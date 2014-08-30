Du quiproquo quantique
Nouveau chant/champ quantique
( Et puis, nos quatre cents coups de jadis, l'on ne peut les renier, et sur lui, j'avais pu compter, et dans son film court " La bouteille ", un rôle y jouer, et aussi avec tant de fêtes impromptues, avec copains et copines, où parfois, le rire faillit nous étouffer !)
Et donc, en vérité
Car pour l'apprendre, il fallut donc, dix-huit années
Qu'ainsi, il ne put être au rendez-vous fixé
Et de pouvoir me prévenir, il n'eut pas la possibilité
De toutes façons, je ne suis aucunement rancunier
Donc, dix-huit ans après, mon téléphone cellulaire
Et par un moyen abracadabrantesque, il put se le procurer
De l'effet papillon local ou global, pouvant tout modifier
Et je ne brasse, pas ici, de l'air
Et puis, faut-il que je le répète, dans une sotte société
Du chafouin de la technicité
Quand donc, tout métier
Est un sot métier
Ne pouvant que consolider cette sotte société
Et nous sommes les esclaves objets
Du système technicien
De la véracité du concept ellulien
Car en puissance
Car en violence
Tout est vain, un va-et-vient
En non-violence
En non-puissance
Le seul véritable chemin
Pour l'humain et le non-humain !
Ancien chant/champ quantique
Ses parents étaient bouchers
Un jour, il m'avait fait déranger
Jusqu'en Ardèche, pour chez lui, le retrouver
Et à mon arrivée, le faux copain, vraiment volatilisé
Ce traitre là, s'appelait Hugues Chateignier
Jamais, il ne m'avait aimé
Et si j'avais perdu un faux copain
Je ne m'étais pas déplacé en vain
Car de l'Ardèche, l'Auvergne n'est pas loin
Et je m'en fus retrouver, un ami sain
Le poète André Zurowski, car la rue, fut notre lien
Un faux copain qui disparaissait
Un vrai copain qui renaissait
Je ne m'étais pas dérangé pour rien
Et puisque, je ne paye pas le train
Vraiment, cela ne m'a pas atteint
Ce faux copain tient un débit de tabac
C'est donc un commerçant, un voleur
L'on revend dix sous
Ce que l'on achète trois sous
Tout commerçant est un voleur
Tout commerçant est un menteur
Mais je ne suis pas rancunier
Et depuis longtemps, cela est pardonné
Merci à toi, ô faux copain
Car avec ce poème paraphysique, tout finit bien
Cela m'a permis d'écrire, sans inventer
Et sans aucun effort, j'ai pu raconter
Oui, rien ne se perd
Oui, rien ne se crée
Oui, tout ne fait que se transformer
Merci encore, mon faux copain, cher Hugues Chateignier
Patrice Faubert (2004) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien
New song / quantum field
(And then, our four hundred shots of yesteryear, we cannot deny them, and on him, I had been able to count, and in his short film "The Bottle", a role to play there, and also with so many celebrations impromptu, with boyfriends and girlfriends, where sometimes, laughter almost suffocates us!)
And so, in truth
Because to learn it, it took therefore, eighteen years
That thus, he could not be at the appointment fixed
And to be able to warn me, he didn't have the possibility
Anyway, I don't hold a grudge
So eighteen years later my cell phone
And by an absurd means, he was able to get it
Local or global butterfly effect, which can modify everything
And I don't brew, not here, air
And then, do I have to repeat it, in a stupid society
From the chafouin of technicality
When, then, any profession
Is a foolish profession
Can only consolidate this stupid society
And we are the object slaves
From the technician system
On the veracity of the Ellulian concept
Because in power
Because in violence
Everything is in vain, a back and forth
In non-violence
In non-power
The only real way
For the human and the non-human!
Ancient song / quantum field
His parents were butchers
One day he made me disturb
Until Ardèche, for his home, to find him
And when I arrived, the fake friend, really vanished
This traitor was called Hugues Chateignier
He had never loved me
What if I had lost a fake boyfriend
I hadn't moved in vain
Because of the Ardèche, Auvergne is not far
And I found myself, a healthy friend
The poet André Zurowski, because the street, was our link
A fake friend who disappeared
A real friend who was reborn
I hadn't bothered for nothing
And since, I don't pay for the train
Really, it didn't reach me
This fake friend runs a tobacco shop
So he's a trader, a thief
We sell ten cents
What we buy three cents
Every trader is a thief
Every trader is a liar
But I am not resentful
And for a long time this has been forgiven
Thank you to you, oh fake friend
Because with this paraphysical poem, everything ends well
It allowed me to write, without inventing
And without any effort I was able to relate
Yes, nothing is lost
Yes, nothing is created
Yes, everything is only changing
Thank you again, my fake friend, dear Hugues Chateignier
Patrice Faubert (2004) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien
