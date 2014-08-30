Le boson de Brout, Englert, Higgs

Ce n'est qu'un petit pas

Sur le ciment de la matière

Car sans être délétère

Nous ne sommes que des éphémères

Jamais réellement, nous ne saurons la mère

De toutes les mères, et de tous les univers

A même pas, 99,99943 ou même pas, 99,999

Et si cela est de la supersymétrie des interactions

Cela n'est que 125 gigaélectronvolts environ

Ce n'est qu'un petit pas qui embrasse

Nous avons trouvé notre masse

Enfin, nous avons un passe

Belle prouesse technologique

Mais partout, toujours, la misère psychologique

La détresse, la pauvreté, la guerre économique

Cela n'empêche pas rien

De n'être rien

Cela n'empêche pas tout

De n'être que tout

Rien et tout c'est pareil

Même si tout n'est pas une merveille

Et puisque rien n'est justement pas rien

Et puisque tout n'est pas justement tout

A quand une particule du tout ?

A quand une particule du rien ?

Mais la matière noire

Dans laquelle nous nous baignons ?

Mais l'énergie noire

Dame mystérieuse de notre expansion ?

Et la particule du quoi ?

Toute particule, c'est du moi !

Et ce qui donne ceci, c'est quoi ?

Le monde des c'est quoi ?

Le monde infini de l'infini

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )

It's just a small step

On the cement of matter

Because without being deleterious

We are only ephemeral

Never really, we will know the mother

Of all the mothers, and of all the universes

Not even, 99.99943 or not even, 99.999

And if this is supersymmetry of interactions

It's only about 125 gigaelectronvolts

It's just a small step that embraces

We found our mass

Finally we have a pass

Great technological feat

But everywhere, always, psychological misery

Distress, poverty, economic war

This does not prevent anything

To be nothing

This does not prevent all

To be everything

Nothing and everything is the same

Even if all is not a wonder

And since nothing is precisely nothing

And since all is not precisely all

When is a particle at all?

What about a particle of nothing?

But dark matter

In which we bathe?

But dark energy

Mysterious lady of our expansion?

And the particle of what?

Every particle is mine!

And what gives this is what?

What is the world of?

The infinite world of infinity

Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )