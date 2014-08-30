Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze

Force nucléaire forte

Je suis, tu es, il est

Force électromagnétique

Vous êtes, je suis, il est

Force nucléaire faible

Elles sont

Force gravitationnelle

Nous sommes des jouets à elle

Ô électrons, photons, neutrinos

Ô particules immortelles

Ô mes toutes belles

Tous les jours

Vous nous faîtes l'amour

Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze

Matière noire, énergie sombre

Sont nos ombres

Et dans la théorie des étoiles

Dans la glu cosmique, je sombre

Je suis le cavalier des particules

Sans début et sans fin, je déambule

Je suis le minuscule

Un pauvre petit rien

Nous sommes temps de Planck

tp=5,391 21 x 10-44s,

Nous sommes longueur de Planck

lp=1,616 252x10-35m,

Ô les belles planques !

Je suis défini dans l'indéfini

Je suis indéfini dans le défini

Je ne suis même pas poussière

Je pourrais dire, tous et toutes, humains, soeurs et frères

Je suis fini dans l'infini

Je suis infini dans le fini

Je ne suis même pas une grammaire

Poussière à la poussière

Au 29 rue rougemont, j'erre

Notre meilleur ami, l'électron

Comme partout dans l'Univers

Il y en a à Tonnerre

Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze

Comme l'écrivait jadis le grand savant

Et érudit, feu Jean-Henri Fabre, avec talent

" Nos vérités sont provisoires, battues en brèche

par les vérités de demain, elles s'embroussaillent

de tant de faits contradictoires que le dernier mot du savoir est le doute. "

Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze

Strong nuclear force

I am you are he is

Electromagnetic force

You are, I am, he is

Weak nuclear force

They are

Gravitational force

We are toys to her

O electrons, photons, neutrinos

O immortal particles

O my beautiful ones

Everyday

You make love to us

Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze

Dark matter, dark energy

Are our shadows

And in the theory of stars

In the cosmic glue, I sink

I am the particle rider

Without beginning and without end, I wander

I am the tiny one

A poor little nothing

We are planck time

tp = 5.391 21 x 10-44s,

We are Planck length

lp = 1.616 252x10-35m,

O the beautiful hideouts!

I am defined in the indefinite

I am undefined in the defined

I'm not even dust

I could tell, all of us human, sisters and brothers

I am finished in infinity

I am infinite in the finite

I'm not even a grammar

Dust to dust

At 29 rue rougemont, I wander

Our best friend, the electron

Like everywhere in the Universe

There are in Tonnerre

Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze

As the great scientist once wrote

And scholar, the late Jean-Henri Fabre, with talent

"Our truths are provisional, undermined

by the truths of tomorrow, they embrace

of so many contradictory facts that the last word of knowledge is doubt. "

Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)