Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze
Force nucléaire forte
Je suis, tu es, il est
Force électromagnétique
Vous êtes, je suis, il est
Force nucléaire faible
Elles sont
Force gravitationnelle
Nous sommes des jouets à elle
Ô électrons, photons, neutrinos
Ô particules immortelles
Ô mes toutes belles
Tous les jours
Vous nous faîtes l'amour
Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze
Matière noire, énergie sombre
Sont nos ombres
Et dans la théorie des étoiles
Dans la glu cosmique, je sombre
Je suis le cavalier des particules
Sans début et sans fin, je déambule
Je suis le minuscule
Un pauvre petit rien
Nous sommes temps de Planck
tp=5,391 21 x 10-44s,
Nous sommes longueur de Planck
lp=1,616 252x10-35m,
Ô les belles planques !
Je suis défini dans l'indéfini
Je suis indéfini dans le défini
Je ne suis même pas poussière
Je pourrais dire, tous et toutes, humains, soeurs et frères
Je suis fini dans l'infini
Je suis infini dans le fini
Je ne suis même pas une grammaire
Poussière à la poussière
Au 29 rue rougemont, j'erre
Notre meilleur ami, l'électron
Comme partout dans l'Univers
Il y en a à Tonnerre
Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze
Comme l'écrivait jadis le grand savant
Et érudit, feu Jean-Henri Fabre, avec talent
" Nos vérités sont provisoires, battues en brèche
par les vérités de demain, elles s'embroussaillent
de tant de faits contradictoires que le dernier mot du savoir est le doute. "
Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze
Strong nuclear force
I am you are he is
Electromagnetic force
You are, I am, he is
Weak nuclear force
They are
Gravitational force
We are toys to her
O electrons, photons, neutrinos
O immortal particles
O my beautiful ones
Everyday
You make love to us
Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze
Dark matter, dark energy
Are our shadows
And in the theory of stars
In the cosmic glue, I sink
I am the particle rider
Without beginning and without end, I wander
I am the tiny one
A poor little nothing
We are planck time
tp = 5.391 21 x 10-44s,
We are Planck length
lp = 1.616 252x10-35m,
O the beautiful hideouts!
I am defined in the indefinite
I am undefined in the defined
I'm not even dust
I could tell, all of us human, sisters and brothers
I am finished in infinity
I am infinite in the finite
I'm not even a grammar
Dust to dust
At 29 rue rougemont, I wander
Our best friend, the electron
Like everywhere in the Universe
There are in Tonnerre
Big Bang, Big Crunch, Big Rip, Big Freeze
As the great scientist once wrote
And scholar, the late Jean-Henri Fabre, with talent
"Our truths are provisional, undermined
by the truths of tomorrow, they embrace
of so many contradictory facts that the last word of knowledge is doubt. "
Patrice Faubert (2012) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
