Imposteurs, impostrices, au tout plagiant
Protocole 1
L'on ne prêche qu'à des femmes déjà convaincues
L'on ne prêche qu'à des hommes déjà convaincus
Protocole 2
Tout est du plagiat spectacularisé
Protocole 3
Psittacisme et apophtegme sont les mamelles de la culture
de la science, des arts, de la philosophie, de la poésie
du divertissement
Protocole 4
Et donc, eux, elles, toi, lui, moi
Mais moi, au moins, je le sais
Le monde
Est comme un oxymoron
L'on y tourne en rond
Tout et son contraire
Avec son contraire en tout
Tout y est devenu mortifère
Tout y est devenu délétère
Comme un lac
Mais de gaz, ainsi, celui de Lacq
Et dans le Béarn, l'on craque
L'empoisonnement de régions entières
Partout ou presque, l'on respire du soufre
Beaucoup de gens en souffrent
Et à Lacq, des masques à gaz, pour aller à l'école
Du mauvais air, le matin, dans son bol
Avec des maladies associées
1962 à 2012, et de la laque pour continuer
Toute une industrie en mortalité
Avec des emplois, certes, mais de morbidité
Cancers, Parkinson, toute une neurotoxicité
Mauvaises odeurs
Quand même les souris en chicotent d'horreur
Avec une infoxication intoxication en imputabilité
Mais autant en emporte le vent
Pour paraphraser feu le poète François Villon
Toute une symphonie des taxons
De l'industrialisation au tout broyant
Quand au même moment
La dette publique française
Sans mettre personne mal à l'aise
Au troisième trimestre 2021
Avoisine les 2834 milliards d'euros
En porte-à-faux
Du faux progrès, si vain
Chaque personne humaine fossilifère
Spectatrice en fausse première
Oui
Et à cette sotte société si guerrière
Un doigt d'honneur
Contre toutes ses horreurs et ses terreurs
Ce doigt de signification cancanière
Archers français du passé
Archers aux doigts coupés
Du majeur, de l'index, et des flèches, ne pouvant plus tirer
De l'ancienne guerre de cent seize ans
1337/1453, fameuse guerre de cent ans
Qui, dans l'avenir, se projetant
Alors que tout est/ fait peuple
Le peuple des oiseaux
Le peuple des humains
Le peuple des insectes
Le peuple des poissons
Le peuple des amphibiens
Le peuple des mammifères
Le peuple des bactéries
Le peuple des galaxies
Bref, les peuples de la vie
Bref, les peuples de la mort
Peuples et divers additifs
Additifs et divers peuples
Ainsi, chaque animal humain ingurgite, ce, en France
Par jour et en moyenne, une vraie offense
155,5 milligrammes, par kilogramme corporel de poids
Des, E471, E450, E452, E250, E249, E62
Les additifs du peuple humain, en font foi !
Mais le peuple humain, c'est quoi ?
Gens les plus pauvres ou bien le plus grand nombre ?
Peuple, qui d'un petit nombre est/serait comme des ombres ?
C'est ainsi
Que tous les gens connus
Sont d'une façon l'autre, des faux-culs
Et je le dirais même si j'étais connu
S'appropriant, pillant, s'inspirant, plagiant
Les idées des gens inconnus
Les concepts des gens méconnus
Les trouvailles des gens oubliés
Faits, gestes, concepts, théories, idées
Imposteurs et impostrices
Récupérateurs et récupératrices
Affabulateurs et affabulatrices
De la bourgeoisie littéraire
De la bourgeoisie scientifique
De la bourgeoisie culturelle
De la bourgeoisie sportive
De la bourgeoisie artistique
De la bourgeoisie du divertissement
Du spectacle de la contestation
Sans la contestation du spectacle
Et cela passe à la télévision
Et cela passe à la radio
Toute bourgeoisie
Cooptant une autre bourgeoisie
Et toute bourgeoisie est sans réelle imagination
Il ne s'agit, le plus souvent, que de cooptation
Le monde est entre leurs mains
Parfois, jeux de mains, jeux de vilains
Courtisanes et courtisans comme des samaritains
Avec quelques rois
Dont le capital est le seul vrai roi
Et qui impose, nonobstant, toujours sa loi
Extrême gauche, gauche, droite, extrême droite, du capital
Forcément, c'est inéluctable
Du jeu des orbites et du jeu des masses
Du jeu des vibrations qui jamais ne se lassent
Ainsi de l'atome de césium
9 192 631 770 vibrations par seconde
La notion de temps n'est qu'une faconde
Du fossilifère au minimum
Du fossilifère au maximum !
Patrice Faubert ( 2022 ) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
Protocol 1
We only preach to women who are already convinced
We only preach to men who are already convinced
Protocol 2
Everything is spectacularized plagiarism
Protocol 3
Psittacism and apophtegma are the breasts of culture
of science, of the arts, of philosophy, of poetry
entertainment
Protocol 4
And so, them, them, you, him, me
But at least I know it
The world
Is like an oxymoron
We go around in circles
Everything and its opposite
With its opposite in everything
Everything has become deadly there
Everything has become deleterious
Like a lake
But of gas, well, that of Lacq
And in Béarn, we love it
The poisoning of entire regions
Almost everywhere we breathe sulfur
Many people suffer from it
And in Lacq, gas masks, to go to school
Bad air, in the morning, in his bowl
With associated diseases
1962 to 2012, and hairspray to continue
An entire industry in mortality
With jobs, of course, but with morbidity
Cancers, Parkinson's, quite a neurotoxicity
Bad smells
Even when the mice chick in horror
With an infoxication intoxication in accountability
But Gone With The Wind
To paraphrase the late poet François Villon
A whole symphony of taxa
From industrialization to all-crushing
When at the same time
French public debt
Without making anyone uncomfortable
In the third quarter of 2021
Around 2,834 billion euros
Cantilever
False progress, so vain
Every fossiliferous human person
Spectator in false first
Yes
And to this stupid society so warlike
A finger of honor
Against all its horrors and terrors
That finger of gossip meaning
French archers of the past
Archers with severed fingers
Middle finger, index finger, and arrows, no longer being able to shoot
From the old one hundred and sixteen years war
1337/1453, famous hundred years war
Who, in the future, projecting
While everything is / made people
The bird people
The people of humans
The insect people
The fish people
The amphibian people
The Mammalian People
The people of bacteria
The people of the galaxies
In short, the peoples of life
In short, the people of death
Peoples and various additives
Additives and various peoples
Thus, each human animal swallows, in France
Per day and on average, a real offense
155.5 milligrams, per kilogram of body weight
Des, E471, E450, E452, E250, E249, E62
The additives of the human people, prove it!
But what are human people?
Poorest people or the greatest number?
People, who of a few are / would be like shadows?
This is how
That all the famous people
Are one way the other, fake asses
And I would say it even if I was known
Appropriating, plundering, inspiring, plagiarizing
The ideas of unknown people
The concepts of the little-known people
The finds of forgotten people
Facts, actions, concepts, theories, ideas
Impostors and impostors
Collectors
Affabulators
Of the literary bourgeoisie
Of the scientific bourgeoisie
Of the cultural bourgeoisie
Of the sporting bourgeoisie
Of the artistic bourgeoisie
From the entertainment bourgeoisie
From the spectacle of protest
Without contesting the show
And it's on TV
And it's on the radio
All bourgeoisie
Coopting another bourgeoisie
And every bourgeoisie has no real imagination
It is, most often, only cooptation
The world is in their hands
Sometimes hand games, naughty games
Courtesans and courtiers like Samaritans
With some kings
Whose capital is the only true king
And which imposes, notwithstanding, always its law
Far left, left, right, far right, of capital
Obviously, it's inevitable
On the play of orbits and the play of masses
From the play of vibrations that never get tired
Thus of the cesium atom
9 192 631 770 vibrations per second
The notion of time is just a blunder
Minimal fossil
From the fossiliferous to the maximum!
Patrice Faubert (2022) puète, peuète, pouète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment