Contraception, avortement, stérilisation, adoption
Sexualité de la misère
Misère de la sexualité
Tout y est de la prostitution cachée
Du sac à foutre et des queux à spermer
Affectivité de la misère
Misère de l'affectivité
Tout y est de la guerre scotomisée
La femme conditionnée
De ne jamais ou rarement, faire le premier pas
De ce fait, elle est choisie, voilà
Mais ne choisit jamais ou rarement, ô trépas
Car, si toute femme était une putain
Justement, cela serait bien
Tout le monde sexerait
Tout le monde s'épanouirait
Plus aucune frustration
Plus aucun refoulement, ressentiment
Mais alors, gratuité, de toute sexuation
C'est un peu, du monde, et de sa présente organisation
Certes, comme une provocation
Ceci en aparté
De temps à autre, il faut bien rigoler
Moi, qu'un rien, panique
Moi, qu'un rien, lévite, de cette société tragique
Merci à Olaf de stories
Des encouragements si gentils
Donc, si l'on est pas dragueur
La sexualité, c'est pas du beurre
Toujours privé
Toujours frustré
Toujours à côté
Et c'est bien pour cela
Qu'il y a des putains
De la rue, au mariage, au tout vain
Avec des gens conditionnés, bien dressés
Pour faire des gosses
Dans une société complètement ATROCE
Au tout proxénète, au tout putain, au tout vilain, au tout falsifié
Au tout faussé, au tout pollué, au tout répété
Au tout saccagé
Arrêtez de faire des gosses !
Mais ne vaut la peine, de sexer
Qu'avec qui partage, vraiment, vos idées
Sinon, ce sont des testicules qui se vident
Dans des vulves, un grand bide
Des couilles qui se vident
Et des sacs à foutre, ouille, ouille
Comme feu Jacques Chirac
Dix minutes, douche comprise, ric-rac
Mieux vaut, alors, la masturbation
Finalement, une forme de contestation
Car
Qui peut, vraiment, nous convenir ?
Car
Qui peut, vraiment, nous ravir ?
Des êtres et des choses, dans la séparation
La femme réactionnaire, sécurité et tradition
Et de ce qui est marginal ou non conforme, abstention
Donc, l'on fait avec ce que l'on a
Donc, l'on va, l'on vient, avec cela
Car, de trop de l'exigence
Forcément, une solitude de permanence
Comme de toute la séduction
En fait, du mensonge, se vendre, vendre sa viande, ô mythomanisation
Mentir, c'est hélas, séduire
Séduire, c'est mentir
Je ne suis pas optimiste
Je ne suis pas pessimiste
Je ne suis pas défaitiste
Mais de ce sinistre temps, simplement réaliste !
Tout le bien que l'on fait à autrui
Sur toi, sur moi, sur eux, sur elles, sur lui, cela rejaillit
Tout à y gagner, au tout épanoui
Nous devrions donc, sexer, partager,
Nous devrions donc, imaginer nous amuser
Nous devrions donc, nous révolter, tout révolutionner
Tout le mal que l'on fait à autrui
Sur toi, sur moi, sur eux, sur elles, sur lui, cela rejaillit
Et c'est partout, la guerre, ainsi
Et c'est partout, la misère, ainsi
Cela est donc notre intérêt
Moimoi, toitoi, toitoi, moimoi, et ouais
De devenir tous et toutes altruistes
Et tout cela par pur égoïsme
Construire enfin
Un monde qui vaille la peine, enfin malin
Aucune nationalité, aucune catégorie
Chacun, chacune, avec ses diverses envies et sa sexualité
Plus aucune personne à discriminer
Plus aucune célébrité
Chacune, chacun, valant l'autre, vraie égalité
Pour d'ailleurs, toutes les choses de la vie
Chaque jour différent, fin de l'économie, vraie liberté
Tout étant lié et relié, vraie fraternité
Car, en vérité
Rien n'a vraiment été fait
Certes, de belles tentatives, en effet
Tout le monde y perd sa vie, le capital, lui, le sait !
Patrice Faubert ( 2019 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Sexuality of misery
Misery of sexuality
It's all about hidden prostitution
Cum bag and sperm cocks
Affection of misery
Misery of affectivity
It's all about the scotomized war
The conditioned woman
Never or rarely take the first step
As a result, she is chosen, that is
But never or rarely chooses, oh death
'Cause if every woman was a whore
Exactly, that would be good
Everyone would sex
Everyone would flourish
No more frustration
No more repression, resentment
But then, free of charge, of any sexuation
It's a little, of the world, and its present organization
Certainly as a provocation
This as an aside
From time to time, we have to laugh
Me, nothing, panic
Me, a nothing, Levite, of this tragic society
Thanks to Olaf for stories
Such kind encouragement
So if we're not flirtatious
Sexuality is not butter
Always private
Still frustrated
Always next
And that's good for that
That there are whores
From the street, to the wedding, to the all vain
With conditioned, well-trained people
To make kids
In a completely ATROCESS society
All the pimp, all the fucking, all the naughty, all the fake
At all distorted, at all polluted, at all repeated
All trashed
Stop making kids!
But not worth it, to sex
That with who really shares your ideas
Otherwise, it is the testicles that empty
In the vulva, a big belly
Empty balls
And fuck bags, ouch, ouch
Like the late Jacques Chirac
Ten minutes, shower included, ric-rac
Better, then, masturbation
Finally, a form of protest
Because
Who can really suit us?
Because
Who can really delight us?
Of beings and things, in separation
The reactionary woman, security and tradition
And what is marginal or non-compliant, abstention
So we do with what we have
So we go, we come, with this
Because, too much of the requirement
Obviously, a loneliness of permanence
Like all seduction
In fact, from the lie, to sell oneself, to sell one's meat, oh mythomanization
Lying is alas to seduce
To seduce is to lie
I am not optimistic
I am not pessimistic
I am not defeatist
But of this sinister time, simply realistic!
All the good we do to others
On you, on me, on them, on them, on him, it reflects
Everything to gain, to all flourished
So we should, sex, share,
So we should imagine having fun
So we should, revolt, revolutionize everything
All the harm we do to others
On you, on me, on them, on them, on him, it reflects
And it's everywhere, war, as well
And it's everywhere, misery, as well
So this is our interest
Moimoi, toitoi, toitoi, moimoi, and yeah
To become all altruists
And all this out of pure selfishness
Finally build
A world worth it, finally smart
No nationality, no category
Each, each, with their various desires and sexuality
No more people to discriminate
No more celebrity
Each, each, worth the other, true equality
For besides, all the things of the life
Every different day, end of the economy, real freedom
Everything being linked and connected, true brotherhood
Because, in truth
Nothing has really been done
Certainly, beautiful attempts, indeed
Everyone loses their life there, capital knows it!
Patrice Faubert (2019) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
