Le boson de Brout, Englert, Higgs
Ce n'est qu'un petit pas
Sur le ciment de la matière
Car sans être délétère
Nous ne sommes que des éphémères
Jamais réellement, nous ne saurons la mère
De toutes les mères, et de tous les univers
A même pas, 99,99943 ou même pas, 99,999
Et si cela est de la supersymétrie des interactions
Cela n'est que 125 gigaélectronvolts environ
Ce n'est qu'un petit pas qui embrasse
Nous avons trouvé notre masse
Enfin, nous avons un passe
Belle prouesse technologique
Mais partout, toujours, la misère psychologique
La détresse, la pauvreté, la guerre économique
Cela n'empêche pas rien
De n'être rien
Cela n'empêche pas tout
De n'être que tout
Rien et tout c'est pareil
Même si tout n'est pas une merveille
Et puisque rien n'est justement pas rien
Et puisque tout n'est pas justement tout
A quand une particule du tout ?
A quand une particule du rien ?
Mais la matière noire
Dans laquelle nous nous baignons ?
Mais l'énergie noire
Dame mystérieuse de notre expansion ?
Et la particule du quoi ?
Toute particule, c'est du moi !
Et ce qui donne ceci, c'est quoi ?
Le monde des c'est quoi ?
Le monde infini de l'infini
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysicien ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat dit l'invité sur ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
It's just a small step
On the cement of matter
Because without being deleterious
We are only ephemeral
Never really, we will know the mother
Of all the mothers, and of all the universes
Not even, 99.99943 or not even, 99.999
And if this is supersymmetry of interactions
It's only about 125 gigaelectronvolts
It's just a small step that embraces
We found our mass
Finally we have a pass
Great technological feat
But everywhere, always, psychological misery
Distress, poverty, economic war
This does not prevent anything
To be nothing
This does not prevent all
To be everything
Nothing and everything is the same
Even if all is not a wonder
And since nothing is precisely nothing
And since all is not precisely all
When is a particle at all?
What about a particle of nothing?
But dark matter
In which we bathe?
But dark energy
Mysterious lady of our expansion?
And the particle of what?
Every particle is mine!
And what gives this is what?
What is the world of?
The infinite world of infinity
Patrice Faubert (2012) pouète, peuète, puète, paraphysician ( http://patrice.faubert.over-blog.com/ ) Pat says the guest on ( http://www.hiway-glk.fr/ )
