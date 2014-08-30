Imposteurs, impostrices, au tout plagiant

Protocole 1

L'on ne prêche qu'à des femmes déjà convaincues

L'on ne prêche qu'à des hommes déjà convaincus

Protocole 2

Tout est du plagiat spectacularisé

Protocole 3

Psittacisme et apophtegme sont les mamelles de la culture

de la science, des arts, de la philosophie, de la poésie

du divertissement

Protocole 4

Et donc, eux, elles, toi, lui, moi

Mais moi, au moins, je le sais

Le monde

Est comme un oxymoron

L'on y tourne en rond

Tout et son contraire

Avec son contraire en tout

Tout y est devenu mortifère

Tout y est devenu délétère

Comme un lac

Mais de gaz, ainsi, celui de Lacq

Et dans le Béarn, l'on craque

L'empoisonnement de régions entières

Partout ou presque, l'on respire du soufre

Beaucoup de gens en souffrent

Et à Lacq, des masques à gaz, pour aller à l'école

Du mauvais air, le matin, dans son bol

Avec des maladies associées

1962 à 2012, et de la laque pour continuer

Toute une industrie en mortalité

Avec des emplois, certes, mais de morbidité

Cancers, Parkinson, toute une neurotoxicité

Mauvaises odeurs

Quand même les souris en chicotent d'horreur

Avec une infoxication intoxication en imputabilité

Mais autant en emporte le vent

Pour paraphraser feu le poète François Villon

Toute une symphonie des taxons

De l'industrialisation au tout broyant

Quand au même moment

La dette publique française

Sans mettre personne mal à l'aise

Au troisième trimestre 2021

Avoisine les 2834 milliards d'euros

En porte-à-faux

Du faux progrès, si vain

Chaque personne humaine fossilifère

Spectatrice en fausse première

Oui

Et à cette sotte société si guerrière

Un doigt d'honneur

Contre toutes ses horreurs et ses terreurs

Ce doigt de signification cancanière

Archers français du passé

Archers aux doigts coupés

Du majeur, de l'index, et des flèches, ne pouvant plus tirer

De l'ancienne guerre de cent seize ans

1337/1453, fameuse guerre de cent ans

Qui, dans l'avenir, se projetant

Alors que tout est/ fait peuple

Le peuple des oiseaux

Le peuple des humains

Le peuple des insectes

Le peuple des poissons

Le peuple des amphibiens

Le peuple des mammifères

Le peuple des bactéries

Le peuple des galaxies

Bref, les peuples de la vie

Bref, les peuples de la mort

Peuples et divers additifs

Additifs et divers peuples

Ainsi, chaque animal humain ingurgite, ce, en France

Par jour et en moyenne, une vraie offense

155,5 milligrammes, par kilogramme corporel de poids

Des, E471, E450, E452, E250, E249, E62

Les additifs du peuple humain, en font foi !

Mais le peuple humain, c'est quoi ?

Gens les plus pauvres ou bien le plus grand nombre ?

Peuple, qui d'un petit nombre est/serait comme des ombres ?

C'est ainsi

Que tous les gens connus

Sont d'une façon l'autre, des faux-culs

Et je le dirais même si j'étais connu

S'appropriant, pillant, s'inspirant, plagiant

Les idées des gens inconnus

Les concepts des gens méconnus

Les trouvailles des gens oubliés

Faits, gestes, concepts, théories, idées

Imposteurs et impostrices

Récupérateurs et récupératrices

Affabulateurs et affabulatrices

De la bourgeoisie littéraire

De la bourgeoisie scientifique

De la bourgeoisie culturelle

De la bourgeoisie sportive

De la bourgeoisie artistique

De la bourgeoisie du divertissement

Du spectacle de la contestation

Sans la contestation du spectacle

Et cela passe à la télévision

Et cela passe à la radio

Toute bourgeoisie

Cooptant une autre bourgeoisie

Et toute bourgeoisie est sans réelle imagination

Il ne s'agit, le plus souvent, que de cooptation

Le monde est entre leurs mains

Parfois, jeux de mains, jeux de vilains

Courtisanes et courtisans comme des samaritains

Avec quelques rois

Dont le capital est le seul vrai roi

Et qui impose, nonobstant, toujours sa loi

Extrême gauche, gauche, droite, extrême droite, du capital

Forcément, c'est inéluctable

Du jeu des orbites et du jeu des masses

Du jeu des vibrations qui jamais ne se lassent

Ainsi de l'atome de césium

9 192 631 770 vibrations par seconde

La notion de temps n'est qu'une faconde

Du fossilifère au minimum

Du fossilifère au maximum !

Protocol 1

We only preach to women who are already convinced

We only preach to men who are already convinced

Protocol 2

Everything is spectacularized plagiarism

Protocol 3

Psittacism and apophtegma are the breasts of culture

of science, of the arts, of philosophy, of poetry

entertainment

Protocol 4

And so, them, them, you, him, me

But at least I know it

The world

Is like an oxymoron

We go around in circles

Everything and its opposite

With its opposite in everything

Everything has become deadly there

Everything has become deleterious

Like a lake

But of gas, well, that of Lacq

And in Béarn, we love it

The poisoning of entire regions

Almost everywhere we breathe sulfur

Many people suffer from it

And in Lacq, gas masks, to go to school

Bad air, in the morning, in his bowl

With associated diseases

1962 to 2012, and hairspray to continue

An entire industry in mortality

With jobs, of course, but with morbidity

Cancers, Parkinson's, quite a neurotoxicity

Bad smells

Even when the mice chick in horror

With an infoxication intoxication in accountability

But Gone With The Wind

To paraphrase the late poet François Villon

A whole symphony of taxa

From industrialization to all-crushing

When at the same time

French public debt

Without making anyone uncomfortable

In the third quarter of 2021

Around 2,834 billion euros

Cantilever

False progress, so vain

Every fossiliferous human person

Spectator in false first

Yes

And to this stupid society so warlike

A finger of honor

Against all its horrors and terrors

That finger of gossip meaning

French archers of the past

Archers with severed fingers

Middle finger, index finger, and arrows, no longer being able to shoot

From the old one hundred and sixteen years war

1337/1453, famous hundred years war

Who, in the future, projecting

While everything is / made people

The bird people

The people of humans

The insect people

The fish people

The amphibian people

The Mammalian People

The people of bacteria

The people of the galaxies

In short, the peoples of life

In short, the people of death

Peoples and various additives

Additives and various peoples

Thus, each human animal swallows, in France

Per day and on average, a real offense

155.5 milligrams, per kilogram of body weight

Des, E471, E450, E452, E250, E249, E62

The additives of the human people, prove it!

But what are human people?

Poorest people or the greatest number?

People, who of a few are / would be like shadows?

This is how

That all the famous people

Are one way the other, fake asses

And I would say it even if I was known

Appropriating, plundering, inspiring, plagiarizing

The ideas of unknown people

The concepts of the little-known people

The finds of forgotten people

Facts, actions, concepts, theories, ideas

Impostors and impostors

Collectors

Affabulators

Of the literary bourgeoisie

Of the scientific bourgeoisie

Of the cultural bourgeoisie

Of the sporting bourgeoisie

Of the artistic bourgeoisie

From the entertainment bourgeoisie

From the spectacle of protest

Without contesting the show

And it's on TV

And it's on the radio

All bourgeoisie

Coopting another bourgeoisie

And every bourgeoisie has no real imagination

It is, most often, only cooptation

The world is in their hands

Sometimes hand games, naughty games

Courtesans and courtiers like Samaritans

With some kings

Whose capital is the only true king

And which imposes, notwithstanding, always its law

Far left, left, right, far right, of capital

Obviously, it's inevitable

On the play of orbits and the play of masses

From the play of vibrations that never get tired

Thus of the cesium atom

9 192 631 770 vibrations per second

The notion of time is just a blunder

Minimal fossil

From the fossiliferous to the maximum!

