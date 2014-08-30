Paris-Colmar ou la symphonie des pas

Et l'on va, toujours répétant

Un sport d'un autre temps

Et l'on va, toujours répétant

Une activité, somme toute, bon enfant

Paris-Colmar à la marche de grand fond

Et aller au bout, pour seule obsession

Aucune célébrité, que des anonymes

Surtout ne pas abandonner, comme noble maxime

Certes, il n'y a là, que des champions

Les suiveurs, tout comme les marcheurs

Ici, pas de place pour les tricheurs

La loyauté est leur plus grand bonheur

Jadis

C'était plus de cinq cent kilomètres

En trois jours et trois nuits

En 2012

C'est quatre cent quarante kilomètres

Mais

Les géants et géantes du passé

Se sont tus

Mais, ceux et celles qui les ont remplacés

C'est pas mal non plus !

Nonobstant, il est indéniable que le niveau a baissé

Et ce au fil des années

Mais, qui veut encore marcher, marcher, marcher ?

C'est un voyage au bout de la nuit

C'est un voyage au bout de sa vie

C'est une défonce avec l'usufruit

J'ai suivi mon frère aîné autrefois

Sur l'ancien Paris-Colmar, et il fallait la foi

Au bout de la deuxième nuit

L'on entendait des voix

Au bout de la troisième nuit

L'on hallucinait un peu, je crois

Paris-Colmar à la marche, un sacré shoot

Paris-Colmar à la marche, c'est mieux que le foot !

C'est comme une indéfectible came

Tout un monde, joies et tristesses, qui se clament

Forcément, le sport qui est un commerce

Les ignore, ne leur fait aucune messe

Les journalistes sont au service du capitalisme

Et des sports qui servent l'impérialisme

Paris-Colmar à la marche

Un sacré shoot

Paris-Colmar à la marche

C'est mieux que le foot !

Un kilomètre à pied, c'est long

Mais pour la santé, c'est bon

Même si, et trop souvent, nous l'oublions

Il faut mettre quatorze minutes pour un kilomètre

Et c'est ce que le piéton moyen, doit commettre

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

And we go, always repeating

A sport from another time

And we go, always repeating

An activity, after all, good child

Paris-Colmar at the long distance walk

And go to the end, for only obsession

No celebrity, only anonymous

Above all do not give up, as a noble maxim

Of course, there are only champions

Followers, just like walkers

Here, no room for cheaters

Loyalty is their greatest happiness

Formerly

It was over five hundred kilometers

In three days and three nights

In 2012

It's four hundred and forty kilometers

Corn

Giants and giants of the past

Are silent

But, those who replaced them

That's not bad either !

Notwithstanding, it is undeniable that the level has gone down

And this over the years

But who still wants to walk, walk, walk?

It's a trip to the end of the night

It's a trip to the end of his life

It's a high with the usufruct

I followed my older brother once

On the old Paris-Colmar, and it took faith

After the second night

We heard voices

At the end of the third night

We were hallucinating a little, I think

Paris-Colmar on the march, a hell of a shoot

Paris-Colmar on foot is better than football!

It's like a steadfast cam

A whole world, joys and sorrows, who cry out

Obviously, sport which is a business

Ignore them, don't give them any mass

Journalists are at the service of capitalism

And sports that serve imperialism

Paris-Colmar on foot

A hell of a shoot

Paris-Colmar on foot

It's better than football!

A kilometer on foot is long

But for health, it's good

Even though, and too often, we forget it

It takes fourteen minutes for a kilometer

And that's what the average pedestrian, has to do

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)