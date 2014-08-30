Contraception, avortement, stérilisation, adoption

Sexualité de la misère

Misère de la sexualité

Tout y est de la prostitution cachée

Du sac à foutre et des queux à spermer

Affectivité de la misère

Misère de l'affectivité

Tout y est de la guerre scotomisée

La femme conditionnée

De ne jamais ou rarement, faire le premier pas

De ce fait, elle est choisie, voilà

Mais ne choisit jamais ou rarement, ô trépas

Car, si toute femme était une putain

Justement, cela serait bien

Tout le monde sexerait

Tout le monde s'épanouirait

Plus aucune frustration

Plus aucun refoulement, ressentiment

Mais alors, gratuité, de toute sexuation

C'est un peu, du monde, et de sa présente organisation

Certes, comme une provocation

Ceci en aparté

De temps à autre, il faut bien rigoler

Moi, qu'un rien, panique

Moi, qu'un rien, lévite, de cette société tragique

Merci à Olaf de stories

Des encouragements si gentils

Donc, si l'on est pas dragueur

La sexualité, c'est pas du beurre

Toujours privé

Toujours frustré

Toujours à côté

Et c'est bien pour cela

Qu'il y a des putains

De la rue, au mariage, au tout vain

Avec des gens conditionnés, bien dressés

Pour faire des gosses

Dans une société complètement ATROCE

Au tout proxénète, au tout putain, au tout vilain, au tout falsifié

Au tout faussé, au tout pollué, au tout répété

Au tout saccagé

Arrêtez de faire des gosses !

Mais ne vaut la peine, de sexer

Qu'avec qui partage, vraiment, vos idées

Sinon, ce sont des testicules qui se vident

Dans des vulves, un grand bide

Des couilles qui se vident

Et des sacs à foutre, ouille, ouille

Comme feu Jacques Chirac

Dix minutes, douche comprise, ric-rac

Mieux vaut, alors, la masturbation

Finalement, une forme de contestation

Car

Qui peut, vraiment, nous convenir ?

Car

Qui peut, vraiment, nous ravir ?

Des êtres et des choses, dans la séparation

La femme réactionnaire, sécurité et tradition

Et de ce qui est marginal ou non conforme, abstention

Donc, l'on fait avec ce que l'on a

Donc, l'on va, l'on vient, avec cela

Car, de trop de l'exigence

Forcément, une solitude de permanence

Comme de toute la séduction

En fait, du mensonge, se vendre, vendre sa viande, ô mythomanisation

Mentir, c'est hélas, séduire

Séduire, c'est mentir

Je ne suis pas optimiste

Je ne suis pas pessimiste

Je ne suis pas défaitiste

Mais de ce sinistre temps, simplement réaliste !

Tout le bien que l'on fait à autrui

Sur toi, sur moi, sur eux, sur elles, sur lui, cela rejaillit

Tout à y gagner, au tout épanoui

Nous devrions donc, sexer, partager,

Nous devrions donc, imaginer nous amuser

Nous devrions donc, nous révolter, tout révolutionner

Tout le mal que l'on fait à autrui

Sur toi, sur moi, sur eux, sur elles, sur lui, cela rejaillit

Et c'est partout, la guerre, ainsi

Et c'est partout, la misère, ainsi

Cela est donc notre intérêt

Moimoi, toitoi, toitoi, moimoi, et ouais

De devenir tous et toutes altruistes

Et tout cela par pur égoïsme

Construire enfin

Un monde qui vaille la peine, enfin malin

Aucune nationalité, aucune catégorie

Chacun, chacune, avec ses diverses envies et sa sexualité

Plus aucune personne à discriminer

Plus aucune célébrité

Chacune, chacun, valant l'autre, vraie égalité

Pour d'ailleurs, toutes les choses de la vie

Chaque jour différent, fin de l'économie, vraie liberté

Tout étant lié et relié, vraie fraternité

Car, en vérité

Rien n'a vraiment été fait

Certes, de belles tentatives, en effet

Tout le monde y perd sa vie, le capital, lui, le sait !

Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

Sexuality of misery

Misery of sexuality

It's all about hidden prostitution

Cum bag and sperm cocks

Affection of misery

Misery of affectivity

It's all about the scotomized war

The conditioned woman

Never or rarely take the first step

As a result, she is chosen, that is

But never or rarely chooses, oh death

'Cause if every woman was a whore

Exactly, that would be good

Everyone would sex

Everyone would flourish

No more frustration

No more repression, resentment

But then, free of charge, of any sexuation

It's a little, of the world, and its present organization

Certainly as a provocation

This as an aside

From time to time, we have to laugh

Me, nothing, panic

Me, a nothing, Levite, of this tragic society

Thanks to Olaf for stories

Such kind encouragement

So if we're not flirtatious

Sexuality is not butter

Always private

Still frustrated

Always next

And that's good for that

That there are whores

From the street, to the wedding, to the all vain

With conditioned, well-trained people

To make kids

In a completely ATROCESS society

All the pimp, all the fucking, all the naughty, all the fake

At all distorted, at all polluted, at all repeated

All trashed

Stop making kids!

But not worth it, to sex

That with who really shares your ideas

Otherwise, it is the testicles that empty

In the vulva, a big belly

Empty balls

And fuck bags, ouch, ouch

Like the late Jacques Chirac

Ten minutes, shower included, ric-rac

Better, then, masturbation

Finally, a form of protest

Because

Who can really suit us?

Because

Who can really delight us?

Of beings and things, in separation

The reactionary woman, security and tradition

And what is marginal or non-compliant, abstention

So we do with what we have

So we go, we come, with this

Because, too much of the requirement

Obviously, a loneliness of permanence

Like all seduction

In fact, from the lie, to sell oneself, to sell one's meat, oh mythomanization

Lying is alas to seduce

To seduce is to lie

I am not optimistic

I am not pessimistic

I am not defeatist

But of this sinister time, simply realistic!

All the good we do to others

On you, on me, on them, on them, on him, it reflects

Everything to gain, to all flourished

So we should, sex, share,

So we should imagine having fun

So we should, revolt, revolutionize everything

All the harm we do to others

On you, on me, on them, on them, on him, it reflects

And it's everywhere, war, as well

And it's everywhere, misery, as well

So this is our interest

Moimoi, toitoi, toitoi, moimoi, and yeah

To become all altruists

And all this out of pure selfishness

Finally build

A world worth it, finally smart

No nationality, no category

Each, each, with their various desires and sexuality

No more people to discriminate

No more celebrity

Each, each, worth the other, true equality

For besides, all the things of the life

Every different day, end of the economy, real freedom

Everything being linked and connected, true brotherhood

Because, in truth

Nothing has really been done

Certainly, beautiful attempts, indeed

Everyone loses their life there, capital knows it!

Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)