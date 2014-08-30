L'abjection en réappropriation
Du salut romain
Au salut fasciste, de véritable comparatif, point
Il fut surtout inspiré
Mais c'est oublié
Par les légionnaires de Fiume
Tout bien récupéré
Du film ( 1914) Cabiria, mythologisé
Le péplum pas toujours bien inspiré
Réactualisation des chevaliers teutoniques d'antan
Comme des plaques claques tectoniques s'affrontant
De un à cent millimètres par an
Les respirations de notre planète Terre
Avec toute une marégraphie carbonée
De toute une polymorphie polluée
Chine : 27 pour cent
USA: 13 pour cent
France : 1 pour cent
Environ en proportionnalité
Car la démographie ne fait qu'en rajouter
Et puis
Les rapports marchands
Même avec le capital se mettant à l'écologie, au vert
Ils seront toujours là, les rapports marchands
Le système, se renforçant, s'adaptant, au contraire
D'un pas de côté, l'autre
D'un changement de gestion, l'autre
Tout a son propre gnomon
Chaque expérience avec son selon
Chaque expérience avec son interprétation
Et l'on ose appeler cela la raison !
Ainsi
De feu ( 1887- 1975) Ernst Hanfstaengl
Pianiste, intime, financier de Hitler
Jusqu'en 1937, il fut son éclair
Mesurant environ deux mètres de haut, puis
Il fit une opportune palinodie
Devenant, devenu, l'informateur des américains
Peut-être virant vers le moins incertain
Comme ce temps de Babylone
Quand il faut, quand l'on veut, maîtriser le temps
Pour camisoler les hommes à la tonne
D'une dictature manifeste ou subtile, agencer le temps
Et de César
Et de Napoléon
César, pour les mois de l'année
Napoléon, pour des lois actuelles, retour du passé
Une sorte de Saint - Benoît du bénédictin
Avec des fêtes religieuses
Certes, pour les congés, que très jadis, bien moins nombreuses
Avec toujours des horaires en activité
De toute une chronobiologie très ordonnancée
Le capital ayant su s'y substituer
Mais, finalement, comme à l'armée
Tout y est, tout y était, tout y a été
Dans l'organisation du militarisé
De toute une terminologie hiérarchisée
Et cela renvoie au parcours du mineur
Quand il fut indispensable à son heure
Le fameux parcours du combattant du mineur !
Des compagnies minières
D'un agencement qui fut surtout militaire
Des corons aux casernes
Des casernes au corons
La mise au pas tourne en rond
Comme de la collision
Comme de la subduction
De la géologie
De la psychologie
Assemblage et désassemblage
Nous errons, riches, pauvres, dans d'invisibles cages
Pas pire que la cage de fer de feu ( 1423 - 1483 ) Louis XI
Huit pieds et haute d'autant
Une cellule d'aujourd'hui en presque équivalent
Et donc tous les 700 millions d'années
Environ, continents, supercontinents, sont plaqués
Thétis, Pangée, soudage, dessoudage
Fatum, le destin toujours en rodage
Du geste le plus anodin
Du geste le moins anodin
France, avec l'environ de l'environ
Tout changeant vite, tout est forcément d'approximation
Donc, trente millions d'animaux, par la chasse, sont tués
Surtout des oiseaux, et du discours logique, pour tout justifier
Cinq millions d'animaux sont blessés, et ce, chaque année
Un record en Europe
Pour l'horreur, la France toujours au top
Une France de beaufitude en xénophobie
Avec des paradoxes de l'infini
Ainsi des chauves-souris, aussi
Du coronavirus vecteur en principale maladie
Dont elles sont, elles, immunisées
De l'interféron qui en fait des miraculées !
Un petit exemple y suffit
Et de maille en maille, tout un infini
Quand environ 500 multinationales
Avec 50 pour cent du monde en partage
Du national à la multinationale, du gros orage
Insertion, probation
Comme du monde torturant de la prison
Dedans, dehors, de l'espace en réappropriation
De l'autorisation, de la continuation
Pour s'adapter, se réadapter, au tout abjection !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Roman salvation
To fascist salvation, true comparison, period
He was mostly inspired
But it's forgotten
By the legionaries of Fiume
All well recovered
From the film (1914) Cabiria, mythologized
The peplum not always well inspired
Updating the Teutonic Knights of Yesteryear
Like tectonic slaps clashing
From one to one hundred millimeters per year
The breaths of our planet Earth
With a whole carbon tide
From a whole polluted polymorphism
China: 27 percent
USA: 13 percent
France: 1 percent
Approximately in proportionality
Because demography only adds
And then
Merchant reports
Even with the capital going green, green
They will always be there, the merchant reports
The system, strengthening, adapting, on the contrary
On one side, the other
From one management change, the other
Everything has its own gnomon
Each experience with its according
Each experience with its interpretation
And we dare to call that reason!
Thereby
De feu (1887- 1975) Ernst Hanfstaengl
Hitler's pianist, intimate, financier
Until 1937, he was his lightning bolt
Measuring about two meters tall, then
He made a timely palinody
Becoming, becoming, the informant of the Americans
Maybe turning to the less uncertain
Like this time of Babylon
When you have to, when you want, to control time
To camouflage men by the ton
From a manifest or subtle dictatorship, arrange the time
And Caesar
And Napoleon
Caesar, for the months of the year
Napoleon, for current laws, return of the past
A kind of Saint - Benedict of the Benedictine
With religious holidays
Certainly, for the holidays, than very long ago, much less numerous
With always working hours
Of a whole very ordered chronobiology
Capital having been able to replace it
But, finally, like in the army
Everything is there, everything was there, everything was there
In the organization of the militarized
From a whole hierarchical terminology
And this refers to the course of the miner
When he was indispensable in his time
The famous miner's obstacle course!
Mining companies
Of an arrangement which was above all military
From settlements to barracks
From barracks to settlements
The focus turns in circles
Like collision
Like subduction
Geology
Of psychology
Assembly and disassembly
We wander, rich, poor, in invisible cages
No worse than the iron cage of fire (1423 - 1483) Louis XI
Eight feet and high that much
A cell of today almost equivalent
And so every 700 million years
About, continents, supercontinents, are plated
Thetis, Pangea, welding, desoldering
Fatum, fate still in progress
Of the most innocuous gesture
Of the least harmless gesture
France, with around
Everything changing quickly, everything is necessarily approximation
So thirty million animals, by hunting, are killed
Mainly birds, and logical speech, to justify everything
Five million animals are injured every year
A record in Europe
For the horror, France always at the top
A France of beaufitude in xenophobia
With paradoxes of infinity
So bats, too
Coronavirus vector as the main disease
From which they are immune
Interferon which makes them miraculous!
A small example is enough
And from one mesh to another, quite an infinity
When around 500 multinationals
With 50 percent of the world sharing
From national to multinational, from the big storm
Integration, probation
Like the torturing world of the prison
Inside, outside, of space in reappropriation
Of the authorization, of the continuation
To adapt, to readjust, to all abjection!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
