOLDING A SUITCASE,AND OTHER BLACK MEN IN SUITS AND BOWTIES ALL AS A GROUP WALKING TOGETHER THROUGH LAGUARDIA AIRPORT I ANDY FREEDMAN AM MARCHING WITH THE NOILOL.THIS WAS UNINTENTIONAL CONRAD MUHAMMAD WALKED UP ALONGSIDE ME TO MY LEFT AND THE REST OF THE NATION OF ISLAM GUYS WALKED UP ALONGSIDE ME TO MY RIGHT.ALL OF A SUDDEN CONRAD STOPPED AND GAVE A GLANCE AND A GESTURE.I KNEW WHAT IT MEANT HE WAS GOING TO GET THE OTHER BLACK NATION OF ISLAM MEMBERS TO STOP WALKING AND HE WAS GOING TO STOP WALKING AND THEY WERE GOING TO GET OUT OF THE WAY SO I COULD WALK THROUGH THE AIRPORT WITHOUT ANYONE THINKING THAT I WAS MARCHING WITH THE NOILOL.SO CONRAD STOPPED WALKING AND GLANCED AT ME AND THE OTHER BLACK NATION OF ISLAM MEMBERS STOPPED WALKING AND ONE OF THE BLACK NATION OF ISLAM MEMBERS WHO OBIOUSLY KNEW I WAS A WHITE-JEWISH GUY NICELY SMILED AT ME.SINCE IT IS PROOF HE IS NOT ANTI-SEMITIC BUT A MEMBER OF AN ORGANIZATION WHO’S LEADER IS,SINCE HE HIMSELF IS NOT AGAINST ANYONE I SMILED BACK AT HIM AND BY MYSELF ALONE WITH MY SUITCASE KEPT WALKING I CAUGHT A FLIGHT BACK TO CHICAGO.

FROM THERE SOMEONE TOLD ME THAT CONRAD MUHAMMAD ANNOUNCED THAT HIS FATHER HAD BEEN A BLACK CHRISTIAN MINISTER HE HAD HAD A JOB OR WAS A SUPPORTER OF JESSE JACKSON’S PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN EITHER 1984 OR 1988.WHILE JESSE JACKSON WAS TRYING TO DISTANCE HIMSELF FROM LOUIS FARRAKHAN JESSE JACKSON DIDN’T WANT ANY OF HIS SUPPORTERS ESPECIALLY IN 1988 WHEN HE RAN FOR PRESIDENT TO GO JOIN THE NATION OF ISLAM BUT SOMEHOW CONRAD MUHAMMAD EVENTHOUGH I AM SURE JESSE JACKSON DIDN’T LIKE IT ENDED UP AFTER SUPPORTING THE CAMPAIGN JOINING ITHE NATION OF ISLAM BUT CONRAD MUHAMMAD HAD NOW QUIT THE NATION OF ISLAM WAS NO LONGER USING THE LASTNAME MUHAMMAD AND WAS A CHRISTIAN MINISTER.

FROM THERE CONRAD MUHAMMAD APPEARED ON FOX CABLE’S,”THE O’REILY FACTOR”,I WAS BACK IN CHICAGO BY THIS POINT AND HE TOLD BILL O’REILY HE WAS NOW A CHRISTIAN AND HE SAID CHRISTIANITY,ISLAM,AND JUDAISM ARE ALL,”ABRAHAMIC FAITHS”,WHICH MEANS HE ACCEPTS ALL PEOPLE.SINCE I SENSED DESPITE HIS MEMBERSHIP IN THAT ORGANIZATION AND HIS COMMENTS ABOUT JEWISH PEOPLE THAT HE WASN’T REALLY AGAINST JEWISH PEOPLE I WASN’T SURPRISED CONRAD MUHAMMAD CAME TO ACCEPT ALL PEOPLE I JUST WASN’T SURE HOW HE ENDED UP IN THE NATION OF ISLAM AS A SPOKESMAN FOR LOUIS FARRAKHAN.HOLD

AS FOR ICE CUBE AFTER HE LEFT N.W.A. HAD LYRICS CALLNG FOR THE MURDER OF HIS FORMER JEWISH MANAGER JERRY HELLER AND FOR THE BURNING OF KOREAN STORES AND HE SARCASTICALLY SAID IN A LYRIC OTHER RAPPERS SAY EVERYTHING BUT THE “K WORD”,ICE CUBE THEN MADE RAP SONGS WITHOUT LYRICS AGAINST ANYONE.THE MOVIE ABOUT N.W.A. MAKES A POINT OF EXPLAINING HOW ICE CUBE WASN’T AGAINST JEWISH PEOPLE BUT HAD A DISPUTE WITH JERRY HELLER.AND BESIDES ICE CUBE SOMEHOW BECOMING A MAINSTREAM MOVIE ACTOR.HARVEY LEVIN OF ALL PEOPLE HAS DEFENDED ICE CUBE OVER HIS DISPUTES WITH JERRY HELLER.

PUBLIC ENEMY RELEASED THE SONG,”WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME”,IN 1990 OFF OF THEIR “FEAR OF A BLACK PLANET”,ALBUM.I BOUGHT PUBLIC ENEMY’S “FEAR OF A BLACK PLANET”AND PUBLIC ENEMY’S,”APOCALYPSE ’91:THE ENEMY STRIKES BLACK”,IN 1992.SO BY 1992 I OWNED BOTH “FEAR OF A BLACK PLANET” AND “APOCALYPSE ’91 THE ENEMY STRIKES BLACK”,.JUST NOW ON YouTube.Com I REPLAYED A VIDEO THAT HAS A STILL PICTURE OF THE FEAR OF A BLACK PLANET ALBUM WITH,”WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME” PLAYING.SO I LISTENED AND OF COURSE I KNOW THESE LYRICS BUT THE PRINTED OUT PUBLIC ENEMY LYRICS I LOCATED WHEN I DID A GOOGLE SEARCH HAD SOME TYPOS WORDS CHUCK DIDN’T SAY.BUT THESE WORDS WERE RAPPED BY CHUCK D.,IN THE SONG.”WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME”,SO UNDER THIS TEXT IS AN EXCERPT OF “WELCOME TO THE TERRORDOME”,WITH WHAT CHUCK D.SAID BACKTHEN ABOUT JEWS

Crucifixion ain't no fiction

So-called chosen frozen

Apology made to whoever pleases

Still they got me like Jesus

I rather sing, bring, think, reminisce

'Bout a brother while I'm in sync

Every brother ain't a brother cause a color

Just as well could be undercover

Backstabbed, grabbed a flag

From the back of the lab

Told a Rab get off the rag

Sad to say I got sold down the river

Still some quiver when I deliver

Never to say I never know or had a clue

Word was Herb, plus hard on the boulevard

Lies, scandalizin', basing

Traits of hate who's celebrating with Satan?

I rope-a-dope the evil with righteous

Bobbing and weaving and let the good get even

C'mon down

But welcome to the Terrordome

Caught in the race against time

The pit and the pendulum

Check the rhythm and rhymes

While I'm bending 'um

Snakes blowing up the lines of design

AFTER SAYING WHAT HE SAID ABOUT JEWS CHUCK D. THEN SAYS HE WOULD RATHER REMINSCE ABOUT A BROTHER MEANING A FELLOW BLACKMAN HE THEN SAYS A COLOR CAN BE UNDERCOVER MEANING AN UNCLE TOM SELLOUT AND THEN HE UNFORTUNATELY MAKES ANOTHER COMMENT ABOUT JEWISH PEOPLE.MOST PUBLIC ENEMY SONGS WERE NOT ANTI-JEWISH IN THEIR LYRICS.

IN 1991 CHUCK D.DESPITE BEING A FOLLOWER OR SUPPORTER OF LOUIS FARRAKHAN’S NATION OF ISLAM (MEANING NO MATTER HOW MANY WHITE PEOPLE HE GOT ALONG WITH CHUCK D.IN 1991 WANTED AN ALL BLACK HOMELAND IN NORTHAMERICA.)AGREED THAT CLOSING THE PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HONOR THE INTEGRATIONIST BLACKMAN MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WAS A GOOD IDEA.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WANTED BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE TO LIVE TOGETHER.CHUCK D. AND PUBLIC ENEMY MADE THE SONG,”BY THE TIME I GET TO ARIZONA”.WHILE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WAS A NONVIOLENT CRITIC OF THE NATION OF ISLAM WHO ONLY WAS AROUND MALCOLM X AFTER MALCOLM X WAS NO LONGER AN NOI MEMBER.AND DIDN’T WANT TO BE IN THE SAME ROOM AS ELIJAH MUHAMMAD OR LOUIS FARRAKHAN,CHUCK D.,IN A COMPLETE INSULT TO MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S NONVIOLENT PHILOSOPHY RAPS ABOUT VIOLENTLY ASSASSINATING THE GOVERNOR OF ARIZONA UNLESS ARIZONA JOINS THE REST OF AMERICA IN CELEBRTING MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,DAY.I AS A TEENAGER BELIEVED THAT CHUCK D.,DIDN’T UNDERSTAND SOMETHINGS THAT ARIZONA AND NEWHAMPSHIRE WERE TERRIBLE FOR NOT CELEBRATING MARTIN LUTHER KING JR,DAY AND I SHOULD TREAT THE SONG AS A PRO MLK DAY SONG.SINCE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WAS FOR BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE LIVING TOGETHER AND MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WAS FOR NONVIOLENCE.

WHEN I WENT TO A BOARDING SCHOOL IN VERMONT WHERE EVERY SIX WEEKS WE HAD A VACATION SO THEY DIDN’T CLOSE FOR MLK DAY.I GOT THE SCHOOL TO AGREE TO DO THINGS ON MLK DAY AND TO DROP ME OFF IN BURLINGTON,VERMONT TO ATTEND MLK EVENTS WITH COLLEGE STUDENTS.I FELT AS A 16 GOING ON 17 YEAROLD TEENAGER WHO BOUGHT THE CASSETTE TAPE IN ILLINOIS IN 1992,THAT PUBLIC ENEMY WERE THE GUYS WHO SUPPORTED THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,HOLIDAY AND PUBLIC ENEMY JUST NEEDED SOMEONE TO EXPLAIN TO THEM THAT THEY NEEDED TO BE NONVIOLENT.AND THAT THERE WHITE FANS ARE PROOF THAT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WAS RIGHT YOU DON’T NEED A SEPERATE BLACK HOMELAND YOU CAN LIVE NEXTDOOR TO YOUR WHITE FANS AND IN HIS OWN WAY CHUCK D.WAS REACHING OUT TO WHITE-JEWISH PEOPLE AND ALL WHITES SINCE TO SUPPORT A MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,HOLIDAY IS TO SUPPORT THE MAN WHO TAUGHT US ALL TO ACCEPT ALL PEOPLE AND BE NONVIOLENT SINCE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR,.IS THE DICTIONARY DEFINITION OF BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE GETTING ALONG.UNDERNEATH THIS TEXT ARE EXCERPTS FROM “BY THE TIME I GET TO ARIZONA”,SONG BY PUBLIC ENEMY WITH SISTER SOULJAH.

This is Sister Souljah. Public Enemy, Security of the First World, and all allied forces are traveling west to head off a white supremacy scheming to destroy the national celebration of Martin Luther King's birthday. Public Enemy believes that the powers that be in the states of New Hampshire and Arizona have found psychological discomfort in paying tribute to a black man who tried to teach white people the meaning of civilization. Good luck brothers, show 'em what you got

[Verse 1: Chuck D]

I'm countin' down to the day deservin', fittin' for a king

I'm waitin' for the time when I can get to Arizona

'Cause my money is spent for the goddamn rent

Neither party is mine, not the jackass or the elephant

Twenty-thousand niggy-niggy brothers in the corner

Of the cell block, but they come from California

Population is none in the desert and sun

With a gun cracker runnin' things under his thumb

Starin' hard at the postcards, isn't it odd and unique

Seein' people smile wild in the heat?

A hundred-twenty degree, 'cause I want to be free

What's a smilin' face when the whole state's racist?

Why I want a holiday? Damn it, 'cause I wanna

So what if I celebrate it standin' on a corner?

I ain't drinkin' no forty, thinkin' time with a nine

'Til we get some land, call me the trigger man

NOW

PLAYING

Who's sittin' on my freedom, oppressor, people beater

A piece of the pick, we picked a piece of land that we're deserving now

Reparation, a piece of the nation

UNDERNEATH THIS TEXT ARE EXCERPTS FROM THE ICE CUBE LYRIC FROM 1991,”NO VASELINE”,THAT WAS CONDEMNED AS ANTI-JEWISH.AND THE 1991 ICE CUBE SONG,”BLACK KOREA”,WHICH WAS CONDEMENDED AS ANTI-ASIAN

It's a case of divide-and-conquer

'Cause you let a Jew break up my crew

House nigga gotta run and hide

Yellin' Compton, but you moved to Riverside

So don't front, MC Ren, 'cause I remember when you drove a be 2-10

Broke as a mothafuckin' joke

Let you on the scene to back up the Verse Team

It ain't my fault, one nigga got smart

And they rippin' your asshole apart

By takin' your green, oh yeah

The Villain does get fucked with no Vaseline

("Now you're gettin' done without Vaseline")

("Now you're gettin' done without Vaseline")

("Now you're gettin' done without Vaseline")

I never have dinner with the President

I never have dinner with the President

I never have dinner with the President

And when I see your ass again, I'll be hesitant

Now I think you a snitch

Throw a house nigga in a ditch

Half-pint bitch, fuckin' your homeboys

You little maggot, Eazy E turned faggot

With your manager, fella

Fuckin' MC Ren, Dr. Dre, and Yella

But if they were smart as me

Eazy E would be hangin' from a tree

With no Vaseline, just a match and a little bit of gasoline

Light 'em up, burn 'em up, flame on

Till that Jheri curl is gone

On a permanent vacation, off the Massa plantation

Heard you both got the same bank account

Dumb nigga, what you thinkin' bout?

Get rid of that Devil real simple, put a bullet in his temple

"Black Korea"

[blends into intro with dialogue from Spike Lee's _Do the Right Thing_]

"Twenty D Energizers."

"Twenty, C Energizer?"

"D, not C, D."

"B Energizer?"

"D motherfucker, D! Learn to speak english first, alright? D!"

"How many you say?"

"Twenty, motherfucker, twenty."

"Honey..."

"Mother-fuck you!"

[Ice Cube]

Everytime I wanna go get a fuckin brew

I gotta go down to the store with the two

oriental one-penny countin motherfuckers

that make a nigga made enough to cause a little ruckus

Thinkin every brother in the world's out to take

So they watch every damn move that I make

They hope I don't pull out a gat and try to rob

they funky little store, but bitch, I got a job

("Look you little Chinese motherfucker

I ain't tryin to steal none of yo' shit, leave me alone!"

"Mother-fuck you!")

Yo yo, check it out

So don't follow me, up and down your market

Or your little chop suey ass'll be a target

of the nationwide boycott

Juice with the people, that's what the boy got

So pay respect to the black fist

or we'll burn your store, right down to a crisp

And then we'll see ya!

Cause you can't turn the ghetto - into Black Korea

"I do fuck you!"

IN 1991 ICE T. HAD A RAPSONG THAT HAD NO ANTI-JEWISH OR ANTI-ASIAN LYRICS IT WAS ALSO PUT IN THE MOVIE”NEWJACK HUSTLER”.”NEWJACK HUSTLER”,BY ICE T.,SAYS HOW THE SYSTEM THE GOVERNMENT IS RESPONSIBLE FOR YOUNG BLACKMEN SELLLING DRUGS THAT SOMEHOW END UP IN THE BLACK COMMUNITY AND KILLING EACHOTHER.(THIS WAS 7 YEARS BEFORE VOLUMEII OF THE AMERICAN CIA INSPECTOR GENERALS REPORT RELEASED IN 1998 SAID THAT THE CIA FROM 1982-95 GOT PERMISSION FROM THE U.S.JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO CLASSIFY ALL CIA AGENTS,ASSETS,AND INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS AS “NONEMPLOYEES”AND TO TAKE “NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS”OFF THE LIST OF “NONEMPLOYEE REPORTABLE CRIMES”,.SO THEY WERE SUBJECT TO A LIST OF REPORTABLE OFFENSES THAT DID NOT INCLUDE “NARCOTICS VIOLATIONS”.AND IN 1995 ONCE THE CRACKCOCAINE WAS NO LONGER BEING (BROUGHT INTO THE BLACK COMMUNITY ALL CIA AGENTS,ASSETS AND INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS WERE MYSTERIOUSLY PUT BACK ON THE EMPLOYEE LIST.THE FACT FROM 1982-95 THE CIA GOT PERMISSION FROM THE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT TO PUT ALL CIA AGENTS,CIA ASSETS AND CIA INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS ON A NONEMPLOYEE LIST,WHERE THEY DIDN’T HAVE TO REPORT IF THEY WERE SELLING DRUGS.MEANS THAT WHEN THE U.S.CONGRESS REFUSED TO GIVE THE CIA ANY MONEY OR ENOUGH MONEY TO OVERTHROW THE COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT OF NICARAGUA.THE U.S.JUSTICE DEPARTMENT WITHOUT LEGALIZING DRUGS CREATED A LOOPHOLE SO THE COCAINE COULD COME INTO THE COUNTRY.BUT WHEN THE CHOICE WAS TO USE THE DRUGMONEY TO BUY GUNS AND SHIP 100% OF THE GUNS DOWN TO NICARAGUA SO THE ANTI-COMMUNIST CONTRAS COULD OVERTHROW THE COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT OF NICARAGUA.OR SHIP 90% OF THE GUNS DOWN TO NICARAGUA SO THE CONTRAS COULD OVERTHROW THE COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT OF NICARAGUA.WHILE LEAVING 10% OF THE GUNS BEHIND IN MAJORITY BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS FOR BLACK PEOPLE AND THE POOR WHITE PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN MAJORITY BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS TO MURDER EACHOTHER WITH.BECAUSE IT ALLEGEDLY GETS RID OF FUTURE RIOTERS.SINCE THERE WAS A RIOT IN MIAMI IN 1980.AND GETTING RID OF FUTURE RIOTERS IS AN EXCUSE TO LIMIT THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN POPULATION.AND NOW THAT I UNDERSTAND HOW THINGS REALLY RUN THERE MAY HAVE BEEN DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS IN 1982.WHO DECIDED THEY WOULD GET THE FEDERAL VOTING RIGHTS ACT FOR BLACK PEOPLE RENEWED,CLOSE ALL THE PUBLIC SCHOOLS IN AMERICA (FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S BIRTHDAY THEY PASSED THE BILL IN 1983,AND BEGAN CLOSING THE SCHOOLS IN 1986.BUT WHILE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,AN OPPONENT OF POVERTY AND WAR WOULD BE OUTRAGED AT THE AMERICAN LIBERAL PARTY FOR THIS,AT THE SAMETIME THEY RENEWED THE VOTING RIGHTS ACT FOR BLACK PEOPLE AND SUPPORTED THE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.HOLIDAY.,BY GIVING THE CIA NO MONEY OR LITTLE MONEY TO OVERTHROW THE COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT OF NICARAGUA.SO THE CIA OBVIOUSLY INSTEAD OF RESPECTING THE RIGHT OF AN ELECTED CONGRESS IN A DEMOCRACY TO VOTE AGAINST OVERTHROWING A COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT IN CENTRAL AMERICA.WILL SELL ILLEGAL DRUGS TO FUND THE OVERTHROW OF IT.AND BY MAKING THEM SELL DRUGS TO OVERTHROW THE COMMUNIST GOVERNMENT OF NICARAGUA DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS WERE PUTTING THE CIA IN A POSITION WHERE THEY WOULD HAVE TO LAUNDER THE MONEY THROUGH THE NEWYORK STOCK EXCHANGE AND THE CHICAGO COMMODITIES EXCHANGE.SO THE COMMUNISTS WILL STILL BE OVERTHROWN BUT THE AMERICAN ECONOMY WILL GET A BOOST AFTER FELLOW DEMOCRAT JIMMY CARTER’S FAILED PRESIDENCY.BESIDES THE STOCK AND COMMODITIES EXCHANGES SMALL BUSINESS’S LIKE CLOTHING STORES WILL STAY IN BUSINESS.AND A CERTAIN AMOUNT OF BLACK PEOPLE THEY BELIEVE WILL RIOT IN THE FUTURE WILL BE UNDEMOCRTICALLY PREEMPTIVELY KILLED OFF.A BLACKMAN WHO LIVED IN CHICAGO’S CABRINIGREEN HOUSING PROJECT IN 1988 COULD WALK FROM CABRINI GREEN INTO THE GOLDCOAST AREA AND WALK OR TAKE THE BUS INTO CHICAGO’S DOWNTOWN AREA AND SINCE THERE WERE A BUNCH OF BLACK PEOPLE IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO IF HE HAD SOME (CASH GO INTO A RESTAURANT AND SIT NEXT TO WHITE PEOPLE AT A TABLE.BUT AT NIGHT WHEN HE WAS BACK IN HIS CABRINI APARTMENT THERE WOULD BE GUNSHOTS OUTSIDE AND WHILE BLACK PEOPLE IN ALL 50 STATES COULD MARRY WHITES,LIVE NEXTDOOR TO WHITES,EAT IN THE SAME RESTAURANTS AS WHITES,AND VOTE.A FEDERAL LAW PASSED IN 1986 AFTER LEN BIAS’S DEATH WITHOUT THE WORD “BLACK” OR “AFRICAN-AMERICAN” IN IT SAID ANYONE CAUGHT USING OR SELLING CRACKCOCAINE GETS AUTOMATIC FEDERAL PRISON TIME.SO TWENTY YEARS AFTER BLACK PEOPLE GOT EQUALRIGHTS AT A MOMENT WHEN HEATHCLIFF HUXTABLE WAS ON YOUR TV.AND MURTAUGH AND RIGGS’S BLACK-WHITE FRIENDSHIP AND AXEL FOLEY HAD BEEN IN YOUR MOVIE THEATER.AT A MOMENT 1988 WHEN ANY WHITE GUY IN A MOVIE WHO SAID HE WAS WILLING TO ACCEPT BLACK PEOPLE HAVING EQUALRIGHTS AND THE SCHOOLS CLOSING FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.DAY.BUT HE WANTED TO KILL 25% OF THE BLACK POPULATION OFF BEFORE ENDING A WELFARE SYSTEM THAT ONLY GIVES BLACK PEOPLE ENOUGH MONEY TO STAY IN POVERTY.AND ONCE HE HAS KILLED OFF 25% OF THE BLACK POPULATION THEN HE WILL END THE WELFARE SYSTEM AND YOU WILL HAVE AN INCREASE OF BLACK PEOPLE MOVING INTO MOSTLY WHITE NEIGHBORHOODS BECAUSE HE HAS A RIGHT TO INTEGRATE THE COUNTRY ON HIS TERMS WOULD BE A VILLAIN IN A MOVIE.BUT THESE GUYS WHO ARE USING THE REPUBLICAN RUN CIA AND REPUBLICAN RUN WHITEHOUSE TO DO IT ARE ACTUALLY DEMOCRATS.AND THEY BEHAVED EVERYDAY IN 1988 DESPITE WHAT WAS ON THE TV LIKE THEY IN THEIR MINDS ACTUALLY CONSIDERED THEMSELVES TO BE LIBERAL PEOPLE

(THERE WAS A WAY TO PREVENT RIOTS WITHOUT ETHNICALLY CLEANSING THE BLACK COMMUNITY.WITHOUT PUTTING DOWN ANY GROUP OF PEOPLE ICET.,WROTE GREAT RAPSONGS ABOUT WHAT WAS GOING ON)

UNDERNEATH THIS TEXT ARE THE LYRICS TO 1991’s “NEWJACK HUSTLER” AND AN EXCERPT FROM A 1993 ICE T.SONG “IT’S ON”.WHERE ICE T.SPECIFICALLY ADDRESSES THE CIA’S ROLE IN BRINGING CRACKCOCOCAINE INTO THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY.

"New Jack Hustler"

Hustler, word, I pull the trigger long,

Grit my teeth, spray till every nigga's gone.

Got my block sewn, armored dope spots,

Last thing I sweat's a sucka punk cop.

Move like a king when I roll, hops,

You try to flex, bang, another nigga drops.

You gotta deal with this cause there's no way out,

Why? Cash money ain't never gonna play out.

I got nothin to lose, much to gain,

In my brain, I got a capitalist migraine.

I gotta get paid tonight, you muthafuckin right.

[something] my grip, check my bitch, keep my game tight.

So many hos on my jock, think I'm a movie star.

Nineteen, I got a fifty thousand dollar car.

Go to school, I ain't goin for it,

Kiss my ass, bust the cap on the Moet.

Cause I don't wanna hear that crap,

Why? I'd rather be a New Jack-----Hustler

[chorus]

Hustler

Hustler

Hustler

H-U-S-T-L-E-R hustler

(kid drop in)

Yo man you know what I'm sayin?

You got it goin on my man, I like how it's goin down.

You got the fly cars, the girls, the jewels.

Look at that ring right there,

I know it's real, it's gotta be real.

Man, you the flyest nigga I seen in my life!

Yo man, I just wanna roll with you man,

How can I be down?

What's up? You say you wanna be down?

Ease back, or muthafucka get beat down.

Out my face, fool I'm the illest,

Bulletproof, I die harder than Bruce Willis.

Got my crew in effect, I bought em new Jags,

So much cash, gotta keep it in Hefty bags.

All I think about is keys and Gs

Imagine that, me workin at Mickey D's (ha ha ha ha).

That's a joke cause I'm never gonna be broke,

When I die there'll be bullets and gunsmoke.

Ya don't like my lifestyle? Fuck you!

I'm rollin with the New Jack crew.

And I'm a hustler.

H-U-S-T-L-E-R hustler

New Jack, New Jack..........

Here I come, so you better break North,

As I stride, my gold chains glide back and forth.

I care nothing bout you, and that's evident.

All I love's my dope and dead presidents.

Sound crazy? Well it isn't.

The ends justifies the means, that's the system.

I learned that in school then I dropped out,

Hit the streets, checked a grip, and now I got clout.

I had nothing, and I wanted it.

You had everything, and you flaunted it.

Turned the needy into the greedy,

With cocaine, my success came speedy.

Got me twisted, jammed into a paradox.

Every dollar I get, another brother drops.

Maybe that's the plan, and I don't understand,

God damn----you got me sinkin in quicksand.

But since I don't know, and I ain't never learned,

I gotta get paid, I got money to earn.

With my posse, out on the ave,

Bump my sounds, crack a forty and laugh.

Cool out and watch my new Benz gleam,

Is this a nightmare? Or the American dream?

So think twice if you're coming down my block,

You wanna journey through hell? Well shit gets hot.

Pregnant teens, children's screams,

Life is weighed on the scales of a triple beam.

You don't come here much, and ya better not.

Wrong move (bang), ambulance cot.

I gotta get more money than you got,

So what, if some muthafucka gets shot?

That's how the game is played,

Another brother slayed, the wound is deep

BUT they're givin us a Band Aid.

My education's low but I got long dough,

Raised like a pit bull, my heart pumps nitro.

Sleep on silk, lie like a politician,

My Uzi's my best friend, cold as a mortician.

Lock me up, it's genocidal catastrophe,

There'll be another one after me!

A hustler.

Hustler.

H-U-S-T-L-E-R hustler.

New Jack, New Jack......

"It's On"

Source magazine

You're the first one

You try to dis Chuck, Cube and me

How the fuck you pick us 3?

You punk motherfuckers ain't shit

You're just a bunch of hoes

Makin' money off the pros

And when I see I get you in my sights

I give yo' ass a story to write

Cause it's on

[Chorus:]

It's on motherfucker

And you can't turn the shit off

Catch you in the streets and your ass'll get tossed

Bang! Bang! Bang! cause it ain't no thang

To put in work and watch your head burst

[Verse 2:]

A lot of fans ain't shiy

Let me repeat:

A lot of fans ain't shiy

Quick to flip if our group don't hit

That don't make you nothin but a pop ho bitch

And I don't need ya

I love to bleed ya

All I ever wanted was a real nigga's praise

But the sad motherfuckin fact

Is that ain't that many real motherfuckers these days

Game knows game I know too many who plays the name

And I can make it in the music or the street game

I still got hoes that'll work

Still got crews that'll work

Still roll with an extra clip

And those who think they'll stop me

Doubt it

Those motherfuckers better think about it

You'd besta let me rap

Ice back on the streets?

You don't want that

Cause I break ill

And you really have to body count the cops I kill cuz it's on.

[Chorus:]

It's on motherfucker

And you can't turn the shit off

Catch you in the streets and your ass'll get tossed

Bang! Bang! Bang! Cause it ain't no thing

To put in work and watch your body jerk

[Verse 3:]

It's on motherfucker

You Goddamn right it's on

My royalty cheque

Yeah, fool, I write my own

I own my own label

Put my own shit out

So no one tells me what the fuck to talk about

And all the suckas that said I was through:

You need to wake up to my view

I'm fallen off

Ha! Ha! That's a joke!

You motherfuckers are still unknown and broke

And I'm stankin' rich

My fuckin maid lives better than you, bitch

So shut your trap

When it comes to this level of game

You don't know jack

CIA

FBI

IRS

Try to ??? for sweat

But they'll never sweat you son

Cause you're broke

And you're dumb

And you're no threat to no one

Them fools don't play

I gotta deal with those motherfuckers every day

They'd love to get me behind bars

They hawk a nigga like I'm Carlos Escobar

But in a way I am

Been puttin dope on the street for years

And don't give a damn

So I'm thinkin about them, friend

The real motherfuckin gangstas wanna see me end

It's gonna end up in a bloodbath

No doubt

That's the only way I'm going out

ICE T. CREATED CONTROVERSY.ICE T.,WANTED TO MAYBE MOVE AWAY FROM RAP AND BECOME A ROCKSTAR IN THE FUTURE.SO ICE T.PUT ONE ROCK SONG ON HIS ALBUM WHERE ALL THE OTHERSONGS WERE RAP SONGS,1991’A ”O.G. ORIGINAL GANGSTER”.

AND ICE T. HAD ANOTHER ROCK RECORD WITH HIS ALL BLACK ROCK OR METAL BAND BODYCOUNT.ON THIS BODYCOUNT ALBUM ICE T. BACKED UP BY HIS ALL BLACK ROCKBAND SANG A SONG,”COPKILLER”,ABOUT A BLACK VICTIM OF POLICE BRUTALITY SEEKING REVENGER BY KILLING A WHITE POLICE OFFICER.WHILE IT WAS A ROCK NOT RAP SONG OFF OF A ROCK ALBUM.BECAUSE IT WAS ICE T.WHO DID IT.

PEOPLE ANNOUNCED THAT THERE WOULD BE A BOYCOTT OF THE WHOLE WARNER BROTHERS CORPORATION UNLESS RAPPERS WITH OFFENSIVE ANTI-GOVERNMENT LYRICS WERE DROPPED FROM THE LABEL.EVENTHOUGH THIS WAS ACTUALLY A ROCK ALBUM BY ICE T.(WARNERBROTHERS RECORDS WHICH CARRIED ALL ICE T. ALBUMS RAP AND ROCK,AS WELL AS MADONNA AND PRINCE RECORDS AND IS JUST ONE BRANCH OF THE WARNER BROTHERS CORPORATION.THERE ALSO IS WARNER BROTHERS FILMS WHICH PRODUCED THE 1989 JACK NICHOLSON “BATMAN” MOVIE AND DISTRIBUTED THE FORT ACRES AND A MULE FILMWORKS COMPANY SPIKE LEE “MALCOLM X” MOVIE.AND THERE IS WARNER BROTHERS CARTOONS AND THEME PARKS WHICH INVOLVE BUGS BUNNY.SO BUGYS BUNNY WOULD BE BOYCOTTED OVER ICE T.LOL AND I GUESS MADONNA ALSO BECAUSE WARNER BROTHERS HAS HER ON THE MUSIC LABEL ALSO LOL.)

ICE T.VOLUNTARILY LEFT WARNER BROTHERS RECORS AND AN INDEPENDENT LABEL WHO’S DISTRIBUTOR WE DON’T KNOW PUT OUT,”HOME INVASION”,THE ALBUM WITH “IT’S ON”,ON IT.WHERE ICE T.,MUSICALLY INVADES THE HOMES OF WHITE PEOPLE AND GIVES WHITE TEENAGERS BLACK RAGE AT THEIR PARENTS RACISM BY TEACHING THEM ABOUT THE MALCOLM X WHO BELIEVED WHITE AND BLACK PEOPLE ARE IN HISTORY. AND BLACK HISTORY.

THIS LEAD TO THE RAP RECORD COMPANIES DECIDING THEY WOULD NEED TO HAVE FOUR TYPES OF RAPPERS.

1)STREET RAPPERS WHO INSTEAD OF RAPPING ABOUT SELLING DRUGS AND KILLING OTHER BLACK PEOPLE WHILE EXPLAINING HOW THE SOCIETY LEAVING BLACK PEOPLE POOR AND UNEMPLOYED PUTTING THEM IN A POSITION WHERE THEY NEED TO SELL DRUGS AND THEN WHEN NONVIOLENT BLACK DRUGDEALERS ARE EITHER ARRESTED OR ATTACKED BY OTHER BLACK PEOPLE WITH GUNS THEY NEED PROTECTION SO THEY JOIN GANGS.INSTEAD OF EXPLAINING THE POLITICAL SET UP SIMPLY RAP ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE ALLEGEDLY FOR NO REASON SHOOTING EACHOTHER AND SELLING DRUGS IT CAN BE VIOLENT MUSIC WITH BLACK ON BLACK MURDERS AND DRUGDEALING AS LONG AS THERE ARE NO ANTI-GOVERNMENT MESSAGES WHICH MEANS THE GOVERNMENTS ROLE IN WHAT IS BEING DONE TO BLACK PEOPLE IS COVERED UP.SNOOP DOGG WHO I WASN’T A FAN OF WAS ONE OF THESE TYPE OF RAPPERS SNOOP DOGG RELEASED HIS FIRST ALBUM IN 1992 AT THE SAMETIME POLITICAL STREET RAPPER/ROCKSTAR ICET. HAD HIS “COPKILLER” CONTROVERSY.

2)STREET MAINSTREAM RAPPERS THESE GUYS NEVER EXISTED BEFORE 1995.THEY RAP ABOUT SELLING DRUGS USING THE DRUGMONEY TO BUY A SPECIAL LUXURY WATCH FROM THEIR DEAR FRIEND,”JACOB THE JEWELER”,THEY ARE NOT JUST BUYING GOLDCHAINS THEY ARE FRIENDS WITH THIS WELL KNOWN WHITE-JEWISH RUSSIAN NEWYORK IMMIGRANT WHO MAKES CUSTOM LUXURY WATCHES FOR THE SUCCSESSFUL.AND HOW THEY USED THE DRUGMONEY THEY MADE AFTER KILLING OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO BUY A HOUSE IN THE MOSTLY WHITE HAMPTONS AND THEY BOUGHT SHARES OF STOCK IN COMPANIES.THIS IS NOT THE SAME AS WHEN ICE T.,RAPPED ABOUT HOW HE BOUGHT A HOUSE IN A MOSTLY WHITE COMMUNITY BECAUSE THE GOVERNMENT WANTS TO TRICK BLACK PEOPLE INTO THINKING THEY NEED TO ALWAYS STAY IN THE GHETTO.SO HE REPRESENTS THE STREETS BECAUSE HE GREW UP IN THE BLACK ‘HOOD OF SOUTH CENTRAL L.A.BUT HE HAS A HOUSE IN A MOSTLY WHITE COMMUNITY AND WANTS OTHER BLACK PEOPLE TO MOVE OUT OF THE GHETTO ALSO AND ICE T. AS HE ADMITS IN HIS RAP SONGS OWNS REAL ESTATE.ICE CUBE WHILE MAKING FUN OF THE N.W.A. MEMBERS IN HIS LYRICS FOR MOVING TO MOSTLY WHITE SUBURBS NEVER MADE FUN OF ICE T.,FOR LYRICS ADMITTING HE OWNED REAL ESTATE AND A HOUSE IN A MOSTLY WHITE SUBURB.AND I KNEW IN 1992 WHEN I WAS 17 YEARSOLD LIVING IN ILLINOIS THAT ICE T.’S HOUSE WAS IN MOSTLY WHITE BEVERLYHILLS,CALIFORNIA.

BUT THIS IS SOMETHING DIFFERENT THEY DIDN’T IN 1995 1996 1997 IN THESE SONGS JUST TAKE DRUGMONEY AND BUY A HOUSE IN A MOSTLY WHITE SUBURB THE FACT THEY GO TO JACOB THE JEWELER THE FACT THEY INVEST IN THE STOCKMARKET BUT THEY WEAR BAGGIE JEANS,USE STREET SLANG,AND KILL OTHER BLACK PEOPLE,MEANS IT IS A BLACK VERSION OF THE WHITE-ITALIAN MAFIA GUY.JAY Z MADE SONGS LIKE THIS.AND JAY Z WHO’S REAL NAME IS SHAWN CARTER WAS GIVEN A DEAL WITH REEBOK WHERE THERE WAS A SHAWN CARTER REEBOK SHOE IN STORES UNTIL SOME OLDER WHITE PEOPLE COMPLAINED THAT WHILE HIS LYRICS AREN’T AGAINST ANY GROUP OF PEOPLE JAY Z IS A RAPPER RAPPING ABOUT MURDERING OTHER BLACK PEOPLE AND SELLING DRUGS AND HE HAS A SHOEDEAL.THERE IS ONE LYRIC WHERE JAY Z RAPS THAT UNLIKE MARTHA STEWART HE IS NOT JEWISH AND A BUNCH OF JEWISH PEOPLE EVEN PLAYED JAY Z RAP SONGS AT BARMITZVAHS.

3)POP RAPPERS THEY ALWAYS EXISTED I LIKED HAMMER.I’M EMBARRASSED TO ADMIT THERE WAS A TIME WHEN I LIKED VANILLA ICELOL AND DIGITAL UNDERGROUND AND DESPITE THE “EXPLICIT LYRICS” LABEL 2 LIVECREW’S LYRICS WERE MOSTLY ABOUT SEX OTHER THEN THAT ONESONG,”BANNED IN THE USA”,AGAINST MUSIC CENSORSHIP WHERE THEY SAMPLED BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN’S,”BORN IN THE USA”,.

4)THE POLITICAL RAPPER WHO IN A POST 1993 RAP WORLDTONES DOWN HIS POLITICS ENOUGH TO GET A RECORDCOMPANY TO PUT OUT HIS POLITICAL MUSIC.BY ALSO FILLING HIS ALBUM UP WITH RAP SONGS ABOUT SEX AND RAPSONGS ABOUT JUST SELLING DRUGS AND KILLING PEOPLE FROM NO REASON.2 PAC WOULD RELEASE AN ALBUM WITH THREE POLITICAL RAPSONGS.THE 2PAC POLITICAL SONGS HAD LYRICS THAT WERE NOT AGAINST ANY GROUP OF PEOPLE BUT CRITICIZED HOW THE WAR ON DRUGS LEAD TO POOR BLACK PEOPLE BEING MISTREATED(ANOTHER WAY TO SAY THE GOVERNMENT IS BRINGING THE DRUGS INTO THE BLACK COMMUNITY),HOW POVERTY IN THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY AFFECTS BLACK WOMEN.A TEENAGE BLACKGIRL WHO ENDED UP IN PROSTITUTION AND THE ECONOMIC AND RACIST FORCES THAT MISTREATED HER.

THE OTHER SEVEN SONGS ON 2PAC’S ALBUM WOULD BE NONPOLITICAL RAPSONGS ABOUT SELLING DRUGS,WOMEN, GOING TO PARTIES AND KILLING PEOPLE.AND 2PAC HAD A “THUG LIFE” TATOO.THE MUSIC VIDEO ABOUT HOW POVERTY IN THE AFRICAN-AMERICAN COMMUNITY AFFECTS BLACK WOMEN WAS DEDICATED TO LATASHA HARLINS A BLACKGIRL WHO WAS SHOT BY A KOREAN STORE OWNER IN L.A. A YEAR BEFORE THE 1992 L.A.RIOTS AND WHILE THE STORE OWNERS IN THE BLACK GHETTO OF L.A. WERE ALL KOREAN WHILE THE RESIDENTS WERE BLACK.2PAC HAD BLACK STOREOWNERS IN HIS VIDEO.AND IN INTERVIEWS 2PAC WOULD SAY HOW HIS MOTHER AFENI SHAKUR HAD BEEN A BLACK PANTHER.2PAC WAS POLITICAL THE ONLYWAY A RAPPER COULD BE POLITICAL POST 1993.

AND WHILE WHEN I FIGURED IT OUT I DIDN’T LIKE THE FACT THAT THE MOVIE 2PAC ACTED IN,”JUICE”,WHILE IT WAS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT TEENAGERS WHO DO A ROBBERY HAD THINGS MAKING FUN OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,2PAC EVENTUALLY DIDN’T GET ALONG WITH THE PEOPLE HE MADE THE MOVIE WITH.2PAC WHO BEGAN HIS CAREER WITH THE POP RAPGROUP DIGITAL UNDERGROUND MAKING POP RAP DURING THE ERA OF POLITICAL RAP.

AT A MOMENT WHEN POLITICAL RAP HAD ALL BEEN SHUTDOWN MADE HIMSELF THE ONE POLITICAL RAPPER AROUND.

ROCK MUSIC IS WHEN YOU PUT ON A SONG BY THE ROLLINGSTONES AND THERE IS THE DRUM,THE GUITAR,AND MICK JAGGER SINGING.THAT COMBINATION OF THE HARDROCK GUITAR AND THE SOULFUL SOFTENERS IN THE MUSIC ALSO.I LIKE SONGS BY BONJOVI AND WHITESNAKE.BUT HEAVYMETAL WOULD BE TAKING FOR EXAMPLE A JIMI HENDRIX SONG GETTING RID OF EVERYTHING EXCEPT JIMI’S GUITAR.SO INSTEAD OF JIMI’S GUITAR AND SOMETHING TO BALANCE OUT THE GUITAR NOISE THE WAY THEY HAVE IT ON,”PURPLE HAZE”,JIMI’S GUITAR ALONE WITH NOTHING ELSE TO CONTRAST IT WITH.

SO I NEVER REALLY LIKED HEAVYMETAL.I LOVE THE WHITESNAKE SONG,”HERE I GO AGAIN”, AND THE BONJOVI SONGS,”BLAZE OF GLORY”,”KEEP THE FAITH”,”LIVIN ON A PRAYER”,BECAUSE THOSE ARE ROCKSONGS EVEN IF THEY CALL THEM LIGHTMETAL.SO RAP-METAL WAS THE IDEA THAT IF YOU HAD OZZY OSBOURNE TYPE MUSIC BEING PLAYED BY A BAND AND INSTEAD OF SINGING THE VOCALIST RAPPED OVER IT.IT WOULD BE RAP AND METAL.

RAP-ROCK WHICH I LOVE WOULD BE IF YOU HAD A SONG LIKE THE ROLLINGSTONES,”GIMME SHELTER”.BUT WHILE KEITH RICHARDS PLAYED HIS POWERFUL GUITAR AND THERE WAS THE REST OF THAT GREAT MUSIC. INSTEAD OF SINGING MICK JAGGER IN A VOICE FILLED WITH EMOTION RECITED POETRY OVER RICHARDS’S GUITAR.MICK COULD RAP THE LINE,”Ooh see the fire is sweepin'.Our streets today burns like a red coal carpet.Mad bull lost its way”,TODAY AND WAY RHYME.

THE FIRST RAP-ROCK GROUP ACTUALLY HAD WHITE-JEWISH GUYS IN IT.

WHILE BOB DYLAN WHO IS JEWISH HAD FOLKSONGS LIKE “A HARD RAIN’S A GONNA FALL”,WHERE OVER AN ACOUSTIC GUITAR AND A HARMONICA HE DID WHAT MANY PEOPLE SAY REALLY WAS RAPPING,SHOUTING POETRY OVER A GUITAR.BOB DYLAN LIKED TO SAY HE WAS SINGING.THE LAST POETS WERE BLACK GUYS WHO I THINK IN 1968 PUT OUT AN ALBUM OF JUST THEM RECITING POETRY OVER MUSIC.(THE SAMEWAY,”THE SUPERBOWL SHUFFLE”,ISN’T REALLY CONSIDERED RAP.THE LAST POETS NOT A MUHAMMAD ALI POETRY ALBUM EVENTHOUGH ALI WAS POLITICAL THE LAST POETS WERE THE GUYS WITH AN URBAN POETRY RECORD.)

THIS LEAD TO RAP ALBUMS THAT OTHER THEN AFRICAN-AMERICANS NO ONE ELSE CALLED RAP.KURITS BLOW,GRANDMASTER FLASH AND THE FURIOUS FIVE.RUN D.M.C.

THE REDHOT CHILLI PEPPERS WERE A ROCKBAND WHO’S GUITARIST HILLEL SLOVAK WAS A WHITE-JEWISH GUY FROM ISRAEL WHO IMMIGRATED TO AMERICA.EVEN IF ALL HE DID WAS PLAY THE GUITAR HILLEL INFLUENCED WHAT THE SINGER CHOSE TO DO.

WELL RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS SINGER ANTHONY KIEDIS IN LIKE 1985 OR 1986 OR 1987 SOMETIME BEFORE HILLEL DIED IN 1988 HAD A SONG WHERE WHILE HILLEL WAILED AWAY ON THE GUITAR KEDIS RAPPED OUT A VERSE OF LYRICS AND IN OTHER VERSES SANG.SO A BAND WITH WHITE-JEWISH GUYS IN IT IN LIKE 1985,1986,OR 1987 HAD THE FIRST RAP-ROCK ALBUM IF YOU CONSIDER BOB DYLAN TO HAVE BEEN SINGING OTHERWISE DYLAN WAS THE FIRST RAP ROCKER.

DEFJAM OF COURSE WAS THE RAP LABEL STARTED UP BY A BLACKMAN RUSSEL SIMMONS AND TWO WHITE-JEWISH GUYS LYOR COHEN AND RICK RUBIN.AT THE SAMETIME THEY SIGNED THE LOUIS FARRAKHAN SUPPORTING NATION OF ISLAM BACKING PUBLIC ENEMY IN 1987.THE BEASTIE BOYS WHITE-JEWISH GUYS FROM NEWYORK CITY WHO RAPPED ABOUT THROWING PARTIES WHEN THERE PARENTS WENT AWAY WHERE SIGNED TO THE LABEL ALSO.THE BEASTIE BOYS INSISTED ON RAPPING OVER TRACKS THAT SOUNDED LIKE ROCK BUT BECAUSE THEY DIDN’T HAVE A BAND EVENTHOUGH IN A MUSIC VIDEO THEY WERE HIT IN THE HEAD WITH THEIR INSTRUMENTAL RECORD BY AN OLDMAN WHO BOOKED BANDS ON HIS STAGE WHO DIDN’T UNDERSTAND HOW A RAP GROUP WITHOUT A BAND COULD HAVE MUSIC THAT SOUNDS LIKE ROCK AND FROM THERE THE BEASTIES DRESSED UP AS A ROCKBAND AND WENT ON STAGE WITH GUITARS.

SO THE BEASTIES HAD A RAP-ROCK SOUND BUT WEREN’T TECHNICALLY RAP-ROCK THEY WERE WHITE-JEWISH RAPPERS BEFORE RAP WAS BIG.

TO MAKE A LONGSTORY SHORT THE FOUR BANDS THAT HAD A LIVE GUITARIST AND DRUMMER BUT A LEADSINGER WHO RAPPED OVER THE GUITAR SO THEY WERE CONSIDERED RAP-ROCK WERE

1)RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE THEY HAD GREAT POLITICAL SONGS THERE GUITARIST TOM MORELLO IS HALFBLACK-HALFITALIAN HE WAS RAISED BY HIS WHITEMOM IN LIBERTYVILLE,ILLINOIS A SUBURB OF CHICAGO.TOM IS A CUBS FAN I MET TOM MORELLO WHEN HE WAS STANDING IN FRONT OF A SUBWAY STATION I WALKED OUT OF TOM MORELLO AND HIS MOM WERE STANDING IN FRONT OF ME TOM HAD A CUBS JACKET ON IT WAS 2003 MOST OF OUR TALK BELIEVE IT OR NOT WASN’T MUSIC I SAID,”TOM MORELLO RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE”,AND HE SAID,”RIGHT ON”,I THEN SAID,”I’M A BIG FAN OF THE GROUP”,AND SOMEHOW THE CONVERSATION SEGUED OVER TO THE CUBS WHO WERE IN THE PLAYOFFS.OF COURSE ZACH DELAROCHA IS THE LATINO VOCALIST WHO RAPPED OUT ALL THEIR SONGS AND DESPITE BEING RAP-ROCKERS WHO’S LEAD VOCALIST RAPS OUT EVERY SONG THEY PUT ON THEIR CD THEY DON’T USE SAMPLES.ALBUM NUMBER TWO WAS JUST ROCK BUT ALBUM NUMBER THREE WAS RAP ROCK AGAIN.

2)LINKIN PARK A RAP-ROCK GROUP THAT HAD WHITE AND ASIAN MEMBERS WHO’S LYRICS WERE NOT POLITICAL WHO’S LYRICS WERE ABOUT RELATIONSHIPS AND LIFE.

3)LIMPBIZKIT ANOTHER RAP-ROCK GROUP WITH JUST NORMAL LYRICS ABOUT LIFE

4)KORN WHICH WAS RAP-ROCK BUT SOME PEOPLE SAY RAP-METAL.

LINKIN PARK WAS A RAP-ROCK GROUP I WAS IN NEWYORK CITY FOR THE SUMMER OF 2000 AND THEN ENDED UP BACK IN ILLINOIS BY THE FALL OF 2000 I THOUGHT LINKIN PARK’S ALBUM CAMEOUT IN 1999 OR THE SUMMER OF 2000 TURNS OUT THOSE SONGS I REMEMBER PLAYING FROM THE RADIO SINCE I DON’T REMEMBER WHERE I WAS MUST’VE BEEN ON THE RADIO IN THE FALL OF 2000 BECAUSE THAT’S WHEN WIKIPEDIA SAYS THE ALBUM WAS RELEASED HERE IS AN EXCERPT ABOUT LINKINPARK

Linkin Park was founded in 1996 as the rap rock band Xero: lead guitarist Brad Delson, vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mike Shinoda, drummer Rob Bourdon, turntablist Joe Hahn, lead vocalist Mark Wakefield and bassist Dave Farrell (who subsequently left to tour with Tasty Snax). In 1999, after Wakefield's departure, lead vocalist Chester Bennington joined the five members of Xero and the band was renamed Hybrid Theory. Bennington's previous band, Grey Daze, had recently disbanded, so his lawyer recommended him to Jeff Blue, vice president of A&R coordination for Zomba, who at the time was seeking a lead vocalist for Xero. Blue sent Bennington two tapes of Xero's unreleased recordings — one with vocals by former Xero member Mark Wakefield, and the other with only the instrumental tracks — asking for his "interpretation of the songs".[14] Bennington wrote and recorded new vocals over the instrumentals and sent the tapes back to Blue.[15] As Delson recalls, "[Bennington] really was kind of the final piece of the puzzle [...] We didn't see anything close to his talent in anybody else."[16] After Bennington joined, the group first renamed itself to Hybrid Theory and released a self-titled EP. Legal complications with Welsh electronic music group Hybrid prompted a second name change, thus deciding on "Linkin Park".[14][17] Throughout 1999, Linkin Park was a regular act at the Los Angeles club, The Whisky.[18]

OF COURSE WHILE EVER SINCE 2009 THERE HAVE BEEN NO RECORD STORES IN AMERICA A USED CD SHOP IS NOT REALLY A RECORDSTORE.SINCE BY 1997 THERE WERE NO LYRICS THAT WERE AGAINST ANY GROUP OF PEOPLE IF THE MUSIC BUSINESS CAMEBACK AND SINCE MUSIC IS BOUGHT OR STREAMED ONLINE THERE ARE NO FREEDOWN LOAD SITES ANYMORE IN A BETTER ECONOMY PEOPLE COULD PAY FOR A PHYSICAL CD IT USED TO BE AN AMERICAN HABIT TO SPEND EXTRA MONEY IF RECORDSTORES CAMEBACK THE MOST LEFT IT WOULD GO WOULD MAYBE BE RAPPERS RAPPING ABOUT HOW THERE IS RACISM AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE AND HOW THE LIMITS ON CIVILLIBERTIES AND THE WARS IN MIDDLEEAST THEY ARE AGAINST.AND THAT IS THE FURTHEST LEFT IT COULD GO.I DON’T KNOW HOW MANY RAP ALBUMS YOU WOULD HAVE AFTER THE OBAMA YEARS SOME BLACK PEOPLE MIGHT NOT WANT TO RAP SO IT MIGHT BE ROCKBANDS OR RAP-ROCK BUT PEOPLE HANGING OUT AGAIN WHICH COMES FROM THE MUSIC BUSINESS IS A BETTER LIFE FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE.

WHY WERE BLACK RAPPERS WHO WEREN’T AGAINST WHITE PEOPLE,WHO WEREN’T AGAINST WHITE-JEWISH PEOPLE,WHO WEREN’T AGAINST ASIANS,IN THE LATE 1980’S EARLY 1990’S FASCINATED WITH A BLACKMAN WHO HAD DIED IN 1965 MALCOLM X? PASTED UNDERNEATH THIS TEXT IS THE INFORMATION ON MALCOLM X.

WHAT ABOUT MALCOLM X?IF PAGE 1 OF THE U.S.CONSTITUTION SAID THAT ALL MEN WHO OWN LAND CAN VOTE WHICH MEANS WOMEN CAN’T VOTE WHICH IS WRONG.PAGE 10 OF THE U.S. CONSTITUTION SAYS BEGINNING IN 1920 WOMEN CAN VOTE.THEN WOMEN CAN VOTE BY 1920.IF THE U.S. CONGRESS THEN PASSED A LAW SAYING THAT FOR 30 YEARS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT WILL SUPERVISE THE STATES TO MAKE SURE THEY FOLLOW THE U.S. CONSTITUTION AND LET WOMEN VOTE AND AFTER 30 YEARS THE LAW WILL EXPIRE THAT LET’S THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SUPERVISE THE STATES BUT WOMEN HAVE A CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO VOTE AND THE U.S.CONGRESS WILL HAVE TO DECIDE WHETHER TO RENEW A LAW THAT LET’S THEM MAKE SURE THE U.S.CONSTITUTION IS FOLLOWED.

WELL ABRAHAM LINCOLN SIGNED THE EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION ENDING SLAVERY AGAINST AFRICAN-AMERICANS IN ANY STATE THAT LEFT THE UNION THIS MEANT SLAVERY WAS STILL UNFORTUNATELY AFTER THE EMANCIPATION PROCLAMATION LEGAL IN MISSOURI AND WESTVIRGINIA.

WHILE PAGE 1 OF THE U.S.CONSTITIUTION RATIFIED IN 1789 SAID SOMETHING RACIST AND UNTRUE ABOUT AFRICAN-AMERICANS AND THAT NO MORE SLAVES WOULD BE IMPORTED FROM AFRICA AS OF 1808 WHICH MEANS SLAVERY WOULD CONTINUE IN AMERICA PEOPLE WOULD UNFORTUNELY BE UNJUSTLY BORN INTO SLAVERY ON AMERICAN SOIL JUST FOR THEIR SKINCOLOR AND THE FACT THEY ARE HUMANBEINGS WITH ONE DROP OF AFRICAN BLOOD.BY SAYING IN 1789 THEY WOULDN’T BE KIDNAPPING ANYMORE PEOPLE FROM AFRICA BY 1808 MAY HAVE GOTTEN SOME AMERICAN AND AFRICANS IN FOREIGN COUNTRIES TO ACCEPT AMERICA’S UNJUST BEHAVIOR SOMEMORE.IF PAGE 1 OF THE U.S.CONSTITUTION SAYS THAT UNFORTUNATELY BLACK PEOPLE ARE SLAVES BUT PAGE 10 OF THE U.S.CONSTITUTION SAYS THAT BEGINNING IN 1866 NO ONE IS TO BE A SLAVE AND BEGINNING IN THE 1870’S NO ONE IS TO BE DENIED THE RIGHT TO VOTE OR ANYOTHER RIGHT BECAUSE OF THEIR SKINCOLOR OR THE COUNTRY THERE ANCESTORS COME FROM.THEN BLACK PEOPLE AFRICAN-AMERICANS SHOULD HAVE HAD COMPLETE EQUALRIGHTS BY THE 1870’S.

THE U.S.SUPREME COURT SOMETIME IN THE LATE 19TH CENTURY THE 1880’S OR 1890’S RULED THAT IF A STATE PASSED A LAW UNJUSTLY ARRESTING BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE FOR ASKING FOR A MARRIAGE LICENSE,ORDERED ALL RESTAURANTS IN THEIR STATE TO EITHER REFUSE TO SERVE ANY HUMANBEING OF AFRICAN DESCENT OR SET UP A SEPARATE SECTION OF THE RESTAURANT FOR BLACK PEOPLE PEOPLE OF AFRICAN DESCENT,AND SAY THAT ANY WHITE PERSON WHO WAS 21 YEARS OF AGE COULD VOTE AND A SIGN WOULD BE HUNGUP SAYING ONLY BLACK PEOPLE WHO PASS A SPECIAL BLACK PEOPLE ONLY VOTING TEST CAN VOTE,AS LONG AS MAYBE 5 OUT OF 500,000 BLACK PEOPLE CAN VOTE EVEN IF VOTING IS THE ONLY TIME THEY CAN LEGALLY STAND IN THE SAMELINE AS WHITE PEOPLE IT WILL BE CONSIDERED TO BE FOLLOWING THE NEW AMENDMENTS TO THE U.S.CONSTITUTION.

SO THE SOUTHERN STATES SET UP THIS FORM OF APARTHEID WHILE ILLINOIS MY HOME STATE DECIDED THEY WOULD ALLOW BLACK-WHITE MARRIAGE AND WITHOUT A TEST BLACK PEOPLE COULD VOTE BUT EACH COMMUNITY IN ILLINOIS COULD DECIDE WHETHER TO HAVE OTHER FORMS OF SEGREGATION AGAINST BLACK PEOPLE.SO IN CAIRO,ILLINOIS BLACK PEOPLE LEGALLY HAD TO DRINK FROM DIFFERENT DRINKING FOUNTAINS THEN WHITE PEOPLE THEY HAD SIGNS IN CAIRO,ILLINOIS THAT SAID WHICH DRINKING FOUNTAINS WERE UNFORTUNATELY FOR BLACK PEOPLE ONLY AND WHITE PEOPLE ONLY.WHILE CHICAGO SIMPLY LET EVERY RESTAURANT AND APARTMENT BUILDING DECIDE WHETHER THEY WANTED TO SERVE BLACK PEOPLE OR RENT TO THEM,THIS LEAD TO ALL THE BLACK PEOPLE LIVING IN ALL BLACK AREAS AND BEING TOLD AT 9 OUT OF 10 RESTAURANTS IN CHICAGO THAT IT WAS A RESTAURANT THAT DIDN’T SERVE BLACK PEOPLE.

THE U.S. SUPREME COURT REVERSED THEMSELVES BUT INSTEAD OF SAYING THEY WERE MORALLY WRONG FOR ALLOWING APARTHEID AFTER THE CONSTITUTION WAS AMENDED TO SAY BLACK PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE EQUALRIGHTS THE U.S.SUPREME COURT SAID HAD SEPARATE SCHOOLS AND FACILITIES FOR BLACK PEOPLE BEEN EQUAL THEY WOULD HAVE LET IT CONTINUE BUT SEPARATE FACILITIES FOR A MINORITY GROUP WILL NEVER BE EQUAL SO AMERICA MUST END SEGRGEATION AND IN ORDER FOR AMERICA TO BE FOLLOWING THE AMENDMENTS TO IT’S OWN CONSTITUTION THAT WERE ADDED IN IN THE 1860’S AND 1870’S ALL THE STATES NEEDED TO END SEGREGATION.IT WASN’T UNTIL THE 1950’S THAT THE U.S.SUPREME COURT REVERSED THEMSELVES.

THIS LEAD TO PEOPLE WITHOUT ADMITTING THE COMPLETE INJUSTICE OF SEGREGATION SAYING THAT SEGREGATION HAD TO END SIMPLY BECAUSE SEPARATE FACILITIES WERE UNEQUAL WHICH SOME BLACK PEOPLE SAID IMPLIES YOU ARE NOT ENDING SEGREGATION BECAUSE YOU AGREE IT WAS WRONG.

WHILE THURGOOD MARSHALL DID A GREATJOB AS A LAWYER OF GOING BEFORE THE U.S.SUPREME COURT AND USING THE ONLY TOOL AVAILABLE AND MADE ARGUMENTS ABOUT SEPARATE SCHOOLS BEING UNEQUAL AND I BELIEVE MARSHALL ALSO ARGUED THAT SEGRGEATION AFFECTS INTERSTATE COMMERCE,MARHSALL’S WORK HELPED TO GET LEGAL DECISIONS MADE THAT REQUIRED THE STATES TO END SEGREGATION BUT THE STATES WERE MOVING SLOWLY.

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,BELIEVED THAT YOU NEEDED TO WALK INTO THOSE SEGREGATED RESTAURANTS,TELL THE NEWYORK TIMES AHEAD OF TIME YOU WILL BE IN ALABAMA,WHEN YOU ARE ORDERED TO GO TO THE BLACKS ONLY SECTION OF THE RESTAURANT OR LEAVE THE RESTAURANT REFUSE TO MOVE GET PUNCHED DON’T HITBACK,AND WHEN LIBERAL WHITE PEOPLE READ A NEWSPAPER ARTICLE ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE BEING BEATEN UP JUST FOR WANTING TO GET A MEAL WITHOUT HAVING TO SIT IN A SEPARATE SECTION OF THE RESTAURANT FOR PEOPLE WITH ONE DROP OF AFRICAN BLOOD,WITH PICTURES OF THE BLACK PEOPLE BEING ATTACKED THEY WOULD CALL THEIR CONGRESSMEN AND SINCE THE U.S.SUPREME COURT SAID SEGREGATION HAD TO END A LAW LETTING THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MAKE SURE THE STATES END SEGREGATION WILL GET PASSED BY THE U.S.CONGRESS AND THE U.S. SENATE,BUT BESIDES TAKING A PUNCH CIVILRIGHTS DEMONSTRATORS WERE MANYTIMES UNFAIRLY PUT IN JAIL,I HAD A PROFESSOR WHO SAID IF CIVILRIGHTS DEMONSTRATORS BROKE ALABAMA STATE LAW ALABAMA STATE LAW WAS BREAKING THE AMENDMENTS TO THE U.S. CONSTITUTTION AND A 1950’S U.S.SUPREME COURT DECISION.WHO’S THE REAL LAW BREAKER?

WHILE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,DID SPEAK ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE’S AMERICANIZED VERSION OF THE AFRICAN CULTURE.

WHILE THE FEBRURARY 2008 ISSUE OF NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC MAGAZINE SAYS THERE WAS A BLACKMAN BORN IN THE AFRICAN COUNTRY OF SUDAN BEFOR ISLAM WAS A RELIGION WHO INVADED THE ARAB COUNTRY OF EGYPT.AND BECAUSE ARAB EGYPT HAD FOR YEARS CONTROLLED THE AFRICAN COUNTRY OF SUDAN BACKTHEN CALLED NUBIA.AND BLACK AFRICAN NUBIANS HAD THE SAME PREISLAMIC RELIGION AS ARABS THEY ALLOWED THIS CONQUERING BLACK AFRICAN TO BE THEIR PHAROH.THIS MEANT THAT WHILE MOST PEOPLE WHO LIVE IN EGYPT WERE ARABS NOT BLACK PEOPLE.AND MOST EGYPTIAN PHAROH’S WERE ARABS NOT BLACK PEOPLE.TWO BLACK AFRICAN MEN BORN IN THE AFRICAN COUNTRY OF SUDAN BACKTHEN IT WAS NUBIA,BOTH SERVED AS JOINT PHAROH KING OF EGYPT AND NUBIA.THIS BLACKMAN AND HIS SON.

WHEN THE WHITE BRITISH EMPIRE TOOK CONTROL OF EGYPT THEY DESTROYED THE NOSES ON THE STATUES OF THESE TWO PHAROH’S SO NO ONE WOULD KNOW EGYPT HAD TWO BLACK KING’S.SOME PEOPLE SAY ONE OF THESE BLACK PHAROH’S USED HIS BLACK AFRICAN NUBIAN SOLDIERS AND ARAB EGYPTIAN SOLDIERS IN A WAY THAT SAVED ISRAEL FOR THE WHITE-JEWISH PEOPLE WHO LIVED THERE AT THE TIME.WHILE THIS NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC MAGAZINE ARTICLE ADMITS THAT EGYPT HAD TWO BLACK AFRICAN KINGS FROM SUDAN THE ARTICLE SAYS RACISM DIDN’T BEGIN UNTIL THE 19TH CENTURY WHICH IS UNTRUE THE U.S.CONSTITUTION WHICH ALLOWED SLAVERY WAS WRITTEN BEFORE THE 19TH CENTURY SO I’M NOT SURE WHY NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC UNTRULY CLAIMED RACISM BEGAN IN THE 19TH CENTURY BUT AT LEAST NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC ADMITTED THAT EGYPT HAD TWO BLACK AFRICAN KINGS FROM SUDAN.THIS ALSO MEANS EVEN IF THEY WERE OCCUPIED AND COLONIZED AT TIMES THE BLACK AFRICANS OF SUDAN BACKTHEN IT WAS CALLED NUBIA BUILT PYRAMIDS MADE PAINTINGS AND WERE KNOWN BY WHITE EUROPEAN ROMANS TO BE AN ADVANCED PEOPLE.THE PYRAMIDS IN BLACK AFRICAN SUDAN MAYBE AS NICE AS EGYPT’S BUT THIS BECAUSE IT ACKNOWLEDGES BLACK AFRICAN ACCOMPLISHMENT EVEN UNDER ARAB OCCUPATION WAS KEPT OUT OF HISTORY BOOKS.

BECAUSE WHITE RACISTS AND EVEN ALLEGED LIBERALS IN THE 1960’S UNTRULY CLAIMED THAT EGYPT NEVER HAD ANY BLACK AFRICAN KINGS.THIS UNWILLINGNESS TO ACKNOWLEDGE SIMPLE HISTORICAL FACTS LEAD TO THE RISE OF DEMOGOGUES LIKE ELIJAH MUHAMMAD AND LOUIS FARRAKHAN.

ELIJAH MUHAMMAD WAS ORIGINALLY NAMED ELIJAH POOLE.WHILE YES THERE WERE BLACK AFRICAN KINGS OF EGYPT THESE WERE BLACK AFRICANS BORN IN SUDAN BACKTHEN NUBIA WHO CONQUERED EGYPT.MOST EGYPTIAN KINGS WERE ARABS.AND WHILE BLACK PEOPLE WERE MUSLIM BEFORE AMERICA ENSLAVED THEM THE BLACK AFRICAN MUSLIMS WHO WERE BROUGHT TO AMERICA AS SLAVES BELONGED TO A MUSLIM SECT THAT SAID BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE ARE UP IN HEAVEN AND BLACK-WHITE MARRIAGE IS FINE.

ELIJAH MUHAMMAD TAUGHT THAT ALLAH ONLY CREATED BLACK PEOPLE ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE DEVILS.EITHER ELIJAH MUHAMMAD CLAIMED ALL THE EGYPTIAN KINGS WERE BLACK OR ELIJAH MUHAMMAD CLAIMED A BUNCH OF PEOPLE WHO WEREN’T BLACK WERE BLACK.

BECAUSE IT IS TRUE THAT BLACK PEOPLE HAD THEIR NAMES TAKEN FROM THEM DURING SLAVERY AND THEY DON’T KNOW THE AFRICAN NAME OF THEIR ANCESTORS ALL MEMBERS OF ELIJAH MUHAMMAD’S ORGANIZATION WOULD TAKE X AS A LASTNAME UNLESS ELIJAH MUHAMMAD GAVE THEM A NAME THAT A BLACK AFRICAN WOULD HAVE.

BESIDES GOING THROUGH AN INITIATION WERE ALLEGEDLY THEY CHANT THINGS ABOUT BEING AGAINST ALL WHITE PEOPLE.ONCE THEY ARE MADE MEMBERS THEY BELONG TO THE ONLY ALL BLACK ORGRANIZATION IN THE WORLD THAT TEACHES THAT GOD CREATED BLACK PEOPLE AND ALL WHITE PEOPLE FROM BIRTH ARE DEVILS.FROM THERE 90% OF ELIJAH MUHAMMAD’S SPEECHES WOULD BE AGAINST ALL WHITE PEOPLE MAYBE 10% OF ELIJAH MUHAMMAD’S SPEECH WOULD MAKE SOME COMMENTS ABOUT THE WHITE-JEWISH PEOPLE WHO OWNED STORES IN ALL BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS IN THE 1960’S.

FROM THERE ELIJAH MUHAMMAD WOULD GIVE SOME TRUE FACTS ABOUT THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF AFRICAN PEOPLE THAT NO ONE ELSE WAS DISCUSSING AND AFTER GETTING RID OF A LASTNAME THAT CAME FROM SLAVERY AND GETTING SOME TRUE HISTORICAL FACTS ABOUT AFRICANS ALONG WITH UNTRUE IDEAS LIKE ALL THE KINGS OF EGYPT WERE BLACK WHEN SOME KINGS OF EGYPT WERE BLACK AFRICANS BORN IN SUDAN.

ELIJAH MUHAMMAD WOULD THEN SAY THE WAY TO RESPOND TO BEING AN APARTHEID VICTIM BECAUSE OF PEOPLE WHO HE BELIEVES RELIGIOUSLY ARE DEVILS IS TO SIMPLY START UP YOUR OWN ALL BLACK BUSINESS AND DON’T PARTICIPATE IN ANY CIVILRIGHTS MARCHES BECAUSE AS EVIL AS THEY ARE THE WHITE PEOPLE WILL SET UP AN ALL BLACK HOMELAND IN NORTHAMERICA WITH ELIJAH MUHAMMAD AS KING.BECAUSE THE ALL BLACK COUNTRY IN NORTHAMERICA WASN’T GOING TO HAPPEN THE RESULT OF LARGE AMOUNTS OF PEOPLE JOINING ELIJAH MUHAMMAD IS YOU WOULDN’T HAVE ENOUGH BLACK PEOPLE MARCHING FOR CIVILRIGHTS AND SEGREGATION WOULD CONTINUE.AND IF THE RUMORS ABOUT WHITE RACIST KU KLUX KLAN MEMBERS FUNDING ELIJAH MUHAMMAD WERE TRUE IN ORDER TO KEEP AMERICA SEGREGATRED WHITE RACISTS WERE WILLING TO ACCEPT BLACK PEOPLE SAYING THOSE THINGS.BUT IF ELIJAH MUHAMMAD WAS ALL HORRIBLE,WHY WAS HE THE ONLY ONE IN THE 1960’S WHO RAN AN ORGANIZATION THAT SAID TRUE FACTS ABOUT YOUR AFRICAN HERITAGE?

ELIJAH MUHAMMAD DIED IN 1975.HIS SON WALLACE MUHAMMAD DECIDED TO TURN THE NATION OF ISLAM INTO A MUSLIM ORGANIZATION THAT TAUGHT ALLAH CREATED ALL PEOPLE BLACK AND WHITE AND THAT BLACK PEOPLE WHO GO TO THEIR MOSQUES SHOULD SUPPORT INTEGRATION BUT HAVE AN AFRICAN NAME WHILE LIVING NEXTDOOR TO WHITE PEOPLE.LOUIS FARRAKHAN WHO HAD BEEN LOUIS X RESTARTED THE NATION OF ISLAM IN 1977.EVENTHOUGH BLACK PEOPLE HAD EQUALRIGHTS THE NEW NOI WOULD TEACH ALLAH CREATED ONLY BLACK PEOPLE THAT ALL WHITE PEOPLE ARE DEVILS SINCE THERE WERE CIVILRIGHTS LAWS IF YOU NEED TO EAT IN THE SAME RESTAURANTS AS WHITE DEVILS DO IT BUT SPEND AS MUCH TIME AS POSSIBLE AT BLACK OWNED PLACES AMERICA IN 1977 WILL ONEDAY GIVE BLACK PEOPLE THERE OWN ALL BLACK COUNTRY IN NORTHAMERICA WITH LOUIS FARRAKHAN AS THE KING AND 10% OF FARRAKHAN’S SPEECHES CALLED ALL WHITE PEOPLE DEVILS WHILE 90% OF FARRKAHAN’S SPEECHES PUT DOWN WHITE-JEWISH PEOPLE EVENTHOUGH THEY DIDN’T OWN THE STORES IN BLACK NEIGHBORHOODS ANYMORE.THERE NOW WERE TWO BLACK MUSLIM SECTS IN AMERICA ONE SECT WAS INTEGRATIONIST BLACK PEOPLE WHO SUPPORTED CIVILRIGHTS FOR BLACK PEOPLE WANTED TO LIVE NEXTDOOR TO WHITE PEOPLE HAD AFRICAN NAMES BUT BACK IN THE 1960’S WHEN IT WAS JUST A MINORITY BLACK PEOPLE SAYING THINGS ABOUT THE WHITE MAJORITY HAD BEEN NATION OF ISLAM MEMBERS AND AS FORMER NATION OF ISLAM MEMBERS THESE BLACK PEOPLE WITH AFRICAN NAMES WOULD BE WILLING TO CONDEMN WHAT LOUIS FARRAKHAN SAYS ABOUT JEWISH PEOPLE.

MALCOLM X WHO WAS BORN MALCOLM LITTLE JOINED THE NATION OF ISLAM IN THE 1950’S.AFTER HE HAD BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR A ROBBERY WHERE HE FELT HE HAD GOTTEN AN EXTRA LONG SENTENCE BECAUSE THE JUDGE DIDN’T LIKE THE FACT HE HAD A WHITE GIRLFRIEND.HE EMERGED FROM PRISON A MEMBER OF AN ANTI-WHITE ORGANIZATION THAT DIDN’T WANT THE RACIST APARTHEID ANTI-BLACK BLACK-WHITE MARRIAGE BAN LIFTED BECAUSE THEY DIDN’T WANT TO MARRY OR DATE WHITE PEOPLE ANYWAY.

MALCOLM X WAS KICKED OUT OF THE NATION OF ISLAM BECAUSE MALCOLM X MADE INSENSITIVE COMMENTS ABOUT PRESIDENT JOHN KENNEDY AFTER JOHN KENNEDY’S MURDER.FROM THERE MALCOLM X WHO’S NAME WAS X BECAUSE LIKE ALL VICTIMIZED BLACK AMERICANS HE DOESN’T KNOW THE AFRICAN NAME THAT WAS TAKEN FROM HIS ANCESTORS DURING SLAVERY.

MALCOLM X IN 1964 ANNOUNCED THAT HE NOW BELONGED TO A MUSLIM SECT THAT BELIEVES BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE ARE UP IN HEAVEN,HE NO LONGER WANTS AN ALL BLACK HOMELAND WITH ELIJAH MUHAMMAD AS KING.BUT HE STILL ISN’T AN INTEGRATIONIST.

IF ACCORDING TO WHITE-AMERICANS SEGREGATION IS WANTING BLACK PEOPLE TO BE IN A DIFFERENT PLACE THEN WHITE PEOPLE,INTEGRATION IS WANTING BLACK PEOPLE AND WHITE PEOPLE TO BE IN THE SAME PLACE BUT NONVIOLENTLY EVEN WHEN HIT FIRST PROTEST THE INJUSTICE,DESEGREGATION IS WANTING BLACK PEOPLE AND WHITE PEOPLE TO BE IN THE SAME PLACE ACCEPTING BLACK-WHITE MARRIAGE SUPPORTING CIVILRIGHTS LAWS BUT IF HIT WHILE DEMONSTRATING HIT BACK.

WHITE EUROPEANS WOULD SAY DESEGREGATATION IS INTEGRATION INTEGRATION IS JUST WANTING BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE TO BE TOGETHER IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE NONVIOLENT MALCOLM X NOW IN 1964 WAS A DESEGREGATIONIST.THIS WAS AMERICA’S OBSESSION WITH TRYING TO COME UP WITH LABELS TO MAKE AMERICA NOT HAVE THE TYPE OF MOVEMENTS THAT OTHER COUNTRY’S HAVE.

SO MALCOLM X IN 1964 REALLY WAS AN INTEGRATIONIST MALCOLM X CALLED HIMSELF A DESEGREGATIONIST.MALCOLM X NOW WANTED A VOTING RIGHTS ACT,A CIVILRIGHTS ACT,AN OPENHOUSING ACT,MALCOLM X SAID IN 1965 HE WOULD ACCEPT BLACK-WHITE MARRIAGE.MALCOLM X’S ORGANIZATION OF AFRO-AMERICAN UNITY,SAID THAT THE MEMBERS HAD TO BE ALL BLACK BUT IF A BLACKMAN WAS MARRIED TO A WHITEWOMAN SHE WOULD BE TREATED AS A MEMBERS WIFE.AND MEMBERS WOULD,”MENTALLY GO BACK TO AFRICA SINCE WE CAN’T PHYSICALLY GO BACK.SO WE WILL NEED TO BE ABLE TO USE THE SAME RESTAURANTS AS OTHER PEOPLE NOT AS A CIVILRIGHT BUT AS A HUMANRIGHT.”

SINCE MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.’S WHITE FRIENDS NOW THAT MALCOLM X WASN’T AGAINST ALL WHITE PEOPLE WANTED IT MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,AND MALCOLM X VISITED THE U.S.CAPITOL TOGETHER IN 1964.MALCOLM X WANTED THE CIVILRIGHTS ACT PASSED DESPITE COMMENTS HE MADE ABOUT JOHNSON AND GOLDWATER.

SO WHAT MAKES MALCOLM X SO IMPORTANT THAT HE IS MENTIONED ALONG WITH OTHER HISTORICAL FIGURES FROM THE 1960’S?BECAUSE MALCOLM X WAS FOR HAVING EQUALRIGHTS WITHOUT HAVING TO NONVIOLENTLY TAKE A PUNCH.HAD MALCOLM X NOT BEEN MURDERED IN 1965.1,000 ANGRY BLACKMEN WOULD ATTEND A MEETING OF MALCOLM X’S ORGANIZATION OF AFRO-AMERICAN UNITY.

THESE 1,000 BLACKMEN WOULD TELL THE NAACP,”I WOULD BE WILLING TO JOIN WITH WHITE PEOPLE TO MARCH FOR OPEN HOUSING BUT I AM NOT GOING TO GET HIT AND NOT HIT BACK I OWN A GUN.” THE NAACP OF COURSE WOULD SAY,”IF YOU WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE MARCH YOU NEED TO SHOW UP UNARMED.”

1,000 UNARMED BLACKMEN WHO BELIEVE BLACK AND WHITE PEOPLE ARE IN HEAVEN WHO HAVE AFRICAN NAMES MARCH WITH WHITE AND BLACK PEOPLE.AND THE LAW GETS PASSED SAYING NO APARTMENT BUILDING CAN REFUSE TO RENT TO SOMEONE FOR THEIR SKINCOLOR,ETHNICBACKGROUND,OR RELIGION.MALCOLM X JUST MOVED 1,000 PEOPLE OVER TO THE INTEGRATIONIST SIDE AND HELPED YOU GET EQUALRIGHTS.BESIDES THE IDEA THAT HAD MALCOLM X NOT BEEN MURDERED IN 1965 THIS IS WHAT MALCOLM X WOULD HAVE DONE.

SINCE I ANDY FREEDMAN WAS BORN IN 1975.IN 1990 WHEN I WAS 15 YEARSOLD TO THE HIP-HOP GENERATION TO THE BLACK FRIENDS OF MINE THERE WAS THIS IDEA THAT MALCOLM X MEANS YOU COULD HAVE THE EQUALRIGHTS AND THE TABLE AT THE RESTAURANT WITH WHITE PEOPLE THAT YOU HAD IN 1990 WITHOUT YOUR PARENTS HAVING TO HAVE HAD TO TAKE A PUNCH JUST TO GET EQUALRIGHTS.AND BECAUSE MALCOLM X WAS NOT A MEMBER OF THE NATION OF ISLAM DURING THE TIME HE SUPPORTED INTEGRATION YOU CAN BE BLACK FEEL LOUIS FARRAKHAN IS TERRIBLE FOR WHAT HE SAYS ABOUT JEWISH PEOPLE BUT LIKE MALCOLM X BECAUSE ALL MALCOLM X MEANS IS BLACK PEOPLE HAVE EQUALRIGHTS,DON'T HAVE TO GET HIT WITHOUT HITTING BACK,AND HAVE AN AMERICANIZED VERSION OF THE AFRICAN CULTURE THEY CAN TAKE PRIDE IN.

AND MALCOLM X MAY HAVE INFLUENCED MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WHILE NONVIOLENTLY MARCHING FOR INTEGRATION IN THE LATE 1960'S BECAME MORE EXPRESSIVE ABOUT BLACK PEOPLE’S CULTURE TO HIS WHITE FRIENDS.

"CIVILRIGHTS COULD’VE HAPPENED WITHOUT PEOPLE HAVING TO GET HIT AND NOT HIT BACK",WHETHER THIS IS TRUE OR NOT THIS IDEA IS WHY MALCOLM X FASCINATED THE RAP MUSIC GENERATION.THE MALCOLM X WHO WAS AN INTEGRATIONIST BUT WASN'T NONVIOLENT THE WAY MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.,WAS THIS MALCOLM X WAS NOT A NATION OF ISLAM MEMBER SO YOU CAN LIKE THIS MALCOLM X AND BE AGAINST THE ANTI-JEWISH COMMENTS LOUIS FARRAKHAN MAKES THE ONLY THING IS THIS MALCOLM X WAS ONLY MALCOLM X FOR THE LAST 15 MONTHS OF HIS LIFE.AND BACKWHEN THEY WEREN'T SPECIFICALLY ANTI-JEWISH BUT ANTI-WHITE MALCOLM X WAS A NATION OF ISLAM MEMBER SO THIS MALCOLM X IS LIKING SOMEONE FOR THE LAST 15 MONTHS OF THEIR LIFE BUT IT'S BEEN DONE WITH OTHER HISTORICAL FIGURES.

IT IS UNFORTUNATE THAT MALCOLM X’S DAUGHTER MALIKAH SHABAZZ IT WAS REPORTED ON THE WEBSITE Yahoo.Com PASSED AWAY