L'effet confinement
Par effet de confinement
Surcompensation au firmament
Ainsi, de novembre/ décembre 2021
Trains bondés, gares surpeuplées
Des restaurants suroccupés
Sait-on jamais
Ce qu'il pourrait arriver
Sait-on jamais
Il faut en profiter
Là, c'est en France
Alors que
Et cela n'est plus de la confidence
Dix pour cent des français et des françaises
Vont manger à la soupe populaire
Il y a comme un malaise
Et c'est selon le Secours Catholique
Et pas de l'invention critique
Toujours le fractionnement
De la division des classes et des clans
Dissonance cognitive, pensée séparée
Des autres, comme des mondes fragmentés et théorisés
Comme des planètes si éloignées
Ne pouvant, ainsi, que rarement se rencontrer
La tyrannie formelle ou subtile peut alors règner
La dictature formelle ou subtile peut alors s'imposer
Quand, en rien, en tout, il n'y a aucune unité !
Chaque groupe humain voulant dominer
Chaque groupe humain voulant imposer sa vérité
Les convictions
Font, le plus souvent, leurs courses à la télévision
Mais, de toutes façons
Tout a été dit, est dit, sera dit
La preuve ? Je le dis
La preuve ? Tu le dis
La preuve ? Il le dit
Et surtout, ce qui donc, a déjà été dit
Mais nous l'ignorons
Mais nous ne le savons
Et aussi, tout ce que nous n'avons pas su
Et puis
Des cercles de ceci ou de cela, qui s'opposent
Des cercles de ceci ou de cela, bien moroses
Et c'est ainsi
Sans presque aucun souci
Que la caravane du capital passe et repasse
Et de main en main, son relais, qui s'enlace
Tout ce qui est fait
Ne peut être défait
Comme pour le lithium
Toute une extraction coûteuse en eau
Des batteries, des ordinateurs, mobiles, en premium
Aucun combustible n'est économe
Du bus électrique, du vélo électrique
De la voiture électrique, au tout électrique
Pollution soi-disant propre ou pollution vraiment sale
Toute une technologie psychogène
Toute une écologie névrogène !
Au tout dégueulasse et jetable
Faux durable et vrai éphémère
Et en exemple du seul éphémère qui vaille
Car il en montre la faille
Justin Bateman, artiste de l'éphémère
Mais, là, il s'agit d'un autre repère
De la sculpture sur plage avec son sable
Quand la photographie se fait son notable
Et animaux humains
Et animaux non humains
Avec les mêmes pulsions
Avec les mêmes souffrances en déraison
Qui n'écrivent leur épopée
Que comme sur des plages qui vont s'éroder
Le temps finissant par tout effacer
Ou alors, d'un univers l'autre
Ou alors, d'une évolution l'autre
Tout recommencer
Et avec des si cela
Et avec des si ceci
De toutes les probabilités en uchronie
Avec des faits avérés, aussi
Avec ainsi la bataille de Dunkerque
20 mai/6 juin 1940, berk
Mais défaite locale qui devint une victoire finale
Avec l'évacuation des troupes alliées
Et ce à 85 pour cent, ce qui au nazisme, sera fatal
Du court terme s'opposant au long terme
Hélas, pour les juifs et les juives, tout fut pachyderme
Comme ceux et celles de France, et la fin du terme !
24000 d'origine française
51000 d'origine étrangère
Gens déportés, gazés, éliminés, exterminés, comme effacés
Vingt pour cent d'enfants d'origine française
Quand Vichy
Alla au-delà des nazis
Et sur un bouc-émissaire, l'on prit ses aises !
Patrice Faubert ( 2021 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
By confinement effect
Overcompensation in the firmament
Thus, from November / December 2021
Crowded trains, overcrowded stations
Overcrowded restaurants
Do we ever know
What could happen
Do we ever know
You should take advantage
There it is in France
Whereas
And this is no longer a secret
Ten percent of French people
Will eat at the soup kitchen
There is a kind of discomfort
And it is according to the Secours Catholique
And no critical invention
Always splitting
Of the division of classes and clans
Cognitive dissonance, separate thinking
Others, like fragmented and theorized worlds
Like planets so far away
Being able, therefore, only rarely to meet
Formal or subtle tyranny can then reign
Formal or subtle dictatorship can then be imposed.
When, in nothing, in everything, there is no unity!
Each human group wanting to dominate
Each human group wanting to impose its truth
Convictions
Most often do their shopping on television
But anyway
Everything has been said, has been said, will be said
The proof ? I say it
The proof ? You say it
The proof ? He says so
And above all, what has already been said
But we ignore it
But we don't know
And also, all that we didn't know
And then
Circles of this or that, opposing each other
Circles of this or that, very gloomy
And it is so
Almost no worries
Let the caravan of capital come and go
And from hand to hand, his relay, which embraces
All that is done
Cannot be undone
As for lithium
Quite an expensive water extraction
Batteries, computers, mobiles, premium
No fuel is economical
Electric bus, electric bike
From the electric car to the all-electric
So-called clean pollution or really dirty pollution
A whole psychogenic technology
A whole neurogenic ecology!
At all disgusting and disposable
False lasting and true ephemeral
And as an example of the only ephemeral that is worth
Because it shows the flaw
Justin Bateman, ephemeral artist
But this is another landmark
Sculpture on the beach with its sand
When photography becomes its notable
And human animals
And non-human animals
With the same impulses
With the same suffering in unreason
Who do not write their epic
That like on beaches that will erode
Time ending up erasing everything
Or else, from one universe to another
Or, from one evolution to the next
To start all over
And with if that
And with if this
Of all the probabilities in uchrony
With proven facts, too
So with the battle of Dunkirk
May 20 / June 6, 1940, berk
But local defeat which became a final victory
With the evacuation of allied troops
And this at 85 percent, which in Nazism, will be fatal
Short term versus long term
Alas, for the Jews and the Jews, everything was pachyderm
Like those of France, and the end of the term!
24,000 of French origin
51,000 of foreign origin
People deported, gassed, eliminated, exterminated, as if erased
Twenty percent of children of French origin
When Vichy
Went beyond the nazis
And on a scapegoat, we took our ease!
Patrice Faubert (2021) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
