Une vieille maîtresse
Elle aurait pu être ma mère
Elle me tenait dans ses serres
Nous allions parfois en Autriche
J'étais pauvre, elle presque riche
De mauvais pas, elle me sortait
Elle était avocate administrative, il est vrai
Et si quelquefois, elle me taquinait
De toutes mes combines
De toutes mes rapines
Jamais, elle ne se moquait
De sensualité, nous avions nos scénarios
Pour en ce domaine, ne pas mourir comme des idiots
Elle était en strict tailleur et en bas
Et je l'aimais bien comme cela
Elle avait sa vie, j'avais la mienne
Et nous nous retrouvions, toujours, quoi qu'il advienne
Elle était mon égérie
Et j'étais son anarchie
Toujours elle m'aidait, du matin au soir
De mes mauvaises histoires
Nous avions nos ébats amoureux
Dans une petite tanière, réservée pour nous deux
Elle habitait près de Vincennes avec ses enfants chéris
Je demeurais vingt-trois passage national à Paris
Elle avait un peu de pognon
Et moi, je n'avais pas un rond
J'étais un chômeur, j'étais un rêveur, j'étais un poète
Et sur mes travers, elle restait muette
Souvent, elle m'invitait au restaurant
De son ministère, ou au tout-venant
Pendant une vingtaine d'années
Elle fut de grande fidélité
Puis, mes extravagances la lassèrent
Et je la perdis, comme amante mère
Ainsi, de mon existence, elle disparut
Pour toujours, de ma vue
Elle s'appelait Jacqueline
Sa voix était de grande douceur
Parfois, quand j'y repense, ma tête dodeline
D'un secret d'indicible bonheur
Patrice Faubert ( 2002 ) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
She could have been my mother
She held me in her talons
We sometimes went to Austria
I was poor, she almost rich
In a bad way, she took me out
She was an administrative lawyer, it is true
And if sometimes she teased me
Of all my tricks
Of all my plunder
She never laughed
Of sensuality, we had our scenarios
For in this area, do not die like idiots
She was in a strict suit and stockings
And I liked her like that
She had her life, I had mine
And we met, always, no matter what
She was my muse
And I was his anarchy
She always helped me, from morning to night
Of my bad stories
We had our lovemaking
In a small den, reserved for the two of us
She lived near Vincennes with her beloved children
I lived twenty-three national passage in Paris
She had a little dough
And me, I didn't have a circle
I was unemployed, I was a dreamer, I was a poet
And on my way, she remained silent
Often she would invite me to the restaurant
From his ministry, or to all comers
For twenty years
She was of great fidelity
Then my extravagances tired her
And I lost her, as a mother lover
So from my existence she disappeared
Forever, from my sight
Her name was Jacqueline
Her voice was very sweet
Sometimes when I think about it my head nods
From a secret of unspeakable happiness
Patrice Faubert (2002) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment