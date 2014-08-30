Une vieille maîtresse

Elle aurait pu être ma mère

Elle me tenait dans ses serres

Nous allions parfois en Autriche

J'étais pauvre, elle presque riche

De mauvais pas, elle me sortait

Elle était avocate administrative, il est vrai

Et si quelquefois, elle me taquinait

De toutes mes combines

De toutes mes rapines

Jamais, elle ne se moquait

De sensualité, nous avions nos scénarios

Pour en ce domaine, ne pas mourir comme des idiots

Elle était en strict tailleur et en bas

Et je l'aimais bien comme cela

Elle avait sa vie, j'avais la mienne

Et nous nous retrouvions, toujours, quoi qu'il advienne

Elle était mon égérie

Et j'étais son anarchie

Toujours elle m'aidait, du matin au soir

De mes mauvaises histoires

Nous avions nos ébats amoureux

Dans une petite tanière, réservée pour nous deux

Elle habitait près de Vincennes avec ses enfants chéris

Je demeurais vingt-trois passage national à Paris

Elle avait un peu de pognon

Et moi, je n'avais pas un rond

J'étais un chômeur, j'étais un rêveur, j'étais un poète

Et sur mes travers, elle restait muette

Souvent, elle m'invitait au restaurant

De son ministère, ou au tout-venant

Pendant une vingtaine d'années

Elle fut de grande fidélité

Puis, mes extravagances la lassèrent

Et je la perdis, comme amante mère

Ainsi, de mon existence, elle disparut

Pour toujours, de ma vue

Elle s'appelait Jacqueline

Sa voix était de grande douceur

Parfois, quand j'y repense, ma tête dodeline

D'un secret d'indicible bonheur

Patrice Faubert ( 2002 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

She could have been my mother

She held me in her talons

We sometimes went to Austria

I was poor, she almost rich

In a bad way, she took me out

She was an administrative lawyer, it is true

And if sometimes she teased me

Of all my tricks

Of all my plunder

She never laughed

Of sensuality, we had our scenarios

For in this area, do not die like idiots

She was in a strict suit and stockings

And I liked her like that

She had her life, I had mine

And we met, always, no matter what

She was my muse

And I was his anarchy

She always helped me, from morning to night

Of my bad stories

We had our lovemaking

In a small den, reserved for the two of us

She lived near Vincennes with her beloved children

I lived twenty-three national passage in Paris

She had a little dough

And me, I didn't have a circle

I was unemployed, I was a dreamer, I was a poet

And on my way, she remained silent

Often she would invite me to the restaurant

From his ministry, or to all comers

For twenty years

She was of great fidelity

Then my extravagances tired her

And I lost her, as a mother lover

So from my existence she disappeared

Forever, from my sight

Her name was Jacqueline

Her voice was very sweet

Sometimes when I think about it my head nods

From a secret of unspeakable happiness

Patrice Faubert (2002) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (www.hiway-glk.fr/)