The Shortwave Report 01/21/22 Listen Globally!

This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle, NHK Japan, and Sputnik Radio.

http://www.outfarpress.com/swr220121.mp3

(If you have access to Audioport there is a highest quality version posted up there {33MB} http://www.audioport.org/index.php?op=producer-info&uid=904&nav=&)

From GERMANY- In the UK there is much opposition to the controversial police and crime bill that would give police much greater powers to crack down on protests that are deemed disruptive- a new public nuisance charge could result in a 10 year prison sentence or any unlimited fine. A report on the highs and lows of Joe Biden's first year as President. A series of brief reports on the increasing rates of Covid around the world, and the surprising ways that governments are convincing people to get vaccinated. Boris Johnson is fighting increasing calls for his resignation as Prime Minister of the UK.

From JAPAN-Several reports on the aftermath of the damage from an undersea volcanic eruption in the south Pacific near Tonga which led to tsunami waves up to 45 feet high and and enormous amounts of ash. The World Economic Forum is usually held in Davos Switzerland, but this year because of Covid it is being held online- the Chinese President Xi Jinping led with a call for nations to end their cold war mentality, avoid polarizing cliques, and for global cooperation to tackle the pandemic. A few weeks ago there were hardly any new cases of Covid in Japan but that has drastically changed, leading to new emergency declarations in much of the country including Tokyo. The President of Iran visited Putin in Moscow to strengthen the partnership between the nations. There has been extreme heat in parts of South America and Australia, 40 degrees Celsius is 104 F and 50.7 C is 123 F.

From RUSSIA- On his show called Going Underground Afshin Rattansi spoke with Max Lawson of Oxfam Oxfam released a report saying 99% of humanity’s income fell, 160 million were pushed into poverty, and the top 10 richest men saw their wealth more than double from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion dollars- Oxfam is calling for a one-time wealth tax.

Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

PODCAST!!!- feed://www.outfarpress.com/podcast.xml (160kb Highest Quality)

Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml >

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts

"A riot is the language of the unheard."

--Martin Luther King Jr

Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net