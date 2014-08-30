L'effet confinement

Par effet de confinement

Surcompensation au firmament

Ainsi, de novembre/ décembre 2021

Trains bondés, gares surpeuplées

Des restaurants suroccupés

Sait-on jamais

Ce qu'il pourrait arriver

Sait-on jamais

Il faut en profiter

Là, c'est en France

Alors que

Et cela n'est plus de la confidence

Dix pour cent des français et des françaises

Vont manger à la soupe populaire

Il y a comme un malaise

Et c'est selon le Secours Catholique

Et pas de l'invention critique

Toujours le fractionnement

De la division des classes et des clans

Dissonance cognitive, pensée séparée

Des autres, comme des mondes fragmentés et théorisés

Comme des planètes si éloignées

Ne pouvant, ainsi, que rarement se rencontrer

La tyrannie formelle ou subtile peut alors règner

La dictature formelle ou subtile peut alors s'imposer

Quand, en rien, en tout, il n'y a aucune unité !

Chaque groupe humain voulant dominer

Chaque groupe humain voulant imposer sa vérité

Les convictions

Font, le plus souvent, leurs courses à la télévision

Mais, de toutes façons

Tout a été dit, est dit, sera dit

La preuve ? Je le dis

La preuve ? Tu le dis

La preuve ? Il le dit

Et surtout, ce qui donc, a déjà été dit

Mais nous l'ignorons

Mais nous ne le savons

Et aussi, tout ce que nous n'avons pas su

Et puis

Des cercles de ceci ou de cela, qui s'opposent

Des cercles de ceci ou de cela, bien moroses

Et c'est ainsi

Sans presque aucun souci

Que la caravane du capital passe et repasse

Et de main en main, son relais, qui s'enlace

Tout ce qui est fait

Ne peut être défait

Comme pour le lithium

Toute une extraction coûteuse en eau

Des batteries, des ordinateurs, mobiles, en premium

Aucun combustible n'est économe

Du bus électrique, du vélo électrique

De la voiture électrique, au tout électrique

Pollution soi-disant propre ou pollution vraiment sale

Toute une technologie psychogène

Toute une écologie névrogène !

Au tout dégueulasse et jetable

Faux durable et vrai éphémère

Et en exemple du seul éphémère qui vaille

Car il en montre la faille

Justin Bateman, artiste de l'éphémère

Mais, là, il s'agit d'un autre repère

De la sculpture sur plage avec son sable

Quand la photographie se fait son notable

Et animaux humains

Et animaux non humains

Avec les mêmes pulsions

Avec les mêmes souffrances en déraison

Qui n'écrivent leur épopée

Que comme sur des plages qui vont s'éroder

Le temps finissant par tout effacer

Ou alors, d'un univers l'autre

Ou alors, d'une évolution l'autre

Tout recommencer

Et avec des si cela

Et avec des si ceci

De toutes les probabilités en uchronie

Avec des faits avérés, aussi

Avec ainsi la bataille de Dunkerque

20 mai/6 juin 1940, berk

Mais défaite locale qui devint une victoire finale

Avec l'évacuation des troupes alliées

Et ce à 85 pour cent, ce qui au nazisme, sera fatal

Du court terme s'opposant au long terme

Hélas, pour les juifs et les juives, tout fut pachyderme

Comme ceux et celles de France, et la fin du terme !

24000 d'origine française

51000 d'origine étrangère

Gens déportés, gazés, éliminés, exterminés, comme effacés

Vingt pour cent d'enfants d'origine française

Quand Vichy

Alla au-delà des nazis

Et sur un bouc-émissaire, l'on prit ses aises !

Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

By confinement effect

Overcompensation in the firmament

Thus, from November / December 2021

Crowded trains, overcrowded stations

Overcrowded restaurants

Do we ever know

What could happen

Do we ever know

You should take advantage

There it is in France

Whereas

And this is no longer a secret

Ten percent of French people

Will eat at the soup kitchen

There is a kind of discomfort

And it is according to the Secours Catholique

And no critical invention

Always splitting

Of the division of classes and clans

Cognitive dissonance, separate thinking

Others, like fragmented and theorized worlds

Like planets so far away

Being able, therefore, only rarely to meet

Formal or subtle tyranny can then reign

Formal or subtle dictatorship can then be imposed.

When, in nothing, in everything, there is no unity!

Each human group wanting to dominate

Each human group wanting to impose its truth

Convictions

Most often do their shopping on television

But anyway

Everything has been said, has been said, will be said

The proof ? I say it

The proof ? You say it

The proof ? He says so

And above all, what has already been said

But we ignore it

But we don't know

And also, all that we didn't know

And then

Circles of this or that, opposing each other

Circles of this or that, very gloomy

And it is so

Almost no worries

Let the caravan of capital come and go

And from hand to hand, his relay, which embraces

All that is done

Cannot be undone

As for lithium

Quite an expensive water extraction

Batteries, computers, mobiles, premium

No fuel is economical

Electric bus, electric bike

From the electric car to the all-electric

So-called clean pollution or really dirty pollution

A whole psychogenic technology

A whole neurogenic ecology!

At all disgusting and disposable

False lasting and true ephemeral

And as an example of the only ephemeral that is worth

Because it shows the flaw

Justin Bateman, ephemeral artist

But this is another landmark

Sculpture on the beach with its sand

When photography becomes its notable

And human animals

And non-human animals

With the same impulses

With the same suffering in unreason

Who do not write their epic

That like on beaches that will erode

Time ending up erasing everything

Or else, from one universe to another

Or, from one evolution to the next

To start all over

And with if that

And with if this

Of all the probabilities in uchrony

With proven facts, too

So with the battle of Dunkirk

May 20 / June 6, 1940, berk

But local defeat which became a final victory

With the evacuation of allied troops

And this at 85 percent, which in Nazism, will be fatal

Short term versus long term

Alas, for the Jews and the Jews, everything was pachyderm

Like those of France, and the end of the term!

24,000 of French origin

51,000 of foreign origin

People deported, gassed, eliminated, exterminated, as if erased

Twenty percent of children of French origin

When Vichy

Went beyond the nazis

And on a scapegoat, we took our ease!

Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)