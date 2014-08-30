Automatismes

J'écris tout en quelques minutes

Sans vraiment réfléchir, et puis, zut

J'écris toujours d'une seule traite

Rien ne m'arrête

Et oui, tout ce qui vit dans ma tête

L'on va m'attraper, de matagraboliser

C'est lourd faix, de vouloir fienter

Car, je ne corrige pas mes pensées

Et donc, aussi, de me comporter

Et je mets tout sur du papier

Oh ! certes, cela ne vaut rien

Mais se vider, il faut bien

On se sent plus léger

D'avoir un peu l'air outragé

J'écris tout en quelques minutes

Sans vraiment réfléchir, et puis, zut

Je pose quelques valises

Pour que jamais, l'on ne m'élise

J'étais en marge de la marginalité

Je ne voulais pas de respectabilité

Comme un fusible qui aurait grillé

Comme un enfant toujours resté

Avec vous, je ne faisais pas la ronde

Vos yeux, étaient là, qui grondent

La rêverie qui veut un nouveau monde

Vous vouliez plus d'argent, plus de jouir

Ou plus d'argent, plus de mentir ?

Plus d'argent, plus de jouir

Je ne cherche pas à déplaire

Plus de jouir, plus de mentir ?

Je ne cherche pas à plaire

Je suis musique particulière

Je ne veux aucune muselière

L'on vous donne carte blanche

A condition de vous soumettre

L'on vous donne patte blanche

A condition de vous démettre

J'écris tout d'une seule traite

Oh ! le brigand, que rien n'arrête

C'est de l'écriture automatique

C'est une insupportable gymnastique

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I write everything in a few minutes

Without really thinking, and then, damn

I always write in one go

Nothing is stopping me

And yes, everything that lives in my head

They are going to catch me, to matagrabolize

It is a heavy burden to want to manure

'Cause I don't correct my thoughts

And so, too, to behave

And I put it all on paper

Oh ! certainly, it is not worth anything

But to empty yourself, you have to

We feel lighter

To seem a little outraged

I write everything in a few minutes

Without really thinking, and then, damn

I put some suitcases

So that I will never be elected

I was on the fringes of marginality

I didn't want respectability

Like a blown fuse

Like a child who always stayed

With you, I didn't do the rounds

Your eyes, were there, that growl

The reverie that wants a new world

You wanted more money, more to enjoy

Or more money, more lying?

More money, more enjoyment

I'm not trying to displease

No more enjoying, no more lying?

I'm not trying to please

I am special music

I don't want any muzzle

We give you carte blanche

As long as you submit

We give you white paw

As long as you resign

I write everything in one go

Oh ! the brigand, let nothing stop

It's automatic writing

It's unbearable gymnastics

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)