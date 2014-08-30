Le gène, à l'environnement, prête serment
Une alimentation saine
Pour que bon sang circule dans nos veines
Criminalité de l'alimentation
L'alimentation de la criminalité
Tout cela, au quotidien, ô consternation
Comme la violence à la télévision
Des neurones miroirs en imitation
Et encore une fois
Tout le prouvant, ma foi
Les gènes n'ont rien à faire
Se laissant balloter, se laissant trop faire
Pour l'environnement
Du A à Z, de tous ses tourments
Et même la sociobiologie wilsonienne, l'admet, maintenant
Et donc, le gène, à l'environnement, prête serment
Il en est le jouet
De tous temps, l'alimentation, le validait
Toute décision, la nourriture l'exprimait
Consommation du capital
Consommation neuronale
Au tout sous contrôle
Au tout pas drôle
Milliardaires et multinationales
Interceptant, orientant, dans tout pays, une logique nationale !
Ainsi, en France
La plupart des médias
Sont contrôlés par quelques milliardaires
Et plus que jamais, voilà
De même sous-vivre, cela revient cher
Nous valons combien ?
Et à trop vouloir valoir
Nous ne valons plus rien
Au tout proxénète, au tout putain
Au tout crétin
Donc
Il n'y a aucune liberté de la presse
Pas plus qu'il n'y a de la liberté de la fesse
Et à dire le vrai
Sans nullement en rechercher l'effet
Il n'y a aucune liberté tout court
Certes, ouvrir faussement sa gueule, en pour
Et toute l'énergie consommée
Par le matériel informatique, tout le visionné
Soixante pour cent en poids virtualisé
Soit trois cent millions de tonnes de CO2
Certes
Tout est énergie
De l'énergie tellurique
De l'énergie cosmique
De l'énergie psychique
De l'énergie physique
Ceci ou cela, énergie naturelle ou artificielle
Réelle ou virtuelle !
Dans le monde en 2017
33 milliards de bouteilles de vin
Tradition ou en biodynamie
Mais la tradition empêche la réflexion, c'est ainsi
Rien qu'en France
Au tout picole, c'est la romance
85000 exploitations viticoles
Pas étonnant, si tant de marioles
Tout rapetassé
Tout égueulé
Tout pollué
Tritium dans l'eau du robinet
Des pesticides et autres poisons dans le pinard, meuh, bêê
Et maintenant, des manifestations
Pour avoir le droit de manifester
Alors qu'à défaut de changer quoi que ce soit
Cela défoule et apaise, c'est déjà cela, ma foi
Pour simplement vivre, aucun droit, aucune loi
Des manifestations
De toute une sidération, de toute une stagnation
Pour, de jadis, retrouver les acquis sociaux
Petit à petit, fondant et s'amenuisant, ô salauds
Le vrai, plus que jamais, un moment du faux
Cela saute aux yeux
Il ne peut plus y avoir que de mauvais aveux
Nous sommes déjà, et depuis longtemps, dans la catastrophe
Nous sommes déjà, et depuis longtemps, dans l'effondrement
Il n'est déjà plus, le capitalisme d'avant !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
A healthy diet
So that good blood circulates in our veins
Food crime
Feeding Crime
All this, on a daily basis, oh consternation
Like violence on TV
Mirror neurons in imitation
And once again
All proving it, my faith
Genes have nothing to do
Let yourself be tossed about, let yourself be done too much
For the environment
From A to Z, of all its torments
And even Wilsonian sociobiology admits it now
And so, the gene, to the environment, takes an oath
He is the toy
At all times, food validated it
Every decision, the food expressed it
Consumption of capital
Neuronal consumption
Everything under control
At all not funny
Billionaires and multinationals
Intercepting, directing, in any country, a national logic!
Thus, in France
Most media
Are controlled by a few billionaires
And more than ever, that's it
Likewise under-living, it is expensive
How much are we worth?
And wanting to be worth too much
We are no longer worth anything
All the pimp, all the fucking
To the whole moron
Therefore
There is no freedom of the press
No more than there is freedom of the buttock
And to tell the truth
Without looking for the effect
There is no freedom at all
Of course, falsely opening its mouth, in order to
And all the energy consumed
By computer hardware, everyone viewed
Sixty percent by weight virtualized
Or three hundred million tonnes of CO2
Certainly
Everything is energy
Telluric energy
Cosmic energy
Psychic energy
Physical energy
This or that, natural or artificial energy
Real or virtual!
Around the world in 2017
33 billion bottles of wine
Tradition or biodynamic
But tradition prevents reflection, so it is
In France alone
At all picole, it's romance
85,000 wineries
No wonder, if so many marioles
All trimmed
All shouted
All polluted
Tritium in tap water
Pesticides and other poisons in the wine, moo, bêê
And now, demonstrations
To have the right to demonstrate
While failing to change anything
It lets off steam and soothes, it's already that, my faith
To just live, no rights, no laws
Demonstrations
Of a whole astonishment, of a whole stagnation
To rediscover social gains
Little by little, melting and fading, you bastards
The true, more than ever, a moment of the false
It is obvious
There can only be bad confessions
We are already, and for a long time, in the disaster
We are already, and for a long time, in collapse
It is already no more, the capitalism of before!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
