Du quiproquo quantique

Nouveau chant/champ quantique

( Et puis, nos quatre cents coups de jadis, l'on ne peut les renier, et sur lui, j'avais pu compter, et dans son film court " La bouteille ", un rôle y jouer, et aussi avec tant de fêtes impromptues, avec copains et copines, où parfois, le rire faillit nous étouffer !)

Et donc, en vérité

Car pour l'apprendre, il fallut donc, dix-huit années

Qu'ainsi, il ne put être au rendez-vous fixé

Et de pouvoir me prévenir, il n'eut pas la possibilité

De toutes façons, je ne suis aucunement rancunier

Donc, dix-huit ans après, mon téléphone cellulaire

Et par un moyen abracadabrantesque, il put se le procurer

De l'effet papillon local ou global, pouvant tout modifier

Et je ne brasse, pas ici, de l'air

Et puis, faut-il que je le répète, dans une sotte société

Du chafouin de la technicité

Quand donc, tout métier

Est un sot métier

Ne pouvant que consolider cette sotte société

Et nous sommes les esclaves objets

Du système technicien

De la véracité du concept ellulien

Car en puissance

Car en violence

Tout est vain, un va-et-vient

En non-violence

En non-puissance

Le seul véritable chemin

Pour l'humain et le non-humain !

Ancien chant/champ quantique

Ses parents étaient bouchers

Un jour, il m'avait fait déranger

Jusqu'en Ardèche, pour chez lui, le retrouver

Et à mon arrivée, le faux copain, vraiment volatilisé

Ce traitre là, s'appelait Hugues Chateignier

Jamais, il ne m'avait aimé

Et si j'avais perdu un faux copain

Je ne m'étais pas déplacé en vain

Car de l'Ardèche, l'Auvergne n'est pas loin

Et je m'en fus retrouver, un ami sain

Le poète André Zurowski, car la rue, fut notre lien

Un faux copain qui disparaissait

Un vrai copain qui renaissait

Je ne m'étais pas dérangé pour rien

Et puisque, je ne paye pas le train

Vraiment, cela ne m'a pas atteint

Ce faux copain tient un débit de tabac

C'est donc un commerçant, un voleur

L'on revend dix sous

Ce que l'on achète trois sous

Tout commerçant est un voleur

Tout commerçant est un menteur

Mais je ne suis pas rancunier

Et depuis longtemps, cela est pardonné

Merci à toi, ô faux copain

Car avec ce poème paraphysique, tout finit bien

Cela m'a permis d'écrire, sans inventer

Et sans aucun effort, j'ai pu raconter

Oui, rien ne se perd

Oui, rien ne se crée

Oui, tout ne fait que se transformer

Merci encore, mon faux copain, cher Hugues Chateignier

Patrice Faubert (2004) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

New song / quantum field

(And then, our four hundred shots of yesteryear, we cannot deny them, and on him, I had been able to count, and in his short film "The Bottle", a role to play there, and also with so many celebrations impromptu, with boyfriends and girlfriends, where sometimes, laughter almost suffocates us!)

And so, in truth

Because to learn it, it took therefore, eighteen years

That thus, he could not be at the appointment fixed

And to be able to warn me, he didn't have the possibility

Anyway, I don't hold a grudge

So eighteen years later my cell phone

And by an absurd means, he was able to get it

Local or global butterfly effect, which can modify everything

And I don't brew, not here, air

And then, do I have to repeat it, in a stupid society

From the chafouin of technicality

When, then, any profession

Is a foolish profession

Can only consolidate this stupid society

And we are the object slaves

From the technician system

On the veracity of the Ellulian concept

Because in power

Because in violence

Everything is in vain, a back and forth

In non-violence

In non-power

The only real way

For the human and the non-human!

Ancient song / quantum field

His parents were butchers

One day he made me disturb

Until Ardèche, for his home, to find him

And when I arrived, the fake friend, really vanished

This traitor was called Hugues Chateignier

He had never loved me

What if I had lost a fake boyfriend

I hadn't moved in vain

Because of the Ardèche, Auvergne is not far

And I found myself, a healthy friend

The poet André Zurowski, because the street, was our link

A fake friend who disappeared

A real friend who was reborn

I hadn't bothered for nothing

And since, I don't pay for the train

Really, it didn't reach me

This fake friend runs a tobacco shop

So he's a trader, a thief

We sell ten cents

What we buy three cents

Every trader is a thief

Every trader is a liar

But I am not resentful

And for a long time this has been forgiven

Thank you to you, oh fake friend

Because with this paraphysical poem, everything ends well

It allowed me to write, without inventing

And without any effort I was able to relate

Yes, nothing is lost

Yes, nothing is created

Yes, everything is only changing

Thank you again, my fake friend, dear Hugues Chateignier

Patrice Faubert (2004) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)