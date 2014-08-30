Le travail des mots

J'étais avec des amis nantais

J'étais avec des copines nantaises

Nous discutions des mots

Des mots qui nous travaillent

Des mots qui nous déraillent

Des mots qui nous rendent sots

Des mots qui nous rendent beaux

Nous parlions des vies sans aucune vie

Nous rigolions des propriétés qui nous possèdent

Il y avait là, Maxime l'orientale

Au décolleté, que je lorgnais pas mal

Et aussi l'ami Jacques, l'indompté

Toujours debout, toujours révolté

Et puis Arnaud, plein de vitalité

Prêt à voyager, à l'immense curiosité

Ainsi que la douce Capucine

Le doute, sur sa figure de gamine

Il ne manquait que Pierre

Eric, Manu, Rémi,Tara, Fred

Que j'aime beaucoup aussi

En vérité, une belle troupe d'anarchie

Nous voulions un autre langage

Nous rêvions d'autres rivages

Nous savions que la vie n'est plus ici

Et comment, dans ce monde, de trop de folie

Ne pas avoir le cerveau qui rétrécit ?

C'est une photographie mentale

Restituée, tant bien que mal

Avec des êtres délicieux

Une insulte à ce monde fumeux

Qui sur des êtres capiteux

De toute volée, fait tout le temps, feu

Car rares sont celles et ceux

Qui savent que les mots nous travaillent

Que la plupart des mots sont des prisons

Que c'est là, notre seule rançon

Que l'idéologie du travail

N'est que le travail de l'idéologie

Que les travaux des mots

Ne sont que les mots au travail

Oh ! mes chers amis

Ah ! comme je vous chéris

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

I was with friends from Nantes

I was with girlfriends from Nantes

We were discussing the words

Words that work for us

Words that derail us

Words that make us foolish

Words that make us beautiful

We were talking about lives without any life

We laughed at the properties that own us

There was Maxime the oriental there

In the cleavage, which I was eyeing a lot

And also the friend Jacques, the untamed

Still standing, still revolted

And then Arnaud, full of vitality

Ready to travel, with immense curiosity

As well as the sweet Capucine

Doubt, on her face as a kid

All that was missing was Pierre

Eric, Manu, Rémi, Tara, Fred

That I like a lot too

Truly a fine troop of anarchy

We wanted another language

We dreamed of other shores

We knew that life is no longer here

And how, in this world, of too much madness

Don't have a shrinking brain?

It's a mental photograph

Returned, somehow

With delicious beings

An insult to this smoky world

Who on heady beings

Out of the blue, done all the time, fire

Because rare are those

Who know that words work on us

That most words are prisons

That this is our only ransom

That the ideology of work

Is just the work of ideology

That words work

Are just words at work

Oh ! my dear friends

Ah! how I cherish you

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, puète, peuète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)