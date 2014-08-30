Le travail des mots
J'étais avec des amis nantais
J'étais avec des copines nantaises
Nous discutions des mots
Des mots qui nous travaillent
Des mots qui nous déraillent
Des mots qui nous rendent sots
Des mots qui nous rendent beaux
Nous parlions des vies sans aucune vie
Nous rigolions des propriétés qui nous possèdent
Il y avait là, Maxime l'orientale
Au décolleté, que je lorgnais pas mal
Et aussi l'ami Jacques, l'indompté
Toujours debout, toujours révolté
Et puis Arnaud, plein de vitalité
Prêt à voyager, à l'immense curiosité
Ainsi que la douce Capucine
Le doute, sur sa figure de gamine
Il ne manquait que Pierre
Eric, Manu, Rémi,Tara, Fred
Que j'aime beaucoup aussi
En vérité, une belle troupe d'anarchie
Nous voulions un autre langage
Nous rêvions d'autres rivages
Nous savions que la vie n'est plus ici
Et comment, dans ce monde, de trop de folie
Ne pas avoir le cerveau qui rétrécit ?
C'est une photographie mentale
Restituée, tant bien que mal
Avec des êtres délicieux
Une insulte à ce monde fumeux
Qui sur des êtres capiteux
De toute volée, fait tout le temps, feu
Car rares sont celles et ceux
Qui savent que les mots nous travaillent
Que la plupart des mots sont des prisons
Que c'est là, notre seule rançon
Que l'idéologie du travail
N'est que le travail de l'idéologie
Que les travaux des mots
Ne sont que les mots au travail
Oh ! mes chers amis
Ah ! comme je vous chéris
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
I was with friends from Nantes
I was with girlfriends from Nantes
We were discussing the words
Words that work for us
Words that derail us
Words that make us foolish
Words that make us beautiful
We were talking about lives without any life
We laughed at the properties that own us
There was Maxime the oriental there
In the cleavage, which I was eyeing a lot
And also the friend Jacques, the untamed
Still standing, still revolted
And then Arnaud, full of vitality
Ready to travel, with immense curiosity
As well as the sweet Capucine
Doubt, on her face as a kid
All that was missing was Pierre
Eric, Manu, Rémi, Tara, Fred
That I like a lot too
Truly a fine troop of anarchy
We wanted another language
We dreamed of other shores
We knew that life is no longer here
And how, in this world, of too much madness
Don't have a shrinking brain?
It's a mental photograph
Returned, somehow
With delicious beings
An insult to this smoky world
Who on heady beings
Out of the blue, done all the time, fire
Because rare are those
Who know that words work on us
That most words are prisons
That this is our only ransom
That the ideology of work
Is just the work of ideology
That words work
Are just words at work
Oh ! my dear friends
Ah! how I cherish you
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment