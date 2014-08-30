The Shortwave Report 12/10/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- Olaf Scholz was sworn in as the new German Chancellor. Biden and Putin spoke for 2 hours to defuse the tension over Russian troops on the border with Ukraine. The global arms trade recorded a growth in profits last year despite the Covid economic downturn. The UN reports that a million children could die of hunger in Afghanistan this winter.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Prof. Kehinde Andrews about his new book called "The New Age of Empire: How Racism and Colonialism Still Rule the World." He discusses how the Queen and the British royal family are the 'premier symbol' of white supremacy, the racist worldview that informed Enlightenment thinking and how it brought genocide and colonialism to people of color around the world, their suffering being integral to the Industrial Revolution and the absence of this history from western curricula, and how the same forces of colonialism and racism still dominate the world today.

From CUBA- Before the 2020 elections in Bolivia coup president Anez requested military equipment from the US and the UK. A settlement has been reached in Bolivia over the massacres during the de facto government of Anez. The Confederation of Indigenous of Ecuador has ratified its state of resistance to right-wing president Lasso. The recently elected left wing president of Peru says he is the target of media alleging corruption.

From JAPAN- Following the US lead, the UK, Australia, and Canada are declaring diplomatic boycotts of the Winter Olympics in China. Biden’s Summit for Democracy began on Thursday, excluding Russia and China, but including Taiwan. China critiqued problems with US democracy. The president of Taiwan is keen to join a US led economic framework for the Indo-Pacific region.

