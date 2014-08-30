The Shortwave Report 01/07/22 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from France 24, Radio Havana Cuba, and Radio Deutsche-Welle.

From FRANCE- At the UN the 5 countries with the most nuclear weapons agreed that nuclear war should be avoided, and said they are committed to a full disarmament in the future. The Canadian government agreed to compensate First Nation people who were taken from their families and to repair the child welfare system. The Italian government unanimously approved making vaccines mandatory for everyone over 50. French President Macron said he wanted to piss off the unvaccinated, and that those who act irresponsibly were not citizens. (NOTE: I removed the word "piss" from the recording so the Puritans won't have a tizzy fit.)

From CUBA- The Puebla Group is a political forum consisting of 19 Latin American countries and Spain- they support the initiative presented by Mexican President Obrador to offer asylum to Australian journalist and founder of Wikileaks Julian Assange. As of Thursday more than 700,000 people have signed a petition at Change.org to have the knighthood granted to ex-British PM Tony Blair be rescinded, and that he be held for war crimes instead. An uncharged Palestinian prisoner, Hisham Abu Hawwash, who was on a 141 day hunger strike reached a deal with Israel to be released next month. Thousands of protesters defied authorities and gathered in the Dutch capital Amsterdam on Sunday to oppose coronavirus restrictions, leading to clashes and arrests.

From GERMANY- First an interview with American political scientist Ian Bremmer about the current state of American democracy and its credibility to the rest of the world, a year after the January 6th attempted coup. In Eurpoe there is an argument over what forms of energy are green- notably over nuclear power and the substitution of natural gas for its fossil fuel cousin coal.

