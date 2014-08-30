Paris-Colmar ou la symphonie des pas
Et l'on va, toujours répétant
Un sport d'un autre temps
Et l'on va, toujours répétant
Une activité, somme toute, bon enfant
Paris-Colmar à la marche de grand fond
Et aller au bout, pour seule obsession
Aucune célébrité, que des anonymes
Surtout ne pas abandonner, comme noble maxime
Certes, il n'y a là, que des champions
Les suiveurs, tout comme les marcheurs
Ici, pas de place pour les tricheurs
La loyauté est leur plus grand bonheur
Jadis
C'était plus de cinq cent kilomètres
En trois jours et trois nuits
En 2012
C'est quatre cent quarante kilomètres
Mais
Les géants et géantes du passé
Se sont tus
Mais, ceux et celles qui les ont remplacés
C'est pas mal non plus !
Nonobstant, il est indéniable que le niveau a baissé
Et ce au fil des années
Mais, qui veut encore marcher, marcher, marcher ?
C'est un voyage au bout de la nuit
C'est un voyage au bout de sa vie
C'est une défonce avec l'usufruit
J'ai suivi mon frère aîné autrefois
Sur l'ancien Paris-Colmar, et il fallait la foi
Au bout de la deuxième nuit
L'on entendait des voix
Au bout de la troisième nuit
L'on hallucinait un peu, je crois
Paris-Colmar à la marche, un sacré shoot
Paris-Colmar à la marche, c'est mieux que le foot !
C'est comme une indéfectible came
Tout un monde, joies et tristesses, qui se clament
Forcément, le sport qui est un commerce
Les ignore, ne leur fait aucune messe
Les journalistes sont au service du capitalisme
Et des sports qui servent l'impérialisme
Paris-Colmar à la marche
Un sacré shoot
Paris-Colmar à la marche
C'est mieux que le foot !
Un kilomètre à pied, c'est long
Mais pour la santé, c'est bon
Même si, et trop souvent, nous l'oublions
Il faut mettre quatorze minutes pour un kilomètre
Et c'est ce que le piéton moyen, doit commettre
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
And we go, always repeating
A sport from another time
And we go, always repeating
An activity, after all, good child
Paris-Colmar at the long distance walk
And go to the end, for only obsession
No celebrity, only anonymous
Above all do not give up, as a noble maxim
Of course, there are only champions
Followers, just like walkers
Here, no room for cheaters
Loyalty is their greatest happiness
Formerly
It was over five hundred kilometers
In three days and three nights
In 2012
It's four hundred and forty kilometers
Corn
Giants and giants of the past
Are silent
But, those who replaced them
That's not bad either !
Notwithstanding, it is undeniable that the level has gone down
And this over the years
But who still wants to walk, walk, walk?
It's a trip to the end of the night
It's a trip to the end of his life
It's a high with the usufruct
I followed my older brother once
On the old Paris-Colmar, and it took faith
After the second night
We heard voices
At the end of the third night
We were hallucinating a little, I think
Paris-Colmar on the march, a hell of a shoot
Paris-Colmar on foot is better than football!
It's like a steadfast cam
A whole world, joys and sorrows, who cry out
Obviously, sport which is a business
Ignore them, don't give them any mass
Journalists are at the service of capitalism
And sports that serve imperialism
Paris-Colmar on foot
A hell of a shoot
Paris-Colmar on foot
It's better than football!
A kilometer on foot is long
But for health, it's good
Even though, and too often, we forget it
It takes fourteen minutes for a kilometer
And that's what the average pedestrian, has to do
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien (http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/) Pat says the guest on (http://www.hiway-glk.fr/)
Add new comment