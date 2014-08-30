Automatismes
J'écris tout en quelques minutes
Sans vraiment réfléchir, et puis, zut
J'écris toujours d'une seule traite
Rien ne m'arrête
Et oui, tout ce qui vit dans ma tête
L'on va m'attraper, de matagraboliser
C'est lourd faix, de vouloir fienter
Car, je ne corrige pas mes pensées
Et donc, aussi, de me comporter
Et je mets tout sur du papier
Oh ! certes, cela ne vaut rien
Mais se vider, il faut bien
On se sent plus léger
D'avoir un peu l'air outragé
J'écris tout en quelques minutes
Sans vraiment réfléchir, et puis, zut
Je pose quelques valises
Pour que jamais, l'on ne m'élise
J'étais en marge de la marginalité
Je ne voulais pas de respectabilité
Comme un fusible qui aurait grillé
Comme un enfant toujours resté
Avec vous, je ne faisais pas la ronde
Vos yeux, étaient là, qui grondent
La rêverie qui veut un nouveau monde
Vous vouliez plus d'argent, plus de jouir
Ou plus d'argent, plus de mentir ?
Plus d'argent, plus de jouir
Je ne cherche pas à déplaire
Plus de jouir, plus de mentir ?
Je ne cherche pas à plaire
Je suis musique particulière
Je ne veux aucune muselière
L'on vous donne carte blanche
A condition de vous soumettre
L'on vous donne patte blanche
A condition de vous démettre
J'écris tout d'une seule traite
Oh ! le brigand, que rien n'arrête
C'est de l'écriture automatique
C'est une insupportable gymnastique
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
I write everything in a few minutes
Without really thinking, and then, damn
I always write in one go
Nothing is stopping me
And yes, everything that lives in my head
They are going to catch me, to matagrabolize
It is a heavy burden to want to manure
'Cause I don't correct my thoughts
And so, too, to behave
And I put it all on paper
Oh ! certainly, it is not worth anything
But to empty yourself, you have to
We feel lighter
To seem a little outraged
I write everything in a few minutes
Without really thinking, and then, damn
I put some suitcases
So that I will never be elected
I was on the fringes of marginality
I didn't want respectability
Like a blown fuse
Like a child who always stayed
With you, I didn't do the rounds
Your eyes, were there, that growl
The reverie that wants a new world
You wanted more money, more to enjoy
Or more money, more lying?
More money, more enjoyment
I'm not trying to displease
No more enjoying, no more lying?
I'm not trying to please
I am special music
I don't want any muzzle
We give you carte blanche
As long as you submit
We give you white paw
As long as you resign
I write everything in one go
Oh ! the brigand, let nothing stop
It's automatic writing
It's unbearable gymnastics
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
