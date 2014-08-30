The Shortwave Report 12/24/21 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, Sputnik Radio, Radio Havana, and NHK Japan.

From GERMANY- The Belgian government has agreed to shut down their nuclear power plants by 2025. German and Chinese leaders discussed deepening bilateral ties. Germany and Russia are at odds over a murder charge, Putin says the west must guarantee no further NATO expansion, and Ukraine is testing new US supplied missiles. Then brief Covid and vaccine news from Europe.

From RUSSIA- On his program called Going Underground, Afshin Rattansi interviewed Judge Kevin Sharp, lawyer of Leonard Peltier, the indigenous rights activist who remains the longest serving political prisoner in the US. He discusses the failing health of Peltier and attempts to appeal to presidents to free him, evidence that he is innocent and not responsible for the murder of two FBI agents, and whether on not Cointelpro still exists.

From CUBA- Three retired US army generals wrote in the Washington Post about their worries of another insurrection in the US in 2024 if the election results were not accepted by rogue units in the US military. The Palestinian Authority has hailed a UN General Assembly vote recognizing Palestinian sovereignty over their natural resources. Then a Viewpoint on the presidential election in Chile, where Gabriel Boric, a 35 year old leftist defeated a far-right candidate.

From JAPAN- An anti-nuclear group in Japan discussed the nuclear non-proliferation treaty with government officials. Islamic countries have agreed to establish an international fund to help the Afghani people acquire food and salaries. Japan has also offered a second aid package to Afghanistan. Covid and vaccine updates from Asian countries and Britain.

