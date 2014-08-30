Une alimentation saine

Pour que bon sang circule dans nos veines

Criminalité de l'alimentation

L'alimentation de la criminalité

Tout cela, au quotidien, ô consternation

Comme la violence à la télévision

Des neurones miroirs en imitation

Et encore une fois

Tout le prouvant, ma foi

Les gènes n'ont rien à faire

Se laissant balloter, se laissant trop faire

Pour l'environnement

Du A à Z, de tous ses tourments

Et même la sociobiologie wilsonienne, l'admet, maintenant

Et donc, le gène, à l'environnement, prête serment

Il en est le jouet

De tous temps, l'alimentation, le validait

Toute décision, la nourriture l'exprimait

Consommation du capital

Consommation neuronale

Au tout sous contrôle

Au tout pas drôle

Milliardaires et multinationales

Interceptant, orientant, dans tout pays, une logique nationale !

Ainsi, en France

La plupart des médias

Sont contrôlés par quelques milliardaires

Et plus que jamais, voilà

De même sous-vivre, cela revient cher

Nous valons combien ?

Et à trop vouloir valoir

Nous ne valons plus rien

Au tout proxénète, au tout putain

Au tout crétin

Donc

Il n'y a aucune liberté de la presse

Pas plus qu'il n'y a de la liberté de la fesse

Et à dire le vrai

Sans nullement en rechercher l'effet

Il n'y a aucune liberté tout court

Certes, ouvrir faussement sa gueule, en pour

Et toute l'énergie consommée

Par le matériel informatique, tout le visionné

Soixante pour cent en poids virtualisé

Soit trois cent millions de tonnes de CO2

Certes

Tout est énergie

De l'énergie tellurique

De l'énergie cosmique

De l'énergie psychique

De l'énergie physique

Ceci ou cela, énergie naturelle ou artificielle

Réelle ou virtuelle !

Dans le monde en 2017

33 milliards de bouteilles de vin

Tradition ou en biodynamie

Mais la tradition empêche la réflexion, c'est ainsi

Rien qu'en France

Au tout picole, c'est la romance

85000 exploitations viticoles

Pas étonnant, si tant de marioles

Tout rapetassé

Tout égueulé

Tout pollué

Tritium dans l'eau du robinet

Des pesticides et autres poisons dans le pinard, meuh, bêê

Et maintenant, des manifestations

Pour avoir le droit de manifester

Alors qu'à défaut de changer quoi que ce soit

Cela défoule et apaise, c'est déjà cela, ma foi

Pour simplement vivre, aucun droit, aucune loi

Des manifestations

De toute une sidération, de toute une stagnation

Pour, de jadis, retrouver les acquis sociaux

Petit à petit, fondant et s'amenuisant, ô salauds

Le vrai, plus que jamais, un moment du faux

Cela saute aux yeux

Il ne peut plus y avoir que de mauvais aveux

Nous sommes déjà, et depuis longtemps, dans la catastrophe

Nous sommes déjà, et depuis longtemps, dans l'effondrement

Il n'est déjà plus, le capitalisme d'avant !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

A healthy diet

So that good blood circulates in our veins

Food crime

Feeding Crime

All this, on a daily basis, oh consternation

Like violence on TV

Mirror neurons in imitation

And once again

All proving it, my faith

Genes have nothing to do

Let yourself be tossed about, let yourself be done too much

For the environment

From A to Z, of all its torments

And even Wilsonian sociobiology admits it now

And so, the gene, to the environment, takes an oath

He is the toy

At all times, food validated it

Every decision, the food expressed it

Consumption of capital

Neuronal consumption

Everything under control

At all not funny

Billionaires and multinationals

Intercepting, directing, in any country, a national logic!

Thus, in France

Most media

Are controlled by a few billionaires

And more than ever, that's it

Likewise under-living, it is expensive

How much are we worth?

And wanting to be worth too much

We are no longer worth anything

All the pimp, all the fucking

To the whole moron

Therefore

There is no freedom of the press

No more than there is freedom of the buttock

And to tell the truth

Without looking for the effect

There is no freedom at all

Of course, falsely opening its mouth, in order to

And all the energy consumed

By computer hardware, everyone viewed

Sixty percent by weight virtualized

Or three hundred million tonnes of CO2

Certainly

Everything is energy

Telluric energy

Cosmic energy

Psychic energy

Physical energy

This or that, natural or artificial energy

Real or virtual!

Around the world in 2017

33 billion bottles of wine

Tradition or biodynamic

But tradition prevents reflection, so it is

In France alone

At all picole, it's romance

85,000 wineries

No wonder, if so many marioles

All trimmed

All shouted

All polluted

Tritium in tap water

Pesticides and other poisons in the wine, moo, bêê

And now, demonstrations

To have the right to demonstrate

While failing to change anything

It lets off steam and soothes, it's already that, my faith

To just live, no rights, no laws

Demonstrations

Of a whole astonishment, of a whole stagnation

To rediscover social gains

Little by little, melting and fading, you bastards

The true, more than ever, a moment of the false

It is obvious

There can only be bad confessions

We are already, and for a long time, in the disaster

We are already, and for a long time, in collapse

It is already no more, the capitalism of before!

