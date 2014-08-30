L'abjection en réappropriation

Du salut romain

Au salut fasciste, de véritable comparatif, point

Il fut surtout inspiré

Mais c'est oublié

Par les légionnaires de Fiume

Tout bien récupéré

Du film ( 1914) Cabiria, mythologisé

Le péplum pas toujours bien inspiré

Réactualisation des chevaliers teutoniques d'antan

Comme des plaques claques tectoniques s'affrontant

De un à cent millimètres par an

Les respirations de notre planète Terre

Avec toute une marégraphie carbonée

De toute une polymorphie polluée

Chine : 27 pour cent

USA: 13 pour cent

France : 1 pour cent

Environ en proportionnalité

Car la démographie ne fait qu'en rajouter

Et puis

Les rapports marchands

Même avec le capital se mettant à l'écologie, au vert

Ils seront toujours là, les rapports marchands

Le système, se renforçant, s'adaptant, au contraire

D'un pas de côté, l'autre

D'un changement de gestion, l'autre

Tout a son propre gnomon

Chaque expérience avec son selon

Chaque expérience avec son interprétation

Et l'on ose appeler cela la raison !

Ainsi

De feu ( 1887- 1975) Ernst Hanfstaengl

Pianiste, intime, financier de Hitler

Jusqu'en 1937, il fut son éclair

Mesurant environ deux mètres de haut, puis

Il fit une opportune palinodie

Devenant, devenu, l'informateur des américains

Peut-être virant vers le moins incertain

Comme ce temps de Babylone

Quand il faut, quand l'on veut, maîtriser le temps

Pour camisoler les hommes à la tonne

D'une dictature manifeste ou subtile, agencer le temps

Et de César

Et de Napoléon

César, pour les mois de l'année

Napoléon, pour des lois actuelles, retour du passé

Une sorte de Saint - Benoît du bénédictin

Avec des fêtes religieuses

Certes, pour les congés, que très jadis, bien moins nombreuses

Avec toujours des horaires en activité

De toute une chronobiologie très ordonnancée

Le capital ayant su s'y substituer

Mais, finalement, comme à l'armée

Tout y est, tout y était, tout y a été

Dans l'organisation du militarisé

De toute une terminologie hiérarchisée

Et cela renvoie au parcours du mineur

Quand il fut indispensable à son heure

Le fameux parcours du combattant du mineur !

Des compagnies minières

D'un agencement qui fut surtout militaire

Des corons aux casernes

Des casernes au corons

La mise au pas tourne en rond

Comme de la collision

Comme de la subduction

De la géologie

De la psychologie

Assemblage et désassemblage

Nous errons, riches, pauvres, dans d'invisibles cages

Pas pire que la cage de fer de feu ( 1423 - 1483 ) Louis XI

Huit pieds et haute d'autant

Une cellule d'aujourd'hui en presque équivalent

Et donc tous les 700 millions d'années

Environ, continents, supercontinents, sont plaqués

Thétis, Pangée, soudage, dessoudage

Fatum, le destin toujours en rodage

Du geste le plus anodin

Du geste le moins anodin

France, avec l'environ de l'environ

Tout changeant vite, tout est forcément d'approximation

Donc, trente millions d'animaux, par la chasse, sont tués

Surtout des oiseaux, et du discours logique, pour tout justifier

Cinq millions d'animaux sont blessés, et ce, chaque année

Un record en Europe

Pour l'horreur, la France toujours au top

Une France de beaufitude en xénophobie

Avec des paradoxes de l'infini

Ainsi des chauves-souris, aussi

Du coronavirus vecteur en principale maladie

Dont elles sont, elles, immunisées

De l'interféron qui en fait des miraculées !

Un petit exemple y suffit

Et de maille en maille, tout un infini

Quand environ 500 multinationales

Avec 50 pour cent du monde en partage

Du national à la multinationale, du gros orage

Insertion, probation

Comme du monde torturant de la prison

Dedans, dehors, de l'espace en réappropriation

De l'autorisation, de la continuation

Pour s'adapter, se réadapter, au tout abjection !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Roman salvation

To fascist salvation, true comparison, period

He was mostly inspired

But it's forgotten

By the legionaries of Fiume

All well recovered

From the film (1914) Cabiria, mythologized

The peplum not always well inspired

Updating the Teutonic Knights of Yesteryear

Like tectonic slaps clashing

From one to one hundred millimeters per year

The breaths of our planet Earth

With a whole carbon tide

From a whole polluted polymorphism

China: 27 percent

USA: 13 percent

France: 1 percent

Approximately in proportionality

Because demography only adds

And then

Merchant reports

Even with the capital going green, green

They will always be there, the merchant reports

The system, strengthening, adapting, on the contrary

On one side, the other

From one management change, the other

Everything has its own gnomon

Each experience with its according

Each experience with its interpretation

And we dare to call that reason!

Thereby

De feu (1887- 1975) Ernst Hanfstaengl

Hitler's pianist, intimate, financier

Until 1937, he was his lightning bolt

Measuring about two meters tall, then

He made a timely palinody

Becoming, becoming, the informant of the Americans

Maybe turning to the less uncertain

Like this time of Babylon

When you have to, when you want, to control time

To camouflage men by the ton

From a manifest or subtle dictatorship, arrange the time

And Caesar

And Napoleon

Caesar, for the months of the year

Napoleon, for current laws, return of the past

A kind of Saint - Benedict of the Benedictine

With religious holidays

Certainly, for the holidays, than very long ago, much less numerous

With always working hours

Of a whole very ordered chronobiology

Capital having been able to replace it

But, finally, like in the army

Everything is there, everything was there, everything was there

In the organization of the militarized

From a whole hierarchical terminology

And this refers to the course of the miner

When he was indispensable in his time

The famous miner's obstacle course!

Mining companies

Of an arrangement which was above all military

From settlements to barracks

From barracks to settlements

The focus turns in circles

Like collision

Like subduction

Geology

Of psychology

Assembly and disassembly

We wander, rich, poor, in invisible cages

No worse than the iron cage of fire (1423 - 1483) Louis XI

Eight feet and high that much

A cell of today almost equivalent

And so every 700 million years

About, continents, supercontinents, are plated

Thetis, Pangea, welding, desoldering

Fatum, fate still in progress

Of the most innocuous gesture

Of the least harmless gesture

France, with around

Everything changing quickly, everything is necessarily approximation

So thirty million animals, by hunting, are killed

Mainly birds, and logical speech, to justify everything

Five million animals are injured every year

A record in Europe

For the horror, France always at the top

A France of beaufitude in xenophobia

With paradoxes of infinity

So bats, too

Coronavirus vector as the main disease

From which they are immune

Interferon which makes them miraculous!

A small example is enough

And from one mesh to another, quite an infinity

When around 500 multinationals

With 50 percent of the world sharing

From national to multinational, from the big storm

Integration, probation

Like the torturing world of the prison

Inside, outside, of space in reappropriation

Of the authorization, of the continuation

To adapt, to readjust, to all abjection!

