The Trump Apologist Army

Much has been said over the past year or so about the cult-like fanaticism that has befallen huge portions of the world’s population throughout the ongoing COVID-19 vaccine roll-out. There are billions of people across the globe who tenaciously stand by the fervent belief that a vaccine - which isn’t actually a vaccine - is the key to ending the fabricated plight that we have been plunged into for the past two years. In their eyes, anyone who questions the efficacy or necessity of such a product is merely a conspiracy theory-pushing nut job to be ignored and ostracised. Challenging this lifesaving, divine medical procedure, gifted to us from the Gods above, is verboten.

Hence, there are untold numbers of people who act as apologists for Big Pharma when it is accurately pointed out to them that the jab does not prevent the transmission of any disease but has, instead, killed tens - if not hundreds - of thousands of people and maimed millions more. They make excuses when they are correctly informed that people who have already been injected with the concoction - some on three separate occasions - are still catching what we are told is COVID-19. Nothing can shake off the perceived infallible dogma of masks, lockdowns and mass inoculation, even in the face of irrefutable evidence that they do not work. But Camp COVID is not interested in reality. The Pfizer/Moderna apologists will tirelessly defend their salvation and protectors regardless of the facts.

Many of us have thus concluded, after observing this behaviour and listening to the repetitive mantras of these cult indoctrinates for so long now, that they are severely deluded, completely irrational and have been psychologically manipulated.

However, they are not the only people to have been inculcated in propagandised conditioning in recent times.

What isn’t discussed as frequently as the vaccine sect - but should be - is the just-as-concerning delusional behaviour of the many millions of people who still support former US President, Donald Trump. At such a late stage in the game, only the most programmed of minds could believe that this man has the best interests of humanity at heart, as a plethora of incontrovertible facts continues to lead toward confirmation that the man is knee-deep in the swamp of lies and corruption he once promised to drain.

Two recent public appearances by Trump should have been enough to display to even his most devoted supporters that he is a figure that cannot be trusted. The first one occurred in Dallas, Texas during a tour in which Trump sat with veteran television host, Bill O’Reilly. During the interview, O’Reilly and Trump spoke about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the booster shot. When they were both subsequently booed, Trump turned to the audience and - just like Biden, Obama, Clinton or any other Globalist would do - ‘othered’ those in attendance who had expressed their opposition to the destructive vaccines, referring to them as ‘a very tiny group.’

Then a few days later, Trump would appear in another interview - this time with American conservative commentator, Candace Owens. In it, he described the COVID-19 vaccine campaign as ‘one of the greatest achievements of mankind.’ He would go on to blatantly lie to the public by stating that those who are falling sick and dying from the illness are those who refuse to be vaccinated. He also claimed that ‘people aren’t dying when they take their vaccine’ - completely ignoring the 60,000+ credible reports of vaccine-caused deaths in the US, the UK and the EU alone, submitted through government-run monitoring sites such as VAERS, Yellow Card and Eudravigilance.

With such statements, it should have been crystal clear to anyone paying attention that the most pro-Zionism President to have ever entered the White House in the history of the United States of America is also the most pro-Big Pharma President the nation has ever elected.

But not everybody agreed. Instead, many of Trump's most loyal followers came out of the woodwork - just like Anthony Fauci’s most loyal followers would come out of the woodwork to defend the cult of vaccines - to make the most outlandish excuses for the pro-jab, pro-Big Pharma, pro-adverse reaction, pro-mass murder by injection stance. An army of apologists flooded social media in defence of the self-admitted ‘Father of the Vaccine’.

Candace Owens, for example, absurdly stated that Trump - the man who pulled the trigger on Operation Warp Speed, the most aggressive vaccine push in human history - was too old to do proper research on vaccines. Conservative host, Seth Holehouse, said that it was his belief that Trump had signed a Non Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and therefore was unable to speak openly and truthfully about his true feelings on COVID-19 vaccines. In a Substack series called Patel Patriot’s Devolution, it is claimed that Trump’s ‘pro-vaccine stance is directly related to…his dismantling of the Deep State’ and is part and parcel of a bigger strategy in which he aims to win over those who, historically, have not supported him. Clif High, a man who can boast of an audience of over 50,000 subscribers on BitChute, implies that Trump - by tactically kick-starting Operation Warp Speed and ending lockdowns - has saved over 400 million lives worldwide. He also says that when Trump refers to vaccines, he is not necessarily speaking of the Pfizer, Moderna, Astra Zeneca or Johnson and Johnson jabs that we are so familiar with now, but rather is referring to injections of monoclonal antibodies and hydroxychloroquine. On top of this, Clif High believes that Trump’s statements are part of a social engineering program and a ‘feedback loop’ that he is using to gauge opinion amongst the public. We should not take what he says at face value, Clif advises.

The excuses fluctuate within the range of ludicrous to bat-shit crazy.

Others have come out and criticised Trump for his position on vaccines, but still, they remain hopeful that the former President will come to his senses. Political commentator Wayne Allen Root claimed that ‘an intervention from a friend’ would do the trick. Celebrity Attorney and QAnon advocate, Lin Wood urged followers to hold back on their anger as Trump was following a ‘war time strategy’. My Pillow CEO, Michael Lindell, brushed Trump’s pro-vaccine position off as irrelevant, pointing instead to the former President's anti-mandate rhetoric. Republican representative, Marjorie Taylor Greene had similar sentiments, relaying comments allegedly made by Trump to her, personally, in which he promised not to mandate vaccines if he were to become President again and vowing that ‘no one would be fired’ should they refuse the jab.

As can be expected, Trump disciples overwhelmingly believe this drivel, falling deeper into the ‘Trust The Plan’, Bolshevik-inspired, Operation Trust psychosis as the life-long Liberal, Rothschild-indebted elitist property developer pushes the same agendas as Bill Gates and Klaus Schwab do.

Meanwhile, back at Trump Grill - the billionaire’s New York City restaurant on Fifth Avenue- those who fail to show proof of vaccination are refused entry. Kicked to the curb, spurned and rejected, denied the opportunity to eat and treated like second class citizens, they are held in utter contempt because of their refusal to be injected with the Trump-touted experimental Big Pharma products.

But rest assured, the cult of Trump will have a pre-packaged, ready-made excuse to explain this one away too.

Gary Jordan

Author

The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies

thecovid19illusion@protonmail.com

Contributor To The Irish Sentinel